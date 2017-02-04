Menu
Basketball

Basketball scores and stats for Feb. 3

East Lansing's Justin McAbee, right, and Everett's Jalen Hayes scramble for a loose ball Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. East Lansing won 57-49.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

FOWLER 48, BATH 44

BATH — Mason Pline scored 11 points and Owen Simmons added 10 points for the Eagles in a victory over Bath. Harry Gilstrap had a game-high 15 points for the Fighting Bees.

Fowler

6

20

13

9

48

Bath

4

10

10

20

44

Fowler

Dylan Antes 3 0-0 9, Brendan Platte 3 0-0 6, Carter Pline 2 0-0 4, Mason Pline 3 5-8 11, Jeremy Pung 3 2-5 8, Owen Simmons 4 2-2 10. Totals 18 9-15 48.

Bath

Matt Anibal 3 2-2 8, Jakob Cain 1 0-0 3, Jacob Deveau 3 0-0 7, Joey Emery 0 0-2 0, Harry Gilstrap 5 4-8 15, Aime Mafuta 2 0-0 4, Zach Parry 1 0-0 3, Max Tiraboschi 1 0-4 2, Sam Weiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-16 44.

3-Point Goals – Fowler 3 (Dylan Antes 3), Bath 4 (Jakob Cain 1, Jacob Deveau 1, Harry Gilstrap 1).

JV Score: Bath 72, Fowler 40

FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

East Lansing boys stay perfect with win over Everett

Defense carries Grand Ledge girls past Okemos

DANSVILLE 57, LAINGSBURG 54

DANSVILLE — Caleb Hodgson had a team-high 14 points for the Aggies (9-5, 7-3), while teammate Brendan Ryder had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in a CMAC win over Laingsburg (8-4, 7-3).

Laingsburg

17

18

13

6

54

Dansville

17

12

16

12

57

Laingsburg

Kam Brown 3 4-4 12, Jordan Jones 7 1-2 15, Nate Mentus 4 0-0 11, Bryson Mitchell 3 0-2 9, Nick Putnam 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 5-8 54.

Dansville

Carter Frantz 4 3-4 12, Caleb Hodgson 7 0-1 14, Devin Patrick 4 0-1 12, Brendan Ryder 6 0-0 12, Hayden Voss 3 0-0 6, Josh Wheldon 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 4-8 57.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 9 (Kam Brown 2, Nate Mentus 3, Bryson Mitchell 3, Nick Putnam 1), Dansville 5 (Carter Frantz 1, Devin Patrick 4).

Team fouls: Dansville 12, Laingsburg 16. JV Score: Laingsburg defeated Dansville.

ST. JOHNS 72, DEWITT 59

DeWITT — Ben Feldpausch scored a game-high 21 points and Brandon Huhn added 15 for the Redwings in a victory over DeWitt. Luke Hyde finished with 18 points for the Panthers and Eddie Daley added 15 for DeWitt. Team fouls: DeWitt 16, St. Johns 14. Fouled out: B. Feldpausch (SJ). JV Score: DeWitt d. St. Johns

St. Johns

19

22

21

10

72

DeWitt

17

15

14

13

59

St. Johns

Hayden Dyer 1 0-0 2, Ben Feldpausch 8 0-0 21, Ross Feldpausch 5 0-0 13, Brandon Huhn 4 4-4 15, Konnor Near 3 4-7 10, Caleb Paksi 2 6-8 11, Matthew Stewart 0 0-2 0. Totals 23 14-22 72.

DeWitt

Eddie Daley 5 2-3 15, Nate Flannery 1 2-2 5, Alec Guillaume 3 1-4 7, Luke Hyde 5 8-8 18, Andrew Mello 1 0-0 2, Caleb Randall 1 0-0 3, Tanner Reha 3 2-4 8, Alan Smith 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 14-23 59.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 12 (Ben Feldpausch 5, Ross Feldpausch 3, Brandon Huhn 3, Caleb Paksi 1), DeWitt 7 (Eddie Daley 3, Nate Flannery 1, Caleb Randall 1, Tanner Reha 2).

EAST LANSING 57, EVERETT 49

Everett

6

17

11

15

49

East Lansing

15

14

10

18

57

Everett

Kel Fomby 1 0-0 3, Marquez Gordon 4 0-1 8, Jalen Hayes 3 2-5 9, Nyreel Powell 5 3-6 14, Diego Robinson 0 0-1 0, Dante Walton 5 0-0 13. Totals 19 5-13 49.

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 3 2-2 9, Justin McAbee 2 0-0 4, Jack Morse 0 2-2 2, Westin Myles 5 2-2 15, Xzavier Odom 2 0-0 4, DeAndre Robinson 3 5-6 11, Noah Schon 4 1-1 12. Totals 19 12-13 57.

3-Point Goals – Everett 6 (Kel Fomby 1, Jalen Hayes 1, Nyreel Powell 1, Dante Walton 3), East Lansing 7 (Brandon Johns 1, Westin Myles 3, Noah Schon 3).

