Basketball scores and stats for Jan. 20

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



OKEMOS — Brandon Johns and the East Lansing boys basketball may be down a starter.

But that hasn’t stopped the wins from coming for the Class A No. 3-ranked Trojans.

Johns had 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks Friday as East Lansing remained perfect with a 66-38 win over Okemos in a CAAC Blue contest.

DeAndre Robinson had 13 points and Noah Schon scored 10 off the bench for the Trojans, who recently lost starting guard Caleb Hoesktra likely for the season with a foot injury.

We have some guys that can really shoot the ball and we just use that term next man up, East Lansing coach Steve Finamore said. Weve got a couple of guys now that can fill in.

East Lansing (10-0, 7-0 CAAC Blue) started the second quarter on a 13-3 run while taking control in the win against Okemos (7-3, 4-3).

Luke Stagg and Collin Richardson each had seven points to lead Okemos.

East Lansing 15 22 15 14 — 66 Okemos 9 8 11 10 — 38

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 12 3-5 29, Malik Jones 0 0-1 0, Justin McAbee 2 1-1 5, Jack Morse 0 0-3 0, Westin Myles 1 2-2 4, Xzavier Odom 1 0-2 0, DeAndre Robinson 4 4-6 13, Noah Schon 4 0-0 10. Totals 25 10-18 66.

Okemos

Vail Hartman 2 0-0 5, Jordan Henry 1 3-4 6, Amjid Khogali-Watson 0 0-0 6, Patrick Nugent 0 0-1 0, Noah Pruitt 2 0-2 4, Collin Richardson 1 4-4 7, Luke Stagg 3 1-2 7, Evan Thomas 0 3-4 3. Totals 11 11-17 38.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 6 (Brandon Johns 2, Jack Morse 1, DeAndre Robinson 1, Noah Schon 2), Okemos 5 (Vail Hartman 1, Jordan Henry 1, Amjid Khogali-Watson 2, Collin Richardson 1).

Team Fouls: Okemos 16, East Lansing 17. Fouled out: Odom (EL)

WEBBERVILLE 59, BENTLEY 58

BURTON — Nick Militz hit a three pointer at the buzzer to raise the Spartans (5-2, 4-0) over Bentley (6-6, 3-1) in a GAC Blue matchup. Militz netted 24 points to lead all scorers for Webberville. Zack McGowan grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 18 points while Hunter Fairfield scored 13 and grabbed 10 rebounds earning each a double-double for the Spartans.

Webberville 10 12 17 20 — 59 Bentley 7 13 23 15 — 58

Webberville

Hunter Fairfield 6 1-3 13, Kayson Lycos 1 0-0 2, Zack McGowan 8 2-7 18, Nick Militz 9 4-4 24, Jake Schneider 0 0-2 0, Nathan Walker 1 0-1 2. Totals 25 7-17 59.

3-Point Goals – Webberville 2 (Nick Militz 2), Bentley 6.

Team fouls: Webberville 19, Bentley 22. Fouled out: Balgbaugh (B).

BIRCH RUN MIDDLE 56, OVID-ELSIE 40

BIRCH RUN — Carson Vincent scored 28 points and had 11 rebounds and three steals to lead Ovid-Elsie (4-5) in a loss to Birch Run.

Ovid-Elsie 16 8 6 10 — 40 Birch Run Middle 14 15 12 15 — 56

Ovid-Elsie

Jericho Herblet 2 2-2 6, Wes Houska -2 , Angerino Ramos 1-2 1, Karscen Sutliff 0 2-4 2, Carson Vincent 14 28, Cole Wittenberg 1 1-2 3.

3-Point Goals – Birch Run Middle 4.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 56, MONTABELLA 31

CARSON CITY — Kaleb Barrett scored 17 points to lead the Eagles (5-3, 5-0) over Montabella (0-7, 0-4) in a MSAC matchup.

Montabella 11 2 8 10 — 31 Carson City-Crystal 11 22 16 7 — 56

Carson City-Crystal

Kaleb Barrett 5 6-8 17, Avery Earles 1 0-0 3, Garrett Gage 3 1-2 7, Hugh MacLaren 2 0-2 4, Brody Mikula 0 3-4 3, Jackson Murphy 2 2-2 7, Jake Smith 1 0-0 2, Drew Stout 2 1-2 7, Brian Tyler 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 13-20 56.

3-Point Goals – Montabella 4, Carson City-Crystal 5 (Kaleb Barrett 1, Avery Earles 1, Jackson Murphy 1, Drew Stout 2).

Team fouls: Carson City Crystal 10, Montabella 14.

DEWITT 53, OWOSSO 47

OWOSSO — Luke Hyde netted 22 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers (4-5, 2-3) in a CAAC Red win over Owosso (1-7, 0-4). Jordan Klapko scored 15 points for the Trojans.

Owosso 17 9 8 13 — 47 DeWitt 9 14 14 16 — 53

Owosso

Jake Ackley 4 0-0 11, Jordan Klapko 5 1-3 15, Cole Mallory 1 0-0 2, Nate Nicevski 2 4-5 8, Drake Nover 3 0-0 6, Nick Prater 1 0-0 2, Gerritt Springsdorf 0 1-2 1, Garrett Walworth 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-10 47.

