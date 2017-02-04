Basketball scores and stats for Feb. 3

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
FOWLER 48, BATH 44
BATH — Mason Pline scored 11 points and Owen Simmons added 10 points for the Eagles in a victory over Bath. Harry Gilstrap had a game-high 15 points for the Fighting Bees.
|
Fowler
|
6
|
20
|
13
|
9
|
—
|
48
|
Bath
|
4
|
10
|
10
|
20
|
—
|
44
Fowler
Dylan Antes 3 0-0 9, Brendan Platte 3 0-0 6, Carter Pline 2 0-0 4, Mason Pline 3 5-8 11, Jeremy Pung 3 2-5 8, Owen Simmons 4 2-2 10. Totals 18 9-15 48.
Bath
Matt Anibal 3 2-2 8, Jakob Cain 1 0-0 3, Jacob Deveau 3 0-0 7, Joey Emery 0 0-2 0, Harry Gilstrap 5 4-8 15, Aime Mafuta 2 0-0 4, Zach Parry 1 0-0 3, Max Tiraboschi 1 0-4 2, Sam Weiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-16 44.
3-Point Goals – Fowler 3 (Dylan Antes 3), Bath 4 (Jakob Cain 1, Jacob Deveau 1, Harry Gilstrap 1).
JV Score: Bath 72, Fowler 40
DANSVILLE 57, LAINGSBURG 54
DANSVILLE — Caleb Hodgson had a team-high 14 points for the Aggies (9-5, 7-3), while teammate Brendan Ryder had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in a CMAC win over Laingsburg (8-4, 7-3).
|
Laingsburg
|
17
|
18
|
13
|
6
|
—
|
54
|
Dansville
|
17
|
12
|
16
|
12
|
—
|
57
Laingsburg
Kam Brown 3 4-4 12, Jordan Jones 7 1-2 15, Nate Mentus 4 0-0 11, Bryson Mitchell 3 0-2 9, Nick Putnam 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 5-8 54.
Dansville
Carter Frantz 4 3-4 12, Caleb Hodgson 7 0-1 14, Devin Patrick 4 0-1 12, Brendan Ryder 6 0-0 12, Hayden Voss 3 0-0 6, Josh Wheldon 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 4-8 57.
3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 9 (Kam Brown 2, Nate Mentus 3, Bryson Mitchell 3, Nick Putnam 1), Dansville 5 (Carter Frantz 1, Devin Patrick 4).
Team fouls: Dansville 12, Laingsburg 16. JV Score: Laingsburg defeated Dansville.
ST. JOHNS 72, DEWITT 59
DeWITT — Ben Feldpausch scored a game-high 21 points and Brandon Huhn added 15 for the Redwings in a victory over DeWitt. Luke Hyde finished with 18 points for the Panthers and Eddie Daley added 15 for DeWitt. Team fouls: DeWitt 16, St. Johns 14. Fouled out: B. Feldpausch (SJ). JV Score: DeWitt d. St. Johns
|
St. Johns
|
19
|
22
|
21
|
10
|
—
|
72
|
DeWitt
|
17
|
15
|
14
|
13
|
—
|
59
St. Johns
Hayden Dyer 1 0-0 2, Ben Feldpausch 8 0-0 21, Ross Feldpausch 5 0-0 13, Brandon Huhn 4 4-4 15, Konnor Near 3 4-7 10, Caleb Paksi 2 6-8 11, Matthew Stewart 0 0-2 0. Totals 23 14-22 72.
DeWitt
Eddie Daley 5 2-3 15, Nate Flannery 1 2-2 5, Alec Guillaume 3 1-4 7, Luke Hyde 5 8-8 18, Andrew Mello 1 0-0 2, Caleb Randall 1 0-0 3, Tanner Reha 3 2-4 8, Alan Smith 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 14-23 59.
3-Point Goals – St. Johns 12 (Ben Feldpausch 5, Ross Feldpausch 3, Brandon Huhn 3, Caleb Paksi 1), DeWitt 7 (Eddie Daley 3, Nate Flannery 1, Caleb Randall 1, Tanner Reha 2).
EAST LANSING 57, EVERETT 49
|
Everett
|
6
|
17
|
11
|
15
|
—
|
49
|
East Lansing
|
15
|
14
|
10
|
18
|
—
|
57
Everett
Kel Fomby 1 0-0 3, Marquez Gordon 4 0-1 8, Jalen Hayes 3 2-5 9, Nyreel Powell 5 3-6 14, Diego Robinson 0 0-1 0, Dante Walton 5 0-0 13. Totals 19 5-13 49.
East Lansing
Brandon Johns 3 2-2 9, Justin McAbee 2 0-0 4, Jack Morse 0 2-2 2, Westin Myles 5 2-2 15, Xzavier Odom 2 0-0 4, DeAndre Robinson 3 5-6 11, Noah Schon 4 1-1 12. Totals 19 12-13 57.
3-Point Goals – Everett 6 (Kel Fomby 1, Jalen Hayes 1, Nyreel Powell 1, Dante Walton 3), East Lansing 7 (Brandon Johns 1, Westin Myles 3, Noah Schon 3).
