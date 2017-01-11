Basketball scores and stats for Jan. 10

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



ST. JOHNS 51, FOWLERVILLE 47

ST. JOHNS — Ross Feldpausch netted 14 points and tallied five steals for the Redwings (6-2) in a nonleague win over the Gladiators (3-4). Dan Judd led all scorers with 18 points for Fowlerville.

Fowlerville 12 20 7 8 — 47 St. Johns 10 12 14 15 — 51

Fowlerville

Caden Collins 4 0-0 12, Dan Judd 6 3-4 18, Geoffrey Knaggs 4 1-2 9, Nate Leonard 1 0-0 3, Nick Semke 0 5-6 5. Totals 15 9-12 47.

St. Johns

Ben Feldpausch 2 0-0 5, Ross Feldpausch 5 3-4 14, Dace Ferden 1 0-0 2, Brandon Huhn 3 2-4 9, A. Jakus 1 0-0 2, Joey Kratzer 1 0-0 2, Konnor Near 3 1-3 7, Caleb Paksi 4 2-4 10. Totals 20 8-15 51.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 8 (Caden Collins 4, Dan Judd 3, Nate Leonard 1), St. Johns 3 (Ben Feldpausch 1, Ross Feldpausch 1, Brandon Huhn 1).

Team fouls: St. Johns 11, Fowlerville 12. JV Score: St. Johns 61, Fowlerville 43.

Okemos boys hold off Sexton

YPSILANTI COMMUNITY 54, WAVERLY 51

DELTA TWP. — Tevin Ali and Tony Trice each scored 12 points for the Warriors in a close nonleague loss to Ypsilanti. Mike Pete grabbed nine rebounds and five steals for Waverly.

Ypsilanti Community 13 21 12 8 — 54 Waverly 5 20 12 14 — 51

Waverly

Tevin Ali 4 4-7 12, Ja’von Anderson 0 1-2 1, Darrell Bowman 0 1-2 1, Kenny Brewer 1 1-4 3, Keshawn Harris 2 4-4 8, Mike Pete 1 3-4 5, Jaden Sutton 2 3-6 7, Darrius Thompson 1 0-0 2, Tony Trice 5 0-0 12. Totals 16 17-29 51.

3-Point Goals – Ypsilanti Community s 7, Waverly 2 (Tony Trice 2).

Team fouls: Ypsilanti 22, Waverly 21

DURAND 46, MORRICE 27

DURAND — Shane Cole scored nine points to lead Morrice in a loss to Durand.

Morrice 8 7 4 8 — 27 Durand 9 8 20 9 — 46

Morrice

Shane Cole 3 2-2 9, Beau Dietz 2 0-0 5, Colton Dietz 1 0-0 3, Colby Keesler 1 0-0 2, Connor Lucas 0 0-2 0, Gavin Lucas 1 1-2 3, Zack Rivers 1 0-0 2, Chris Rosin 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 3-6 27.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 4 (Shane Cole 1, Beau Dietz 1, Colton Dietz 1, Chris Rosin 1), Durand 2.

EAST LANSING 65, GRAND LEDGE 45

GRAND LEDGE — Caleb Hoekstra led the Trojans scoring a game-high 18 points in a CAAC Blue victory over Grand Ledge. Brandon Johns scored 15 points and added seven blocks for East Lansing. Nick Crocker had 10 points for the Comets.

East Lansing 15 17 19 14 — 65 Grand Ledge 12 11 11 11 — 45

East Lansing

Brady Carlson 0 1-2 1, Caleb Hoekstra 5 5-5 18, Brandon Johns 4 6-9 15, Malik Jones 1 2-2 4, Justin McAbee 2 2-2 6, Westin Myles 2 0-0 5, Xzavier Odom 1 0-0 2, DeAndre Robinson 4 3-6 12, Noah Schon 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 19-26 65.

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 3 4-7 10, Xavier Farr 0 2-2 2, Nick Goebel 2 2-2 6, Stephen Hall 1 1-2 3, Jayke Houghton 1 0-0 3, Javel Lewis 2 0-0 5, Alex McCready 3 0-0 7, Luke Smith 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 9-13 45.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 6 (Caleb Hoekstra 3, Brandon Johns 1, Westin Myles 1, DeAndre Robinson 1), Grand Ledge 6 (Jayke Houghton 1, Javel Lewis 1, Alex McCready 1).