DeWitt

Eddie Daley 1 0-0 2, Nate Flannery 0 1-2 1, Alec Guillaume 3 2-6 8, Luke Hyde 6 10-12 22, Nolan Knauf 0 1-2 1, Mason Laube 1 0-0 3, Caleb Randall 2 1-2 5, Tanner Reha 4 0-2 9, Alan Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 15-26 53.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 7 (Jake Ackley 3, Jordan Klapko 4), DeWitt 2 (Mason Laube 1, Tanner Reha 1).

Team fouls: DeWitt 17, Owosso 22.

FOWLERVILLE 75, LANSING CATHOLIC 52

FOWLERVILLE — Dan Judd and Cam Brigham each scored 18 points to help lead the Gladiators (4-5, 3-2) to a CAAC White victory over Lansing Catholic (5-3, 3-2). Chuck Plaehn led the Cougars with 13 points.

Lansing Catholic 17 10 11 14 — 52 Fowlerville 20 22 21 12 — 75

Lansing Catholic

Nick Baker 0 4-6 4, Alex Bres 0 4-4 4, Colin Day 0 2-2 2, Evan Gadola 5 0-1 11, Josh Kramer 2 5-5 9, Gabe Lenneman 0 1-2 1, Chuck Plaehn 5 3-8 13, Matt Plaehn 3 2-3 8, Kabbash Richards 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 21-33 54.

Fowlerville

Mitch Bishop 3 0-0 6, Cameron Brigham 6 2-2 18, Caden Collins 2 1-1 6, Dan Judd 8 2-2 18, Geoffrey Knaggs 7 1-1 15, Nate Leonard 2 0-0 4, Brady Salter 0 0-1 0, Nick Semke 1 2-4 4, Andrew Spalding 1 1-3 4. Totals 30 9-14 75.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 1 (Evan Gadola 1), Fowlerville 6 (Cameron Brigham 4, Caden Collins 1).

Team fouls: Fowlerville 28, Lansing Catholic 14.

FULTON 78, BATH 68

MIDDLETON — Zach Walden led the Pirates (5-4, 3-3) with 20 points and seven assists, while teammate Caleb Walden had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in a CMAC win over Bath. Bath (4-5, 3-3) was led by Harry Gilstrap, who had a team-high 20 points.

Bath 17 18 13 20 — 68 Fulton 24 18 20 16 — 78

Bath

Matt Anibal 0 0-2 0, Jacob Deveau 4 0-0 8, Joey Emery 2 1-2 5, Harry Gilstrap 7 4-4 20, Aime Mafuta 2 4-5 8, Zach Parry 5 4-5 17, Max Tiraboschi 4 1-1 10. Totals 24 14-19 68.

Fulton

Evan Barton 5 4-7 14, . Batis 1 0-0 3, Cole Blair 3 0-0 7, Brevin Cassady 4 0-2 10, Colton Stipcak 0 0-1 0, Nik Trefil 2 3-9 8, Caleb Walden 5 3-4 16, Zach Walden 7 3-5 20. Totals 27 13-25 78.

3-Point Goals – Bath 6 (Harry Gilstrap 2, Zach Parry 3, Max Tiraboschi 1), Fulton 11 (. Batis 1, Cole Blair 1, Brevin Cassady 2, Nik Trefil 1, Caleb Walden 3, Zach Walden 3).

Team fouls: Fulton 17, Bath 21.

HOLT 72, GRAND LEDGE 51

GRAND LEDGE — Jaron Faulds led the way for Holt (7-3, 6-1) scoring 25 points in a CAAC Blue victory over the Comets (5-5, 4-3). Ar’tavious King had 15 points and Myles Baker added 14 points for Holt. Luke Smith scored 14 points and Nick Goebel tallied 11 points for Grand Ledge.

Holt 15 12 23 22 — 72 Grand Ledge 14 11 12 14 — 51

Holt

Josh Adado 1 0-0 2, Myles Baker 6 2-4 14, O. Brown 1 1-2 3, Caleb Cooper 1 0-1 2, Jaron Faulds 9 7-12 25, Ar’tavious King 6 3-3 15, Malachi McClain 1 2-2 4, Robera Mengesha 1 0-0 5, Deandre Whetstone 0 2-3 2. Totals 27 17-27 72.

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 0 1-2 1, Xavier Farr 4 1-3 9, Grant Gardella 0 1-2 1, Nick Goebel 5 1-1 11, Jayke Houghton 1 0-2 3, Javel Lewis 3 2-2 8, Alex McCready 0 2-2 2, . Singh 0 2-2 2, Luke Smith 6 0-0 14, . Todd 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 10-18 51.

3-Point Goals – Holt 1 (Robera Mengesha 1), Grand Ledge 3 (Jayke Houghton 1, Luke Smith 2).

Team fouls: Grand Ledge 21, Holt 17.

WAVERLY 79, HASLETT 71

Waverly 20 15 16 28 — 79 Haslett 11 17 15 28 — 71

Waverly

Tevin Ali 9 1-3 19, Elijah Curtis 1 0-0 2, Keshawn Harris 1 3-4 6, Mike Pete 1 1-4 3, Jaden Sutton 15 10-10 45, Darrius Thompson 1 0-2 2, Tony Trice 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 15-23 79.