LANSING CATHOLIC 57, EATON RAPIDS 46
EATON RAPIDS — Chuck and Matt Plaehn combined for 30 points to lead Lansing Catholic to a victory over Eaton Rapids. Zack Kemp led the Greyhounds with 12 points.
|
Lansing Catholic
|
21
|
16
|
12
|
8
|
—
|
57
|
Eaton Rapids
|
16
|
7
|
7
|
16
|
—
|
46
Lansing Catholic
Nick Baker 2 2-4 6, Colin Day 1 0-0 3, Evan Gadola 1 3-4 5, Jeremy Guerrazzi 1 1-3 3, Josh Kramer 4 0-2 8, Gabe Lenneman 1 0-0 2, Chuck Plaehn 7 2-6 18, Matt Plaehn 4 4-5 12.
Eaton Rapids
Nathan Dassance 2 0-0 6, Connor Dyer 0 1-2 1, Ben Gleeson 3 0-0 8, Zack Kemp 5 0-1 12, Matt Morcross 0 2-2 2, Jacob Osytczuk 2 2-3 6, Drew Shafer 4 0-1 8, Carlos Thompson 1 1-3 3. Totals 17 6-12 46.
3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 2 (Colin Day 1, Chuck Plaehn 2), Eaton Rapids 6 (Nathan Dassance 2, Ben Gleeson 2, Zack Kemp 2).
Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 17, Lansing Catholic 16
PORTLAND 65, FOWLERVILLE 48
FOWLERVILLE — Brett Patrick had a game-high 17 points for Portland in a CAAC White victory over the Gladiators. Dan Judd netted a team-high 11 points for Fowlerville.
|
Portland
|
6
|
18
|
21
|
20
|
—
|
65
|
Fowlerville
|
8
|
11
|
12
|
17
|
—
|
48
Portland
Bobby Brandsen 4 1-2 9, Haydin Brandt 4 1-3 11, Brock Gross 1 0-2 2, Griffin Hager 2 3-4 7, Reid Martzke 1 0-0 3, Cole McGregor 1 0-0 2, Brett Patrick 5 7-13 17, Owen Russell 4 0-0 12, Josh Salas 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 12-24 65.
Fowlerville
Mitch Bishop 1 0-0 2, Cameron Brigham 4 0-0 10, Caden Collins 2 0-0 7, Jordan Gipson 0 2-2 2, Dan Judd 4 2-2 11, Geoffrey Knaggs 3 2-5 8, Justin McCullough 1 0-0 2, Brady Salter 0 2-4 2, Nick Semke 2 0-1 4. Totals 18 8-14 48.
3-Point Goals – Portland 7 (Haydin Brandt 2, Reid Martzke 1, Owen Russell 4), Fowlerville 4 (Cameron Brigham 2, Caden Collins 1, Dan Judd 1).
Team fouls: Fowlerville 24, Portland 17.
WILLIAMSTON 60, IONIA 55
WILLIAMSTON — Cole Kleiver led the Hornets (11-2, 6-1) with 18 points, going 11 for 11 at the free throw line, in a CAAC White win over Ionia (1-12, 0-7). Brady Swinehart netted 18 points for the Bulldogs.
|
Williamston
|
13
|
7
|
12
|
28
|
—
|
60
|
Ionia
|
19
|
9
|
9
|
18
|
—
|
55
Williamston
Sy Barnett 3 10-11 16, Mitchell Cook 1 5-7 7, Joey Elenbaas 3 0-0 6, Cole Kleiver 3 11-11 18, Caleb Smith 3 4-10 10, Vincent Subrizi 1 0-1 2, Frankie Toomey 0 1-6 1. Totals 14 31-46 60.
Ionia
Larzon Caraballo 1 0-0 2, Patrick Hull 4 1-1 9, Parker Kirby 3 1-3 9, Cam Sanicki 3 2-5 9, Max Sharp 2 0-0 6, Brady Swinehart 6 3-5 18, Alec White 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-14 55.
3-Point Goals – Williamston 1 (Cole Kleiver 1), Ionia 8 (Parker Kirby 2, Cam Sanicki 1, Max Sharp 2, Brady Swinehart 3).
Team fouls: Ionia 26, Williamston 20. Fouled out: Sanicki (I) White (I). JV Score: Ionia 78, Williamston 53.
SEXTON 69, JACKSON 59
JACKSON — Zervontae Smith led the Big Reds with 25 points in a CAAC Blue win over Jackson (5-8, 2-7). Khari Foy-Walton scored 12 points and Jabril Rahim grabbed 19 rebounds for Sexton (5-9, 1-8).
|
Sexton
|
15
|
17
|
20
|
17
|
—
|
69
|
Jackson
|
15
|
14
|
12
|
18
|
—
|
59
Sexton
Marcus Alston 2 5-8 9, Karl Brooks 1 1-2 3, Khari Foy-Walton 5 2-3 12, D’Carlo Manuel 4 3-4 11, Jabril Rahim 3 1-4 7, Zervontae Smith 9 5-5 25, Kortez Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 17-24 69.
3-Point Goals – Sexton 2 (Zervontae Smith 2), Jackson 7.
Team fouls: Jackson 19, Sexton 18.
STOCKBRIDGE 73, LAKEWOOD 65
LAKE ODESSA — Mason Gee-Montgomery scored 35 points to help lift the Panthers (6-9, 4-4) to a double-overtime victory over Lakewood (2-12, 1-7) in GLAC action. Colton Webber-Mitchell led the Vikings with 19 points and Josh Campeau tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
|
Stockbridge
|
8
|
12
|
11
|
21
|
9
|
12
|
—
|
73
|
Lakewood
|
17
|
9
|
12
|
14
|
9
|
4
|
—
|
65
Stockbridge
Kolby Canfield 3 1-1 8, Liam Corby 2 4-6 9, Mason GeeMontgomery 11 12-20 35, Kyle Lilley 2 2-4 6, Jacob Stadafore 5 2-4 12, Hunter Winnie 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 22-37 73.
