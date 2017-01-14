Basketball scores and stats for Jan. 13

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



EVERETT 57, SEXTON 55

Nyreel Powell scored 19 points and Diego Robinson scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Everett to a victory over Sexton. Zervontae Smith led the Big Reds with 16 points (3-6, 0-6).

Everett 15 11 15 16 — 57 Sexton 12 15 13 15 — 55

Everett

Jonny Bowers 0 2-2 2, Kujuan Burton 1 1-2 3, Allen English 2 0-0 5, Kel Fomby 1 0-0 2, Jalen Hayes 4 2-2 11, Serge Niyitegeka 1 0-0 2, Nyrell Powell 6 7-13 19, Diego Robinson 4 3-4 11, Dante Walton 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 15-23 57.

Sexton

Marcus Alston 4 1-2 10, Karl Brooks 3 1-3 8, Dre Davis 2 0-0 4, D’Carlo Manuel 1 1-4 3, Jabril Rahim 1 2-3 4, Shayne Scruggs 4 2-2 10, Zervontae Smith 4 6-7 16. Totals 19 13-21 55.

3-Point Goals – Everett 2 (Allen English 1, Jalen Hayes 1), Sexton 4 (Marcus Alston 1, Karl Brooks 1, Zervontae Smith 2). Total fouls: Sexton 20, Everett 18. Fouled out: Marcus Alston.

GRAND LEDGE 65, EASTERN 62

Jayke Houghton led the Comets (4-4, 3-2) to a CAAC Blue victory with 27 points over Eastern (1-7, 0-5). Skylar Wilson scored 12 points and three other Quakers scored 10 points.

Grand Ledge 16 11 15 23 — 65 Eastern 12 19 17 14 — 62

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 1 0-0 2, Xavier Farr 1 0-0 3, Nick Goebel 3 3-4 9, Stephen Hall 0 1-2 1, Jayke Houghton 10 1-2 27, Javel Lewis 1 6-6 8, Alex McCready 4 3-4 11. Totals 21 16-19 35.

Eastern

Markiest Doss 5 0-0 10, Robert Fry 4 0-0 10, Costa Gianiodis 3 1-3 9, Willard Payne 3 3-5 9, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 5 0-0 10, Tyrone Trainor 0 2-2 2, Skylar Wilson 4 2-2 12. Totals 24 8-12 62.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 7 (Xavier Farr 1, Jayke Houghton 6), Eastern 6 (Robert Fry 2, Costa Gianiodis 2, Skylar Wilson 2).

Team fouls: Grand Ledge 14, Eastern 16.

WEBBERVILLE 55, BYRON 49

BYRON — Nick Militz scored 16 points to lead Webberville to a victory over Byron. Zack McGowan added 10 points for the Spartans (4-1, 3-0).

Webberville 12 10 18 15 — 55 Byron 6 19 7 17 — 49

Webberville

Leo Fuller 1 0-1 2, Kayson Lycos 1 0-0 2, Hunter McGowan 2 0-1 4, Zack McGowan 5 3-6 13, Nick Militz 5 4-5 16, Jake Schneider 2 3-4 8. Totals 20 12-20 55.

3-Point Goals – Webberville 3 (Nick Militz 2, Jake Schneider 1), Byron 5. Total fouls: Byron 19, Webberville 12

HAMADY 80, CORUNNA 64

Hamady 24 18 21 17 — 80 Corunna 18 13 15 18 — 64

3-Point Goals – Hamady 10, Corunna 8.

Team fouls: Corunna 7, Hamady 11.

HASLETT 70, DEWITT 61

DeWITT — Mitchell Mowid scored 21 points to lead the Vikings to a victory over DeWitt. Patrick Hintz finished with 12 points for Haslett (5-3, 3-1). Luke Hyde scored 21 points to lead the Panthers (2-5, 1-3). Team fouls: DeWitt 17, Haslett 12. Fouled out: Caleb Randall, Luke Hyde.

Haslett 14 17 16 23 — 70 DeWitt 21 18 11 11 — 61

Haslett

Evan Block 1 2-2 5, Paul Fiorillo 1 1-2 3, H. Garrett 0 1-2 1, Patrick Hintz 4 0-0 12, Avery McKinney 2 5-6 9, Mitchell Mowid 7 2-4 21, Hunter Nash 2 1-1 5, Damon Redmond 2 0-0 4, Jaden Thelen 4 1-1 10, C. Wood 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 13-18 70.

DeWitt

Eddie Daley 3 0-0 7, Nate Flannery 1 2-2 4, Alec Guillaume 5 0-1 10, Luke Hyde 6 8-9 21, Mason Laube 2 0-0 4, Caleb Randall 1 0-0 2, Tanner Reha 5 0-2 13. Totals 23 10-14 61.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 11 (Evan Block 1, Patrick Hintz 4, Mitchell Mowid 5, Jaden Thelen 1), DeWitt 5 (Eddie Daley 1, Luke Hyde 1, Tanner Reha 3).

EAST LANSING 70, HOLT 66

Holt 16 22 16 12 — 66 East Lansing 12 17 16 25 — 70

Holt

Myles Baker 2 0-4 4, . Cooper 0 0-1 0, Josh Denning 3 0-0 7, Jaron Faulds 10 4-7 24, Ar’tavious King 3 4-5 10, Malachi McClain 4 1-2 11, Robera Mengesha 2 2-2 8, Deandre Whetstone 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 11-21 66.

East Lansing

Caleb Hoekstra 2 0-0 5, Brandon Johns 12 9-10 33, Malik Jones 1 3-4 5, Justin McAbee 1 0-0 2, Westin Myles 0 2-2 2, Xzavier Odom 7 2-4 16, DeAndre Robinson 1 5-6 7. Totals 24 21-26 70.

3-Point Goals – Holt 5 (Josh Denning 1, Malachi McClain 2, Robera Mengesha 2), East Lansing 1 (Caleb Hoekstra 1).

Team fouls: East Lansing 16, Holt 19. Fouled out: Faulds (H).