Haslett

Evan Block 9 4-7 29, Patrick Hintz 4 0-0 12, Avery McKinney 5 1-1 12, Mitchell Mowid 4 2-3 12, Damon Redmond 0 1-2 1, Jaden Thelen 2 2-2 6. Totals 24 9-15 71.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 6 (Keshawn Harris 1, Jaden Sutton 5), Haslett 14 (Evan Block 7, Patrick Hintz 4, Avery McKinney 1, Mitchell Mowid 2).

Team fouls: Haslett 19, Waverly 10. Fouled out: Hintz (H).

EATON RAPIDS 61, IONIA 55

IONIA — Zach Kemp led all scorers with 22 points for the Greyhounds in a CAAC White victory over Ionia. Ionia was led by Parker Kirby, who had a team-high 17 points.

Eaton Rapids 6 14 16 25 — 61 Ionia 15 14 14 12 — 55

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 1 0-0 2, Ben Gleeson 4 2-2 11, Zack Kemp 10 0-0 22, Drew Shafer 4 3-4 12, Carlos Thompson 2 0-0 4, R.J. VanVleet 1 8-9 10. Totals 22 13-15 61.

Ionia

Patrick Hull 1 0-2 2, Parker Kirby 2 1-2 17, John Meyer 1 0-0 2, Brandon Miller 2 0-0 4, Cam Sanicki 5 1-2 13, Brady Swinehart 6 1-2 15, Alec White 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-8 55.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 4 (Ben Gleeson 1, Zack Kemp 2, Drew Shafer 1), Ionia 8 (Parker Kirby 4, Brady Swinehart 2).

Team fouls: Ionia 18, Eaton Rapids 10.

EVERETT 53, JACKSON 49

JACKSON — Jalen Hayes scored 20 points to lead Everett (6-5, 4-3) over CAAC Blue opponent Jackson (4-6, 2-5). Diego Robinson grabbed 13 rebounds and scored six points for Everett.

Everett 12 12 14 15 — 53 Jackson 10 9 13 17 — 49

Everett

Kujuan Burton 1 1-1 3, Allen English 1 0-0 2, Kel Fomby 1 1-3 3, Marquez Gordon 1 0-0 2, Jalen Hayes 5 6-6 20, Serge Niyitegeka 0 2-2 2, Nyreel Powell 3 3-5 9, Diego Robinson 1 4-6 6, Dante Walton 2 1-2 6. Totals 15 18-25 53.

3-Point Goals – Everett 5 (Jalen Hayes 4, Dante Walton 1), Jackson 8.

Team fouls: Everett 14, Jackson 17.

LANSING CHRISTIAN 74, OLIVET 63

Kyle Lebeda netted 16 points for Lansing Christian, while grabbing six rebounds in a GLAC win over Olivet. Delbert Redfield had a game-high 23 points for the Eagles.

Olivet 15 13 16 19 — 63 Lansing Christian 15 16 21 22 — 74

Olivet

Colin Grady 3 3-4 10, Jake Holzhei 4 1-2 11, Lucas Johnson 1 0-0 3, Nick Jungel 2 0-0 4, Delbert Redfield 8 1-2 23, Dylan Redfield 1 0-0 2, Ryan Wallenberg 3 4-4 10. Totals 22 9-12 63.

Lansing Christian

Forrest Bouyer 4 5-10 13, Zach Bretcher 4 3-4 12, Preston Granger 4 4-6 12, Matt Havey 5 2-3 14, Nick Jamieson 2 1-2 5, Kyle Lebeda 4 5-7 16, Andrew Prieskorn 0 2-2 2. Totals 23 22-34 74.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 10 (Jake Holzhei 2, Lucas Johnson 1, Delbert Redfield 6), Lansing Christian 6 (Zach Bretcher 1, Matt Havey 2, Kyle Lebeda 3).

Team fouls: Lansing Christain 14, Olivet 16. Fouled out: Jungel (O)

EASTERN 70, SEXTON 65

Skylar Wilson scored 17 and Robert Fry added 16 points to lead Eastern to a win over Sexton. Zervontae Smith scored a team-high 16 points and had five assists and five steals to lead the Big Reds. Karl Brooks added 13 points and eight rebounds for Sexton. Team fouls: Sexton 20, Eastern 15. Fouled out: Doss (E)

Eastern 13 21 11 16 9 — 70 Sexton 20 6 17 18 4 — 65

Eastern

Reggie Austin 2 0-0 5, Anthony Byrd Jr. 1 0-0 3, Markiest Doss 6 0-1 12, Robert Fry 6 2-4 16, Costa Gianiodis 1 0-2 2, Willard Payne 2 2-4 6, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 2 3-4 7, Tyrone Trainor 1 0-0 2, Skylar Wilson 5 6-8 17. Totals 26 13-23 70.

Sexton

Marcus Alston 4 2-2 11, Karl Brooks 5 2-4 13, D’Carlo Manuel 0 2-2 2, Jabril Rahim 3 1-4 7, Shayne Scruggs 7 0-1 14, Zervontae Smith 7 2-4 16, Kortez Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 9-17 65.

3-Point Goals – Eastern 5 (Reggie Austin 1, Anthony Byrd Jr. 1, Robert Fry 2, Skylar Wilson 1), Sexton 2 (Marcus Alston 1, Karl Brooks 1).