Lakewood
Josh Campeau 8 0-0 16, Jacob Elenbaas 4 4-4 14, Bryant Makley 2 0-0 5, Padin Morris 1 0-0 2, Cole Rickerd 4 1-2 9, Colton Webber-Mitchell 7 3-5 19. Totals 21 8-10 65.
3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 3 (Kolby Canfield 1, Liam Corby 1, Mason GeeMontgomery 1), Lakewood 5 (Jacob Elenbaas 2, Bryant Makley 1, Colton Webber-Mitchell 2).
Team fouls: Lakewood 29, Stockbridge 19. Fouled out: Schrock (L), Canfiled (S).
OLIVET 52, LESLIE 48
LESLIE — Delbert Redfield scored 22 points and Ryan Wallenberg had 20 to lead Olivet (9-4, 5-2) to a victory over Leslie. Trey Waldofsky led the Blackhawks (6-7, 4-3) with 15 points. Team fouls: Leslie 11, Olivet 11
|
Olivet
|
6
|
16
|
16
|
14
|
—
|
52
|
Leslie
|
16
|
9
|
13
|
10
|
—
|
48
Olivet
Jake Holzhei 1 0-2 2, Nick Jungel 3 0-0 6, Delbert Redfield 8 5-6 22, Ryan Wallenberg 10 0-0 20, Nate Zona 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-8 52.
Leslie
Camden Austin 1 0-0 2, Andrew Cowan 5 0-1 11, Kenaree Estes 1 3-4 5, Kellen Frohriep 1 0-0 3, Justin Kaimon 4 4-4 12, Trey Waldofsky 6 0-2 15. Totals 18 7-11 48.
3-Point Goals – Olivet 1 (Delbert Redfield 1), Leslie 5 (Andrew Cowan 1, Kellen Frohriep 1, Trey Waldofsky 3).
LANSING CHRISTIAN 70, MAPLE VALLEY 19
Andrew Prieskorn netted 20 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Pilgrims (11-2, 7-1) in a GLAC win over Maple Valley (1-11, 0-5). Preston Granger scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Lansing Christian.
|
Lansing Christian
|
20
|
11
|
18
|
21
|
—
|
70
|
Maple Valley
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
5
|
—
|
19
Lansing Christian
Zach Betcher 2 0-0 4, Forrest Bouyer 3 0-0 7, Preston Granger 6 0-0 12, Matt Havey 4 0-1 10, Matt Jacobson 2 0-0 4, Nick Jamieson 2 1-2 5, Kyle Lebeda 2 0-0 5, Issac Motley 1 0-0 3, Andrew Prieskorn 8 1-2 20. Totals 30 2-5 70.
Maple Valley
Evan Adrianson 2 0-1 4, Alex Musser 2 2-2 7, Logan Valliuete 2 3-4 8. Totals 6 5-7 19.
3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 8 (Forrest Bouyer 1, Matt Havey 2, Kyle Lebeda 1, Issac Motley 1, Andrew Prieskorn 3), Maple Valley 2 (Alex Musser 1, Logan Valliuete 1).
Team fouls: Maple Valley 9, Lansing Christian 12.
HASLETT 69, MASON 45
MASON — Evan Block led the Vikings (8-6, 5-2) with 13 points in a CAAC Red victory over Mason (6-8, 1-6). Travis Mussell led all scorers with 17 points for the Bulldogs.
|
Haslett
|
15
|
19
|
17
|
18
|
—
|
69
|
Mason
|
10
|
15
|
13
|
7
|
—
|
45
Haslett
Evan Block 4 2-3 13, Patrick Hintz 4 0-0 12, Cal McIntosh 3 1-9 9, Avery McKinney 4 0-1 8, Mitchell Mowid 2 0-0 6, Hunter Nash 1 1-2 3, Damon Redmond 1 0-0 2, Jaden Thelen 4 2-2 10, Hyrum Tibbets 1 0-0 3, C. Wood 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 5-8 69.
Mason
Noah Anderson 4 3-5 12, Brett Beaune 2 2-2 6, Desmond Davis 2 0-0 4, Garren Lattig 3 0-0 6, Travis Mussell 7 2-2 17. Totals 18 7-9 45.
3-Point Goals – Haslett 13 (Evan Block 3, Patrick Hintz 4, Cal McIntosh 2, Mitchell Mowid 2, Hyrum Tibbets 1, C. Wood 1), Mason 2 (Noah Anderson 1, Travis Mussell 1).
Team fouls: Mason 8, Haslett 13.
Bentley 49, Morrice 35
MORRICE — Gavin Lucas scored nine points for the Eagles (1-9, 1-5) in a GAC Blue loss to Burton Bentley (9-7, 6-1).
|
Bentley
|
13
|
11
|
11
|
14
|
—
|
49
|
Morrice
|
6
|
7
|
15
|
7
|
—
|
35
Morrice
Luke Bindschatel 1 0-0 2, Shane Cole 1 6-7 8, Beau Dietz 3 0-0 7, Connor Lucas 1 0-0 2, Gavin Lucas 2 5-9 9, Zack Rivers 0 2-2 2, Chris Rosin 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 13-18 35.
3-Point Goals – Bentley 2, Morrice 2 (Beau Dietz 1, Chris Rosin 1).
Team fouls: Morrice 18, Bentley 16.
