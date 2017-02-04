Basketball scores and stats for Feb. 3

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



FOWLER 48, BATH 44

BATH — Mason Pline scored 11 points and Owen Simmons added 10 points for the Eagles in a victory over Bath. Harry Gilstrap had a game-high 15 points for the Fighting Bees.

Fowler 6 20 13 9 — 48 Bath 4 10 10 20 — 44

Fowler

Dylan Antes 3 0-0 9, Brendan Platte 3 0-0 6, Carter Pline 2 0-0 4, Mason Pline 3 5-8 11, Jeremy Pung 3 2-5 8, Owen Simmons 4 2-2 10. Totals 18 9-15 48.

Bath

Matt Anibal 3 2-2 8, Jakob Cain 1 0-0 3, Jacob Deveau 3 0-0 7, Joey Emery 0 0-2 0, Harry Gilstrap 5 4-8 15, Aime Mafuta 2 0-0 4, Zach Parry 1 0-0 3, Max Tiraboschi 1 0-4 2, Sam Weiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-16 44.

3-Point Goals – Fowler 3 (Dylan Antes 3), Bath 4 (Jakob Cain 1, Jacob Deveau 1, Harry Gilstrap 1).

JV Score: Bath 72, Fowler 40

FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

East Lansing boys stay perfect with win over Everett

Defense carries Grand Ledge girls past Okemos

DANSVILLE 57, LAINGSBURG 54

DANSVILLE — Caleb Hodgson had a team-high 14 points for the Aggies (9-5, 7-3), while teammate Brendan Ryder had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in a CMAC win over Laingsburg (8-4, 7-3).

Laingsburg 17 18 13 6 — 54 Dansville 17 12 16 12 — 57

Laingsburg

Kam Brown 3 4-4 12, Jordan Jones 7 1-2 15, Nate Mentus 4 0-0 11, Bryson Mitchell 3 0-2 9, Nick Putnam 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 5-8 54.

Dansville

Carter Frantz 4 3-4 12, Caleb Hodgson 7 0-1 14, Devin Patrick 4 0-1 12, Brendan Ryder 6 0-0 12, Hayden Voss 3 0-0 6, Josh Wheldon 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 4-8 57.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 9 (Kam Brown 2, Nate Mentus 3, Bryson Mitchell 3, Nick Putnam 1), Dansville 5 (Carter Frantz 1, Devin Patrick 4).

Team fouls: Dansville 12, Laingsburg 16. JV Score: Laingsburg defeated Dansville.

ST. JOHNS 72, DEWITT 59

DeWITT — Ben Feldpausch scored a game-high 21 points and Brandon Huhn added 15 for the Redwings in a victory over DeWitt. Luke Hyde finished with 18 points for the Panthers and Eddie Daley added 15 for DeWitt. Team fouls: DeWitt 16, St. Johns 14. Fouled out: B. Feldpausch (SJ). JV Score: DeWitt d. St. Johns

St. Johns 19 22 21 10 — 72 DeWitt 17 15 14 13 — 59

St. Johns

Hayden Dyer 1 0-0 2, Ben Feldpausch 8 0-0 21, Ross Feldpausch 5 0-0 13, Brandon Huhn 4 4-4 15, Konnor Near 3 4-7 10, Caleb Paksi 2 6-8 11, Matthew Stewart 0 0-2 0. Totals 23 14-22 72.

DeWitt

Eddie Daley 5 2-3 15, Nate Flannery 1 2-2 5, Alec Guillaume 3 1-4 7, Luke Hyde 5 8-8 18, Andrew Mello 1 0-0 2, Caleb Randall 1 0-0 3, Tanner Reha 3 2-4 8, Alan Smith 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 14-23 59.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 12 (Ben Feldpausch 5, Ross Feldpausch 3, Brandon Huhn 3, Caleb Paksi 1), DeWitt 7 (Eddie Daley 3, Nate Flannery 1, Caleb Randall 1, Tanner Reha 2).

EAST LANSING 57, EVERETT 49

Everett 6 17 11 15 — 49 East Lansing 15 14 10 18 — 57

Everett

Kel Fomby 1 0-0 3, Marquez Gordon 4 0-1 8, Jalen Hayes 3 2-5 9, Nyreel Powell 5 3-6 14, Diego Robinson 0 0-1 0, Dante Walton 5 0-0 13. Totals 19 5-13 49.

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 3 2-2 9, Justin McAbee 2 0-0 4, Jack Morse 0 2-2 2, Westin Myles 5 2-2 15, Xzavier Odom 2 0-0 4, DeAndre Robinson 3 5-6 11, Noah Schon 4 1-1 12. Totals 19 12-13 57.

3-Point Goals – Everett 6 (Kel Fomby 1, Jalen Hayes 1, Nyreel Powell 1, Dante Walton 3), East Lansing 7 (Brandon Johns 1, Westin Myles 3, Noah Schon 3).

LANSING CATHOLIC 57, EATON RAPIDS 46

EATON RAPIDS — Chuck and Matt Plaehn combined for 30 points to lead Lansing Catholic to a victory over Eaton Rapids. Zack Kemp led the Greyhounds with 12 points.