PERRY 51, LESLIE 50

LESLIE — Reese Middleton scored 14 points including two free-throws with 15 seconds remaining to lift the Ramblers (6-3, 3-2) to a GLAC win over Leslie (5-4, 3-2). Andrew Cowan netted 16 points for the Blackhawks. Logan Danaher tallied a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds for Perry.

Perry 13 14 19 5 — 51 Leslie 13 9 17 11 — 50

Perry

Trevor Allen 2 0-0 4, Logan Danaher 10 1-5 21, Eddie Dunn 3 0-0 7, Reese Middleton 3 7-11 14, Bryan Weiler 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 8-16 51.

Leslie

Camden Austin 5 2-3 13, Andrew Cowan 7 2-6 16, Cullen Cox 1 0-0 3, Kenaree Estes 0 1-4 1, Kellen Frohriep 1 0-0 2, Justin Kaimon 7 1-3 15. Totals 21 6-16 50.

3-Point Goals – Perry 2 (Eddie Dunn 1, Reese Middleton 1, Bryan Weiler 1), Leslie 2 (Camden Austin 1, Cullen Cox 1).

Team fouls: Leslie 17, Perry 14. Fouled out: Estes (P). JV score: Perry 45, Leslie 42.

STOCKBRIDGE 59, MAPLE VALLEY 36

VERMONTVILLE — Mason Gee-Montgomery led all scorers with 20 points for the Panthers in a GLAC win over Maple Valley. Evan Adrianson had a double-double for the Lions with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Stockbridge 15 15 14 15 — 59 Maple Valley 2 14 10 10 — 36

Stockbridge

Matt Bellestri 1 1-2 3, Kyler Buurma 0 0-0 3, Kolby Canfield 4 1-1 10, Liam Corby 0 0-0 3, Mason GeeMontgomery 7 4-4 20, Kyle Lilley 4 0-0 8, Miguel Medina 0 0-0 3, Jacob Stadafore 2 1-2 5, T. Stadafore 1 0-0 2, Hunter Winnie 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 7-10 59.

Maple Valley

Evan Adrianson 3 5-8 11, Jacob Brighton 4 1-3 10, Dustin Moore 0 1-2 1, Logan Valliuete 1 9-10 11, Dylan Walker 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 18-27 36.

3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 6 (Kyler Buurma 1, Kolby Canfield 1, Liam Corby 1, Mason GeeMontgomery 2, Miguel Medina 1), Maple Valley 1 (Jacob Brighton 1).

Team fouls: Maple Valley 13, Stockbridge 25.

ST. JOHNS 71, MASON 64

MASON — Ross Feldpausch scored 20 points to lead St. Johns to a victory over Mason. Caleb Paksi added 18 points for the Redwings. Travis Mussell scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Bulldogs.

St. Johns 18 10 16 27 — 71 Mason 14 16 16 18 — 64

St. Johns

Ben Feldpausch 3 3-3 11, Ross Feldpausch 6 5-6 20, Brandon Huhn 1 5-5 8, A. Jakus 1 3-4 5, Konnor Near 3 3-6 9, Caleb Paksi 6 4-5 18. Totals 20 23-29 71.

Mason

Noah Anderson 3 0-0 6, Brett Beaune 3 2-2 11, Alec Jordan 1 0-0 3, Garren Lattig 4 1-3 9, JJ Mataya 0 5-6 5, Travis Mussell 5 4-7 15, Brandon Showers 3 5-5 13, Jordan Swiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 17-23 64.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 8 (Ben Feldpausch 2, Ross Feldpausch 3, Brandon Huhn 1, Caleb Paksi 2), Mason 7 (Brett Beaune 3, Alec Jordan 1, Travis Mussell 1, Brandon Showers 2). Total Fouls – St. Johns 21, Mason 21.

BYRON 48, MORRICE 39

MORRICE — Gavin Lucas led the Orioles with 21 points in a GAC Blue setback to Byron.

Byron 13 8 8 19 — 48 Morrice 8 5 9 17 — 39

Morrice

Shane Cole 2 0-0 4, Beau Dietz 0 1-2 1, Colton Dietz 1 2-3 5, Colby Keesler 3 0-0 7, Connor Lucas 0 1-2 1, Gavin Lucas 5 11-16 21, Zack Rivers 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 15-24 39.

3-Point Goals – Byron 2, Morrice 2 (Colton Dietz 1, Colby Keesler 1).

Team fouls: Morrice 22, Byron 17. Fouled out: C. Lucas (M)

WILLIAMSTON 76, PORTLAND 54

PORTLAND — Cole Kleiver netted 29 points for the Hornets (10-1, 5-0) to stay undefeated in the CAAC White with a victory over Portland (3-5, 3-2). Brett Patrick scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Raiders in scoring. Sy Barnett added 17 and four assists points for Williamston.

Williamston 19 14 24 19 — 76 Portland 7 20 15 12 — 54

Williamston

Sy Barnett 6 3-4 17, Drew Bowen 1 0-0 3, Sean Cobb 2 3-4 7, Mitchell Cook 0 2-2 2, Joey Elenbaas 1 2-4 5, Cole Kleiver 10 6-7 29, Jackson Pollock 2 0-0 4, Caleb Smith 1 2-3 4, Vincent Subrizi 1 0-0 2, Frankie Toomey 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 18-24 76.

