Basketball scores and stats for Feb. 7

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



OWOSSO 53, CHARLOTTE 50

CHARLOTTE — Jake Ackley hit two free throws in the final 11 seconds to secure the nonleague win for the Trojans (3-10) over Charlotte (4-9). Kyle Peterson had a game-high 21 points for the Orioles, while Jordan Klapko scored 17 for Owosso.

Owosso 12 18 6 17 — 53 Charlotte 15 6 8 21 — 50

Owosso

Jake Ackley 1 4-6 7, Andrew Dallas 0 1-2 1, Jordan Klapko 7 0-2 17, Cole Mallory 2 0-0 4, Nate Nicevski 1 2-2 4, Drake Nover 5 5-6 15, Garrett Walworth 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 13-20 53.

Charlotte

John Hoesli 2 2-4 6, Julius Laaser 2 2-3 7, Kyle Peterson 8 4-7 21, Cameron Ramos 4 5-5 13, Jordan Tropp 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 13-19 50.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 4 (Jordan Klapko 3), Charlotte 3 (Julius Laaser 1, Kyle Peterson 1, Jordan Tropp 1).

Team fouls: Charlotte 18, Owosso 22. Fouled out: Nicevski (O), Mallory (O). JV Score: Owosso 56, Charlotte 50.

TUESDAY NIGHT HOOPS COVERAGE

DeWITT 60, PORTLAND 35

DeWITT — Alec Guillaume led all scorers with 14 points for the Panthers (8-6) in a nonleague win over Portland (7-7). Josh Salas and Brock Gross each scored eight points for Portland. Luke Hyde scored 10 points and had six rebounds and five assists for DeWitt.

Portland 1 6 10 18 — 35 DeWitt 9 17 18 16 — 60

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 4 0-0 9, Brock Gross 2 4-6 8, Reid Martzke 1 2-2 5, Owen Russell 1 0-0 3, Josh Salas 3 1-2 8, Michael Zesaguli 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 7-11 35.

DeWitt

Alec Guillaume 5 4-6 14, Luke Hyde 3 4-4 10, Nolan Knauf 4 0-0 10, Mason Laube 3 0-0 8, Andrew Mello 2 0-0 4, Caleb Randall 0 1-2 1, Tanner Reha 5 0-0 11, Alan Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-12 60.

3-Point Goals – Portland 4 (Bobby Brandsen 1, Reid Martzke 1, Owen Russell 1, Josh Salas 1), DeWitt 5 (Nolan Knauf 2, Mason Laube 2, Tanner Reha 1).

Team fouls: DeWitt 16, Portland 11.

IONIA 57, LAKEWOOD 46

LAKEWOOD — Brady Swinehart had a game-high 23 points for Ionia (2-10) in a nonleague win over the Vikings (2-13). Colton Webber-Mitchell led Lakewood with 13 points.

Ionia 16 9 9 23 — 57 Lakewood 10 13 12 11 — 46

Ionia

Jared Christiansen 4 2-2 10, Patrick Hull 1 0-0 2, John Meyer 0 2-2 2, Brandon Miller 1 0-0 2, Cam Sanicki 2 2-2 6, Max Sharp 1 3-4 5, Brady Swinehart 7 8-10 23, Nick Szmanski 0 4-4 4, Alec White 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 22-26 57.

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 3 3-5 9, Jacob Elenbaas 2 0-0 5, Doug Flessner 1 0-0 3, Bryant Makley 2 0-0 5, Cole Rickerd 2 0-0 4, Tyler Schrock 2 2-4 7, Colton Webber-Mitchell 4 3-3 13. Totals 16 8-12 46.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 1 (Brady Swinehart 1), Lakewood 6 (Jacob Elenbaas 1, Doug Flessner 1, Bryant Makley 1, Tyler Schrock 1, Colton Webber-Mitchell 2).

Team fouls: Ionia 15, Lakewood 17.