PORTLAND 48, EATON RAPIDS 44

EATON RAPIDS — Brett Patrick scored 18 points to lead the Raiders (3-4, 3-1) to a CAAC White victory over the Greyhounds (2-6, 0-4). Drew Shafer netted 14 points for Eaton Rapids.

Portland 5 15 16 12 — 48 Eaton Rapids 10 10 10 14 — 44

Portland

Bobby Brand 0 1-2 1, Haydin Brandt 3 0-1 8, Josh Falas 2 0-0 4, Cole McGregor 1 0-0 2, Brett Patrick 7 4-8 18, Brett Pong 1 0-0 3, Owen Russell 4 1-2 12. Totals 18 6-16 48.

Eaton Rapids

Ben Gleeson 2 0-0 4, Zack Kemp 1 3-4 5, Matt Morcross 4 0-0 8, Jacob Osytczuk 4 0-0 8, Drew Shafer 4 6-8 14, Carlos Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-14 44.

3-Point Goals – Portland 6 (Haydin Brandt 2, Brett Pong 1, Owen Russell 3).

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 18, Portland 15.

LANSING CATHOLIC 68, IONIA 46

IONIA — Colin Day scored 22 points to lead the Cougars (5-2, 3-1) to a CAAC White win over the Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4). Cam Sanicki led the Bulldogs with 12 points.

Lansing Catholic 20 20 15 13 — 68 Ionia 6 12 16 12 — 46

Lansing Catholic

Colin Day 8 1-1 22, Evan Gadola 3 1-1 8, Jeremy Guerrazzi 1 1-2 3, Josh Kramer 1 0-0 2, Gabe Lenneman 3 1-2 7, Chuck Plaehn 4 0-0 8, Matt Plaehn 3 0-0 6, Kabbash Richards 2 2-2 6, Austin Simon 2 2-4 6. Totals 27 8-12 68.

Ionia

Larzon Caraballo 1 0-0 2, Jared Christiansen 1 0-0 2, Patrick Hull 0 1-2 1, Parker Kirby 1 3-5 5, Brandon Miller 2 0-0 4, Cam Sanicki 5 0-0 12, Max Sharp 2 0-0 5, Brady Swinehart 4 0-0 10, Alec White 2 0-2 5. Totals 18 4-9 46.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 6 (Colin Day 5, Evan Gadola 1), Ionia 6 (Cam Sanicki 2, Max Sharp 1, Brady Swinehart 2, Alec White 1).

Team fouls: Ionia 11, Lansing Catholic 12. JV score: Ionia 65, Lansing Catholic 59.

LESLIE 64, LAKEWOOD 53

LAKE ODESSA — Trey Waldofsky netted 25 points for the Blackhawks (4-3, 2-1) in a GLAC victory over the Vikings (2-7, 1-4). Colton Webber-Mitchell scored 17 points for Lakewood.

Leslie 14 14 22 14 — 64 Lakewood 11 17 8 17 — 53

Leslie

Camden Austin 4 3-4 12, Andrew Cowan 4 2-2 10, Kellen Frohriep 0 2-3 2, Justin Kaimon 5 2-6 12, Clay Shrouse 1 0-0 3, Trey Waldofsky 9 6-6 25. Totals 23 15-21 64.

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 4 0-0 8, Jacob Elenbaas 2 6-6 10, Doug Flessner 0 1-2 1, Bryant Makley 3 1-1 7, Cole Rickerd 3 0-0 7, Tyler Schrock 1 0-0 3, Colton Webber-Mitchell 6 3-4 17. Totals 19 10-13 53.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 3 (Camden Austin 1, Clay Shrouse 1, Trey Waldofsky 1), Lakewood 5 (Cole Rickerd 1, Tyler Schrock 1, Colton Webber-Mitchell 2).

Team fouls: Leslie 15, Lakewood 20. JV score: Leslie 53, Lakewood 38.

MORRICE 58, GENESEE 33

MORRICE — Shane Cole scored 14 points and Gavin Lucas and Connor Lucas added 12 and 10 points respectively to lead the Orioles past Genesee.

Genesee 2 12 12 7 — 33 Morrice 21 20 6 11 — 58

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 2 2-6 6, Shane Cole 3 7-8 14, Beau Dietz 1 2-3 5, Colton Dietz 2 0-0 6, Connor Lucas 4 2-4 10, Gavin Lucas 6 0-5 12, Chris Rosin 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 13-26 58.

3-Point Goals – Genesee 2, Morrice 5 (Shane Cole 1, Beau Dietz 1, Colton Dietz 2, Chris Rosin 1).

Team fouls: Morrice 25, Genesee 25. Fouled out: Gavin Lucas, Colton Dietz.

OKEMOS 81, JACKSON 61

OKEMOS — Jordan Henry netted 25 points for the Chiefs (6-2, 3-2) in a CAAC Blue victory over Jackson (4-4, 2-3). Luke Stagg tallied a double-double for Okemos with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Jackson 17 12 12 20 — 61 Okemos 24 23 14 20 — 81

Okemos

Domonique Clerkley 1 0-0 2, Vail Hartman 7 2-2 17, Jordan Henry 7 7-8 25, A.J. Ines 1 1-2 3, Amjid Khogali-Watson 1 0-0 3, Noah Pruitt 1 1-2 3, Gerald Sambaer 1 0-0 3, Luke Stagg 4 6-8 14, Evan Thomas 4 1-2 11. Totals 27 18-24 81.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 8, Okemos 9 (Vail Hartman 1, Jordan Henry 4, Amjid Khogali-Watson 1, Gerald Sambaer 1, Evan Thomas 2).

Team fouls: Okemos 20, Jackson 20. Fouled out: White (J). JV score: Okemos 43, Jackson 38.

OLIVET 67, CHARLOTTE 57

OLIVET — Delbert Redfield led the Eagles with 28 points in a nonleague win over Charlotte. Jake Holzhei scored 13 points and Nick Jungel added 10 points for Olivet.