Team fouls: Grand Ledge 18, East Lansing 15

HOLT 63, EVERETT 51

HOLT — Jaron Faulds led the Rams with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in a CAAC Blue win over Everett. Myles Baker added 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Holt (5-2, 4-0). Nyrell Powell scored 18 points and Jalen Hayes tallied 12 points for the Vikings.

Everett 15 8 13 15 — 51 Holt 19 15 16 13 — 63

Everett

Kujuan Burton 3 2-4 10, Kel Fomby 1 0-0 3, Jalen Hayes 4 3-4 12, Nyrell Powell 5 6-8 18, Diego Robinson 4 0-1 8. Totals 17 11-18 51.

Holt

Myles Baker 4 3-5 11, Josh Denning 1 2-2 5, Jaron Faulds 7 4-7 18, Troy Jordan 2 1-2 5, Ar’tavious King 1 1-2 3, Malachi McClain 1 0-0 2, Robera Mengesha 6 1-2 5, Deandre Whetstone 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 12-20 63.

3-Point Goals – Everett 6 (Kujuan Burton 2, Kel Fomby 1, Jalen Hayes 1, Nyrell Powell 2), Holt 3 (Josh Denning 1, Robera Mengesha 2).

Team fouls: Holt 20, Everett 23.

LANSING CHRISTIAN 65, LAKEWOOD 48

LAKE ODESSA — Preston Granger scored 18 points for the Pilgrims in a GLAC win over Lakewood. Forrest Bouyer scored 16 points and Kyle Lebeda added 14 points for Lansing Christian. Josh Campeau had a game-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Vikings.

Lansing Christian 15 19 16 15 — 65 Lakewood 16 8 12 12 — 48

Lansing Christian

Forrest Bouyer 5 5-6 16, Preston Granger 7 4-6 18, Matt Havey 3 3-3 10, Nick Jamieson 1 0-0 2, Kyle Lebeda 5 0-0 14, Josh Moore 1 0-0 2, Issac Motley 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 9-15 65.

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 9 11-12 29, Erick King 1 0-0 2, Cole Rickerd 3 0-0 7, Tyler Schrock 1 2-4 4, Colton Webber-Mitchell 1 4-6 6. Totals 14 17-20 48.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 6 (Forrest Bouyer 1, Matt Havey 1, Kyle Lebeda 4), Lakewood 1 (Cole Rickerd 1).

Team fouls: Lakewood 15, Lansing Christian 18.

OKEMOS 81, SEXTON 71

Sexton 13 8 22 28 — 71 Okemos 19 20 18 24 — 81

Sexton

Marcus Alston 7 0-1 14, Karl Brooks 7 8-14 21, Khari Foy-Walton 2 0-2 4, Jabril Rahim 2 1-2 5, Shayne Scruggs 1 0-0 2, Zervontae Smith 7 9-15 24, Kortez Williams 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 19-36 71.

Okemos

Vail Hartman 5 8-9 18, Jordan Henry 5 5-10 16, Amjid Khogali-Watson 3 0-0 6, Patrick Nugent 2 0-0 4, Noah Pruitt 2 1-2 5, Gerald Sambaer 2 4-10 9, Luke Stagg 7 6-9 21, Evan Thomas 1 0-2 2. Totals 27 24-42 81.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 1 (Zervontae Smith 1), Okemos 3 (Jordan Henry 1, Gerald Sambaer 1, Luke Stagg 1).

Team fouls: Okemos 28, Sexton 35. Fouled out: Evan Thomas (O), Vail Hartman (O), Shayne Scruggs (S), Khari Foy-Walton (S), Jabril Rahim (S). JV score: Sexton 40, Okemos 39

OLIVET 55, PERRY 42

PERRY — Delbert Redfield led the Eagles with 16 points in a GLAC win over Perry. Jake Holzhei scored 11 points and Nick Jungel and Colin Grady each added nine points for Olivet. Bryan Weiler scored a game-high 17 points for the Ramblers.

Olivet 15 17 10 13 — 55 Perry 12 6 16 8 — 42

Olivet

Colin Grady 3 1-1 9, Jake Holzhei 5 0-0 11, Matt Hooson 1 0-0 2, Nick Jungel 3 3-4 9, Delbert Redfield 6 0-2 16, Dylan Redfield 1 0-0 2, Ryan Wallenberg 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 4-7 55.