NEW LOTHROP 74, WEBBERVILLE 55
NEW LOTHROP — Nick Militz scored a team-high 13 points for Webberville (8-3, 6-0) in a nonleague loss to New Lothrop. Kayson Lycos and Jake Schneider each added 12 points for the Spartans.
|
Webberville
|
6
|
18
|
16
|
15
|
—
|
55
|
New Lothrop
|
12
|
18
|
21
|
23
|
—
|
74
Webberville
Hunter Fairfield 4 1-1 9, Kayson Lycos 4 4-5 12, Zack McGowan 3 1-2 7, Nick Militz 4 2-2 13, Jake Schneider 4 2-2 12, Nathan Walker 1 0-2 2. Totals 20 10-14 55.
3-Point Goals – Webberville 5 (Nick Militz 3, Jake Schneider 2), New Lothrop 4.
Team fouls: New Lothrop 12, Webberville 17. JV Score: Webberville 55, New Lothrop 52.
OKEMOS 55, GRAND LEDGE 44
GRAND LEDGE — Jordan Henry led the way for the Chiefs (10-3, 6-3) with 16 points and four assists and four steals in a CAAC Blue victory over Grand Ledge (6-7, 4-7). Nick Goebel scored 12 points and Nick Crocker scored eight points, each grabbing eight rebounds for the Comets.
|
Grand Ledge
|
13
|
13
|
6
|
12
|
—
|
44
|
Okemos
|
13
|
13
|
7
|
22
|
—
|
55
Grand Ledge
Nick Crocker 3 2-5 8, . Cummings 1 0-0 3, Xavier Farr 1 0-0 2, Nick Goebel 6 0-1 12, Stephen Hall 2 3-4 7, Javel Lewis 1 3-4 5, Alex McCready 2 1-2 5, Luke Smith 2 0-1 5. Totals 18 9-17 44.
Okemos
Vail Hartman 5 0-0 11, Jordan Henry 6 4-7 16, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4 0-0 12, Noah Pruitt 1 1-2 3, Gerald Sambaer 1 1-1 3, Luke Stagg 1 3-6 5, Evan Thomas 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 9-15 55.
3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 2 (. Cummings 1, Luke Smith 1), Okemos 6 (Vail Hartman 1, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4, Evan Thomas 1).
Team fouls: Okemos 18, Grand Ledge 18.
OVID-ELSIE 49, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY 37
SAGINAW — Carson Vincent had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Ovid-Elsie (6-7, 5-4) in a nonleague win over Michigan Lutheran Seminary. Jakob Loynes added 12 points for the Marauders.
|
Michigan Lutheran Seminary
|
4
|
8
|
9
|
16
|
—
|
37
|
Ovid-Elsie
|
8
|
13
|
13
|
15
|
—
|
49
Ovid-Elsie
Jericho Herblet 0 1-2 1, Wes Houska 3 0-2 6, Jakob Loynes 5 0-0 12, Liam Thompson 2 0-0 5, Carson Vincent 6 6-8 18, Cole Wittenberg 2 2-4 7. Totals 18 9-16 49.
3-Point Goals – Michigan Lutheran Seminary 1, Ovid-Elsie 4 (Jakob Loynes 2, Liam Thompson 1, Cole Wittenberg 1).
Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 15, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 18.
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 65, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 50
PORTLAND — Logan Hengesbach netted 24 points for the Pirates (12-0, 10-0) in a CMAC victory over Portland St. Patrick (5-7, 3-7). Dan Mackowiak scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Shamrocks.
|
Portland St. Patrick
|
17
|
9
|
13
|
11
|
—
|
50
|
Pewamo-Westphalia
|
19
|
13
|
10
|
23
|
—
|
65
Portland St. Patrick
Noah Goodman 4 1-4 11, Nate Leahy 2 0-2 5, Dan Mackowiak 6 0-0 13, Brandon Scheurer 2 2-2 8, Brendan Schrauben 2 0-0 4, Graham Smith 3 3-3 9. Totals 19 6-11 50.
Pewamo-Westphalia
Logan Hengesbach 9 4-4 24, Jimmy Lehman 1 3-4 5, Andre Smith 3 0-0 8, Ryan Smith 0 4-4 4, Brice Thelen 4 6-10 14, Garrett Trierweiler 4 0-2 10. Totals 21 17-24 65.
3-Point Goals – Portland St. Patrick 6 (Noah Goodman 2, Nate Leahy 1, Dan Mackowiak 1, Brandon Scheurer 2), Pewamo-Westphalia 6 (Logan Hengesbach 2, Andre Smith 2, Garrett Trierweiler 2).
Team fouls: Pewamo-Westphalia 12, Portland St. Patrick 20.
SARANAC 55, POTTERVILLE 49
SARANAC — Brady Jackson scored 12 points and had eight rebounds to lead Saranac to a victory over Potterville. Zach Yarger led the Vikings with 17 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks, and three steals.
|
Potterville
|
16
|
16
|
2
|
15
|
—
|
49
|
Saranac
|
11
|
18
|
12
|
14
|
—
|
55
Potterville
Sam Corbin 4 3-4 12, Hunter Geisenhauer 5 0-0 11, Ross Schmedekneth 1 1-2 3, Isiah Steimer 1 0-0 2, Brian Titus 1 2-2 4, Zach Yarger 6 4-7 17. Totals 18 10-16 49.
Saranac
Carter Adgate 0 1-2 1, Preston Adgate 5 4-7 17, Jacob Bruinekool 2 1-1 5, Luke Gillette 1 1-1 3, John Greenfield 1 0-0 2, Taven Haskins 5 2-3 12, Brady Jackson 6 0-1 12, Kyle Young 1 2-4 4. Totals 21 11-18 55.