LANSING CATHOLIC 57, EATON RAPIDS 46

EATON RAPIDS — Chuck and Matt Plaehn combined for 30 points to lead Lansing Catholic to a victory over Eaton Rapids. Zack Kemp led the Greyhounds with 12 points.

Lansing Catholic

21

16

12

8

57

Eaton Rapids

16

7

7

16

46

Lansing Catholic

Nick Baker 2 2-4 6, Colin Day 1 0-0 3, Evan Gadola 1 3-4 5, Jeremy Guerrazzi 1 1-3 3, Josh Kramer 4 0-2 8, Gabe Lenneman 1 0-0 2, Chuck Plaehn 7 2-6 18, Matt Plaehn 4 4-5 12.

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 2 0-0 6, Connor Dyer 0 1-2 1, Ben Gleeson 3 0-0 8, Zack Kemp 5 0-1 12, Matt Morcross 0 2-2 2, Jacob Osytczuk 2 2-3 6, Drew Shafer 4 0-1 8, Carlos Thompson 1 1-3 3. Totals 17 6-12 46.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 2 (Colin Day 1, Chuck Plaehn 2), Eaton Rapids 6 (Nathan Dassance 2, Ben Gleeson 2, Zack Kemp 2).

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 17, Lansing Catholic 16

PORTLAND 65, FOWLERVILLE 48

FOWLERVILLE — Brett Patrick had a game-high 17 points for Portland in a CAAC White victory over the Gladiators. Dan Judd netted a team-high 11 points for Fowlerville.

Portland

6

18

21

20

65

Fowlerville

8

11

12

17

48

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 4 1-2 9, Haydin Brandt 4 1-3 11, Brock Gross 1 0-2 2, Griffin Hager 2 3-4 7, Reid Martzke 1 0-0 3, Cole McGregor 1 0-0 2, Brett Patrick 5 7-13 17, Owen Russell 4 0-0 12, Josh Salas 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 12-24 65.

Fowlerville

Mitch Bishop 1 0-0 2, Cameron Brigham 4 0-0 10, Caden Collins 2 0-0 7, Jordan Gipson 0 2-2 2, Dan Judd 4 2-2 11, Geoffrey Knaggs 3 2-5 8, Justin McCullough 1 0-0 2, Brady Salter 0 2-4 2, Nick Semke 2 0-1 4. Totals 18 8-14 48.

3-Point Goals – Portland 7 (Haydin Brandt 2, Reid Martzke 1, Owen Russell 4), Fowlerville 4 (Cameron Brigham 2, Caden Collins 1, Dan Judd 1).

Team fouls: Fowlerville 24, Portland 17.

WILLIAMSTON 60, IONIA 55

WILLIAMSTON — Cole Kleiver led the Hornets (11-2, 6-1) with 18 points, going 11 for 11 at the free throw line, in a CAAC White win over Ionia (1-12, 0-7). Brady Swinehart netted 18 points for the Bulldogs.

Williamston

13

7

12

28

60

Ionia

19

9

9

18

55

Williamston

Sy Barnett 3 10-11 16, Mitchell Cook 1 5-7 7, Joey Elenbaas 3 0-0 6, Cole Kleiver 3 11-11 18, Caleb Smith 3 4-10 10, Vincent Subrizi 1 0-1 2, Frankie Toomey 0 1-6 1. Totals 14 31-46 60.

Ionia

Larzon Caraballo 1 0-0 2, Patrick Hull 4 1-1 9, Parker Kirby 3 1-3 9, Cam Sanicki 3 2-5 9, Max Sharp 2 0-0 6, Brady Swinehart 6 3-5 18, Alec White 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-14 55.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 1 (Cole Kleiver 1), Ionia 8 (Parker Kirby 2, Cam Sanicki 1, Max Sharp 2, Brady Swinehart 3).

Team fouls: Ionia 26, Williamston 20. Fouled out: Sanicki (I) White (I). JV Score: Ionia 78, Williamston 53.

SEXTON 69, JACKSON 59

JACKSON — Zervontae Smith led the Big Reds with 25 points in a CAAC Blue win over Jackson (5-8, 2-7). Khari Foy-Walton scored 12 points and Jabril Rahim grabbed 19 rebounds for Sexton (5-9, 1-8).

Sexton

15

17

20

17

69

Jackson

15

14

12

18

59

Sexton

Marcus Alston 2 5-8 9, Karl Brooks 1 1-2 3, Khari Foy-Walton 5 2-3 12, D’Carlo Manuel 4 3-4 11, Jabril Rahim 3 1-4 7, Zervontae Smith 9 5-5 25, Kortez Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 17-24 69.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 2 (Zervontae Smith 2), Jackson 7.

Team fouls: Jackson 19, Sexton 18.

STOCKBRIDGE 73, LAKEWOOD 65

LAKE ODESSA — Mason Gee-Montgomery scored 35 points to help lift the Panthers (6-9, 4-4) to a double-overtime victory over Lakewood (2-12, 1-7) in GLAC action. Colton Webber-Mitchell led the Vikings with 19 points and Josh Campeau tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Stockbridge

8

12

11

21

9

12

73

Lakewood

17

9

12

14

9

4

65

Stockbridge

Kolby Canfield 3 1-1 8, Liam Corby 2 4-6 9, Mason GeeMontgomery 11 12-20 35, Kyle Lilley 2 2-4 6, Jacob Stadafore 5 2-4 12, Hunter Winnie 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 22-37 73.