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 4 2-2 12, Haydin Brandt 2 0-2 6, Brock Gross 0 4-8 4, Griffin Hager 0 1-2 1, Cole McGregor 1 0-0 2, Brett Patrick 7 1-1 16, Owen Russell 4 0-0 11, Bryce Snitgen 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-15 54.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 8 (Sy Barnett 2, Drew Bowen 1, Joey Elenbaas 1, Cole Kleiver 3, Frankie Toomey 1), Portland 8 (Bobby Brandsen 2, Haydin Brandt 2, Brett Patrick 1, Owen Russell 3).

Team fouls: Williamston 18, Portland 20.

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 68, POTTERVILLE 55

PORTLAND — Brendan Schrauben led the Shamrocks with 19 points in a CMAC win over Potteville. Dan Mackowiak scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and four steals for Portland St. Patrick (5-4, 3-4). Zach Yarger scored a game-high 27 points, grabbed 16 rebounds with six assists for the Vikings.

Potterville 9 19 14 13 — 55 Portland St. Patrick 11 14 19 24 — 68

Potterville

Grant Holden 2 1-2 5, Cole Krause 5 2-2 12, Ross Schmedekneth 1 0-0 3, Isiah Steimer 3 0-0 8, Zach Yarger 7 13-18 27. Totals 18 16-24 55.

Portland St. Patrick

Noah Goodman 0 0-2 0, Blake Hodge 1 0-0 2, Sam Hodge 0 0-2 0, Nate Leahy 2 3-5 7, Dan Mackowiak 3 11-14 17, Brandon Scheurer 6 2-2 19, Brendan Schrauben 7 1-2 16, Tyler Schrauben 0 1-2 1, Graham Smith 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 18-29 68.

3-Point Goals – Potterville 3 (Ross Schmedekneth 1, Isiah Steimer 2), Portland St. Patrick 6 (Brandon Scheurer 5, Brendan Schrauben 1).

Team fouls: St. Patrick 17, Potterville 26. Fouled out: Isaiah Steimer (P), Cole Krause (P). JV score: Portland St. Patrick 44, Potterville 30.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



IONIA 41, EATON RAPIDS 39

IONIA — Jaylynn Williams hit a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to give Ionia a two-point victory over Eaton Rapids. Williams finished with 18 points for the Bulldogs. Taylor Kirby added a team-high 11 rebounds for Ionia (6-5, 2-3). Anne-Marie Wright led the Greyhounds with 14 points. Team fouls: Ionia 18, Eaton Rapids 15

Eaton Rapids 7 18 6 8 — 39 Ionia 8 12 10 11 — 41

Eaton Rapids

McKenzie Anderson 1 2-6 4, Isabelle Awsel 1 0-0 2, Payton Benjamin 1 0-1 2, Paige Boden 2 1-2 5, Samantha McDaniel 0 0-1 0, Arianna Sysum 2 8-17 12, Anne-Marie Wright 4 4-4 14. Totals 11 15-31 39.

Ionia

Mya Bianchi 4 1-1 9, Abby Frost 2 1-4 5, Taylor Kirby 2 2-4 6, Ashlyn May 1 0-0 3, Jaylynn Williams 6 5-6 18. Totals 15 9-15 41.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 2 (Anne-Marie Wright 2), Ionia 2 (Ashlyn May 1, Jaylynn Williams 1).

LAINGSBURG 48, DANSVILLE 12

DANSVILLE — Sophie Wilsey netted a game-high nine points for the Wolfpack in a CMAC victory over Dansville. Sophie Streiff added seven points for Laingsburg, while Violet Adkins had a team-high six points for Dansville.

Team fouls: Dansville 11, Laingsburg 11

Laingsburg 16 21 9 2 — 48 Dansville 0 2 6 4 — 12

Laingsburg

Katie Eppard 1 0-0 2, Kenedy Franks 1 0-0 2, Michelle Hannah 2 0-0 5, Andrea Mahoney 2 0-0 5, Kara Mahoney 0 2-2 5, Alex Randall 3 0-0 6, Emily Soeltner 0 0-0 3, Sophie Strieff 2 0-0 7, Sylvia Strieff 2 0-0 4, Sophie Wilsey 3 3-4 9. Totals 14 5-6 48.

Dansville

Violet Adkins 3 0-0 6, Dakota Bumpus 0 2-2 2, Anna Bushard 1 0-0 2, Meghan Byars 0 0-1 0, Meghan Everts 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 2-3 12.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 5 (Michelle Hannah 1, Andrea Mahoney 1, Kara Mahoney 1, Emily Soeltner 1, Sophie Strieff 1).

WEBBERVILLE 49, BENTLEY 36

BENTLEY — Kelsey Mayville led Webberville with 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a GAC Blue win over Bentley.

Team fouls: Bentley 22, Webberville 23. Fouled out: M. Tyler (W).

Webberville 9 15 15 10 — 49 Bentley 4 3 12 17 — 36

Webberville

Michaela Chambers 1 0-0 2, Taylor Dettling 4 2-6 0, Arin Elzerman 1 3-6 5, Grace Hull 4 0-0 8, Kelsey Mayville 5 1-3 11, Torri Simmons 0 0-2 0, Savannah Tennant 1 1-4 3, Mackenzie Tyler 0 1-2 7, Reagan Tyler 0 0-0 3. Totals 19 8-23 49.