Charlotte 0 0 0 0 — 57 Olivet 19 11 13 24 — 67

Olivet

Colin Grady 2 0-0 4, Jake Holzhei 5 2-7 13, Nick Jungel 3 4-6 10, Delbert Redfield 7 10-11 28, Dylan Redfield 1 0-0 2, Ryan Wallenberg 4 0-0 8, Nate Zona 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 16-24 67.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 5 (Jake Holzhei 1, Delbert Redfield 4).

PERRY 73, MAPLE VALLEY 38

PERRY — Bryan Weiler scored 16 points to lead the Ramblers to a victory over Maple Valley. Zac Weiler added three points to go with his eight rebounds and four assists for Perry (5-3, 2-2). Evan Adrianson led the Lions with 19 points. Team fouls: Perry 24, Maple Valley 16

Maple Valley 6 16 8 8 — 38 Perry 25 23 19 6 — 73

Maple Valley

Evan Adrianson 6 6-12 19, Drew Allen 1 0-0 2, Jacob Brighton 0 0-1 0, Dustin Moore 0 1-2 0, Jacob Moore 0 2-2 2, Alex Musser 1 0-0 2, Mason Pitcher 1 2-3 4, Logan Valliuete 1 2-6 4, Dylan Walker 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 13-26 38.

Perry

Trevor Allen 1 2-2 4, Logan Danaher 2 3-6 7, Eddie Dunn 3 0-0 8, Darren Gorden 1 3-4 5, Matt Hardy 3 0-0 9, C.J. King 1 0-0 2, Reese Middleton 5 0-0 12, Max Walasck 2 2-4 7, Bryan Weiler 6 0-0 16, Zac Weiler 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 11-18 73.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 1 (Evan Adrianson 1), Perry 12 (Eddie Dunn 2, Matt Hardy 3, Reese Middleton 2, Max Walasck 1, Bryan Weiler 4).

OVID-ELSIE 73, PINCONNING 39

PINCONNING — Carson Vincent scored 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Ovid-Elsie to a victory over Pinconning. Michael Beno added 11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for the Marauders (4-3, 3-2).

Ovid-Elsie 22 15 14 22 — 73 Pinconning 19 8 9 3 — 39

Ovid-Elsie

Michael Beno 4 3-4 11, Parker Bukantis 2 0-1 4, Carter Davisson 2 0-0 5, Jerricho Herbelet 1 0-1 2, Wes Houska 2 4, Jakob Loynes 1 2-0 4, Angerino Ramos 1 0-0 3, Leland Thompson 4 0-1 8, Carson Vincent 12 4-9 28, Cole Wittenberg 1 2-2 4. Totals 30 11-20 73.

3-Point Goals – Ovid-Elsie 2 (Carter Davisson 1, Angerino Ramos 1), Pinconning Area 2, , , , , Total Fouls – Ovid-Elsie 9 (), Pinconning Area 15.

Team fouls: Pinconning 15, Ovid-Elsie 9

ST. JOHNS 53, OWOSSO 37

ST. JOHNS — Konnor Near led the Redwings (7-2, 4-0) with 17 points, eight steals and five assists in a CAAC Red victory over the Trojans (1-6, 0-3). Jordan Klapko scored 11 points for the Trojans.

Owosso 7 9 10 11 — 37 St. Johns 13 7 14 19 — 53

Owosso

Jake Ackley 1 0-0 2, Andrew Dallas 0 2-2 2, Jordan Klapko 4 0-0 11, Nate Nicevski 4 0-0 9, Drake Nover 2 5-6 9, Garrett Walworth 1 0-0 2, Dakota Wells 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-8 37.

St. Johns

Ben Feldpausch 4 2-2 11, Ross Feldpausch 3 1-4 8, Brandon Huhn 2 2-4 6, A. Jakus 0 1-2 1, Konnor Near 7 3-4 17, Caleb Paksi 5 0-6 10. Totals 21 9-22 53.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 4 (Jordan Klapko 3, Nate Nicevski 1), St. Johns 2 (Ben Feldpausch 1, Ross Feldpausch 1).

Team fouls: St. Johns 14, Owosso 19.

DANSVILLE 68, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 42

DANSVILLE — Carter Frantz scored 13 points to lead Dansville to a CMAC victory over Portland St. Patrick. Devin Patrick added 11 points for the Aggies. Noah Goodman scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Shamrocks. Team fouls: Dansville 18, Portland St. Patrick 14

Dansville 18 9 17 24 — 68 Portland St. Patrick 5 7 17 13 — 42

Dansville

Spencer Anderson 2 1-1 5, Carter Frantz 5 1-3 13, Caleb Hodgson 2 2-7 6, Ben Lober 4 0-0 10, Cole Minnis 1 0-0 2, Devin Patrick 5 0-0 11, Brendan Ryder 2 0-0 4, Hayden Voss 2 1-2 5, Josh Wheldon 3 1-1 7, Ethan Young 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-14 68.

Portland St. Patrick

Noah Goodman 4 1-2 10, Sam Hodge 0 0-1 0, Nate Leahy 1 3-4 6, Dan Mackowiak 5 0-0 10, Brandon Scheurer 1 1-1 4, Brendan Schrauben 2 0-1 5, Graham Smith 3 0-0 7. Totals 16 5-14 42.

3-Point Goals – Dansville 5 (Carter Frantz 2, Ben Lober 2, Devin Patrick 1), Portland St. Patrick 5 (Noah Goodman 1, Nate Leahy 1, Brandon Scheurer 1, Brendan Schrauben 1, Graham Smith 1).

LANSING CHRISTIAN 49, STOCKBRIDGE 40

STOCKBRIDGE — Preston Granger led the way with 19 points and six rebounds for the Pilgrims (7-1, 5-0) in a GLAC win over the Panthers (2-7, 1-3). Matt Havey scored 14 points to help the Pilgrims.