3-Point Goals – Potterville 3 (Sam Corbin 1, Hunter Geisenhauer 1, Zach Yarger 1), Saranac 3 (Preston Adgate 3).
JV Score: Saranac 49, Potterville 43
WAVERLY 52, OWOSSO 28
DELTA TWP. — Jaden Sutton scored 15 points to lead Waverly to a victory over Owosso. Tevin Ali added 10 points for the Warriors. Drake Nover scored a team-high nine points for the Trojans.
|
Owosso
|
9
|
7
|
6
|
6
|
—
|
28
|
Waverly
|
15
|
6
|
9
|
22
|
—
|
52
Owosso
Jake Ackley 4 0-0 8, Dylan Horn 0 2-2 2, Jordan Klapko 1 0-0 3, Cole Mallory 2 0-0 4, Nate Nicevski 1 0-0 2, Drake Nover 3 2-2 9. Totals 11 4-4 28.
Waverly
Tevin Ali 3 4-6 10, Ja’von Anderson 0 1-2 1, Kenny Brewer 1 0-0 2, Elijah Curtis 1 2-2 4, Keshawn Harris 4 0-0 8, Mike Pete 4 1-2 9, Jaden Sutton 5 4-4 15, Tony Trice 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 12-16 52.
3-Point Goals – Owosso 2 (Jordan Klapko 1, Drake Nover 1), Waverly 2 (Jaden Sutton 1, Tony Trice 1).
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
BATH 47, CHARLOTTE 31
CHARLOTTE — Jessica Stoskopf scored 12 points, while grabbing eight rebounds for Bath (11-2) in a nonleague win over the Orioles (3-12). Ashley Beck had a game-high 13 points for Charlotte.
Team fouls: Charlotte 16, Bath 10. JV Score: Charlotte 42, Bath 40.
|
Bath
|
15
|
12
|
6
|
14
|
—
|
47
|
Charlotte
|
8
|
9
|
4
|
10
|
—
|
31
Bath
Emily Angell 0 1-2 1, Taylor Buck 2 0-0 4, Marrissa Clark 1 1-2 4, Bailey Holtham 4 0-0 9, Tait Hosford 3 0-0 7, Tessa Hosford 2 0-0 5, Kassidy Moffitt 1 0-1 2, Taryn Peru 0 0-1 0, Jessica Stoskopf 4 4-4 12, Hannah Zaldivar 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 7-12 47.
Charlotte
Ashley Beck 5 0-0 13, Kylie Falk 1 0-0 2, Ashley Friar 2 0-0 5, Brianna Hasler 0 1-4 1, Carly Sheblo 4 2-3 10. Totals 12 3-7 31.
3-Point Goals – Bath 4 (Marrissa Clark 1, Bailey Holtham 1, Tait Hosford 1, Tessa Hosford 1), Charlotte 4 (Ashley Beck 3, Ashley Friar 1).
GOODRICH 56, CORUNNA 33
CORUNNA — Miller Lantis scored a team-high 11 points for Corunna in a loss to Goodrich.
|
Goodrich
|
9
|
16
|
16
|
15
|
—
|
56
|
Corunna
|
8
|
13
|
2
|
10
|
—
|
33
Corunna
Baylee Balcom 0 2-2 2, Maddie Birchmeier 2 3-4 9, . Dingens 1 1-2 3, Mariah Dunkin 4 0-0 8, . Feldpausch 0 0-1 0, Miller Lantis 5 1-1 11. Totals 12 7-10 33.
3-Point Goals – Goodrich 1, Corunna 2 (Maddie Birchmeier 2).
Team fouls: Corunna 21, Goodrich 13. Fouled out: Lantis (C), Balcom (C).
DEWITT 68, ST. JOHNS 59
DEWITT — Grace George had a game-high 25 points for the Panthers (14-1, 6-1) in a CAAC Red win over St. Johns (7-8, 2-5). Maddie Maloney led the Redwings with 21 points.
Team fouls: DeWitt 6, St. Johns 19. JV Score: DeWitt 68, St. Johns 35.
|
St. Johns
|
15
|
13
|
13
|
18
|
—
|
59
|
DeWitt
|
11
|
20
|
18
|
19
|
—
|
68
3-Point Goals – St. Johns 8, DeWitt 4.
EAST LANSING 57, EVERETT 19
EAST LANSING — The Trojans (13-2, 10-0) were led by Sanaya Gregory, who netted 10 points in a CAAC Blue win over Everett (1-13, 1-8). Jaida Hampton added nine points for East Lansing.
Team fouls: East Lansing 12, Everett 12.
|
Everett
|
4
|
2
|
8
|
5
|
—
|
19
|
East Lansing
|
14
|
16
|
17
|
10
|
—
|
57
Everett
Ny’Azia Blankenburg 1 0-0 2, Jalina Crawford 2 0-1 4, Amara Croft 1 1-3 4, Zariah Hernandez 2 0-0 4, Alexis Smith 0 3-4 3, Precious Thurman 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 14-21 57.
East Lansing
Sanaya Gregory 3 4-4 10, Jaida Hampton 3 0-1 9, Kalaia Hampton 3 1-2 7, Carolyn Heck 1 2-2 4, Alhura Lofton 1 0-0 3, Amelia McNutt 2 1-4 6, Aaliyah Nye 3 1-2 7, Aashawnti Nye 0 4-4 4, Aazhenii Nye 3 0-1 7. Totals 7 4-8 19.