3-Point Goals – Webberville 3 (Mackenzie Tyler 2, Reagan Tyler 1), Bentley 3.

CORUNNA 69, LAKE FENTON 29

CORUNNA — Maddie Birchmeier scored 20 points and Avery Lovejoy added 10 points to lead the Cavaliers to a victory over Lake Fenton.

Lake Fenton 9 6 9 5 — 29 Corunna 23 21 20 5 — 69

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 3 1-2 7, Maddie Birchmeier 8 2-3 20, . Crabtree 1 0-1 2, . Dingens 0 2-2 2, Mariah Dunkin 5 0-2 10, . Feldpausch 3 1-2 7, Miller Lantis 2 2-2 6, Avery Lovejoy 4 0-0 10, . Majzel 1 0-0 2, . Pugh 1 1-2 3. Totals 28 8-15 69.

3-Point Goals – Lake Fenton 1, Corunna 5 (Baylee Balcom 1, Maddie Birchmeier 2, Avery Lovejoy 2).

LANSING CATHOLIC 62, FOWLERVILLE 56

FOWLERVILLE — Becka Poljan scored 16 points and Steffi Kracko added 15 to lead the Cougars to a victory over the Gladiators. Elie Smith scored a team-high 16 points for Fowlerville. Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 15, Fowlerville 20

Lansing Catholic 23 16 10 13 — 62 Fowlerville 16 7 15 18 — 56

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 0 1-2 1, Lauren Hanes 2 0-0 4, Maggie Jacobs 2 5-8 11, Steffi Kracko 6 1-2 15, Jordan Pence 1 1-4 4, Becka Poljan 8 0-0 16, Kayla Sanford 2 0-0 4, Katy Shannon 2 3-6 7. Totals 23 11-22 62.

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglass 6 2-2 16, Jackie Jarvis 4 4-6 14, Sarah Matlock 2 0-2 6, Taylor Patterson 0 1-4 1, Elie Smith 5 3-10 16, Ollie Updike 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 10-24 56.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 5 (Maggie Jacobs 2, Steffi Kracko 2, Jordan Pence 1), Fowlerville 10 (Meghan Douglass 2, Jackie Jarvis 2, Sarah Matlock 2, Elie Smith 3, Ollie Updike 1).

GRAND LEDGE 54, HOLT 23

GRAND LEDGE — Maddie McKinley led all scorers with 12 points for the Comets (8-4, 5-2) in a CAAC Blue victory over Holt (3-8, 3-4). Tilly Guild and Mackenzie Todd each scored nine points for Grand Ledge.

Team fouls: Grand Ledge 16, Holt 15.

Holt 2 6 7 8 — 23 Grand Ledge 14 12 13 15 — 54

Holt

Syri Ammon 2 0-0 5, Alliyiah Demmers 1 0-0 2, Olivia Hornak 1 0-0 2, Imani Malone 2 2-2 6, Jentree Powell 0 0-2 0, Shamayah Scates 0 2-2 2, Kaylie Townsend 0 1-2 1, Katelyn Whiteman 1 3-5 5. Totals 7 8-13 23.

Grand Ledge

Jazmyn Ayers 3 0-0 6, Tilly Guild 3 2-4 9, Allyson Hunt 3 2-2 8, Andrea Kinlock 0 2-2 2, Maddie McKinley 4 0-0 12, Brooke Rambo 3 0-2 7, Courtney Sharland 0 1-4 1, Makenzie Todd 3 0-0 9. Totals 19 7-14 54.

3-Point Goals – Holt 1 (Syri Ammon 1), Grand Ledge 9 (Tilly Guild 1, Maddie McKinley 4, Brooke Rambo 1, Makenzie Todd 3).

HASLETT 44, WAVERLY 39

HASLETT — Sydnee Dennis had a game-high 12 points for Haslett in a CAAC Red victory over the Warriors. Imania Baker netted nine points and 12 rebounds for the Vikings.

Team fouls: Haslett 21, Waverly 23. Fouled out: Baker (H)

Waverly 10 7 18 4 — 39 Haslett 8 11 12 13 — 44

Waverly

Maya Bennett 2 0-0 4, Kyra Patterson 2 0-0 5, Isabella Pizzo 1 4-6 6, Tazjah Pruitt 2 1-1 5, Malin Smith 2 2-9 6, Evelyn Taylor 0 0-0 3, Priscilla Trainor 0 2-4 2, Jazlynn Wilcox 1 6-12 8, Ciara Willheart 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 15-34 39.

Haslett

Imania Baker 4 1-3 9, Sydnee Dennis 2 7-9 12, Olivia Green 0 0-2 0, Sophie Hall 1 0-0 2, Ella McKinney 2 5-6 9, Taylor Rahl 0 1-2 2, Courtney Stolicker 1 0-0 3, Teagan Woodworth 2 1-3 8. Totals 13 15-25 44.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 2 (Kyra Patterson 1, Evelyn Taylor 1), Haslett 3 (Sydnee Dennis 1, Courtney Stolicker 1, Teagan Woodworth 1).

JACKSON 45, EVERETT 31

JACKSON — Alexis Smith and Zariah Hernandez each scored nine points for the Vikings (1-10, 1-6) in a CAAC Blue loss to Jackson (8-3, 4-3).