Lansing Christian 10 15 16 8 — 49 Stockbridge 17 6 11 6 — 40

Lansing Christian

Forrest Bouyer 1 2-3 5, Preston Granger 7 5-8 19, Matt Havey 5 2-3 14, Nick Jamieson 1 0-0 2, Kyle Lebeda 2 4-7 9. Totals 16 13-21 49.

Stockbridge

Matt Bellestri 4 0-0 8, Kyler Buurma 1 0-0 3, Kolby Canfield 3 0-0 7, Liam Corby 2 1-2 6, Mason GeeMontgomery 2 0-0 4, Kyle Lilley 3 0-1 6, Jacob Stadafore 2 0-0 4, Hunter Winnie 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 1-3 40.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 4 (Forrest Bouyer 1, Matt Havey 2, Kyle Lebeda 1), Stockbridge 3 (Kyler Buurma 1, Kolby Canfield 1, Liam Corby 1).

Team fouls: Lansing Chirstian 11, Stockbridge 17.

WAVERLY 57, MASON 38

DELTA TWP. — Tony Trice scored 15 points to lead the Warriors (5-2, 2-1) to a CAAC Red victory over the Bulldogs (4-5, 1-3). Tevin Ali grabbed eight rebounds, netted four points and had four blocks for Waverly. Travis Mussell scored 13 points for Mason.

Mason 12 4 6 16 — 38 Waverly 11 8 18 20 — 57

Mason

Noah Anderson 2 4-4 8, Andreyas Bermudez 1 0-0 2, Alec Jordan 1 0-0 3, Garren Lattig 0 7-8 7, Mitchell Lovell 1 1-2 3, Brooks Mires 1 0-0 2, Travis Mussell 5 0-1 13. Totals 11 12-15 38.

Waverly

Tevin Ali 2 0-0 4, Darrell Bowman 1 0-0 2, Kenny Brewer 1 0-0 2, Elijah Curtis 0 4-4 4, Keshawn Harris 1 0-0 3, Tyshon Harris 1 0-0 2, Anthony Lynch 1 0-0 3, Nikolas Peeper 2 0-0 4, Mike Pete 3 0-0 6, Jaden Sutton 2 6-8 10, Darrius Thompson 1 0-0 2, Tony Trice 5 2-3 15. Totals 20 12-15 57.

3-Point Goals – Mason 4 (Alec Jordan 1, Travis Mussell 3), Waverly 5 (Keshawn Harris 1, Anthony Lynch 1, Tony Trice 3).

Team fouls: Waverly 16, Mason 11.

WILLIAMSTON 75, FOWLERVILLE 54

WILLIAMSTON — Sy Barnett tallied a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets (8-1, 4-0) in a CAAC White win over the Gladiators (3-5, 2-2). Dan Judd led the Gladiators with 19 points. Cole Kleiver scored a game-high 22 points for Williamston along with four assists.

Fowlerville 12 14 11 17 — 54 Williamston 24 17 14 20 — 75

Fowlerville

Mitch Bishop 1 0-0 2, Cameron Brigham 1 1-4 4, Caden Collins 1 2-2 4, Jordan Gipson 0 1-2 1, Dan Judd 8 0-0 19, Geoffrey Knaggs 5 1-2 11, Nate Leonard 2 0-1 6, Tom Quaine 0 1-2 1, Nick Semke 1 4-6 6. Totals 19 10-19 54.

Williamston

Sy Barnett 7 2-2 17, Sean Cobb 6 2-3 14, Mitchell Cook 1 1-2 4, Joey Elenbaas 0 1-2 1, Cole Kleiver 6 7-7 22, Ben Miranda 0 1-2 1, Caleb Smith 2 4-6 8, Vincent Subrizi 0 1-4 1, Frankie Toomey 3 0-0 7. Totals 25 19-28 75.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 6 (Dan Judd 3, Nate Leonard 2), Williamston 6 (Sy Barnett 1, Mitchell Cook 1, Cole Kleiver 3, Frankie Toomey 1).

Team fouls: Williamston 17, Fowlerville 21. Fouled out: Cook (W). JV score: Williamston 63, Fowlerville 28.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



OKEMOS — Laya Hartman and Jasmine Clerkley each had 11 points as the Chiefs remained perfect i the CAAC Blue with a victory over Jackson. The win was the third straight for Okemos, which is 7-2 and 5-0 in the Blue.

“What I like most about our team is that everybody steps up in different ways,” first-year Okemos coach Kristen Rasmussen said. “Laya was in foul trouble and we were able to maintain what our game plan was. Really everybody on our team does something different and brings something different. I think that’s what’s so special and unique about our team.”

Jackson 1 10 11 7 — 29 Okemos 13 18 10 7 — 48

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 4 3-3 11, Laya Hartman 4 2-2 11, Oke Johnson 1 3-4 5, MacKenzie McClelland 0 4-4 4, Bergin Robinson 3 0-0 7, Maddie Sernack 1 1-2 3, Skylar Westfall 2 0-0 4, Leah Zaleski 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 9-15 48.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 2, Okemos 3 (Laya Hartman 1, Bergin Robinson 1, Leah Zaleski 1).

Team fouls: Okemos 16, Jackson 11.

GRAND LEDGE 71, EASTERN 29

Makenzie Todd netted 18 points to lead the Comets (6-4, 3-2) to a CAAC Blue victory over Eastern (1-7, 1-4). Natiqua Garcia swished 16 points for the Quakers.

Grand Ledge 23 23 13 12 — 71 Lansing Eastern 5 9 12 3 — 29

Grand Ledge

Jade Ayers 2 3-4 7, Jazmyn Ayers 0 1-2 1, Emma Baynes 1 0-0 2, Lindsay Goodman 2 2-2 8, Tilly Guild 1 0-0 2, Allyson Hunt 1 0-0 2, . Kinlock 1 0-0 2, Maddie McKinley 5 1-1 12, Brooke Rambo 3 3-4 10, Courtney Sharland 2 0-0 4, Sam Sharland 1 1-2 3, Makenzie Todd 5 6-6 18. Totals 24 17-23 71.