3-Point Goals – Everett 5 (Amara Croft 1), East Lansing 1 (Jaida Hampton 2, Alhura Lofton 1, Amelia McNutt 1, Aazhenii Nye 1).
EATON RAPIDS 44, LANSING CATHOLIC 29
EATON RAPIDS — Arianna Sysum netted 14 points to help lead the Greyhounds (7-7, 3-4) to a CAAC White win over Lansing Catholic (7-7, 4-4). Paige Boden and Anne-Marie Wright each tallied a double-double for Eaton Rapids. Wright garnered 11 assists and 10 points while Boden scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 11, Lansing Catholic 11.
|
Lansing Catholic
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
5
|
—
|
29
|
Eaton Rapids
|
8
|
11
|
15
|
10
|
—
|
44
Lansing Catholic
Devan Buda 2 0-0 5, Maggie Jacobs 2 0-2 4, Steffi Kracko 1 2-2 4, Jordan Pence 1 0-0 3, Becka Poljan 1 1-8 3, Kayla Sanford 2 0-0 4, Katy Shannon 3 0-1 6. Totals 12 3-13 29.
Eaton Rapids
Isabelle Awsel 0 0-2 0, Payton Benjamin 2 0-0 6, Paige Boden 3 5-8 11, Samantha McDaniel 1 0-0 3, Arianna Sysum 7 0-0 14, Anne-Marie Wright 4 0-0 10. Totals 17 5-10 44.
3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 2 (Devan Buda 1, Jordan Pence 1), Eaton Rapids 5 (Payton Benjamin 2, Samantha McDaniel 1, Anne-Marie Wright 2).
FOWLERVILLE 48, PORTLAND 45
FOWLERVILLE — Ellie Smith scored 12 points to lead the Gladiators (10-5, 3-4) to a CAAC White win over Portland (5-10, 3-5). Leslie Barker led all scorers with 16 points for the Raiders.
Team fouls: Fowlerville 20, Portland 18.
|
Portland
|
11
|
18
|
4
|
12
|
—
|
45
|
Fowlerville
|
12
|
15
|
10
|
11
|
—
|
48
Portland
Leslie Barker 6 2-3 16, Shelby Battley 2 0-0 5, Cally Goodman 2 2-2 8, Hannah Graber 1 0-0 2, Lauren Russell 1 1-2 3, Jorie Rutkowski 2 3-8 9, Olivia Sandborn 0 2-3 2. Totals 14 10-20 45.
Fowlerville
Meghan Douglass 3 1-2 8, Jackie Jarvis 1 5-6 7, Averie Latson 0 2-2 2, Sarah Matlock 1 2-2 5, Taylor Patterson 1 4-4 6, Elie Smith 5 0-2 12, Ollie Updike 2 3-4 8. Totals 13 17-22 48.
3-Point Goals – Portland 7 (Leslie Barker 2, Shelby Battley 1, Cally Goodman 2, Jorie Rutkowski 2), Fowlerville 5 (Meghan Douglass 1, Sarah Matlock 1, Elie Smith 2, Ollie Updike 1).
FULTON 47, HOUGHTON LAKE 31
MIDDLETON — The Pirates (4-10) were led by Kylie Slavik who had 20 points in a nonleague victory over the Bobcats. Mia Canfield snagged 10 rebounds for Fulton.
Team fouls: Fulton 16, Houghton Lake 17.
|
Houghton Lake
|
13
|
4
|
6
|
8
|
—
|
31
|
Fulton
|
7
|
15
|
12
|
13
|
—
|
47
Fulton
Morgan Bolinger 5 1-1 12, Mia Canfield 2 1-3 5, Savannah Fuller 2 0-0 4, Kylie Slavik 6 6-8 20, McKayla Struble 2 0-0 4, Morgan Warnke 0 0-2 0, Lyndsi Wolfe 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 8-16 47.
3-Point Goals – Fulton 3 (Morgan Bolinger 1, Kylie Slavik 2).
WILLIAMSTON 54, IONIA 39
WILLIAMSTON — Maddie Watters scored 22 points to help the Hornets (14-1, 7-0) to a CAAC White win over Ionia (7-7, 3-4). Jaylynn Williams netted 19 points for the Bulldogs.
Team fouls: Williamston 13, Ionia 16. Fouled out: Kirby (I).
|
Williamston
|
20
|
13
|
11
|
10
|
—
|
54
|
Ionia
|
9
|
6
|
9
|
15
|
—
|
39
Williamston
Paige Basore 1 1-2 3, Kenzie Lewis 0 2-2 2, Elana Lycos 4 1-1 11, Allison Peplowski 4 6-9 14, Maddie Watters 7 2-4 22, Halle Wisbiski 0 2-6 2. Totals 16 14-24 54.
Ionia
Maya Bianthi 5 1-3 12, Abby Frost 0 0-4 0, Brooke Gregory 1 0-0 3, Ashlyn May 1 2-2 5, Jaylynn Williams 7 5-7 19. Totals 14 8-16 39.
3-Point Goals – Williamston 8 (Elana Lycos 2, Maddie Watters 6), Ionia 3 (Maya Bianthi 1, Brooke Gregory 1, Ashlyn May 1).
LAKEWOOD 53, STOCKBRIDGE 51
LAKE ODESSA — The Vikings (8-6, 5-2) were led by Gabbie Shellenbarger, who had 24 points in a GLAC win over Stockbridge (10-5, 7-2). Rachel Smith had a team-high 17 for the Panthers.