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 8 0-0 16, Jacob Elenbaas 4 4-4 14, Bryant Makley 2 0-0 5, Padin Morris 1 0-0 2, Cole Rickerd 4 1-2 9, Colton Webber-Mitchell 7 3-5 19. Totals 21 8-10 65.

3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 3 (Kolby Canfield 1, Liam Corby 1, Mason GeeMontgomery 1), Lakewood 5 (Jacob Elenbaas 2, Bryant Makley 1, Colton Webber-Mitchell 2).

Team fouls: Lakewood 29, Stockbridge 19. Fouled out: Schrock (L), Canfiled (S).

OLIVET 52, LESLIE 48

LESLIE — Delbert Redfield scored 22 points and Ryan Wallenberg had 20 to lead Olivet (9-4, 5-2) to a victory over Leslie. Trey Waldofsky led the Blackhawks (6-7, 4-3) with 15 points. Team fouls: Leslie 11, Olivet 11

Olivet

6

16

16

14

52

Leslie

16

9

13

10

48

Olivet

Jake Holzhei 1 0-2 2, Nick Jungel 3 0-0 6, Delbert Redfield 8 5-6 22, Ryan Wallenberg 10 0-0 20, Nate Zona 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-8 52.

Leslie

Camden Austin 1 0-0 2, Andrew Cowan 5 0-1 11, Kenaree Estes 1 3-4 5, Kellen Frohriep 1 0-0 3, Justin Kaimon 4 4-4 12, Trey Waldofsky 6 0-2 15. Totals 18 7-11 48.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 1 (Delbert Redfield 1), Leslie 5 (Andrew Cowan 1, Kellen Frohriep 1, Trey Waldofsky 3).

LANSING CHRISTIAN 70, MAPLE VALLEY 19

Andrew Prieskorn netted 20 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Pilgrims (11-2, 7-1) in a GLAC win over Maple Valley (1-11, 0-5). Preston Granger scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Lansing Christian.

Lansing Christian

20

11

18

21

70

Maple Valley

7

0

7

5

19

Lansing Christian

Zach Betcher 2 0-0 4, Forrest Bouyer 3 0-0 7, Preston Granger 6 0-0 12, Matt Havey 4 0-1 10, Matt Jacobson 2 0-0 4, Nick Jamieson 2 1-2 5, Kyle Lebeda 2 0-0 5, Issac Motley 1 0-0 3, Andrew Prieskorn 8 1-2 20. Totals 30 2-5 70.

Maple Valley

Evan Adrianson 2 0-1 4, Alex Musser 2 2-2 7, Logan Valliuete 2 3-4 8. Totals 6 5-7 19.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 8 (Forrest Bouyer 1, Matt Havey 2, Kyle Lebeda 1, Issac Motley 1, Andrew Prieskorn 3), Maple Valley 2 (Alex Musser 1, Logan Valliuete 1).

Team fouls: Maple Valley 9, Lansing Christian 12.

HASLETT 69, MASON 45

MASON — Evan Block led the Vikings (8-6, 5-2) with 13 points in a CAAC Red victory over Mason (6-8, 1-6). Travis Mussell led all scorers with 17 points for the Bulldogs.

Haslett

15

19

17

18

69

Mason

10

15

13

7

45

Haslett

Evan Block 4 2-3 13, Patrick Hintz 4 0-0 12, Cal McIntosh 3 1-9 9, Avery McKinney 4 0-1 8, Mitchell Mowid 2 0-0 6, Hunter Nash 1 1-2 3, Damon Redmond 1 0-0 2, Jaden Thelen 4 2-2 10, Hyrum Tibbets 1 0-0 3, C. Wood 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 5-8 69.

Mason

Noah Anderson 4 3-5 12, Brett Beaune 2 2-2 6, Desmond Davis 2 0-0 4, Garren Lattig 3 0-0 6, Travis Mussell 7 2-2 17. Totals 18 7-9 45.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 13 (Evan Block 3, Patrick Hintz 4, Cal McIntosh 2, Mitchell Mowid 2, Hyrum Tibbets 1, C. Wood 1), Mason 2 (Noah Anderson 1, Travis Mussell 1).

Team fouls: Mason 8, Haslett 13.

Bentley 49, Morrice 35

MORRICE — Gavin Lucas scored nine points for the Eagles (1-9, 1-5) in a GAC Blue loss to Burton Bentley (9-7, 6-1).

Bentley

13

11

11

14

49

Morrice

6

7

15

7

35

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 1 0-0 2, Shane Cole 1 6-7 8, Beau Dietz 3 0-0 7, Connor Lucas 1 0-0 2, Gavin Lucas 2 5-9 9, Zack Rivers 0 2-2 2, Chris Rosin 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 13-18 35.

3-Point Goals – Bentley 2, Morrice 2 (Beau Dietz 1, Chris Rosin 1).