Lansing Catholic 21 16 12 8 — 57 Eaton Rapids 16 7 7 16 — 46

Lansing Catholic

Nick Baker 2 2-4 6, Colin Day 1 0-0 3, Evan Gadola 1 3-4 5, Jeremy Guerrazzi 1 1-3 3, Josh Kramer 4 0-2 8, Gabe Lenneman 1 0-0 2, Chuck Plaehn 7 2-6 18, Matt Plaehn 4 4-5 12.

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 2 0-0 6, Connor Dyer 0 1-2 1, Ben Gleeson 3 0-0 8, Zack Kemp 5 0-1 12, Matt Morcross 0 2-2 2, Jacob Osytczuk 2 2-3 6, Drew Shafer 4 0-1 8, Carlos Thompson 1 1-3 3. Totals 17 6-12 46.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 2 (Colin Day 1, Chuck Plaehn 2), Eaton Rapids 6 (Nathan Dassance 2, Ben Gleeson 2, Zack Kemp 2).

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 17, Lansing Catholic 16

PORTLAND 65, FOWLERVILLE 48

FOWLERVILLE — Brett Patrick had a game-high 17 points for Portland in a CAAC White victory over the Gladiators. Dan Judd netted a team-high 11 points for Fowlerville.

Portland 6 18 21 20 — 65 Fowlerville 8 11 12 17 — 48

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 4 1-2 9, Haydin Brandt 4 1-3 11, Brock Gross 1 0-2 2, Griffin Hager 2 3-4 7, Reid Martzke 1 0-0 3, Cole McGregor 1 0-0 2, Brett Patrick 5 7-13 17, Owen Russell 4 0-0 12, Josh Salas 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 12-24 65.

Fowlerville

Mitch Bishop 1 0-0 2, Cameron Brigham 4 0-0 10, Caden Collins 2 0-0 7, Jordan Gipson 0 2-2 2, Dan Judd 4 2-2 11, Geoffrey Knaggs 3 2-5 8, Justin McCullough 1 0-0 2, Brady Salter 0 2-4 2, Nick Semke 2 0-1 4. Totals 18 8-14 48.

3-Point Goals – Portland 7 (Haydin Brandt 2, Reid Martzke 1, Owen Russell 4), Fowlerville 4 (Cameron Brigham 2, Caden Collins 1, Dan Judd 1).

Team fouls: Fowlerville 24, Portland 17.

WILLIAMSTON 60, IONIA 55

WILLIAMSTON — Cole Kleiver led the Hornets (11-2, 6-1) with 18 points, going 11 for 11 at the free throw line, in a CAAC White win over Ionia (1-12, 0-7). Brady Swinehart netted 18 points for the Bulldogs.

Williamston 13 7 12 28 — 60 Ionia 19 9 9 18 — 55

Williamston

Sy Barnett 3 10-11 16, Mitchell Cook 1 5-7 7, Joey Elenbaas 3 0-0 6, Cole Kleiver 3 11-11 18, Caleb Smith 3 4-10 10, Vincent Subrizi 1 0-1 2, Frankie Toomey 0 1-6 1. Totals 14 31-46 60.

Ionia

Larzon Caraballo 1 0-0 2, Patrick Hull 4 1-1 9, Parker Kirby 3 1-3 9, Cam Sanicki 3 2-5 9, Max Sharp 2 0-0 6, Brady Swinehart 6 3-5 18, Alec White 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-14 55.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 1 (Cole Kleiver 1), Ionia 8 (Parker Kirby 2, Cam Sanicki 1, Max Sharp 2, Brady Swinehart 3).

Team fouls: Ionia 26, Williamston 20. Fouled out: Sanicki (I) White (I). JV Score: Ionia 78, Williamston 53.

SEXTON 69, JACKSON 59

JACKSON — Zervontae Smith led the Big Reds with 25 points in a CAAC Blue win over Jackson (5-8, 2-7). Khari Foy-Walton scored 12 points and Jabril Rahim grabbed 19 rebounds for Sexton (5-9, 1-8).

Sexton 15 17 20 17 — 69 Jackson 15 14 12 18 — 59

Sexton

Marcus Alston 2 5-8 9, Karl Brooks 1 1-2 3, Khari Foy-Walton 5 2-3 12, D’Carlo Manuel 4 3-4 11, Jabril Rahim 3 1-4 7, Zervontae Smith 9 5-5 25, Kortez Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 17-24 69.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 2 (Zervontae Smith 2), Jackson 7.

Team fouls: Jackson 19, Sexton 18.

STOCKBRIDGE 73, LAKEWOOD 65

LAKE ODESSA — Mason Gee-Montgomery scored 35 points to help lift the Panthers (6-9, 4-4) to a double-overtime victory over Lakewood (2-12, 1-7) in GLAC action. Colton Webber-Mitchell led the Vikings with 19 points and Josh Campeau tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Stockbridge 8 12 11 21 9 12 — 73 Lakewood 17 9 12 14 9 4 — 65

Stockbridge

Kolby Canfield 3 1-1 8, Liam Corby 2 4-6 9, Mason GeeMontgomery 11 12-20 35, Kyle Lilley 2 2-4 6, Jacob Stadafore 5 2-4 12, Hunter Winnie 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 22-37 73.