SEXTON 82, BATH 39

Bath 4 13 11 11 — 39 Sexton 23 19 28 12 — 82

Bath

Sam Agler 1 0-0 2, Cade Bucht 1 1-2 3, Jakob Cain 2 0-0 6, Jacob Deveau 2 0-0 4, Joey Emery 0 1-2 1, Harry Gilstrap 3 0-0 8, Aime Mafuta 2 2-2 6, Zach Parry 2 0-0 6, Max Tiraboschi 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 4-6 39.

Sexton

Marcus Alston 7 2-2 17, Karl Brooks 6 0-0 15, Khari Foy-Walton 1 0-0 2, D’Carlo Manuel 5 0-0 10, Jabril Rahim 7 1-2 15, Zervontae Smith 9 0-0 22, Kortez Williams 0 1-2 1. Totals 35 4-6 82.

3-Point Goals – Bath 7 (Jakob Cain 2, Harry Gilstrap 2, Zach Parry 2, Max Tiraboschi 1), Sexton 8 (Marcus Alston 1, Karl Brooks 3, Zervontae Smith 4).

ASHLEY 69, MORRICE 18

ASHLEY — Keegan Welch led the Bears with 17 points in a nonleague win over Morrice. Gabe Saylor had 14 points and Colin Dolloff added 11 points for Ashley (5-8). Luke Bindschatel scored seven points for the Orioles (1-10).

Ashley 16 25 17 11 — 69 Morrice 2 10 4 2 — 18

Ashley

Danny Beebe 3 1-2 7, Nick Burlingame 2 1-2 7, Alex Cordray 1 1-2 4, Colin Dolloff 5 1-3 11, Tyler Johnson 1 1-2 3, C. Polosh 1 0-0 2, G Saylor 5 2-2 14, Nick Sperling 1 1-2 4, Keegan Welch 5 2-2 17. Totals 24 10-18 69.

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 3 0-0 7, Shane Cole 0 0-2 0, Beau Dietz 0 2-2 2, Colby Keesler 1 0-0 2, Gavin Lucas 2 2-2 6, Zack Rivers 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 5-8 18.

3-Point Goals – Ashley 11 (Nick Burlingame 2, Alex Cordray 1, G Saylor 2, Nick Sperling 1, Keegan Welch 5), Morrice 1 (Luke Bindschatel 1).

Team fouls: Ashley 9, Morrice 14.

PERRY 71, BYRON 24

PERRY — Reese Middleton netted 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for the Ramblers (8-6) in a nonleague win over Byron (4-9). Bryan Weiler and Trevor Allen each scored 10 points for Perry.

Byron 8 8 4 4 — 24 Perry 12 25 19 15 — 71

Perry

Trevor Allen 5 0-0 10, Brad Cronk 2 0-0 4, Logan Danaher 2 3-5 7, Darren Gorden 4 1-2 9, Matt Hardy 3 1-1 8, C.J. King 1 0-0 2, Reese Middleton 4 2-4 13, Bryan Weiler 3 2-2 10, Zac Weiler 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 9-15 71.

3-Point Goals – Byron 1, Perry 6 (Matt Hardy 1, Reese Middleton 3, Bryan Weiler 2).

Team fouls: Perry 13, Byron 13. JV Score: Perry 80, Byron 40.

SKYLINE 77, WAVERLY 72

ANN ARBOR — Jaden Sutton led the Warriors with 27 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in a nonleague loss to Ann Arbor Skyline (11-4). Tevin Ali scored 16 points and Keshawn Harris added 12 points for the Warriors (9-5).

Waverly 15 8 23 26 — 72 Skyline 20 8 26 23 — 77

Waverly

Tevin Ali 6 4-4 16, Ja’von Anderson 1 0-0 2, Kenny Brewer 1 0-2 2, Elijah Curtis 1 0-0 2, Keshawn Harris 5 2-3 12, Mike Pete 2 0-0 4, Jaden Sutton 10 5-6 27, Tony Trice 3 0-0 7. Totals 29 11-15 72.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 3 (Jaden Sutton 2, Tony Trice 1), Skyline 10.

OVID-ELSIE 57, ST. CHARLES 40

ST. CHARLES — Carson Vincent netted 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Marauders (7-7, 6-4) to a TVC West win over St. Charles (7-7, 6-4). Liam Thompson scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists for Ovid-Elsie.