Lansing Eastern

Tanaesha Daniels 1 1-4 3, Nautiqa Garcia 6 2-4 16, Hailey Hall 2 0-0 4, Jalisa Jones 1 0-0 2, Tayna Wandabhwa 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 3-9 29.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 6 (Lindsay Goodman 2, Maddie McKinley 1, Brooke Rambo 1, Makenzie Todd 2), Lansing Eastern 2 (Nautiqa Garcia 2).

Team fouls: Eastern 17, Grand Ledge 6.

BYRON 83, WEBBERVILLE 43

BYRON — Mackenzie Tyler scored 19 points for the Spartans in a GAC Blue loss to Byron. Grace Hull added seven points for Webberville.

Webberville 13 7 12 11 — 43 Byron 21 13 27 22 — 83

Webberville

Taylor Dettling 1 0-4 2, Arin Elzerman 0 0-1 0, Grace Hull 3 1-2 7, Brianna Long 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Mayville 1 0-0 2, Torri Simmons 1 4-6 6, Savannah Tennant 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Tyler 6 4-5 19, Reagan Tyler 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 10-20 43.

3-Point Goals – Webberville 3 (Mackenzie Tyler 3), Byron 5.

Team fouls: Byron 17, Webberville 22.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 68, VESTABURG 13

CARSON CITY — Cara Wiles scored 24 points and broke the school-record with 15 steals for Carson City Crystal (8-2, 4-2) in a MSAC win over Vestaburg (0-9, 0-5). Haleigh Hubbell also recorded a double-double tallying 15 rebounds and 11 points for the Eagles.

Team fouls: Carson City Crystal 14, Vestaburg 14.

Vestaburg 0 5 7 1 — 13 Carson City-Crystal 16 11 18 23 — 68

Carson City-Crystal

Ingrid Angaard 2 0-0 4, Tabby Borton 1 0-0 2, Megan Dailey 4 2-2 10, Haleigh Hubbell 5 0-0 11, Colbi Humphrey 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Reeder 1 0-0 3, Kaylea Stone 4 3-6 12, Cara Wiles 7 5-6 24. Totals 25 10-14 68.

3-Point Goals – Vestaburg 1, Carson City-Crystal 8 (Haleigh Hubbell 1, Kaylee Reeder 1, Kaylea Stone 1, Cara Wiles 5).

COLEMAN 44, ASHLEY 36

COLEMAN — Nicole Hardman scored 19 points for Ashley (3-6, 2-4) in a MSAC loss to Coleman (4-5, 2-4).

Ashley 6 9 13 8 — 36 Coleman 5 15 10 14 — 44

Ashley

Bailey Edgar 3 2-2 8, Anna Fabus 2 1-2 5, Lupita Gutierrez 2 0-1 4, Nicole Hardman 5 6-8 19. Totals 13 9-13 36.

3-Point Goals – Ashley 1 (Nicole Hardman 1), Coleman 3.

JV score: Ashley 52, Coleman 25.

HAMADY 48, CORUNNA 43

CORUNNA — Maddie Birchmeier scored 11 points for the Cavaliers (3-6, 1-3) in a GAC Red loss to Hamady (8-1, 4-0).

Team fouls: Corunna 26, Hamady 18. Fouled out: Birchmeier (C), Lovejoy (C).

Hamady 12 11 12 13 — 48 Corunna 13 9 6 15 — 43

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 3 0-0 6, Maddie Birchmeier 2 7-9 11, . Dingens 2 2-2 6, Mariah Dunkin 3 0-0 6, . Feldpausch 2 1-2 7, Miller Lantis 2 3-4 7. Totals 14 13-17 43.

3-Point Goals – Hamady 1, Corunna 2 (. Feldpausch 2).

DEWITT 49, HASLETT 46

DeWITT — Sydney Mills scored 17 points in her first game back from injury, to lead the Panthers (8-1, 3-1) to a CAAC Red win over the Vikings (5-5, 2-2). Ella McKinney led all scorers with 18 points for Haslett.

Team fouls: Haslett 19, DeWitt 12. JV score: DeWitt 47, Haslett 32.

Haslett 11 10 12 13 — 46 DeWitt 15 15 10 9 — 49

Haslett

Imania Baker 6 1-7 13, Sydnee Dennis 2 1-1 5, Olivia Green 1 0-0 2, Ella McKinney 5 7-7 18, Taylor Rahl 1 0-0 3, Annisa Whims 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 10-17 46.

DeWitt

Mackenzie Dawes 3 0-0 8, Grace George 3 4-4 10, Annie McIntosh 3 0-0 6, Jessah McManus 2 0-0 4, Sydney Mills 3 11-18 17, Madison Petersen 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 17-24 49.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 2 (Ella McKinney 1, Taylor Rahl 1), DeWitt 2 (Mackenzie Dawes 2).

EAST LANSING 72, HOLT 30

EAST LANSING — Amelia McNutt netted 17 points for the Trojans (7-1, 6-0) in a CAAC Blue victory over the Rams (3-6, 3-2). Jaida Hampton and Aazhenii Nye each scored 15 points for East Lansing.

Team fouls: East Lansing 10, Holt 13.

Holt 8 5 13 4 — 30 East Lansing 19 16 25 12 — 72

Holt

Syri Ammon 1 0-0 3, Angel De La Cruz 1 0-0 2, Alliyiah Demmers 2 0-0 4, Olivia Hornak 2 0-0 4, Imani Malone 4 1-6 9, Jentree Powell 2 0-0 4, Shamayah Scates 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 1-6 30.

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 3 1-2 7, Jaida Hampton 5 4-6 15, Kalaia Hampton 2 0-2 4, Carolyn Heck 2 2-2 7, Amelia McNutt 7 1-3 17, Aaliyah Nye 3 0-0 7, Aazhenii Nye 6 2-7 15. Totals 28 10-22 72.

3-Point Goals – Holt 1 (Syri Ammon 1), East Lansing 6 (Jaida Hampton 1, Carolyn Heck 1, Amelia McNutt 2, Aaliyah Nye 1, Aazhenii Nye 1).