Team fouls: Morrice 18, Bentley 16.

NEW LOTHROP 74, WEBBERVILLE 55

NEW LOTHROP — Nick Militz scored a team-high 13 points for Webberville (8-3, 6-0) in a nonleague loss to New Lothrop. Kayson Lycos and Jake Schneider each added 12 points for the Spartans.

Webberville

6

18

16

15

55

New Lothrop

12

18

21

23

74

Webberville

Hunter Fairfield 4 1-1 9, Kayson Lycos 4 4-5 12, Zack McGowan 3 1-2 7, Nick Militz 4 2-2 13, Jake Schneider 4 2-2 12, Nathan Walker 1 0-2 2. Totals 20 10-14 55.

3-Point Goals – Webberville 5 (Nick Militz 3, Jake Schneider 2), New Lothrop 4.

Team fouls: New Lothrop 12, Webberville 17. JV Score: Webberville 55, New Lothrop 52.

OKEMOS 55, GRAND LEDGE 44

GRAND LEDGE — Jordan Henry led the way for the Chiefs (10-3, 6-3) with 16 points and four assists and four steals in a CAAC Blue victory over Grand Ledge (6-7, 4-7). Nick Goebel scored 12 points and Nick Crocker scored eight points, each grabbing eight rebounds for the Comets.

Grand Ledge

13

13

6

12

44

Okemos

13

13

7

22

55

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 3 2-5 8, . Cummings 1 0-0 3, Xavier Farr 1 0-0 2, Nick Goebel 6 0-1 12, Stephen Hall 2 3-4 7, Javel Lewis 1 3-4 5, Alex McCready 2 1-2 5, Luke Smith 2 0-1 5. Totals 18 9-17 44.

Okemos

Vail Hartman 5 0-0 11, Jordan Henry 6 4-7 16, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4 0-0 12, Noah Pruitt 1 1-2 3, Gerald Sambaer 1 1-1 3, Luke Stagg 1 3-6 5, Evan Thomas 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 9-15 55.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 2 (. Cummings 1, Luke Smith 1), Okemos 6 (Vail Hartman 1, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4, Evan Thomas 1).

Team fouls: Okemos 18, Grand Ledge 18.

OVID-ELSIE 49, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY 37

SAGINAW — Carson Vincent had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Ovid-Elsie (6-7, 5-4) in a nonleague win over Michigan Lutheran Seminary. Jakob Loynes added 12 points for the Marauders.

Michigan Lutheran Seminary

4

8

9

16

37

Ovid-Elsie

8

13

13

15

49

Ovid-Elsie

Jericho Herblet 0 1-2 1, Wes Houska 3 0-2 6, Jakob Loynes 5 0-0 12, Liam Thompson 2 0-0 5, Carson Vincent 6 6-8 18, Cole Wittenberg 2 2-4 7. Totals 18 9-16 49.

3-Point Goals – Michigan Lutheran Seminary 1, Ovid-Elsie 4 (Jakob Loynes 2, Liam Thompson 1, Cole Wittenberg 1).

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 15, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 18.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 65, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 50

PORTLAND — Logan Hengesbach netted 24 points for the Pirates (12-0, 10-0) in a CMAC victory over Portland St. Patrick (5-7, 3-7). Dan Mackowiak scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Shamrocks.

Portland St. Patrick

17

9

13

11

50

Pewamo-Westphalia

19

13

10

23

65

Portland St. Patrick

Noah Goodman 4 1-4 11, Nate Leahy 2 0-2 5, Dan Mackowiak 6 0-0 13, Brandon Scheurer 2 2-2 8, Brendan Schrauben 2 0-0 4, Graham Smith 3 3-3 9. Totals 19 6-11 50.

Pewamo-Westphalia

Logan Hengesbach 9 4-4 24, Jimmy Lehman 1 3-4 5, Andre Smith 3 0-0 8, Ryan Smith 0 4-4 4, Brice Thelen 4 6-10 14, Garrett Trierweiler 4 0-2 10. Totals 21 17-24 65.

3-Point Goals – Portland St. Patrick 6 (Noah Goodman 2, Nate Leahy 1, Dan Mackowiak 1, Brandon Scheurer 2), Pewamo-Westphalia 6 (Logan Hengesbach 2, Andre Smith 2, Garrett Trierweiler 2).

Team fouls: Pewamo-Westphalia 12, Portland St. Patrick 20.

SARANAC 55, POTTERVILLE 49

SARANAC — Brady Jackson scored 12 points and had eight rebounds to lead Saranac to a victory over Potterville. Zach Yarger led the Vikings with 17 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks, and three steals.

Potterville

16

16

2

15

49

Saranac

11

18

12

14

55

Potterville

Sam Corbin 4 3-4 12, Hunter Geisenhauer 5 0-0 11, Ross Schmedekneth 1 1-2 3, Isiah Steimer 1 0-0 2, Brian Titus 1 2-2 4, Zach Yarger 6 4-7 17. Totals 18 10-16 49.