Perry

Trevor Allen 1 1-2 3, Logan Danaher 2 0-2 4, Eddie Dunn 2 0-2 4, Darren Gorden 1 0-0 2, Matt Hardy 1 0-0 3, C.J. King 1 0-0 2, Reese Middleton 0 3-4 3, Bryan Weiler 5 4-4 17, Zac Weiler 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 8-14 42.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 7 (Colin Grady 2, Jake Holzhei 1, Delbert Redfield 4), Perry 4 (Matt Hardy 1, Bryan Weiler 3).

JV score: Perry 65, Olivet 51

STOCKBRIDGE 83, VANDERCOOK LAKE 61

STOCKBRIDGE — Kolby Canfield netted 24 points for the Panthers (2-6) in a nonleague victory over Vandercook Lake (5-2). Kyler Buurma carried the Panthers through foul trouble in the first half scoring 11 points. Kyle Lilley scored 14 points and Jacob Stadafore netted 11 points while grabbing nine rebounds.

Vandercook Lake 20 19 9 13 — 61 Stockbridge 12 25 21 25 — 83

Stockbridge

Matt Bellestri 1 3-5 5, Kyler Buurma 3 4-5 11, Kolby Canfield 11 2-5 24, Liam Corby 1 1-2 3, Mason GeeMontgomery 3 0-0 6, Kyle Lilley 4 6-8 14, Jacob Stadafore 5 1-3 11, Hunter Winnie 3 3-4 9. Totals 31 20-34 83.

3-Point Goals – Vandercook Lake MS 2, Stockbridge 1 (Kyler Buurma 1).

Team fouls: Stockbridge 26, Vandercook Lake 26.

WILLIAMSTON 88, HASLETT 62

WILLIAMSTON — Sy Barnett led the way for the Hornets (7-1) scoring 20 points in a nonleague victory over the Vikings (4-3). Evan Block and Patrick Hintz each netted 16 points for the Vikings. Joey Elenbaas, Frankie Toomey and Caleb Smith each scored 10 points for the Hornets.

Haslett 12 14 22 14 — 62 Williamston 25 21 24 18 — 88

Haslett

Evan Block 6 2-2 16, Paul Fiorillo 3 1-5 7, Patrick Hintz 5 1-2 16, Cal McIntosh 2 0-0 6, Avery McKinney 3 1-2 8, Hunter Nash 1 1-2 3, Lorenzo Pixley 1 0-0 2, Jaden Thelen 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-13 14.

Williamston

Sy Barnett 7 5-5 20, Sean Cobb 4 1-1 9, Mitchell Cook 2 5-6 9, Joey Elenbaas 4 2-4 10, Sylvester Habba 0 1-2 1, Cole Kleiver 5 3-6 16, Ben Miranda 1 0-0 3, Caleb Smith 3 4-6 10, Frankie Toomey 3 3-4 10. Totals 29 24-34 88.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 10 (Evan Block 2, Patrick Hintz 5, Cal McIntosh 2, Avery McKinney 1), Williamston 6 (Sy Barnett 1, Cole Kleiver 3, Ben Miranda 1, Frankie Toomey 1).

Team fouls: Williamston 16, Haslett 26. Fouled out: Cobb (W), McKinney (H). JV score: Williamston 68, Haslett 67.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



LANSING CATHOLIC 43, CHARLOTTE 33

CHARLOTTE — Kayla Sanford and Maggie Jacobs each scored 10 points for the Cougars in a victory over Charlotte. Becka Poljan added nine points for Lansing Catholic (4-4). Maleia Hale scored nine points for the Orioles (3-7).

Team fouls: Charlotte 21, Lansing Catholic 14. JV score: Charlotte 43, Lansing Catholic 35

Lansing Catholic 3 14 12 14 — 43 Charlotte 13 6 8 6 — 33

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 1 2-2 4, Meghan Gillespie 2 2-2 6, Lauren Hanes 0 1-2 1, Maggie Jacobs 4 0-1 10, Steffi Kracko 0 3-6 3, Becka Poljan 3 3-6 9, Kayla Sanford 4 2-3 10, Katy Shannon 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 13-23 43.

Charlotte

Ashley Beck 3 0-0 6, Ashley Friar 1 1-2 3, Emily Friar 1 2-2 4, Maleia Hale 2 4-4 9, Brianna Hasler 2 0-0 4, Carly Sheblo 3 0-0 6, Madison Stewart 0 1-4 1. Totals 12 8-12 33.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 2 (Maggie Jacobs 2), Charlotte 1 (Maleia Hale 1).