Ovid-Elsie 19 10 10 18 — 57 St. Charles 11 9 11 9 — 40

Ovid-Elsie

Jerricho Herbelet 1 3-4 5, Wes Houska 0 2-2 2, Jakob Loynes 2 0-2 5, Angerino Ramos 1 0-0 3, Liam Thompson 4 4-4 12, Carson Vincent 9 8-9 26, Cole Wittenberg 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 17-21 57.

3-Point Goals – Ovid-Elsie 2 (Jakob Loynes 1, Angerino Ramos 1), St. Charles 5.

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 8, St. Charles 15.

ST. JOHNS 65, LANSING CATHOLIC 51

ST. JOHNS — Ben Feldpausch scored a game-high 28 points for the Redwings in a nonleague win over Lansing Catholic. Caleb Paksi added 10 points for St. Johns (12-3). Chuck Plaehn scored 18 points and Colin Day and Josh Kramer each added 11 points for the Cougars (7-6).

Lansing Catholic 5 16 15 15 — 51 St. Johns 8 14 21 22 — 65

Lansing Catholic

Nick Baker 1 0-0 2, Alex Bres 1 0-0 2, Colin Day 4 1-2 11, Josh Kramer 3 3-7 11, Chuck Plaehn 8 0-4 18, Matt Plaehn 3 1-5 7. Totals 20 5-18 51.

St. Johns

Niklas Brake 1 0-0 3, Hayden Dyer 1 0-0 2, Ben Feldpausch 9 7-11 28, Ross Feldpausch 1 0-0 3, Brandon Huhn 2 2-2 7, A. Jakus 2 0-0 5, Joey Kratzer 1 0-0 2, Konnor Near 2 1-2 5, Caleb Paksi 5 0-1 10. Totals 24 10-16 65.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 6 (Colin Day 2, Josh Kramer 2, Chuck Plaehn 2), St. Johns 7 (Niklas Brake 1, Ben Feldpausch 3, Ross Feldpausch 1, Brandon Huhn 1, A. Jakus 1).

Team fouls: St. Johns 18, Lansing Catholic 15. JV score: Lansing Catholic 69, St. Johns 35.

STOCKBRIDGE 62, TECUMSEH 42

STOCKBRIDGE — Mason Gee-Montgomery scored 15 points and Liam Corby added 13 points to lead the Panthers (7-9) to a win over Tecumseh.

Tecumseh 16 5 10 11 — 42 Stockbridge 10 12 17 23 — 62

Stockbridge

Kyler Buurma 2 0-0 6, Kolby Canfield 3 0-0 8, Liam Corby 3 4-4 13, Mason GeeMontgomery 6 0-2 15, Hunter Winnie 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 9-14 62.

3-Point Goals – Tecumseh 7, Stockbridge 11 (Kyler Buurma 2, Kolby Canfield 2, Liam Corby 3, Mason GeeMontgomery 3).

Team fouls: Stockbridge 14, Tecumseh 13

WEBBERVILLE 72, CHARYL STOCKWELL 60

WEBBERVILLE — Nick Militz scored a game-high 30 points, grabbed seven rebounds and seven assists for the Spartans in a nonleague win over Charyl Stockwell. Zack McGowan added 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Webberville (10-4).

Charyl Stockwell 12 18 16 14 — 60 Webberville 24 18 18 12 — 72

Webberville

Hunter Fairfield 4 2-2 10, Hunter McGowan 1 2-5 4, Zack McGowan 6 2-4 14, Nick Militz 12 3-4 30, Jake Schneider 3 0-0 6, Nathan Walker 2 3-4 8. Totals 28 12-19 72.

3-Point Goals – Charyl Stockwell 9, Webberville 4 (Nick Militz 3, Nathan Walker 1).

Team fouls: Webberville 8, Charyl Stockwell 15. JV score: Webberville 52, Charyl Stockwell 28.

EVERETT 42, WILLIAMSTON 39

WILLIAMSTON — Nyreel Powell scored a game-high 15 points for the Vikings (8-6) in a close nonleague win over Williamston (11-3). Sy Barnett netted 14 points for the Hornets.