Saranac

Carter Adgate 0 1-2 1, Preston Adgate 5 4-7 17, Jacob Bruinekool 2 1-1 5, Luke Gillette 1 1-1 3, John Greenfield 1 0-0 2, Taven Haskins 5 2-3 12, Brady Jackson 6 0-1 12, Kyle Young 1 2-4 4. Totals 21 11-18 55.

3-Point Goals – Potterville 3 (Sam Corbin 1, Hunter Geisenhauer 1, Zach Yarger 1), Saranac 3 (Preston Adgate 3).

JV Score: Saranac 49, Potterville 43

WAVERLY 52, OWOSSO 28

DELTA TWP. — Jaden Sutton scored 15 points to lead Waverly to a victory over Owosso. Tevin Ali added 10 points for the Warriors. Drake Nover scored a team-high nine points for the Trojans.

Owosso

9

7

6

6

28

Waverly

15

6

9

22

52

Owosso

Jake Ackley 4 0-0 8, Dylan Horn 0 2-2 2, Jordan Klapko 1 0-0 3, Cole Mallory 2 0-0 4, Nate Nicevski 1 0-0 2, Drake Nover 3 2-2 9. Totals 11 4-4 28.

Waverly

Tevin Ali 3 4-6 10, Ja’von Anderson 0 1-2 1, Kenny Brewer 1 0-0 2, Elijah Curtis 1 2-2 4, Keshawn Harris 4 0-0 8, Mike Pete 4 1-2 9, Jaden Sutton 5 4-4 15, Tony Trice 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 12-16 52.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 2 (Jordan Klapko 1, Drake Nover 1), Waverly 2 (Jaden Sutton 1, Tony Trice 1).

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
Kelsey Henry of Okemos pushes the ball to the Grand Ledge basket after stealing it during their game Friday February 3, 2017 in Okemos.

BATH 47, CHARLOTTE 31

CHARLOTTE — Jessica Stoskopf scored 12 points, while grabbing eight rebounds for Bath (11-2) in a nonleague win over the Orioles (3-12). Ashley Beck had a game-high 13 points for Charlotte.

Team fouls: Charlotte 16, Bath 10. JV Score: Charlotte 42, Bath 40.

Bath

15

12

6

14

47

Charlotte

8

9

4

10

31

Bath

Emily Angell 0 1-2 1, Taylor Buck 2 0-0 4, Marrissa Clark 1 1-2 4, Bailey Holtham 4 0-0 9, Tait Hosford 3 0-0 7, Tessa Hosford 2 0-0 5, Kassidy Moffitt 1 0-1 2, Taryn Peru 0 0-1 0, Jessica Stoskopf 4 4-4 12, Hannah Zaldivar 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 7-12 47.

Charlotte

Ashley Beck 5 0-0 13, Kylie Falk 1 0-0 2, Ashley Friar 2 0-0 5, Brianna Hasler 0 1-4 1, Carly Sheblo 4 2-3 10. Totals 12 3-7 31.

3-Point Goals – Bath 4 (Marrissa Clark 1, Bailey Holtham 1, Tait Hosford 1, Tessa Hosford 1), Charlotte 4 (Ashley Beck 3, Ashley Friar 1).

GOODRICH 56, CORUNNA 33

CORUNNA — Miller Lantis scored a team-high 11 points for Corunna in a loss to Goodrich.

Goodrich

9

16

16

15

56

Corunna

8

13

2

10

33

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 0 2-2 2, Maddie Birchmeier 2 3-4 9, . Dingens 1 1-2 3, Mariah Dunkin 4 0-0 8, . Feldpausch 0 0-1 0, Miller Lantis 5 1-1 11. Totals 12 7-10 33.

3-Point Goals – Goodrich 1, Corunna 2 (Maddie Birchmeier 2).

Team fouls: Corunna 21, Goodrich 13. Fouled out: Lantis (C), Balcom (C).

DEWITT 68, ST. JOHNS 59

DEWITT — Grace George had a game-high 25 points for the Panthers (14-1, 6-1) in a CAAC Red win over St. Johns (7-8, 2-5). Maddie Maloney led the Redwings with 21 points.

Team fouls: DeWitt 6, St. Johns 19. JV Score: DeWitt 68, St. Johns 35.

St. Johns

15

13

13

18

59

DeWitt

11

20

18

19

68

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 8, DeWitt 4.

EAST LANSING 57, EVERETT 19

EAST LANSING — The Trojans (13-2, 10-0) were led by Sanaya Gregory, who netted 10 points in a CAAC Blue win over Everett (1-13, 1-8). Jaida Hampton added nine points for East Lansing.

Team fouls: East Lansing 12, Everett 12.

Everett

4

2

8

5

19

East Lansing

14

16

17

10

57

Everett

Ny’Azia Blankenburg 1 0-0 2, Jalina Crawford 2 0-1 4, Amara Croft 1 1-3 4, Zariah Hernandez 2 0-0 4, Alexis Smith 0 3-4 3, Precious Thurman 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 14-21 57.