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 8 0-0 16, Jacob Elenbaas 4 4-4 14, Bryant Makley 2 0-0 5, Padin Morris 1 0-0 2, Cole Rickerd 4 1-2 9, Colton Webber-Mitchell 7 3-5 19. Totals 21 8-10 65.

3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 3 (Kolby Canfield 1, Liam Corby 1, Mason GeeMontgomery 1), Lakewood 5 (Jacob Elenbaas 2, Bryant Makley 1, Colton Webber-Mitchell 2).

Team fouls: Lakewood 29, Stockbridge 19. Fouled out: Schrock (L), Canfiled (S).

OLIVET 52, LESLIE 48

LESLIE — Delbert Redfield scored 22 points and Ryan Wallenberg had 20 to lead Olivet (9-4, 5-2) to a victory over Leslie. Trey Waldofsky led the Blackhawks (6-7, 4-3) with 15 points. Team fouls: Leslie 11, Olivet 11

Olivet 6 16 16 14 — 52 Leslie 16 9 13 10 — 48

Olivet

Jake Holzhei 1 0-2 2, Nick Jungel 3 0-0 6, Delbert Redfield 8 5-6 22, Ryan Wallenberg 10 0-0 20, Nate Zona 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-8 52.

Leslie

Camden Austin 1 0-0 2, Andrew Cowan 5 0-1 11, Kenaree Estes 1 3-4 5, Kellen Frohriep 1 0-0 3, Justin Kaimon 4 4-4 12, Trey Waldofsky 6 0-2 15. Totals 18 7-11 48.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 1 (Delbert Redfield 1), Leslie 5 (Andrew Cowan 1, Kellen Frohriep 1, Trey Waldofsky 3).

LANSING CHRISTIAN 70, MAPLE VALLEY 19

Andrew Prieskorn netted 20 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Pilgrims (11-2, 7-1) in a GLAC win over Maple Valley (1-11, 0-5). Preston Granger scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Lansing Christian.

Lansing Christian 20 11 18 21 — 70 Maple Valley 7 0 7 5 — 19

Lansing Christian

Zach Betcher 2 0-0 4, Forrest Bouyer 3 0-0 7, Preston Granger 6 0-0 12, Matt Havey 4 0-1 10, Matt Jacobson 2 0-0 4, Nick Jamieson 2 1-2 5, Kyle Lebeda 2 0-0 5, Issac Motley 1 0-0 3, Andrew Prieskorn 8 1-2 20. Totals 30 2-5 70.

Maple Valley

Evan Adrianson 2 0-1 4, Alex Musser 2 2-2 7, Logan Valliuete 2 3-4 8. Totals 6 5-7 19.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 8 (Forrest Bouyer 1, Matt Havey 2, Kyle Lebeda 1, Issac Motley 1, Andrew Prieskorn 3), Maple Valley 2 (Alex Musser 1, Logan Valliuete 1).

Team fouls: Maple Valley 9, Lansing Christian 12.

HASLETT 69, MASON 45

MASON — Evan Block led the Vikings (8-6, 5-2) with 13 points in a CAAC Red victory over Mason (6-8, 1-6). Travis Mussell led all scorers with 17 points for the Bulldogs.

Haslett 15 19 17 18 — 69 Mason 10 15 13 7 — 45

Haslett

Evan Block 4 2-3 13, Patrick Hintz 4 0-0 12, Cal McIntosh 3 1-9 9, Avery McKinney 4 0-1 8, Mitchell Mowid 2 0-0 6, Hunter Nash 1 1-2 3, Damon Redmond 1 0-0 2, Jaden Thelen 4 2-2 10, Hyrum Tibbets 1 0-0 3, C. Wood 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 5-8 69.

Mason

Noah Anderson 4 3-5 12, Brett Beaune 2 2-2 6, Desmond Davis 2 0-0 4, Garren Lattig 3 0-0 6, Travis Mussell 7 2-2 17. Totals 18 7-9 45.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 13 (Evan Block 3, Patrick Hintz 4, Cal McIntosh 2, Mitchell Mowid 2, Hyrum Tibbets 1, C. Wood 1), Mason 2 (Noah Anderson 1, Travis Mussell 1).

Team fouls: Mason 8, Haslett 13.

Bentley 49, Morrice 35

MORRICE — Gavin Lucas scored nine points for the Eagles (1-9, 1-5) in a GAC Blue loss to Burton Bentley (9-7, 6-1).

Bentley 13 11 11 14 — 49 Morrice 6 7 15 7 — 35

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 1 0-0 2, Shane Cole 1 6-7 8, Beau Dietz 3 0-0 7, Connor Lucas 1 0-0 2, Gavin Lucas 2 5-9 9, Zack Rivers 0 2-2 2, Chris Rosin 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 13-18 35.

3-Point Goals – Bentley 2, Morrice 2 (Beau Dietz 1, Chris Rosin 1).

Team fouls: Morrice 18, Bentley 16.