Everett 13 10 6 13 — 42 Williamston 5 7 13 14 — 39

Everett

Jonny Bowers 2 0-0 4, Allen English 3 0-0 8, Marquez Gordon 3 1-2 7, Jalen Hayes 1 1-4 4, Nyreel Powell 6 3-6 15, Dante Walton 2 1-2 6. Totals 17 6-14 42.

Williamston

Sy Barnett 6 2-2 14, Sean Cobb 6 0-0 12, Mitchell Cook 1 3-4 5, Cole Kleiver 1 2-3 4, Jackson Pollock 1 0-0 2, Frankie Toomey 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 7-11 39.

3-Point Goals – Everett 4 (Allen English 2, Jalen Hayes 1, Dante Walton 1).

Team fouls: Williamston 15, Everett 15. JV Score: Everett 78, Williamston 76.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



IONIA 52, LAKEWOOD 47

IONIA — Jaylynn Williams led all scorers with 24 points, while grabbing six rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-7) in a nonleague win over Lakewood (7-7). Katelyn Richmond netted 15 points for the Vikings.

Team fouls: Ionia 12, Lakewood 18. Fouled out: Keitzman (L). JV Score: Lakewood 37, Ionia 35.

Lakewood 15 10 10 12 — 47 Ionia — 52

Lakewood

Maranda Barton 1 2-2 4, Aaron Keitzman 2 4-4 9, Rebecca Kutch 1 2-2 4, Erica Potter 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Richmond 4 3-3 15, Kayla Sauers 0 1-2 1, Gabie Shellenbarger 3 2-2 10, Bre Winkerink 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 14-15 47.

Ionia

Mya Bianchi 3 1-3 7, Abby Frost 2 1-6 5, Taylor Kirby 3 3-3 9, Ashlyn May 1 5-6 7, Jaylynn Williams 8 6-6 24. Totals 17 16-24 52.

3-Point Goals – Lakewood 7 (Aaron Keitzman 1, Katelyn Richmond 4, Gabie Shellenbarger 2), Ionia 2 (Jaylynn Williams 2).

MORRICE 50, ASHLEY 23

MORRICE — Taylor Hewitt scored a team-high 10 points for the Orioles (10-4). Jenna Smith grabbed eight rebounds for Morrice in the nonleague win over Ashley.

Team fouls: Ashley 13, Morrice 7.

Morrice 13 7 16 14 — 50 Ashley 7 3 4 9 — 23

Morrice

Jessica Eva 3 0-0 7, Taylor Hewitt 4 0-0 10, Kylee Kiczenski 3 0-0 9, Zena Latunski 1 0-3 2, Maddie Lewis 1 0-0 2, Savannah Lombardo 1 1-2 3, Gracie Nowak 2 2-3 6, Olivia Riley 1 1-2 4, Jaymie Smith 1 2-2 4, Jenna Smith 1 1-5 3. Totals 18 7-17 50.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 7 (Jessica Eva 1, Taylor Hewitt 2, Kylee Kiczenski 3, Olivia Riley 1), Ashley 1.

FULTON 30, DANSVILLE 22

MIDDLETON — Kylie Slavik scored 10 points for the Pirates in a CMAC win over Dansville. Rachel Craft added eight points for Fulton (5-9, 4-7). Meghan Byars had eight points for the Aggies (1-13, 0-12).

Team fouls: Fulton 15, Dansville 15. JV score: Dansville 28, Fulton 24.

Dansville 2 3 7 10 — 22 Fulton 7 7 10 6 — 30

Dansville

Violet Adkins 1 4-6 6, Meghan Byars 4 2-2 8, Alicia Coatsworth 0 2-2 2, Meghan Everts 0 0-2 0, Shelby Knauff 1 1-1 3, Elena Sajardo 1 1-2 3. Totals 7 8-15 22.

Fulton

Morgan Bolinger 2 2-6 6, Rachel Craft 3 1-2 8, Savannah Fuller 0 1-2 1, Kylie Slavik 5 0-3 10, McKayla Struble 1 1-2 3, Lyndsi Wolfe 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 5-14 30.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 1 (Rachel Craft 1).