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 3 4-4 10, Jaida Hampton 3 0-1 9, Kalaia Hampton 3 1-2 7, Carolyn Heck 1 2-2 4, Alhura Lofton 1 0-0 3, Amelia McNutt 2 1-4 6, Aaliyah Nye 3 1-2 7, Aashawnti Nye 0 4-4 4, Aazhenii Nye 3 0-1 7. Totals 7 4-8 19.

3-Point Goals – Everett 5 (Amara Croft 1), East Lansing 1 (Jaida Hampton 2, Alhura Lofton 1, Amelia McNutt 1, Aazhenii Nye 1).

EATON RAPIDS 44, LANSING CATHOLIC 29

EATON RAPIDS — Arianna Sysum netted 14 points to help lead the Greyhounds (7-7, 3-4) to a CAAC White win over Lansing Catholic (7-7, 4-4). Paige Boden and Anne-Marie Wright each tallied a double-double for Eaton Rapids. Wright garnered 11 assists and 10 points while Boden scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 11, Lansing Catholic 11.

Lansing Catholic

8

8

8

5

29

Eaton Rapids

8

11

15

10

44

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 2 0-0 5, Maggie Jacobs 2 0-2 4, Steffi Kracko 1 2-2 4, Jordan Pence 1 0-0 3, Becka Poljan 1 1-8 3, Kayla Sanford 2 0-0 4, Katy Shannon 3 0-1 6. Totals 12 3-13 29.

Eaton Rapids

Isabelle Awsel 0 0-2 0, Payton Benjamin 2 0-0 6, Paige Boden 3 5-8 11, Samantha McDaniel 1 0-0 3, Arianna Sysum 7 0-0 14, Anne-Marie Wright 4 0-0 10. Totals 17 5-10 44.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 2 (Devan Buda 1, Jordan Pence 1), Eaton Rapids 5 (Payton Benjamin 2, Samantha McDaniel 1, Anne-Marie Wright 2).

FOWLERVILLE 48, PORTLAND 45

FOWLERVILLE — Ellie Smith scored 12 points to lead the Gladiators (10-5, 3-4) to a CAAC White win over Portland (5-10, 3-5). Leslie Barker led all scorers with 16 points for the Raiders.

Team fouls: Fowlerville 20, Portland 18.

Portland

11

18

4

12

45

Fowlerville

12

15

10

11

48

Portland

Leslie Barker 6 2-3 16, Shelby Battley 2 0-0 5, Cally Goodman 2 2-2 8, Hannah Graber 1 0-0 2, Lauren Russell 1 1-2 3, Jorie Rutkowski 2 3-8 9, Olivia Sandborn 0 2-3 2. Totals 14 10-20 45.

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglass 3 1-2 8, Jackie Jarvis 1 5-6 7, Averie Latson 0 2-2 2, Sarah Matlock 1 2-2 5, Taylor Patterson 1 4-4 6, Elie Smith 5 0-2 12, Ollie Updike 2 3-4 8. Totals 13 17-22 48.

3-Point Goals – Portland 7 (Leslie Barker 2, Shelby Battley 1, Cally Goodman 2, Jorie Rutkowski 2), Fowlerville 5 (Meghan Douglass 1, Sarah Matlock 1, Elie Smith 2, Ollie Updike 1).

FULTON 47, HOUGHTON LAKE 31

MIDDLETON — The Pirates (4-10) were led by Kylie Slavik who had 20 points in a nonleague victory over the Bobcats. Mia Canfield snagged 10 rebounds for Fulton.

Team fouls: Fulton 16, Houghton Lake 17.

Houghton Lake

13

4

6

8

31

Fulton

7

15

12

13

47

Fulton

Morgan Bolinger 5 1-1 12, Mia Canfield 2 1-3 5, Savannah Fuller 2 0-0 4, Kylie Slavik 6 6-8 20, McKayla Struble 2 0-0 4, Morgan Warnke 0 0-2 0, Lyndsi Wolfe 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 8-16 47.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 3 (Morgan Bolinger 1, Kylie Slavik 2).

WILLIAMSTON 54, IONIA 39

WILLIAMSTON — Maddie Watters scored 22 points to help the Hornets (14-1, 7-0) to a CAAC White win over Ionia (7-7, 3-4). Jaylynn Williams netted 19 points for the Bulldogs.

Team fouls: Williamston 13, Ionia 16. Fouled out: Kirby (I).

Williamston

20

13

11

10

54

Ionia

9

6

9

15

39

Williamston

Paige Basore 1 1-2 3, Kenzie Lewis 0 2-2 2, Elana Lycos 4 1-1 11, Allison Peplowski 4 6-9 14, Maddie Watters 7 2-4 22, Halle Wisbiski 0 2-6 2. Totals 16 14-24 54.

Ionia

Maya Bianthi 5 1-3 12, Abby Frost 0 0-4 0, Brooke Gregory 1 0-0 3, Ashlyn May 1 2-2 5, Jaylynn Williams 7 5-7 19. Totals 14 8-16 39.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 8 (Elana Lycos 2, Maddie Watters 6), Ionia 3 (Maya Bianthi 1, Brooke Gregory 1, Ashlyn May 1).