NEW LOTHROP 74, WEBBERVILLE 55

NEW LOTHROP — Nick Militz scored a team-high 13 points for Webberville (8-3, 6-0) in a nonleague loss to New Lothrop. Kayson Lycos and Jake Schneider each added 12 points for the Spartans.

Webberville 6 18 16 15 — 55 New Lothrop 12 18 21 23 — 74

Webberville

Hunter Fairfield 4 1-1 9, Kayson Lycos 4 4-5 12, Zack McGowan 3 1-2 7, Nick Militz 4 2-2 13, Jake Schneider 4 2-2 12, Nathan Walker 1 0-2 2. Totals 20 10-14 55.

3-Point Goals – Webberville 5 (Nick Militz 3, Jake Schneider 2), New Lothrop 4.

Team fouls: New Lothrop 12, Webberville 17. JV Score: Webberville 55, New Lothrop 52.

OKEMOS 55, GRAND LEDGE 44

GRAND LEDGE — Jordan Henry led the way for the Chiefs (10-3, 6-3) with 16 points and four assists and four steals in a CAAC Blue victory over Grand Ledge (6-7, 4-7). Nick Goebel scored 12 points and Nick Crocker scored eight points, each grabbing eight rebounds for the Comets.

Grand Ledge 13 13 6 12 — 44 Okemos 13 13 7 22 — 55

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 3 2-5 8, . Cummings 1 0-0 3, Xavier Farr 1 0-0 2, Nick Goebel 6 0-1 12, Stephen Hall 2 3-4 7, Javel Lewis 1 3-4 5, Alex McCready 2 1-2 5, Luke Smith 2 0-1 5. Totals 18 9-17 44.

Okemos

Vail Hartman 5 0-0 11, Jordan Henry 6 4-7 16, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4 0-0 12, Noah Pruitt 1 1-2 3, Gerald Sambaer 1 1-1 3, Luke Stagg 1 3-6 5, Evan Thomas 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 9-15 55.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 2 (. Cummings 1, Luke Smith 1), Okemos 6 (Vail Hartman 1, Amjid Khogali-Watson 4, Evan Thomas 1).

Team fouls: Okemos 18, Grand Ledge 18.

OVID-ELSIE 49, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY 37

SAGINAW — Carson Vincent had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Ovid-Elsie (6-7, 5-4) in a nonleague win over Michigan Lutheran Seminary. Jakob Loynes added 12 points for the Marauders.

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 4 8 9 16 — 37 Ovid-Elsie 8 13 13 15 — 49

Ovid-Elsie

Jericho Herblet 0 1-2 1, Wes Houska 3 0-2 6, Jakob Loynes 5 0-0 12, Liam Thompson 2 0-0 5, Carson Vincent 6 6-8 18, Cole Wittenberg 2 2-4 7. Totals 18 9-16 49.

3-Point Goals – Michigan Lutheran Seminary 1, Ovid-Elsie 4 (Jakob Loynes 2, Liam Thompson 1, Cole Wittenberg 1).

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 15, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 18.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 65, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 50

PORTLAND — Logan Hengesbach netted 24 points for the Pirates (12-0, 10-0) in a CMAC victory over Portland St. Patrick (5-7, 3-7). Dan Mackowiak scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Shamrocks.

Portland St. Patrick 17 9 13 11 — 50 Pewamo-Westphalia 19 13 10 23 — 65

Portland St. Patrick

Noah Goodman 4 1-4 11, Nate Leahy 2 0-2 5, Dan Mackowiak 6 0-0 13, Brandon Scheurer 2 2-2 8, Brendan Schrauben 2 0-0 4, Graham Smith 3 3-3 9. Totals 19 6-11 50.

Pewamo-Westphalia

Logan Hengesbach 9 4-4 24, Jimmy Lehman 1 3-4 5, Andre Smith 3 0-0 8, Ryan Smith 0 4-4 4, Brice Thelen 4 6-10 14, Garrett Trierweiler 4 0-2 10. Totals 21 17-24 65.

3-Point Goals – Portland St. Patrick 6 (Noah Goodman 2, Nate Leahy 1, Dan Mackowiak 1, Brandon Scheurer 2), Pewamo-Westphalia 6 (Logan Hengesbach 2, Andre Smith 2, Garrett Trierweiler 2).

Team fouls: Pewamo-Westphalia 12, Portland St. Patrick 20.

SARANAC 55, POTTERVILLE 49

SARANAC — Brady Jackson scored 12 points and had eight rebounds to lead Saranac to a victory over Potterville. Zach Yarger led the Vikings with 17 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks, and three steals.

Potterville 16 16 2 15 — 49 Saranac 11 18 12 14 — 55

Potterville

Sam Corbin 4 3-4 12, Hunter Geisenhauer 5 0-0 11, Ross Schmedekneth 1 1-2 3, Isiah Steimer 1 0-0 2, Brian Titus 1 2-2 4, Zach Yarger 6 4-7 17. Totals 18 10-16 49.