HASLETT 68, HOLT 38

Haslett 10 16 16 26 — 68 Holt 8 17 8 5 — 38

Haslett

Imania Baker 8 5-8 19, Brooke Bradley 0 1-2 1, Sydnee Dennis 4 1-2 11, Olivia Green 1 0-0 2, Sophie Hall 1 0-0 2, Hannah Holman 2 2-2 8, Ella McKinney 2 0-0 4, Taylor Rahl 2 0-1 4, Annisa Whims 4 1-2 12, Teagan Woodworth 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 10-17 68.

Holt

Syri Ammon 1 1-2 3, Angel De La Cruz 1 0-0 2, Alliyiah Demmers 4 0-0 8, Imani Malone 3 0-0 6, Kaitlyn Mooney 1 0-0 3, Jentree Powell 0 1-2 1, Shamayah Scates 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Townsend 2 1-2 7, Katelyn Whiteman 2 1-4 6. Totals 15 4-10 38.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 8 (Sydnee Dennis 2, Hannah Holman 2, Annisa Whims 3, Teagan Woodworth 1), Holt 4 (Kaitlyn Mooney 1, Kaylie Townsend 2, Katelyn Whiteman 1).

Team fouls: Holt 17, Haslett 12

FOWLERVILLE 60, JOHN GLENN (BAY CITY) 48

BAY CITY — Jackie Jarvis scored 23 points to lead the Gladiators (11-5) to a nonleague win over Bay City John Glenn (11-4). Sarah Matlock added 14 points for the Gladiators.

Team fouls: Fowlerville 16, John Glenn 14

Fowlerville 15 12 16 17 — 60 John Glenn (Bay City) 10 16 10 12 — 48

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglass 3 0-0 7, Jackie Jarvis 6 11-12 23, Sarah Matlock 6 0-0 14, Taylor Patterson 2 0-0 4, Elie Smith 3 4-4 10, Ollie Updike 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 15-16 60.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 3 (Meghan Douglass 1, Sarah Matlock 2), John Glenn (Bay City) 8.

CORUNNA 53, KEARSLEY 34

FLINT — Avery Lovejoy scored 11 points to lead Corunna to a victory over Flint Kearsley.

Corunna 18 19 14 2 — 53 Kearsley 15 5 10 4 — 34

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 2 1-2 7, Maddie Birchmeier 2 2-2 7, . Dingens 1 0-0 2, Mariah Dunkin 3 2-2 8, . Feldpausch 2 4-4 9, Miller Lantis 2 0-0 4, Avery Lovejoy 4 0-0 11, . Majzel 2 0-2 5. Totals 18 9-12 53.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 8 (Baylee Balcom 2, Maddie Birchmeier 1, . Feldpausch 1, Avery Lovejoy 3, . Majzel 1), Kearsley 4.

ST. JOHNS 65, EVERETT 31

Maddie Maloney led the Redwings with 17 points in a nonleague win over Everett. Lauren Lasceski added eight points for St. Johns (8-8). Ny’Azia Blakenburg scored eight points for the Vikings (1-14).

Team fouls: Everett 5, St. Johns 11.

St. Johns 15 20 17 13 — 65 Everett 11 4 4 12 — 31

St. Johns

Erika Ballinger 1 0-2 3, Nina Bozzo 2 0-0 4, Morgan Hoover 1 0-0 2, Abby Koneval 2 0-0 6, Lauren Lasceski 2 3-5 8, Megan Lasceski 3 0-0 6, Maddie Maloney 6 0-0 17, Nicole Miller 3 0-0 7, Maddie Robbins 1 0-0 3, Alexis Sillman 2 1-2 5, Emily Thelen 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 4-9 65.

Everett

Ny’Azia Blankenburg 4 0-0 8, Jalina Crawford 3 0-0 7, Amara Croft 2 0-0 4, LaShay Hursey 3 0-0 6, Alexis Smith 1 2-2 4, Precious Thurman 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 2-4 31.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 11 (Erika Ballinger 1, Abby Koneval 2, Lauren Lasceski 1, Maddie Maloney 5, Nicole Miller 1, Maddie Robbins 1), Everett 1 (Jalina Crawford 1).