Team fouls: Stockbridge 17, Lakewood 16
|
Stockbridge
|
12
|
12
|
16
|
11
|
—
|
51
|
Lakewood
|
16
|
14
|
10
|
13
|
—
|
53
Stockbridge
Emily Breslin 6 2-3 14, Kaylee Hall 1 2-4 4, Madison Howard 0 3-7 3, Rachel Smith 7 1-3 17, Jessica Taylor 4 5-6 13. Totals 18 13-23 51.
Lakewood
Aaron Keitzman 6 2-3 16, Rebecca Kutch 2 1-3 6, Katelyn Richmond 2 2-2 7, Gabie Shellenbarger 10 3-7 24. Totals 20 8-15 53.
3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 2 (Rachel Smith 2), Lakewood 5 (Aaron Keitzman 2, Rebecca Kutch 1, Katelyn Richmond 1, Gabie Shellenbarger 1).
LANSING CHRISTIAN 53, MAPLE VALLEY 20
Grace Haley tallied a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds to help lift the Pilgrims (6-9, 3-6) to a GLAC win over Maple Valley (1-13, 0-9). Rilyn Ross netted 15 points on five three-pointers for the Pilgrims.
Team fouls: Lansing Christian 14, Maple Valley 13.
|
Maple Valley
|
0
|
3
|
10
|
7
|
—
|
20
|
Lansing Christian
|
17
|
18
|
15
|
3
|
—
|
53
Maple Valley
Corlee Allen 1 0-0 2, Eliana Heinze 1 1-2 3, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 1 0-2 2, Bekah Mater 0 2-8 2, Hannah McGlocklin 1 1-2 3, Gina Remsing 0 1-4 1, Jaden Rosenberg 1 0-0 2, Britani Shilton 2 0-0 5. Totals 7 5-18 20.
Lansing Christian
Cayla Ellis 0 1-2 1, Grace Haley 6 9-10 22, Jackie Moore 0 1-2 1, Gabby Moran 1 0-0 2, Rilyn Ross 5 0-0 15, Sarah Voss 4 0-0 9, Natalie Woodland 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 11-14 53.
3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 1 (Britani Shilton 1), Lansing Christian 8 (Grace Haley 1, Rilyn Ross 5, Sarah Voss 1, Natalie Woodland 1).
OLIVET 66, LESLIE 29
LESLIE — Gracen Zaremba netted 14 points for Olivet (12-2, 8-1) in a GLAC victory over the Blackhawks (5-9, 2-7). Madison Montgomery had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Leslie.
Team fouls: Leslie 8, Olivet 10. JV Score: Olivet 55, Leslie 19.
|
Olivet
|
21
|
13
|
15
|
17
|
—
|
66
|
Leslie
|
8
|
10
|
2
|
9
|
—
|
29
3-Point Goals – Olivet 6, Leslie 3.
HASLETT 52, MASON 49
MASON — Sydnee Dennis helped the Vikings (9-6, 5-2) to a CAAC Red victory over the Bulldogs (8-6, 2-5) with 17 points. Audrey Wassner and Johanna Parsons each scored 12 points for Mason.
Team fouls: Mason 15, Haslett 10.
|
Haslett
|
14
|
11
|
16
|
11
|
—
|
52
|
Mason
|
18
|
6
|
9
|
16
|
—
|
49
Haslett
Imania Baker 6 2-5 14, Sydnee Dennis 5 4-4 17, Olivia Green 1 0-0 2, Ella McKinney 3 3-4 9, Taylor Rahl 0 0-2 0, Annisa Whims 3 0-0 8, Teagan Woodworth 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-15 52.
Mason
Jane Barkholz 2 1-2 7, Autumn Kissman 4 1-2 9, Johnna Parsons 5 0-0 12, Katherine Rochon 3 0-0 6, Claudia Vondra 1 0-0 3, Audrey Wassner 4 0-0 12. Totals 19 2-4 49.
3-Point Goals – Haslett 5 (Sydnee Dennis 3, Annisa Whims 2), Mason 9 (Jane Barkholz 2, Johnna Parsons 2, Claudia Vondra 1, Audrey Wassner 4).
GRAND LEDGE 46, OKEMOS 29
|
Grand Ledge
|
14
|
4
|
18
|
10
|
—
|
46
|
Okemos
|
8
|
7
|
6
|
8
|
—
|
29
Grand Ledge
Allyson Hunt 2 3-4 7, Maddie McKinley 3 0-0 8, Brooke Rambo 2 7-8 11, Courtney Sharland 1 0-0 2, Sam Sharland 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Todd 5 1-4 16. Totals 13 11-16 46.
Okemos
Jasmine Clerkley 5 2-7 12, Laya Hartman 3 0-0 6, Kelsy Henry 1 0-0 2, Oke Johnson 2 0-0 4, Bergin Robinson 1 0-2 3, Maddie Sermak 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-9 29.
3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 5 (Maddie McKinley 2, Makenzie Todd 3), Okemos 1 (Bergin Robinson 1).
Team fouls: Okemos 14, Grand Ledge 14.
MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY 39, OVID-ELSIE 25
SAGINAW — Emma Smason scored eight points for the Marauders (7-8, 2-8) in a TVC West loss to Michigan Lutheran Seminary.
|
Michigan Lutheran Seminary
|
5
|
12
|
11
|
11
|
—
|
39
|
Ovid-Elsie
|
12
|
3
|
3
|
7
|
—
|
25
Ovid-Elsie
Lauren Barton 2 0-0 2, Jenna Gewirtz 1 0-0 2, Katy Hurst 0 1-2 1, Emma Samson 3 1-2 8, Kylee Sevenski 2 1-2 5, Erin Witt 2 1-2 5. Totals 10 4-8 25.