Saranac

Carter Adgate 0 1-2 1, Preston Adgate 5 4-7 17, Jacob Bruinekool 2 1-1 5, Luke Gillette 1 1-1 3, John Greenfield 1 0-0 2, Taven Haskins 5 2-3 12, Brady Jackson 6 0-1 12, Kyle Young 1 2-4 4. Totals 21 11-18 55.

3-Point Goals – Potterville 3 (Sam Corbin 1, Hunter Geisenhauer 1, Zach Yarger 1), Saranac 3 (Preston Adgate 3).

JV Score: Saranac 49, Potterville 43

WAVERLY 52, OWOSSO 28

DELTA TWP. — Jaden Sutton scored 15 points to lead Waverly to a victory over Owosso. Tevin Ali added 10 points for the Warriors. Drake Nover scored a team-high nine points for the Trojans.

Owosso 9 7 6 6 — 28 Waverly 15 6 9 22 — 52

Owosso

Jake Ackley 4 0-0 8, Dylan Horn 0 2-2 2, Jordan Klapko 1 0-0 3, Cole Mallory 2 0-0 4, Nate Nicevski 1 0-0 2, Drake Nover 3 2-2 9. Totals 11 4-4 28.

Waverly

Tevin Ali 3 4-6 10, Ja’von Anderson 0 1-2 1, Kenny Brewer 1 0-0 2, Elijah Curtis 1 2-2 4, Keshawn Harris 4 0-0 8, Mike Pete 4 1-2 9, Jaden Sutton 5 4-4 15, Tony Trice 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 12-16 52.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 2 (Jordan Klapko 1, Drake Nover 1), Waverly 2 (Jaden Sutton 1, Tony Trice 1).

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



BATH 47, CHARLOTTE 31

CHARLOTTE — Jessica Stoskopf scored 12 points, while grabbing eight rebounds for Bath (11-2) in a nonleague win over the Orioles (3-12). Ashley Beck had a game-high 13 points for Charlotte.

Team fouls: Charlotte 16, Bath 10. JV Score: Charlotte 42, Bath 40.

Bath 15 12 6 14 — 47 Charlotte 8 9 4 10 — 31

Bath

Emily Angell 0 1-2 1, Taylor Buck 2 0-0 4, Marrissa Clark 1 1-2 4, Bailey Holtham 4 0-0 9, Tait Hosford 3 0-0 7, Tessa Hosford 2 0-0 5, Kassidy Moffitt 1 0-1 2, Taryn Peru 0 0-1 0, Jessica Stoskopf 4 4-4 12, Hannah Zaldivar 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 7-12 47.

Charlotte

Ashley Beck 5 0-0 13, Kylie Falk 1 0-0 2, Ashley Friar 2 0-0 5, Brianna Hasler 0 1-4 1, Carly Sheblo 4 2-3 10. Totals 12 3-7 31.

3-Point Goals – Bath 4 (Marrissa Clark 1, Bailey Holtham 1, Tait Hosford 1, Tessa Hosford 1), Charlotte 4 (Ashley Beck 3, Ashley Friar 1).

GOODRICH 56, CORUNNA 33

CORUNNA — Miller Lantis scored a team-high 11 points for Corunna in a loss to Goodrich.

Goodrich 9 16 16 15 — 56 Corunna 8 13 2 10 — 33

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 0 2-2 2, Maddie Birchmeier 2 3-4 9, . Dingens 1 1-2 3, Mariah Dunkin 4 0-0 8, . Feldpausch 0 0-1 0, Miller Lantis 5 1-1 11. Totals 12 7-10 33.

3-Point Goals – Goodrich 1, Corunna 2 (Maddie Birchmeier 2).

Team fouls: Corunna 21, Goodrich 13. Fouled out: Lantis (C), Balcom (C).

DEWITT 68, ST. JOHNS 59

DEWITT — Grace George had a game-high 25 points for the Panthers (14-1, 6-1) in a CAAC Red win over St. Johns (7-8, 2-5). Maddie Maloney led the Redwings with 21 points.

Team fouls: DeWitt 6, St. Johns 19. JV Score: DeWitt 68, St. Johns 35.

St. Johns 15 13 13 18 — 59 DeWitt 11 20 18 19 — 68

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 8, DeWitt 4.

EAST LANSING 57, EVERETT 19

EAST LANSING — The Trojans (13-2, 10-0) were led by Sanaya Gregory, who netted 10 points in a CAAC Blue win over Everett (1-13, 1-8). Jaida Hampton added nine points for East Lansing.

Team fouls: East Lansing 12, Everett 12.

Everett 4 2 8 5 — 19 East Lansing 14 16 17 10 — 57

Everett

Ny’Azia Blankenburg 1 0-0 2, Jalina Crawford 2 0-1 4, Amara Croft 1 1-3 4, Zariah Hernandez 2 0-0 4, Alexis Smith 0 3-4 3, Precious Thurman 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 14-21 57.

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 3 4-4 10, Jaida Hampton 3 0-1 9, Kalaia Hampton 3 1-2 7, Carolyn Heck 1 2-2 4, Alhura Lofton 1 0-0 3, Amelia McNutt 2 1-4 6, Aaliyah Nye 3 1-2 7, Aashawnti Nye 0 4-4 4, Aazhenii Nye 3 0-1 7. Totals 7 4-8 19.