VANDERCOOK LAKE 60, LESLIE 41

LESLIE — Jaycee Chappell scored nine points and Madison Montgomery had eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Blackhawks (5-10) in a nonleague loss to Vandercook Lake (8-8).

Team fouls: Leslie 12, Vandercook Lake 15. JV score: Vandercook Lake 55, Leslie 19.

Vandercook Lake 14 13 12 21 — 60 Leslie 10 15 7 9 — 41

Leslie

Loralei Berry 1 0-0 3, Jaycee Chappell 3 3-5 9, Brooke Cowing 0 3-4 3, Toria Jones 3 2-6 8, Britney Medcoff 1 0-0 2, Madison Montgomery 4 0-0 8, Rachel Scott 1 0-0 2, Hailey Wilson 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 8-15 41.

3-Point Goals – Vandercook Lake MS 3, Leslie 1 (Loralei Berry 1).

OLIVET 60, MANCHESTER 31

OLIVET — Teona Feldpausch tallied 12 points, eight steals and seven rebounds for the Eagles (14-2) in a nonleague win over Manchester (10-5). Noelle Rhode also scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Olivet.

Team fouls: Olivet 16, Manchester 10. JV score: Olivet 48, Manchester 30.

Manchester 5 10 9 7 — 31 Olivet 22 15 13 10 — 60

Olivet

Lexy Devlin 1 0-0 3, Teona Feldpausch 6 0-0 12, Marisa Gorden 0 2-2 2, Logan Kyre 3 0-0 6, Kelsie Letts 1 0-0 2, Logan McLane 3 0-0 6, Ally Platzer 2 0-0 5, Noelle Rhode 5 2-4 12, Gracen Zaremba 4 0-0 12. Totals 25 4-6 60.

3-Point Goals – Manchester 2, Olivet 6 (Lexy Devlin 1, Ally Platzer 1, Gracen Zaremba 4).

OWOSSO 46, CHARLOTTE 34

OWOSSO — Kate Jones had 10 points for the Trojans in a nonleague win over Charlotte. Ashley Abrams added nine points for the Orioles.

Team fouls: Owosso 23, Charlotte 23. Fouled out: Emily Friar (C).

Charlotte 3 6 11 14 — 34 Owosso 2 10 17 17 — 46

Charlotte

Ashley Beck 0 1-2 1, Kylie Falk 2 0-5 5, Ashley Friar 2 2-2 6, Emily Friar 0 6-10 6, Maleia Hale 2 2-4 7, Brianna Hasler 1 0-0 2, Carly Sheblo 1 3-8 5. Totals 8 13-31 34.

Owosso

Ashley Abrams 4 1-2 9, Brittany Barone 2 0-0 4, Brooke Edington 1 1-3 3, Ellie Hood 1 3-5 5, Kate Jones 3 4-7 10, Riane Ochodnieky 2 0-0 6, Allison Perry 0 2-2 2, Anna Raffaelli 2 2-4 2, Lauren Spicer 0 1-3 1. Totals 15 14-26 46.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 2 (Kylie Falk 1, Maleia Hale 1), Owosso 2 (Riane Ochodnieky 2).

EATON RAPIDS 54, PENNFIELD 24

BATTLE CREEK — Anne-Marie Wright had 12 points, nine assists and six steals for the Greyhounds (8-7) in a nonleague win over Battle Creek Pennfield. Arianna Sysum also netted 12 points for Eaton Rapids.

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 11, Battle Creek Pennfield 10. JV Score: Eaton Rapids 30, Battle Creek Pennfield 22.

Eaton Rapids 5 12 18 19 — 54 Pennfield 10 6 3 5 — 24

Eaton Rapids

Isabell Ausel 2 0-0 4, Payton Benjamin 3 0-0 9, Paige Boden 6 0-0 10, Samantha McDaniel 3 0-0 7, Arianna Sysum 5 2-3 12, Anne-Marie Wright 5 0-0 12. Totals 24 2-3 54.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 6 (Payton Benjamin 3, Samantha McDaniel 1, Anne-Marie Wright 2), Pennfield 3.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 58, SARANAC 26

WESTPHALIA — Ellie Droste scored 16 points and Emily Spitzley added 13 points to lead the Pirates to a victory over Saranac. Averi Lamp scored a team-high nine points for Saranac.