EATON RAPIDS 42, PORTLAND 29

EATON RAPIDS — Arianna Sysum scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help lead the Greyhounds (3-5, 1-3) defeat the Raiders (4-6, 2-2) in a CAAC White matchup. Anne-Marie Wright led all scorers with 18 points for Eaton Rapids.

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 19, Portland 22. Fouled out: Russell (P).

Portland 9 6 9 5 — 29 Eaton Rapids 8 14 12 8 — 42

Portland

Shelby Battley 1 2-4 4, Mariah Fedewa 0 0-2 0, Cally Goodman 1 0-0 2, Emma Goodman 2 0-0 4, Hannah Graber 1 4-8 6, Lauren Russell 0 6-6 6, Jorie Rutkowski 1 1-2 3, Olivia Sandborn 1 0-2 2, Taylor Trierweiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 13-24 29.

Eaton Rapids

McKenzie Anderson 0 1-2 1, Isabelle Awsel 2 1-2 5, Paige Boden 1 3-6 5, Samantha McDaniel 1 1-4 3, Arianna Sysum 3 4-6 10, Anne-Marie Wright 5 5-7 18. Totals 12 15-27 42.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 3 (Anne-Marie Wright 3).

FULTON 46, FOWLER 34

FOWLER — Lyndsi Wolfe led the Pirates with 14 points in a CMAC win over Fowler. Morgan Warnke added nine points for Fulton. Maddie Veale scored 12 points for the Eagles (2-6, 1-5).

Team fouls: Fowler 18, Fulton 15. Fouled out: Morgan Warnke (Fu).

Fulton 8 14 8 16 — 46 Fowler 10 7 8 9 — 34

Fulton

Morgan Bolinger 2 2-3 7, Mia Canfield 3 0-2 6, Savannah Fuller 0 2-2 2, Kylie Slavik 0 2-3 2, McKayla Struble 0 2-6 2, Morgan Warnke 2 5-8 9, Lyndsi Wolfe 7 0-2 14. Totals 14 13-26 46.

Fowler

Sidney Horak 1 1-2 3, Josie Koenigsknecht 0 1-2 1, Kalani Koenigsknecht 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Koenigsknecht 3 0-0 6, Kayla Schafer 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Thelen 0 2-2 2, Alysaa Vandegriff 2 0-0 4, Maddie Veale 4 2-5 12, Sierra Watps 0 0-1 0, Haley Weber 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-12 34.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 1 (Morgan Bolinger 1), Fowler 2 (Maddie Veale 2).

LANSING CATHOLIC 48, IONIA 28

IONIA — Becka Poljan and Katy Shannon each scored nine points to lead Lansing Catholic to a victory over Ionia. Taylor Kirby and Jaylynn Williams each scored eight points for the Bulldogs. Team fouls: Ionia 9, Lansing Catholic 11

Lansing Catholic 8 14 13 13 — 48 Ionia 9 6 5 8 — 28

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 1 0-0 2, Meghan Gillespie 2 0-0 5, Lauren Hanes 2 0-0 4, Maggie Jacobs 2 0-2 5, Steffi Kracko 2 1-2 6, Jordan Pence 1 2-4 4, Becka Poljan 3 3-4 9, Kayla Sanford 2 4, Katy Shannon 4 1-2 9. Totals 19 7-14 48.

Ionia

Mya Bianchi 0 1-2 1, Abby Frost 1 0-0 2, Taylor Kirby 2 3-4 8, Ashlyn May 1 0-0 3, Alex Noffsinger 2 1-2 6, Jaylynn Williams 2 3-4 8. Totals 8 8-12 28.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 3 (Meghan Gillespie 1, Maggie Jacobs 1, Steffi Kracko 1), Ionia 4 (Taylor Kirby 1, Ashlyn May 1, Alex Noffsinger 1, Jaylynn Williams 1).

ITHACA 48, VALLEY LUTHERAN 32

ITHACA — Kayla Belles scored 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Yellowjackets in a TVC West win over Saginaw Valley Lutheran. Maddie Brooks added 14 points for Ithaca (7-1, 6-0).

Team fouls: Ithaca 11, Valley Lutheran 11.

Valley Lutheran 11 0 11 10 — 32 Ithaca 10 14 10 14 — 48

Ithaca

Emma Belles 0 1-2 1, Kayla Belles 9 2-6 20, Maddie Brock 6 2-5 14, Kelsey Hessbrook 2 0-0 4, Mackelle Thompson 2 0-0 5, Sam Vermeesch 1 0-0 2, Avery Wood 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-13 48.

3-Point Goals – Valley Lutheran 5, Ithaca 1 (Mackelle Thompson 1).

LAKEWOOD 55, LESLIE 46

LAKE ODESSA — Aaron Kietzman netted 24 points for the Vikings (7-3, 4-1) in a GLAC win over Leslie (4-5, 1-4). Loralei Berry scored 11 points for the Blackhawks.

Team fouls: Lakewood 19, Leslie 18. Fouled out: Cowing (LE). JV score: Lakewood 34, Leslie 13.

Leslie 7 14 8 17 — 46 Lakewood 27 7 7 14 — 55

Leslie

Loralei Berry 2 6-8 11, Jaycee Chappell 2 1-1 5, Brooke Cowing 1 0-0 2, Toria Jones 2 1-1 5, Britney Medcoff 1 2-4 4, Madison Montgomery 4 1-5 9, Rachel Scott 2 0-0 4, Hailey Wilson 2 2-4 6. Totals 16 13-23 46.

Lakewood

Maranda Barton 2 1-5 5, Kennedy Geiger 2 3-4 7, Aaron Keitzman 9 5-10 24, Rebecca Kutch 0 1-2 1, Katelyn Richmond 4 3-3 13, Kayla Sauers 0 1-4 1, Bre Winkerink 1 2-4 4. Totals 18 16-32 55.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 1 (Loralei Berry 1), Lakewood 3 (Aaron Keitzman 1, Katelyn Richmond 2).