3-Point Goals – Michigan Lutheran Seminary 2, Ovid-Elsie 1 (Emma Samson 1).
PERRY 46, BISHOP FOLEY 33
PERRY — Alyssa Walsh scored 19 points to lead the Ramblers to a victory over Bishop Foley. Gracie Ohlmer added 12 points for Perry (6-8). Team fouls: Perry 13, Bishop Foley 18. JV Score: Bishop Foley 30, Perry 29
|
Bishop Foley
|
6
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
—
|
33
|
Perry
|
16
|
9
|
9
|
12
|
—
|
46
Perry
Sophie Brenke 1 3-4 5, Miranda Crawford 0 1-2 1, Ali Delau 0 1-2 1, Alicia McConnell 2 4-5 8, Gracie Ohlmer 6 0-0 12, Alyssa Welsh 6 3-6 19. Totals 15 12-19 46.
3-Point Goals – Bishop Foley 3, Perry 4 (Alyssa Welsh 4).
ITHACA 43, ST. LOUIS 23
ST. LOUIS — Kayla Belles scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Ithaca (11-3) to a victory over St. Louis.
|
Ithaca
|
8
|
15
|
11
|
9
|
—
|
43
|
St. Louis
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
10
|
—
|
23
Ithaca
Emma Belles 1 0-0 2, Kayla Belles 14 2-4 31, Maddie Brock 0 2-2 2, Jasmine Gavenda 0 2-2 2, Aubrey Sanchez 0 1-2 1, Mackelle Thompson 2 0-0 4, Avery Wood 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 9-13 43.
3-Point Goals – Ithaca 1 (Kayla Belles 1).
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 36, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 19
PORTLAND — Hannah and Emily Spitzley each had eight points for Pewamo-Westphalia (11-2, 9-2) in a CMAC victory over the Shamrocks (10-4, 6-4). Katie Coyne had a team-high seven points for Portland St. Patrick.
Team fouls: Portland St. Patrick 12, Pewamo-Westphalia 13. JV Score: Pewamo-Westphalia 45, Portland St. Patrick 20.
|
Pewamo-Westphalia
|
10
|
13
|
7
|
6
|
—
|
36
|
Portland St. Patrick
|
2
|
8
|
6
|
3
|
—
|
19
Pewamo-Westphalia
Ellie Droste 2 0-1 6, Kate Hengesbach 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Hengesbach 1 0-0 2, Olivia Nurenburg 2 0-0 5, Emily Spitzley 3 1-2 8, Hannah Spitzley 4 0-3 8, Brenna Wirth 2 1-4 5. Totals 15 2-10 36.
Portland St. Patrick
Katie Coyne 2 3-4 7, Chloe Cross 2 0-0 4, Hannah Greenwood 0 2-2 2, Katie Jones 1 0-2 2, Kelsey Schneider 0 4-6 4. Totals 5 9-14 19.
3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 4 (Ellie Droste 2, Olivia Nurenburg 1, Emily Spitzley 1).
WAVERLY 69, OWOSSO 28
DELTA TWP. — Alisia Smith scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and three blocks to lead Waverly to a victory over Owosso. Priscilla Trainor also had a double-double for the Warriors (10-4) with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Carmen de Santiago led Owosso with seven points and nine rebounds. Team fouls: Owosso 16, Waverly 11. JV Score: Waverly 59, Owosso 21
|
Owosso
|
6
|
8
|
9
|
5
|
—
|
28
|
Waverly
|
24
|
18
|
13
|
14
|
—
|
69
Owosso
Ashley Abrams 1 2-2 4, Brittany Barone 2 0-2 4, Ellie Hood 1 1-2 3, Kate Jones 0 2-2 2, Riane Ochodnieky 2 0-0 5, Anna Raffaelli 1 0-0 3, Carmen de Santiago 2 3-4 7. Totals 9 8-12 28.
Waverly
Maya Bennett 1 0-0 2, Maya Garrett 2 0-0 4, Kyra Patterson 1 0-0 2, Tazjah Pruitt 4 1-3 9, Alisia Smith 5 9-10 20, Malin Smith 1 0-0 2, Evelyn Taylor 1 0-0 2, Priscilla Trainor 6 0-0 12, Jazlynn Wilcox 2 8-9 12, Ciara Willheart 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 18-23 69.
3-Point Goals – Owosso 2 (Riane Ochodnieky 1, Anna Raffaelli 1), Waverly 1 (Alisia Smith 1).
NEW LOTHROP 55, WEBBERVILLE 16
WEBBERVILLE — Grace Hull scored seven points for the Spartans in a nonleague loss to New Lothrop.
Team fouls: Webberville 10, New Lothrop 22. JV score: New Lothrop 50, Webberville 8.
|
New Lothrop
|
24
|
13
|
15
|
3
|
—
|
55
|
Webberville
|
3
|
6
|
0
|
7
|
—
|
16
Webberville
Michaela Chambers 1 0-0 2, Taylor Dettling 0 0-1 0, Arin Elzerman 0 1-2 1, Grace Hull 1 5-7 7, Brianna Long 0 2-2 2, Savannah Tennant 0 2-4 2, Mackenzie Tyler 0 2-2 2. Totals 2 12-18 16.
3-Point Goals – New Lothrop 4.