Team fouls: Everett 10, Jackson 14.

Everett 3 9 8 11 — 31 Jackson 14 4 15 12 — 45

Everett

Ny’Azia Blankenburg 1 2-4 4, Amara Croft 0 1-2 1, Zariah Hernandez 4 1-2 9, Maribelle Herrera 1 0-1 2, LaShay Hursey 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Martinez 1 0-0 2, Alexis Smith 2 5-10 9. Totals 11 9-18 31.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 3.

OLIVET 58, LANSING CHRISTIAN 19

Teona Feldpausch scored 18 points to lead Olivet in a win over Lansing Christian. Grace Haley led the Pilgrims with 10 points. Team fouls: Lansing Christian 9, Olivet 6

Olivet 12 30 10 6 — 58 Lansing Christian 5 4 5 5 — 19

Olivet

Lexy Devlin 2 0-0 6, Teona Feldpausch 8 2-4 18, Marisa Gorden 1 0-0 2, Morgan Greenman 1 0-0 2, Logan Kyre 1 3-4 5, Kelsie Letts 1 0-0 2, Logan McLane 0 3-4 3, Noelle Rhode 3 3-4 9, Gracen Zaremba 4 0-0 11. Totals 21 11-16 58.

Lansing Christian

Grace Haley 4 2-4 10, Rilyn Ross 1 0-0 3, Kealeigh Usiak 1 0-0 2, Sarah Voss 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 2-4 19.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 5 (Lexy Devlin 2, Gracen Zaremba 3), Lansing Christian 1 (Rilyn Ross 1).

EASTERN 31, SEXTON 29

Nautiqa Garcia scored 11 points to lead Eastern past Sexton. Tori Blackman scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Big Reds.

Eastern 2 3 8 18 — 31 Sexton 6 7 12 4 — 29

Eastern

Yolunda Crim 0 1-2 1, Tanaesha Daniels 3 1-4 7, Amara Dixon 1 2-4 4, Nautiqa Garcia 2 7-17 11, Paris Hinton 2 1-3 5, Daiysha Stanley 1 1-3 3. Totals 8 15-36 31.

Sexton

Radasha Ashley 0 1-2 1, Tori Blackman 4 4-8 15, Keara Diggs 0 1-2 1, Carshay Marillo 2 4-8 8, Deny’a Moore 0 2-4 2, Jonae Morrer 0 2-3 2. Totals 6 14-27 29.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 3 (Tori Blackman 3).

PERRY 53, LESLIE 18

LESLIE — Alyssa Welsh scored 22 points for the Ramblers (5-5. 4-2) in a GLAC victory over Leslie (4-7, 1-6).

Team fouls: Leslie 13, Perry 14. JV score: Perry 47, Leslie 14.

Perry 15 12 16 10 — 53 Leslie 4 2 3 9 — 18

Perry

Sophie Brenke 2 0-0 4, Miranda Crawford 1 0-0 2, Ali Delau 1 0-0 2, Erica Kiger 2 0-0 4, Alicia McConnell 4 0-0 8, Gracie Ohlmer 2 0-0 4, Carley Potter 0 3-5 3, Jamie Shaw 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Welsh 8 2-2 22. Totals 22 5-7 53.

Leslie

Jaycee Chappell 1 0-0 3, Brooke Cowing 0 0-3 0, Brooke James 1 1-2 3, Toria Jones 1 0-0 2, Britney Medcoff 0 1-2 1, Rachel Scott 2 1-2 5, Hailey Wilson 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 3-9 18.

3-Point Goals – Perry 4 (Alyssa Welsh 4), Leslie 1 (Jaycee Chappell 1).

STOCKBRIDGE 46, MAPLE VALLEY 29

VERMONTVILLE — Emily Breslin and Jessica Taylor had 14 points each for Stockbridge in a GLAC win over Maple Valley. Bekah Mater led the Lions with 13 points. Team fouls: Maple Valley 21, Stockbridge 14

Stockbridge 15 6 8 17 — 46 Maple Valley 10 3 4 12 — 29

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 5 4-10 14, Kaylee Hall 0 0-1 0, Madison Howard 0 1-4 1, Rachel Smith 3 1-2 9, Jessica Taylor 6 2-2 14, Mackenzie Williams 0 0-4 3, Faith Witt 1 3-4 5. Totals 16 12-27 46.

Maple Valley

Corlee Allen 3 0-0 6, Bekah Mater 6 1-1 13, Hannah McGlocklin 3 0-0 6, Gina Remsing 0 4-5 4. Totals 12 5-6 29.

3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 2 (Rachel Smith 1, Mackenzie Williams 1).

ST. JOHNS 40, MASON 38

MASON — Maddie Maloney scored 19 points to lead St. Johns and Nina Bozzo added 10 points in a victory over Mason. Autumn Kissman led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Team fouls: Mason 11, St. Johns 15. JV Score: Mason 42, St. Johns 38

St. Johns 2 19 6 13 — 40 Mason 15 10 9 4 — 38

St. Johns

Erika Ballinger 0 0-2 0, Nina Bozzo 5 0-0 10, Morgan Hoover 1 1-3 3, Lauren Lasceski 0 2-2 2, Megan Lasceski 1 0-0 2, Maddie Maloney 7 3-4 19, Olivia Maurer 1 0-0 2, Maddie Robbins 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-9 40.