Team fouls: Saranac 14, Pewamo-Westphalia 10. JV score: Pewamo-Westphalia 46, Saranac 18

Saranac 4 3 12 7 — 26 Pewamo-Westphalia 17 12 15 14 — 58

Saranac

Andrea Chipman 1 1-2 3, Ellie Hardy 3 2-4 8, Averi Lamp 2 5-6 9, Harlie Vaughn 2 0-0 4, Kayla Young 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 8-12 26.

Pewamo-Westphalia

Addison Bauer 1 0-0 3, Ellie Droste 6 1-1 16, Kate Hengesbach 0 1-2 1, Kenzie Hengesbach 2 0-0 4, Olivia Nurenburg 3 0-0 8, Emily Spitzley 4 4-4 13, Hannah Spitzley 2 1-2 6, Brenna Wirth 3 0-2 7. Totals 21 7-11 58.

3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 9 (Addison Bauer 1, Ellie Droste 3, Olivia Nurenburg 2, Emily Spitzley 1, Hannah Spitzley 1, Brenna Wirth 1).

DEWITT 69, PORTLAND 33

PORTLAND — Jessah McManus led the Panthers (15-1) to a nonleague win over Portland (5-11) with 13 points and Annie McIntosh added 12. Leslie Barker netted 10 points for the Raiders.

Team fouls: DeWitt 12, Portland 13.

DeWitt 22 14 16 17 — 69 Portland 8 9 9 7 — 33

DeWitt

Alexis Cullen 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Dawes 2 0-0 5, Grace George 4 1-4 9, Mattie Leece 2 0-0 4, Annie McIntosh 4 3-4 12, Jessah McManus 6 0-0 13, Sydney Mills 2 3-3 7, Piper Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-11 69.

Portland

Leslie Barker 4 1-2 10, Shelby Battley 1 0-0 2, Cally Goodman 0 2-2 2, Hannah Graber 2 0-0 4, . Kapcia 1 0-1 2, Lauren Russell 1 3-4 5, Jorie Rutkowski 2 0-0 4, Olivia Sandborn 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 6-9 33.

3-Point Goals – DeWitt 5 (Mackenzie Dawes 1, Annie McIntosh 1, Jessah McManus 1), Portland 1 (Leslie Barker 1).

OVID-ELSIE 45, ST. CHARLES 24

ST. CHARLES — Emma Samson netted 14 points to lead the Marauders (8-8, 3-8) to a TVC West victory over St. Charles (1-14, 0-9). Lauren Barton tallied nine points and eight rebounds and Erin Witt had seven steals and seven points for Ovid-Elsie.

Team Fouls: St. Charles 13, Ovid-Elsie 8.

Ovid-Elsie 4 20 11 10 — 45 St. Charles 8 4 4 8 — 24

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 4 1-2 9, Morgan Fowler 0 1-2 1, Jenna Gewirtz 2 1-4 5, Katy Hurst 2 0-0 4, Emma Samson 5 2-4 14, Kylee Sevenski 1 3-4 5, Erin Witt 3 1-2 7. Totals 34 18-36 90.

3-Point Goals – Ovid-Elsie 4 (Emma Samson 2).

BATH 48, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 27

PORTLAND — Jessica Stoskopf scored 12 points to help lead the Bees (12-2, 10-1) to a CMAC victory over Portland St. Patrick (10-5, 6-5).

Tam fouls: Portland St. Patrick 11, Bath 9. JV score: Bath 34, St. Patrick 23.

Bath 12 11 13 12 — 48 Portland St. Patrick 9 6 3 9 — 27

Bath

Emily Angell 1 2-2 4, Marrissa Clark 1 0-0 2, Tait Hosford 4 3-5 12, Tessa Hosford 4 0-1 9, Kayla McCrimmon 2 0-1 4, Kassidy Moffitt 1 1-2 3, Jessica Stoskopf 5 1-2 12, Katelyn Trevino 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 8-15 48.