LAKEWOOD 53, STOCKBRIDGE 51

LAKE ODESSA — The Vikings (8-6, 5-2) were led by Gabbie Shellenbarger, who had 24 points in a GLAC win over Stockbridge (10-5, 7-2). Rachel Smith had a team-high 17 for the Panthers.

Team fouls: Stockbridge 17, Lakewood 16

Stockbridge

12

12

16

11

51

Lakewood

16

14

10

13

53

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 6 2-3 14, Kaylee Hall 1 2-4 4, Madison Howard 0 3-7 3, Rachel Smith 7 1-3 17, Jessica Taylor 4 5-6 13. Totals 18 13-23 51.

Lakewood

Aaron Keitzman 6 2-3 16, Rebecca Kutch 2 1-3 6, Katelyn Richmond 2 2-2 7, Gabie Shellenbarger 10 3-7 24. Totals 20 8-15 53.

3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 2 (Rachel Smith 2), Lakewood 5 (Aaron Keitzman 2, Rebecca Kutch 1, Katelyn Richmond 1, Gabie Shellenbarger 1).

LANSING CHRISTIAN 53, MAPLE VALLEY 20

Grace Haley tallied a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds to help lift the Pilgrims (6-9, 3-6) to a GLAC win over Maple Valley (1-13, 0-9). Rilyn Ross netted 15 points on five three-pointers for the Pilgrims.

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 14, Maple Valley 13.

Maple Valley

0

3

10

7

20

Lansing Christian

17

18

15

3

53

Maple Valley

Corlee Allen 1 0-0 2, Eliana Heinze 1 1-2 3, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 1 0-2 2, Bekah Mater 0 2-8 2, Hannah McGlocklin 1 1-2 3, Gina Remsing 0 1-4 1, Jaden Rosenberg 1 0-0 2, Britani Shilton 2 0-0 5. Totals 7 5-18 20.

Lansing Christian

Cayla Ellis 0 1-2 1, Grace Haley 6 9-10 22, Jackie Moore 0 1-2 1, Gabby Moran 1 0-0 2, Rilyn Ross 5 0-0 15, Sarah Voss 4 0-0 9, Natalie Woodland 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 11-14 53.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 1 (Britani Shilton 1), Lansing Christian 8 (Grace Haley 1, Rilyn Ross 5, Sarah Voss 1, Natalie Woodland 1).

OLIVET 66, LESLIE 29

LESLIE — Gracen Zaremba netted 14 points for Olivet (12-2, 8-1) in a GLAC victory over the Blackhawks (5-9, 2-7). Madison Montgomery had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Leslie.

Team fouls: Leslie 8, Olivet 10. JV Score: Olivet 55, Leslie 19.

Olivet

21

13

15

17

66

Leslie

8

10

2

9

29

3-Point Goals – Olivet 6, Leslie 3.

HASLETT 52, MASON 49

MASON — Sydnee Dennis helped the Vikings (9-6, 5-2) to a CAAC Red victory over the Bulldogs (8-6, 2-5) with 17 points. Audrey Wassner and Johanna Parsons each scored 12 points for Mason.

Team fouls: Mason 15, Haslett 10.

Haslett

14

11

16

11

52

Mason

18

6

9

16

49

Haslett

Imania Baker 6 2-5 14, Sydnee Dennis 5 4-4 17, Olivia Green 1 0-0 2, Ella McKinney 3 3-4 9, Taylor Rahl 0 0-2 0, Annisa Whims 3 0-0 8, Teagan Woodworth 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-15 52.

Mason

Jane Barkholz 2 1-2 7, Autumn Kissman 4 1-2 9, Johnna Parsons 5 0-0 12, Katherine Rochon 3 0-0 6, Claudia Vondra 1 0-0 3, Audrey Wassner 4 0-0 12. Totals 19 2-4 49.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 5 (Sydnee Dennis 3, Annisa Whims 2), Mason 9 (Jane Barkholz 2, Johnna Parsons 2, Claudia Vondra 1, Audrey Wassner 4).

GRAND LEDGE 46, OKEMOS 29

Grand Ledge

14

4

18

10

46

Okemos

8

7

6

8

29

Grand Ledge

Allyson Hunt 2 3-4 7, Maddie McKinley 3 0-0 8, Brooke Rambo 2 7-8 11, Courtney Sharland 1 0-0 2, Sam Sharland 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Todd 5 1-4 16. Totals 13 11-16 46.

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 5 2-7 12, Laya Hartman 3 0-0 6, Kelsy Henry 1 0-0 2, Oke Johnson 2 0-0 4, Bergin Robinson 1 0-2 3, Maddie Sermak 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-9 29.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 5 (Maddie McKinley 2, Makenzie Todd 3), Okemos 1 (Bergin Robinson 1).

Team fouls: Okemos 14, Grand Ledge 14.

MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY 39, OVID-ELSIE 25

SAGINAW — Emma Smason scored eight points for the Marauders (7-8, 2-8) in a TVC West loss to Michigan Lutheran Seminary.