3-Point Goals – Everett 5 (Amara Croft 1), East Lansing 1 (Jaida Hampton 2, Alhura Lofton 1, Amelia McNutt 1, Aazhenii Nye 1).

EATON RAPIDS 44, LANSING CATHOLIC 29

EATON RAPIDS — Arianna Sysum netted 14 points to help lead the Greyhounds (7-7, 3-4) to a CAAC White win over Lansing Catholic (7-7, 4-4). Paige Boden and Anne-Marie Wright each tallied a double-double for Eaton Rapids. Wright garnered 11 assists and 10 points while Boden scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 11, Lansing Catholic 11.

Lansing Catholic 8 8 8 5 — 29 Eaton Rapids 8 11 15 10 — 44

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 2 0-0 5, Maggie Jacobs 2 0-2 4, Steffi Kracko 1 2-2 4, Jordan Pence 1 0-0 3, Becka Poljan 1 1-8 3, Kayla Sanford 2 0-0 4, Katy Shannon 3 0-1 6. Totals 12 3-13 29.

Eaton Rapids

Isabelle Awsel 0 0-2 0, Payton Benjamin 2 0-0 6, Paige Boden 3 5-8 11, Samantha McDaniel 1 0-0 3, Arianna Sysum 7 0-0 14, Anne-Marie Wright 4 0-0 10. Totals 17 5-10 44.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 2 (Devan Buda 1, Jordan Pence 1), Eaton Rapids 5 (Payton Benjamin 2, Samantha McDaniel 1, Anne-Marie Wright 2).

FOWLERVILLE 48, PORTLAND 45

FOWLERVILLE — Ellie Smith scored 12 points to lead the Gladiators (10-5, 3-4) to a CAAC White win over Portland (5-10, 3-5). Leslie Barker led all scorers with 16 points for the Raiders.

Team fouls: Fowlerville 20, Portland 18.

Portland 11 18 4 12 — 45 Fowlerville 12 15 10 11 — 48

Portland

Leslie Barker 6 2-3 16, Shelby Battley 2 0-0 5, Cally Goodman 2 2-2 8, Hannah Graber 1 0-0 2, Lauren Russell 1 1-2 3, Jorie Rutkowski 2 3-8 9, Olivia Sandborn 0 2-3 2. Totals 14 10-20 45.

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglass 3 1-2 8, Jackie Jarvis 1 5-6 7, Averie Latson 0 2-2 2, Sarah Matlock 1 2-2 5, Taylor Patterson 1 4-4 6, Elie Smith 5 0-2 12, Ollie Updike 2 3-4 8. Totals 13 17-22 48.

3-Point Goals – Portland 7 (Leslie Barker 2, Shelby Battley 1, Cally Goodman 2, Jorie Rutkowski 2), Fowlerville 5 (Meghan Douglass 1, Sarah Matlock 1, Elie Smith 2, Ollie Updike 1).

FULTON 47, HOUGHTON LAKE 31

MIDDLETON — The Pirates (4-10) were led by Kylie Slavik who had 20 points in a nonleague victory over the Bobcats. Mia Canfield snagged 10 rebounds for Fulton.

Team fouls: Fulton 16, Houghton Lake 17.

Houghton Lake 13 4 6 8 — 31 Fulton 7 15 12 13 — 47

Fulton

Morgan Bolinger 5 1-1 12, Mia Canfield 2 1-3 5, Savannah Fuller 2 0-0 4, Kylie Slavik 6 6-8 20, McKayla Struble 2 0-0 4, Morgan Warnke 0 0-2 0, Lyndsi Wolfe 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 8-16 47.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 3 (Morgan Bolinger 1, Kylie Slavik 2).

WILLIAMSTON 54, IONIA 39

WILLIAMSTON — Maddie Watters scored 22 points to help the Hornets (14-1, 7-0) to a CAAC White win over Ionia (7-7, 3-4). Jaylynn Williams netted 19 points for the Bulldogs.

Team fouls: Williamston 13, Ionia 16. Fouled out: Kirby (I).

Williamston 20 13 11 10 — 54 Ionia 9 6 9 15 — 39

Williamston

Paige Basore 1 1-2 3, Kenzie Lewis 0 2-2 2, Elana Lycos 4 1-1 11, Allison Peplowski 4 6-9 14, Maddie Watters 7 2-4 22, Halle Wisbiski 0 2-6 2. Totals 16 14-24 54.

Ionia

Maya Bianthi 5 1-3 12, Abby Frost 0 0-4 0, Brooke Gregory 1 0-0 3, Ashlyn May 1 2-2 5, Jaylynn Williams 7 5-7 19. Totals 14 8-16 39.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 8 (Elana Lycos 2, Maddie Watters 6), Ionia 3 (Maya Bianthi 1, Brooke Gregory 1, Ashlyn May 1).

LAKEWOOD 53, STOCKBRIDGE 51

LAKE ODESSA — The Vikings (8-6, 5-2) were led by Gabbie Shellenbarger, who had 24 points in a GLAC win over Stockbridge (10-5, 7-2). Rachel Smith had a team-high 17 for the Panthers.