EVERETT 57, SEXTON 37

Precious Thurman led the Vikings with 16 points in a CAAC Blue win over Sexton. Alyssa Martin scored 14 points and Milecia Griffin added 10 points for Everett. Tori Blackman scored a game-high 24 points for the Big Reds.

Team fouls: Sexton 15, Everett 14.

Everett 17 14 11 15 — 57 Sexton 11 9 15 2 — 37

Everett

Ny’Azia Blankenburg 2 1-3 6, Amara Croft 2 1-1 6, Milecia Griffin 4 0-0 10, LaShay Hursey 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Martinez 6 0-0 14, Precious Thurman 7 2-3 16. Totals 25 3-7 57.

Sexton

Tori Blackman 8 3-4 24, Danna Diggs 1 0-0 2, Carshay Marillo 4 1-3 9. Totals 14 4-8 37.

3-Point Goals – Everett 5 (Ny’Azia Blankenburg 1, Amara Croft 1, Milecia Griffin 2, Alyssa Martinez 2), Sexton 4 (Tori Blackman 5).

MORRICE 50, GENESEE 16

MORRICE — Jenna Smith snagged 13 steals to help lead the Orioles (6-1) to a GAC Blue victory over Genesee (4-3). Jessica Eva led all scorers with 12 points and Maddie Lewis grabbed seven rebounds for Morrice.

Team fouls: Morrice 10, Genesee 10.

Genesee 3 3 7 3 — 16 Morrice 16 10 12 12 — 50

Morrice

Jessica Eva 5 0-0 12, Taylor Hewitt 2 3-4 8, Kylee Kiczenski 1 1-2 3, Maddie Lewis 1 1-3 3, Gracie Nowak 3 2-2 8, Jenna O’Berry 0 1-2 1, Jaymie Smith 1 0-0 3, Jenna Smith 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 8-12 50.

3-Point Goals – Genesee 2, Morrice 4 (Jessica Eva 2, Taylor Hewitt 1, Jaymie Smith 1).

OLIVET 46, CHARLOTTE 25

OLIVET — Teona Feldpausch led the Eagles with a game-high 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a nonleague win over Charlotte. Lexi Devlin scored 10 points and Noelle Rhode grabbed 14 rebounds for Olivet. Carly Sheblo scored nine points for the Orioles.

Team fouls: Olivet 10, Charlotte 21. feldpausch 10 rebounds, 4 steals, roade 14 rebounds. records olivet 7-2, JV score: Charlotte 34, Olivet 23

Charlotte 2 10 10 3 — 25 Olivet 10 11 8 17 — 46

Charlotte

Ashley Friar 2 0-0 4, Emily Friar 1 1-1 3, Maleia Hale 1 0-0 2, Brianna Hasler 2 1-1 5, Lauren Pryor 0 2-4 2, Carly Sheblo 4 0-0 9. Totals 10 4-6 25.

Olivet

Lexy Devlin 3 1-2 10, Teona Feldpausch 5 5-7 16, Logan Kyre 2 4-8 9, Logan McLane 1 1-2 3, Gracen Zaremba 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 11-19 46.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 1 (Carly Sheblo 1), Olivet 7 (Lexy Devlin 3, Teona Feldpausch 1, Logan Kyre 1, Gracen Zaremba 2).

PERRY 56, MAPLE VALLEY 16

PERRY — Alicia McConnell scored 18 points to lead the Ramblers (4-5, 3-2) to a GLAC win over the Lions (0-8, 0-5). Alyssa Welsh scored 16 points for Perry.

Team fouls: Perry 16, Maple Valley 15.

Maple Valley 3 4 2 7 — 16 Perry 21 13 10 12 — 56

Perry

Miranda Crawford 1 0-0 2, Ali Delau 1 0-0 2, Kelly Hahn 1 2-2 4, Erica Kiger 2 0-0 4, Alicia McConnell 6 6-8 18, Gracie Ohlmer 3 0-0 6, Carley Potter 0 0-1 0, Jamie Shaw 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Welsh 6 0-0 16. Totals 22 8-11 56.

3-Point Goals – Perry 4 (Alyssa Welsh 4).

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 38, LAINGSBURG 31

WESTPHALIA — Kenzie Hengesbach scored 11 points to lead Pewamo-Westphalia to a victory over Laingsburg. Kenedy Franks led the Wolfpack with nine points.

Team fouls: Pewamo-Westphalia 15, Laingsburg 27. Fouled out: Hannah Spitzley, Sophie Wilsey, Alex Randall.

Laingsburg 8 8 8 7 — 31 Pewamo-Westphalia 10 7 10 11 — 38

Laingsburg

Kenedy Franks 2 5-7 9, Michelle Hannah 2 2-2 7, Andrea Mahoney 0 0-4 0, Alex Randall 1 0-0 3, Sophie Strieff 2 2-2 6, Sylvia Strieff 1 0-0 2, Sophie Wilsey 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 9-15 31.

Pewamo-Westphalia

Ellie Droste 0 3-8 3, Kate Hengesbach 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Hengesbach 4 2-4 11, Olivia Nurenburg 2 0-0 6, Emily Spitzley 1 3-7 5, Hannah Spitzley 2 1-2 5, Brenna Wirth 0 6-13 6. Totals 10 15-27 38.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 2 (Michelle Hannah 1, Alex Randall 1), Pewamo-Westphalia 3 (Kenzie Hengesbach 1, Olivia Nurenburg 2).

PINCONNING 33, OVID-ELSIE 27

PINCONNING — Lauren Barton scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Marauders (4-5, 1-5) in a TVC West loss to Pinconning (3-6, 2-4). Jenna Gewirtz also scored eight points for Ovid-Elsie.

Team fouls: Pinconning 17, Ovid-Elsie 15.

Ovid-Elsie 5 10 9 3 — 27 Pinconning 6 9 7 11 — 33

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 3 2-5 8, Jenna Gewirtz 2 3-4 8, Emma Samson 3 1-3 7, Kylee Sevenski 1 0-0 2, Erin Witt 1 0-2 2. Totals 10 6-14 27.