Michigan Lutheran Seminary

5

12

11

11

39

Ovid-Elsie

12

3

3

7

25

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 2 0-0 2, Jenna Gewirtz 1 0-0 2, Katy Hurst 0 1-2 1, Emma Samson 3 1-2 8, Kylee Sevenski 2 1-2 5, Erin Witt 2 1-2 5. Totals 10 4-8 25.

3-Point Goals – Michigan Lutheran Seminary 2, Ovid-Elsie 1 (Emma Samson 1).

PERRY 46, BISHOP FOLEY 33

PERRY — Alyssa Walsh scored 19 points to lead the Ramblers to a victory over Bishop Foley. Gracie Ohlmer added 12 points for Perry (6-8). Team fouls: Perry 13, Bishop Foley 18. JV Score: Bishop Foley 30, Perry 29

Bishop Foley

6

8

9

10

33

Perry

16

9

9

12

46

Perry

Sophie Brenke 1 3-4 5, Miranda Crawford 0 1-2 1, Ali Delau 0 1-2 1, Alicia McConnell 2 4-5 8, Gracie Ohlmer 6 0-0 12, Alyssa Welsh 6 3-6 19. Totals 15 12-19 46.

3-Point Goals – Bishop Foley 3, Perry 4 (Alyssa Welsh 4).

ITHACA 43, ST. LOUIS 23

ST. LOUIS — Kayla Belles scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Ithaca (11-3) to a victory over St. Louis.

Ithaca

8

15

11

9

43

St. Louis

5

5

3

10

23

Ithaca

Emma Belles 1 0-0 2, Kayla Belles 14 2-4 31, Maddie Brock 0 2-2 2, Jasmine Gavenda 0 2-2 2, Aubrey Sanchez 0 1-2 1, Mackelle Thompson 2 0-0 4, Avery Wood 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 9-13 43.

3-Point Goals – Ithaca 1 (Kayla Belles 1).

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 36, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 19

PORTLAND — Hannah and Emily Spitzley each had eight points for Pewamo-Westphalia (11-2, 9-2) in a CMAC victory over the Shamrocks (10-4, 6-4). Katie Coyne had a team-high seven points for Portland St. Patrick.

Team fouls: Portland St. Patrick 12, Pewamo-Westphalia 13. JV Score: Pewamo-Westphalia 45, Portland St. Patrick 20.

Pewamo-Westphalia

10

13

7

6

36

Portland St. Patrick

2

8

6

3

19

Pewamo-Westphalia

Ellie Droste 2 0-1 6, Kate Hengesbach 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Hengesbach 1 0-0 2, Olivia Nurenburg 2 0-0 5, Emily Spitzley 3 1-2 8, Hannah Spitzley 4 0-3 8, Brenna Wirth 2 1-4 5. Totals 15 2-10 36.

Portland St. Patrick

Katie Coyne 2 3-4 7, Chloe Cross 2 0-0 4, Hannah Greenwood 0 2-2 2, Katie Jones 1 0-2 2, Kelsey Schneider 0 4-6 4. Totals 5 9-14 19.

3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 4 (Ellie Droste 2, Olivia Nurenburg 1, Emily Spitzley 1).

WAVERLY 69, OWOSSO 28

DELTA TWP. — Alisia Smith scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and three blocks to lead Waverly to a victory over Owosso. Priscilla Trainor also had a double-double for the Warriors (10-4) with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Carmen de Santiago led Owosso with seven points and nine rebounds. Team fouls: Owosso 16, Waverly 11. JV Score: Waverly 59, Owosso 21

Owosso

6

8

9

5

28

Waverly

24

18

13

14

69

Owosso

Ashley Abrams 1 2-2 4, Brittany Barone 2 0-2 4, Ellie Hood 1 1-2 3, Kate Jones 0 2-2 2, Riane Ochodnieky 2 0-0 5, Anna Raffaelli 1 0-0 3, Carmen de Santiago 2 3-4 7. Totals 9 8-12 28.

Waverly

Maya Bennett 1 0-0 2, Maya Garrett 2 0-0 4, Kyra Patterson 1 0-0 2, Tazjah Pruitt 4 1-3 9, Alisia Smith 5 9-10 20, Malin Smith 1 0-0 2, Evelyn Taylor 1 0-0 2, Priscilla Trainor 6 0-0 12, Jazlynn Wilcox 2 8-9 12, Ciara Willheart 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 18-23 69.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 2 (Riane Ochodnieky 1, Anna Raffaelli 1), Waverly 1 (Alisia Smith 1).

NEW LOTHROP 55, WEBBERVILLE 16

WEBBERVILLE — Grace Hull scored seven points for the Spartans in a nonleague loss to New Lothrop.

Team fouls: Webberville 10, New Lothrop 22. JV score: New Lothrop 50, Webberville 8.

New Lothrop

24

13

15

3

55

Webberville

3

6

0

7

16

Webberville

Michaela Chambers 1 0-0 2, Taylor Dettling 0 0-1 0, Arin Elzerman 0 1-2 1, Grace Hull 1 5-7 7, Brianna Long 0 2-2 2, Savannah Tennant 0 2-4 2, Mackenzie Tyler 0 2-2 2. Totals 2 12-18 16.

3-Point Goals – New Lothrop 4.