Team fouls: Stockbridge 17, Lakewood 16

Stockbridge 12 12 16 11 — 51 Lakewood 16 14 10 13 — 53

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 6 2-3 14, Kaylee Hall 1 2-4 4, Madison Howard 0 3-7 3, Rachel Smith 7 1-3 17, Jessica Taylor 4 5-6 13. Totals 18 13-23 51.

Lakewood

Aaron Keitzman 6 2-3 16, Rebecca Kutch 2 1-3 6, Katelyn Richmond 2 2-2 7, Gabie Shellenbarger 10 3-7 24. Totals 20 8-15 53.

3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 2 (Rachel Smith 2), Lakewood 5 (Aaron Keitzman 2, Rebecca Kutch 1, Katelyn Richmond 1, Gabie Shellenbarger 1).

LANSING CHRISTIAN 53, MAPLE VALLEY 20

Grace Haley tallied a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds to help lift the Pilgrims (6-9, 3-6) to a GLAC win over Maple Valley (1-13, 0-9). Rilyn Ross netted 15 points on five three-pointers for the Pilgrims.

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 14, Maple Valley 13.

Maple Valley 0 3 10 7 — 20 Lansing Christian 17 18 15 3 — 53

Maple Valley

Corlee Allen 1 0-0 2, Eliana Heinze 1 1-2 3, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 1 0-2 2, Bekah Mater 0 2-8 2, Hannah McGlocklin 1 1-2 3, Gina Remsing 0 1-4 1, Jaden Rosenberg 1 0-0 2, Britani Shilton 2 0-0 5. Totals 7 5-18 20.

Lansing Christian

Cayla Ellis 0 1-2 1, Grace Haley 6 9-10 22, Jackie Moore 0 1-2 1, Gabby Moran 1 0-0 2, Rilyn Ross 5 0-0 15, Sarah Voss 4 0-0 9, Natalie Woodland 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 11-14 53.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 1 (Britani Shilton 1), Lansing Christian 8 (Grace Haley 1, Rilyn Ross 5, Sarah Voss 1, Natalie Woodland 1).

OLIVET 66, LESLIE 29

LESLIE — Gracen Zaremba netted 14 points for Olivet (12-2, 8-1) in a GLAC victory over the Blackhawks (5-9, 2-7). Madison Montgomery had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Leslie.

Team fouls: Leslie 8, Olivet 10. JV Score: Olivet 55, Leslie 19.

Olivet 21 13 15 17 — 66 Leslie 8 10 2 9 — 29

3-Point Goals – Olivet 6, Leslie 3.

HASLETT 52, MASON 49

MASON — Sydnee Dennis helped the Vikings (9-6, 5-2) to a CAAC Red victory over the Bulldogs (8-6, 2-5) with 17 points. Audrey Wassner and Johanna Parsons each scored 12 points for Mason.

Team fouls: Mason 15, Haslett 10.

Haslett 14 11 16 11 — 52 Mason 18 6 9 16 — 49

Haslett

Imania Baker 6 2-5 14, Sydnee Dennis 5 4-4 17, Olivia Green 1 0-0 2, Ella McKinney 3 3-4 9, Taylor Rahl 0 0-2 0, Annisa Whims 3 0-0 8, Teagan Woodworth 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-15 52.

Mason

Jane Barkholz 2 1-2 7, Autumn Kissman 4 1-2 9, Johnna Parsons 5 0-0 12, Katherine Rochon 3 0-0 6, Claudia Vondra 1 0-0 3, Audrey Wassner 4 0-0 12. Totals 19 2-4 49.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 5 (Sydnee Dennis 3, Annisa Whims 2), Mason 9 (Jane Barkholz 2, Johnna Parsons 2, Claudia Vondra 1, Audrey Wassner 4).

GRAND LEDGE 46, OKEMOS 29

Grand Ledge 14 4 18 10 — 46 Okemos 8 7 6 8 — 29

Grand Ledge

Allyson Hunt 2 3-4 7, Maddie McKinley 3 0-0 8, Brooke Rambo 2 7-8 11, Courtney Sharland 1 0-0 2, Sam Sharland 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Todd 5 1-4 16. Totals 13 11-16 46.

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 5 2-7 12, Laya Hartman 3 0-0 6, Kelsy Henry 1 0-0 2, Oke Johnson 2 0-0 4, Bergin Robinson 1 0-2 3, Maddie Sermak 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-9 29.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 5 (Maddie McKinley 2, Makenzie Todd 3), Okemos 1 (Bergin Robinson 1).

Team fouls: Okemos 14, Grand Ledge 14.

MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY 39, OVID-ELSIE 25

SAGINAW — Emma Smason scored eight points for the Marauders (7-8, 2-8) in a TVC West loss to Michigan Lutheran Seminary.

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 5 12 11 11 — 39 Ovid-Elsie 12 3 3 7 — 25

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 2 0-0 2, Jenna Gewirtz 1 0-0 2, Katy Hurst 0 1-2 1, Emma Samson 3 1-2 8, Kylee Sevenski 2 1-2 5, Erin Witt 2 1-2 5. Totals 10 4-8 25.