3-Point Goals – Ovid-Elsie 1 (Jenna Gewirtz 1), Pinconning 2.

BATH 60, POTTERVILLE 17

POTTERVILLE — Tait and Tessa Hosford combined for 32 points to lead Bath to a victory over Potterville. Emily Walter led the Vikings with seven points.

Bath 27 16 11 6 — 60 Potterville 4 9 0 4 — 17

Bath

Taylor Buck 1 0-0 2, Marrissa Clark 1 0-0 2, Bailey Holtham 1 1-2 3, Tait Hosford 8 0-1 18, Tessa Hosford 6 0-0 14, Kassidy Moffitt 0 2-4 2, Taryn Peru 1 0-1 2, Jessica Stoskopf 2 0-0 4, Hannah Zaldivar 3 0-2 6. Totals 26 4-12 60.

Potterville

Heidi Christiansen 1 0-1 2, Carrie Cramer 1 0-0 2, Madison Gasch 2 0-0 4, Sierra Kendrick 1 0-2 2, Emily Walter 3 0-0 7. Totals 8 0-3 17.

3-Point Goals – Bath 4 (Tait Hosford 2, Tessa Hosford 2), Potterville 1 (Emily Walter 1).

ST. JOHNS 60, OWOSSO 24

ST. JOHNS — Maddie Maloney scored 13 points for the Redwings in a CAAC Red win over Owosso. Nina Bozzo added 10 points for St. Johns (5-5, 1-3). Anna Raffaelli had seven points for the Trojans.

Team fouls: St. Johns 11, Owosso 13.

Owosso 9 3 7 5 — 24 St. Johns 12 17 16 15 — 60

Owosso

Ashley Abrams 1 0-1 2, Brittany Barone 1 0-0 2, Ellie Hood 2 1-1 5, Kate Jones 1 0-0 2, Riane Ochodnieky 1 0-0 3, Anna Raffaelli 3 0-1 7, Lauren Spicer 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 2-5 24.

St. Johns

Nina Bozzo 5 0-0 10, Abby Koneval 0 1-4 1, Lauren Lasceski 1 5-6 7, Megan Lasceski 2 0-0 4, Maddie Maloney 5 1-2 13, Olivia Maurer 1 0-0 2, Nicole Miller 3 0-0 7, Maddie Robbins 3 0-0 7, Alexis Sillman 3 1-2 7, Emily Thelen 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 8-14 60.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 2 (Riane Ochodnieky 1, Anna Raffaelli 1), St. Johns 4 (Maddie Maloney 2, Nicole Miller 1, Maddie Robbins 1).

STOCKBRIDGE 68, LANSING CHRISTIAN 46

STOCKBRIDGE — Rachel Smith led the Panthers with a game-high 23 points in a GLAC win over Lansing Christian. Jessica Taylor tallied 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Stockbridge. Grace Haley scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Pilgrims.

Team fouls: Stockbridge 9, Lansing Christian 13. JV score: Stockbridge 44, Lansing Christian 23.

Lansing Christian 13 11 12 10 — 46 Stockbridge 20 17 10 21 — 68

Lansing Christian

Cayla Ellis 1 0-0 3, Grace Haley 7 3-3 17, Jackie Moore 1 0-0 2, Gabby Moran 2 0-0 5, Rilyn Ross 2 0-0 6, Sarah Voss 2 0-0 5, Natalie Woodland 3 0-0 8. Totals 18 3-3 46.

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 7 0-2 14, Kaylee Hall 0 3-6 3, Madison Howard 2 0-0 4, Rachel Smith 10 0-1 23, Jessica Taylor 7 7-8 21, Faith Witt 1 1-2 3. Totals 27 11-20 68.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 7 (Cayla Ellis 1, Gabby Moran 1, Rilyn Ross 2, Sarah Voss 1, Natalie Woodland 2), Stockbridge 3 (Rachel Smith 3).

WAVERLY 48, MASON 43

DELTA TWP. — Alisia Smith scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Waverly past Mason. Autumn Kissman scored 23 points and had a game-high 12 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Jazlynn Wilcox scored five points and added four assists and four steals for the Warriors (6-3, 3-0). Team fouls: Waverly 14, Mason 14. JV Score: Waverly 49, Mason 30

Mason 8 16 10 9 — 43 Waverly 15 15 8 10 — 48

Mason

Alexa Kaschinske 0 4-8 4, Autumn Kissman 11 1-1 23, Johnna Parsons 2 3-8 8, Katherine Rochon 2 2-2 6, Emilie Wheeler 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-19 43.

Waverly

Isabella Pizzo 2 0-0 4, Tazjah Pruitt 1 2-2 5, Alisia Smith 8 6-7 24, Malin Smith 1 1-1 3, Priscilla Trainor 0 1-2 1, Jazlynn Wilcox 0 5-6 5. Totals 14 15-18 48.

3-Point Goals – Mason 1 (Johnna Parsons 1), Waverly 5 (Alisia Smith 2).

WILLIAMSTON 62, FOWLERVILLE 33

Fowlerville 13 8 6 6 — 33 Williamston 17 16 11 18 — 62

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglass 4 1-2 10, Jackie Jarvis 1 2-5 4, Averie Latson 1 0-0 2, Sarah Matlock 2 0-0 4, Taylor Patterson 2 0-0 4, Elie Smith 1 3-4 5, Ollie Updike 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 6-11 33.

Williamston

Paige Basore 2 3-4 7, Kenzie Lewis 1 5-6 8, Elana Lycos 4 2-2 13, Allison Peplowski 1 3-6 5, Abby Rancour 1 0-0 2, Allie Sherrer 0 1-2 1, Maddie Watters 6 3-4 18, Halle Wisbiski 4 8. Totals 19 17-24 62.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 1 (Meghan Douglass 1), Williamston 7 (Kenzie Lewis 1, Elana Lycos 3, Maddie Watters 3).