MORRICE 42, DURAND 27

DURAND — Taylor Hewitt netted 13 points to lead the Orioles (5-1) to a nonleague victory over Durand (2-7). Maddie Lewis scored 10 points and Jenna Smith added nine for the Orioles.

Morrice 14 10 3 15 — 42 Durand 10 10 5 2 — 27

Morrice

Jessica Eva 0 1-2 1, Taylor Hewitt 4 3-4 13, Zena Latunski 0 2-2 2, Maddie Lewis 3 4-6 10, Gracie Nowak 2 1-2 6, Olivia Riley 0 0-1 0, Jaymie Smith 0 1-3 1, Jenna Smith 4 1-1 9. Totals 13 13-24 42.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 3 (Taylor Hewitt 2, Gracie Nowak 1).

EAST LANSING 54, GRAND LEDGE 35

GRAND LEDGE — Aazhenii Nye led the Trojans with 13 points in a CAAC Blue win over Grand Ledge. Amelia McNutt, Sanaya Gregory and Jaida Hampton added 11 points for East Lansing. Mackenzie Todd scored 13 points for the Comets.

Team fouls: East Lansing 11, Grand Ledge 15

East Lansing 14 18 7 15 — 54 Grand Ledge 4 7 9 15 — 35

East Lansing

Devyn Colon 2 0-0 5, Sanaya Gregory 4 3-4 11, Jaida Hampton 4 2-4 11, Amelia McNutt 3 3-4 11, Aaliyah Nye 1 0-0 3, Aazhenii Nye 6 1-2 13. Totals 20 9-14 54.

Grand Ledge

Jade Ayers 1 0-0 2, Jazmyn Ayers 1 0-0 2, Maddie McKinley 1 0-0 3, Brooke Rambo 0 2-2 2, Courtney Sharland 4 1-2 9, Sam Sharland 2 0-0 4, Makenzie Todd 5 2-2 13. Totals 14 5-6 35.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 5 (Devyn Colon 1, Jaida Hampton 1, Amelia McNutt 2, Aaliyah Nye 1), Grand Ledge 2 (Maddie McKinley 1, Makenzie Todd 1).

LAKEWOOD 52, LANSING CHRISTIAN 42

Gabie Shellenbarger led the Vikings with 20 points in GLAC win over Lansing Christian. Katelyn Richmond scored 19 points for Lakewood. Grace Haley scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Pilgrims.

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 15, Lakewood 17.

Lakewood 16 18 11 7 — 52 Lansing Christian 7 10 8 17 — 42

Lakewood

Maranda Barton 0 1-2 1, Kennedy Geiger 3 0-0 6, Aaron Keitzman 0 2-4 2, Rebecca Kutch 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Richmond 7 3-4 19, . Sauers 1 0-0 2, Gabie Shellenbarger 8 0-4 20. Totals 20 6-14 52.

Lansing Christian

Grace Haley 6 12-15 24, Gabby Moran 1 0-0 2, Rilyn Ross 3 2-4 11, Kealeigh Usiak 1 0-0 3, Sarah Voss 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 14-19 42.

3-Point Goals – Lakewood 6 (Katelyn Richmond 2, Gabie Shellenbarger 4), Lansing Christian 4 (Rilyn Ross 3, Kealeigh Usiak 1).

HOLT 40, EVERETT 27

Alliyiah Demmers scored 11 points to lead the Rams (3-5, 3-1) over CAAC Blue opponent Everett (0-7, 0-3). Milecia Griffin led all scorers with 14 points for the Vikings.

Team fouls: Holt 16, Everett 13.

Holt 12 8 11 9 — 40 Everett 6 4 7 10 — 27

Holt

Syri Ammon 3 0-0 8, Alliyiah Demmers 5 1-2 11, Olivia Hornak 0 2-4 2, Imani Malone 2 2-5 6, Jentree Powell 1 0-2 2, Shamayah Scates 2 0-0 4, Kaylie Townsend 2 0-0 6, Katelyn Whiteman 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 6-15 40.

Everett

Ny’Azia Blankenburg 1 1-4 3, Amara Croft 0 0-1 0, Milecia Griffin 5 3-4 14, LaShay Hursey 1 1-3 3, Alyssa Martinez 1 0-0 2, Alexis Smith 0 2-2 2, Precious Thurman 1 1-3 3. Totals 9 9-15 27.