Mason

Jane Barkholz 1 2-2 5, Alexa Kaschinske 1 0-0 2, Autumn Kissman 7 3-4 17, Johnna Parsons 4 1-5 10, Claudia Vondra 0 1-2 1, Audrey Wassner 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 7-13 38.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 2 (Maddie Maloney 2), Mason 3 (Jane Barkholz 1, Johnna Parsons 1, Audrey Wassner 1).

BYRON 38, MORRICE 31

BYRON — Taylor Hewitt led Morrice with 12 points in a GAC Blue loss to Byron.

Team fouls: Byron 22, Morrice 18

Byron 7 11 6 14 — 38 Morrice 5 10 5 11 — 31

Morrice

Jessica Eva 1 1-2 4, Taylor Hewitt 4 2-2 12, Maddie Lewis 2 2-4 6, Gracie Nowak 0 3-5 3, Jaymie Smith 0 1-3 1, Jenna Smith 1 3-4 5. Totals 8 12-20 31.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 3 (Jessica Eva 1, Taylor Hewitt 2).

EAST LANSING 49, OKEMOS 43

East Lansing 11 10 11 17 — 49 Okemos 10 10 6 17 — 43

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 2 2-7 4, Jaida Hampton 2 1-4 6, Amelia McNutt 1 6-8 8, Aaliyah Nye 3 0-0 6, Aazhenii Nye 10 2-4 23. Totals 18 11-23 49.

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 4 2-4 10, Laya Hartman 10 1-3 21, Oke Johnson 2 0-0 4, Skylar Westfall 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 3-7 43.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 2 (Jaida Hampton 1, Aazhenii Nye 1).

WILLIAMSTON 51, PORTLAND 36

PORTLAND — Allison Peplowski led all scorers with 19 points for the Hornets in a CAAC White victory over Portland. Olivia Sandborn scored 18 points for the Raiders.

Team fouls: Portland 16, Williamston 13.

Williamston 15 9 16 11 — 51 Portland 6 11 9 10 — 36

Williamston

Paige Basore 2 2-2 6, Kenzie Lewis 2 2-3 6, Elana Lycos 2 4-4 8, Allison Peplowski 8 3-3 19, Abby Rancour 0 0-2 0, Maddie Watters 3 5-6 11, Halle Wisbiski 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 17-32 51.

Portland

Shelby Battley 1 0-0 2, Cally Goodman 1 1-1 3, Lauren Russell 2 2-4 6, Jorie Rutkowski 2 1-2 5, Olivia Sandborn 7 1-2 18, Taylor Trierweiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-9 36.

3-Point Goals – Portland 1 (Olivia Sandborn 1).

LAINGSBURG 54, SARANAC 27

LAINGSBURG — Sophie Wilsey had a game-high 19 points and a double-double with 11 rebounds, while adding seven steals for Laingsburg in a CMAC win over Saranac. Alex Randall netted 13 points for the Wolfpack, while Ellie Hardy had a team-high 15 points for Saranac.

Team fouls: Laingsburg 19, Saranac 20.

Saranac 0 11 10 6 — 27 Laingsburg 13 17 13 11 — 54

Saranac

Andrea Chipman 0 0-2 0, Ellie Hardy 4 6-8 15, Averi Lamp 2 1-2 5, Harlie Vaughn 0 2-7 2, Kayla Young 1 3-5 5. Totals 7 12-24 27.

Laingsburg

Tyler Adkins 0 1-2 1, Katie Eppard 0 0-3 0, Michelle Hannah 3 0-0 7, Kara Mahoney 1 0-0 2, Alex Randall 4 4-4 13, Emily Soeltner 0 2-2 2, Sophie Strieff 3 3-4 10, Sylvia Strieff 0 0-1 0, Sophie Wilsey 8 3-5 19. Totals 19 13-20 54.

3-Point Goals – Saranac 1 (Ellie Hardy 1), Laingsburg 3 (Michelle Hannah 1, Alex Randall 1, Sophie Strieff 1).

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 38, POTTERVILLE 33

POTTERVILLE — Laney Schrauben score nine points and Katie Coyne added eight points to lead Portland St. Patrick to a victory over Potterville. Emily Walter led the Vikings with seven points.

Portland St. Patrick 8 16 2 12 — 38 Potterville 2 13 12 6 — 33

Portland St. Patrick

Katie Coyne 3 2-4 8, Chloe Cross 1 0-2 2, Hannah Greenwood 2 1-2 5, Annie Gunderman 1 2-8 4, Lexi Haas 1 0-2 2, Kelsey Schneider 1 4-4 7, Amelia Schrauben 2 0-0 4, Kylee Schrauben 1 1-2 3, Laney Schrauben 2 2-2 9. Totals 15 12-26 38.

Potterville

Heidi Christiansen 2 0-0 4, Carrie Cramer 3 0-0 6, Madison Gasch 3 0-0 6, Chanler Kendrick 1 0-0 2, Sierra Kendrick 3 0-0 6, Kylee Marcussen 1 0-0 2, Emily Walter 2 0-0 7. Totals 13 0-0 33.

3-Point Goals – Portland St. Patrick 2 (Kelsey Schneider 1, Laney Schrauben 1), Potterville 1 (Emily Walter 1).