Portland St. Patrick

Katie Coyne 1 0-2 2, Chloe Cross 1 0-0 2, Hannah Greenwood 2 1-2 5, Annie Gunderman 1 0-2 2, Lexi Haas 1 0-0 3, Katie Jones 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Schneider 1 0-2 2, Amelia Schrauben 1 0-0 2, Kylee Schrauben 2 0-0 4, Laney Schrauben 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 1-8 27.

3-Point Goals – Bath 3 (Tait Hosford 1, Tessa Hosford 1, Jessica Stoskopf 1), Portland St. Patrick 2 (Lexi Haas 1, Laney Schrauben 1).

TECUMSEH 37, STOCKBRIDGE 27

TECUMSEH — Jessica Taylor scored 16 points and snagged eight steals for the Panthers (10-6) in a nonleague loss to Tecumseh (9-6). Emily Breslin grabbed eight boards and scored four points for Stockbridge.

Team fouls: Stockbridge 14, Tecumseh 12. Fouled out: Hall (S). JV Score: Stockbridge 52, Tecumseh 28.

Stockbridge 8 2 8 9 — 27 Tecumseh 7 15 9 6 — 37

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 1 2-7 4, Madison Howard 0 1-2 1, Rachel Smith 2 0-0 4, Jessica Taylor 6 4-4 16, Faith Witt 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 7-13 27.

3-Point Goals – Tecumseh 3.

MASON 52, JACKSON NORTHWEST 45

MASON — The Bulldogs (8-6) were led by Autumn Kissman, who had 18 points in a nonleague win over Jackson Northwest.

Team fouls: Jackson Northwest 13, Mason 10. JV Score: Mason 51, Northwest 37.

Mason 8 8 15 21 — 52 Jackson Northwest 14 8 12 11 — 45

Mason

Jane Barkholz 2 3-4 7, Alexa Kaschinske 2 2-2 6, Autumn Kissman 9 0-2 18, Johnna Parsons 2 2-4 7, Katherine Rochon 4 0-0 9, Claudia Vondra 1 0-0 2, Audrey Wassner 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 7-12 52.

3-Point Goals – Mason 3 (Johnna Parsons 1, Katherine Rochon 1), Jackson Northwest 2.

WAVERLY 66, SKYLINE 25

DELTA TWP. — Malin Smith scored 17 points and Alisia Smith had 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Warriors (11-4) in a nonleague win over Ann Arbor Skyline (4-11).

Team fouls: Waverly 14, Skyline 11. JV score: Waverly 56, Skyline 42 .

Skyline 2 8 12 3 — 25 Waverly 22 12 15 17 — 66

Waverly

Maya Bennett 5 0-0 10, Maya Garrett 1 0-0 2, Kyra Patterson 1 0-1 2, Tazjah Pruitt 2 0-0 4, Alisia Smith 7 1-2 15, Malin Smith 7 3-4 17, Priscilla Trainor 4 1-1 9, Ciara Willheart 1 3-4 5. Totals 28 8-12 66.

3-Point Goals – Skyline 3.

ITHACA 44, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY 40

ITHACA — Kayla Belles netted 16 points to lead the Yellowjackets (12-3, 10-0) to a TVC West win over Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-7, 3-6). Maddie Brock scored 10 points for Ithaca.

Team fouls: Ithaca 15, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 12. Fouled out: Veermisch (I), Blaine (MLS).

Ithaca 9 2 15 18 — 44 Michigan Lutheran Seminary 4 11 13 12 — 40

Ithaca

Kayla Belles 7 2-2 16, Maddie Brock 4 2-4 10, Kelsey Hessbrook 2 2-4 7, Mackelle Thompson 2 0-1 6, Sam Vermeesch 1 0-0 3, Avery Wood 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-11 44.

3-Point Goals – Ithaca 4 (Kelsey Hessbrook 1, Mackelle Thompson 2, Sam Vermeesch 1), Michigan Lutheran Seminary 4.