3-Point Goals – Michigan Lutheran Seminary 2, Ovid-Elsie 1 (Emma Samson 1).

PERRY 46, BISHOP FOLEY 33

PERRY — Alyssa Walsh scored 19 points to lead the Ramblers to a victory over Bishop Foley. Gracie Ohlmer added 12 points for Perry (6-8). Team fouls: Perry 13, Bishop Foley 18. JV Score: Bishop Foley 30, Perry 29

Bishop Foley 6 8 9 10 — 33 Perry 16 9 9 12 — 46

Perry

Sophie Brenke 1 3-4 5, Miranda Crawford 0 1-2 1, Ali Delau 0 1-2 1, Alicia McConnell 2 4-5 8, Gracie Ohlmer 6 0-0 12, Alyssa Welsh 6 3-6 19. Totals 15 12-19 46.

3-Point Goals – Bishop Foley 3, Perry 4 (Alyssa Welsh 4).

ITHACA 43, ST. LOUIS 23

ST. LOUIS — Kayla Belles scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Ithaca (11-3) to a victory over St. Louis.

Ithaca 8 15 11 9 — 43 St. Louis 5 5 3 10 — 23

Ithaca

Emma Belles 1 0-0 2, Kayla Belles 14 2-4 31, Maddie Brock 0 2-2 2, Jasmine Gavenda 0 2-2 2, Aubrey Sanchez 0 1-2 1, Mackelle Thompson 2 0-0 4, Avery Wood 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 9-13 43.

3-Point Goals – Ithaca 1 (Kayla Belles 1).

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 36, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 19

PORTLAND — Hannah and Emily Spitzley each had eight points for Pewamo-Westphalia (11-2, 9-2) in a CMAC victory over the Shamrocks (10-4, 6-4). Katie Coyne had a team-high seven points for Portland St. Patrick.

Team fouls: Portland St. Patrick 12, Pewamo-Westphalia 13. JV Score: Pewamo-Westphalia 45, Portland St. Patrick 20.

Pewamo-Westphalia 10 13 7 6 — 36 Portland St. Patrick 2 8 6 3 — 19

Pewamo-Westphalia

Ellie Droste 2 0-1 6, Kate Hengesbach 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Hengesbach 1 0-0 2, Olivia Nurenburg 2 0-0 5, Emily Spitzley 3 1-2 8, Hannah Spitzley 4 0-3 8, Brenna Wirth 2 1-4 5. Totals 15 2-10 36.

Portland St. Patrick

Katie Coyne 2 3-4 7, Chloe Cross 2 0-0 4, Hannah Greenwood 0 2-2 2, Katie Jones 1 0-2 2, Kelsey Schneider 0 4-6 4. Totals 5 9-14 19.

3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 4 (Ellie Droste 2, Olivia Nurenburg 1, Emily Spitzley 1).

WAVERLY 69, OWOSSO 28

DELTA TWP. — Alisia Smith scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and three blocks to lead Waverly to a victory over Owosso. Priscilla Trainor also had a double-double for the Warriors (10-4) with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Carmen de Santiago led Owosso with seven points and nine rebounds. Team fouls: Owosso 16, Waverly 11. JV Score: Waverly 59, Owosso 21

Owosso 6 8 9 5 — 28 Waverly 24 18 13 14 — 69

Owosso

Ashley Abrams 1 2-2 4, Brittany Barone 2 0-2 4, Ellie Hood 1 1-2 3, Kate Jones 0 2-2 2, Riane Ochodnieky 2 0-0 5, Anna Raffaelli 1 0-0 3, Carmen de Santiago 2 3-4 7. Totals 9 8-12 28.

Waverly

Maya Bennett 1 0-0 2, Maya Garrett 2 0-0 4, Kyra Patterson 1 0-0 2, Tazjah Pruitt 4 1-3 9, Alisia Smith 5 9-10 20, Malin Smith 1 0-0 2, Evelyn Taylor 1 0-0 2, Priscilla Trainor 6 0-0 12, Jazlynn Wilcox 2 8-9 12, Ciara Willheart 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 18-23 69.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 2 (Riane Ochodnieky 1, Anna Raffaelli 1), Waverly 1 (Alisia Smith 1).

NEW LOTHROP 55, WEBBERVILLE 16

WEBBERVILLE — Grace Hull scored seven points for the Spartans in a nonleague loss to New Lothrop.

Team fouls: Webberville 10, New Lothrop 22. JV score: New Lothrop 50, Webberville 8.

New Lothrop 24 13 15 3 — 55 Webberville 3 6 0 7 — 16

Webberville

Michaela Chambers 1 0-0 2, Taylor Dettling 0 0-1 0, Arin Elzerman 0 1-2 1, Grace Hull 1 5-7 7, Brianna Long 0 2-2 2, Savannah Tennant 0 2-4 2, Mackenzie Tyler 0 2-2 2. Totals 2 12-18 16.

3-Point Goals – New Lothrop 4.