3-Point Goals – Holt 4 (Syri Ammon 2, Kaylie Townsend 2), Everett 1 (Milecia Griffin 1).

OKEMOS 58, SEXTON 30

Laya Hartman led the Chiefs (6-2, 4-0) with 14 points in a CAAC Blue victory over the Big Reds (0-10, 0-4). Tori Blackman netted 20 points for Sexton.

Team fouls: Sexton 8, Okemos 8.

Okemos 10 18 16 14 — 58 Sexton 4 8 10 8 — 30

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 5 0-0 10, Laya Hartman 6 2-2 14, Oke Johnson 3 0-0 6, MacKenzie McClelland 1 3-3 5, Kristy Milonstan 1 0-0 2, Bergin Robinson 3 0-0 6, Maddie Sernack 3 0-0 7, Skylar Westfall 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 5-5 58.

Sexton

Radasha Ashley 2 0-0 4, Tori Blackman 7 5-9 20, Keara Diggs 1 0-0 2, Carshay Marillo 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 5-9 30.

3-Point Goals – Okemos 1 (Maddie Sernack 1), Sexton 1 (Tori Blackman 1).

OLIVET 55, PERRY 28

OLIVET — Teona Feldpausch led the Eagles (6-2, 4-1) with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a GLAC victory over the Ramblers (3-5, 2-2). Ali Delau netted 10 points for Perry. Noelle Rhode grabbed eight rebounds, five steals and scored five points for Olivet.

Team fouls: Olivet 15, Perry 15. JV score: Perry 43, Olivet 42.

Perry 6 5 9 8 — 28 Olivet 11 19 14 11 — 55

Perry

Sophie Brenke 1 0-2 2, Miranda Crawford 1 0-0 2, Ali Delau 4 2-4 10, Alicia McConnell 1 1-5 3, Gracie Ohlmer 1 0-5 2, Carley Potter 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Welsh 2 2-2 7. Totals 11 5-18 28.

Olivet

Teona Feldpausch 7 6-11 20, Logan Kyre 3 2-4 9, Logan McLane 2 2-2 6, Ally Platzer 0 2-2 2, Noelle Rhode 2 1-1 5, Taylor Williams 1 0-0 3, Gracen Zaremba 3 2-4 10. Totals 18 15-24 55.

3-Point Goals – Perry 1 (Alyssa Welsh 1), Olivet 4 (Logan Kyre 1, Taylor Williams 1, Gracen Zaremba 2).

ST. JOHNS 34, PORTLAND 31

PORTLAND — Maddie Maloney scored 10 points, leading the Redwings (4-5) to a nonleague win over the Raiders (4-5). Jorie Rutkowski and Olivia Sandborn each scored 10 points for Portland.

Team fouls: Portland 17, St. Johns 16. JV Score: Portland 45, St. Johns 31.

St. Johns 10 11 2 11 — 34 Portland 5 9 7 10 — 31

St. Johns

Erika Ballinger 1 4-4 7, Nina Bozzo 2 1-1 5, Megan Lasceski 1 2-2 4, Maddie Maloney 2 6-7 10, Alexis Sillman 0 2-4 2, Emily Thelen 2 0-0 5. Totals 7 16-22 34.

Portland

Shelby Battley 1 0-0 2, Hannah Graber 2 0-0 4, Lauren Russell 1 1-2 3, Jorie Rutkowski 2 3-8 10, Olivia Sandborn 4 2-2 10, Taylor Trierweiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-14 31.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 2 (Erika Ballinger 1, Emily Thelen 1), Portland 1 (Jorie Rutkowski 1).

JACKSON 63, EASTERN 52

Natiqua Garcia led the Quakers (1-6, 1-3) with 23 points in a CAAC Blue loss to Jackson (6-2, 2-2). Tanaesha Daniels scored 16 points for Eastern.

Jackson 14 15 14 20 — 63 Eastern 7 10 18 17 — 52

Eastern

Tanaesha Daniels 7 2-3 16, Amara Dixon 1 0-0 2, Nautiqa Garcia 7 7-13 23, Hailey Hall 2 0-0 4, Paris Hinton 1 1-2 3, Jalisa Jones 1 0-0 2, Daiysha Stanley 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-19 52.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 3, Lansing Eastern 2 (Nautiqa Garcia 2).

Team fouls: Jackson 14, Eastern 24. Fouled out: Hall (E).