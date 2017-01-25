Basketball scores and stats for Jan. 24

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
DEWITT 64, MT. PLEASANT 49
DEWITT — Luke Hyde led the Panthers (5-5, 2-3) with 26 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds in a non-league win over Mt. Pleasant. Tanner Reha also recorded a double-double for Dewitt with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
|
Mt. Pleasant
|
23
|
10
|
7
|
9
|
—
|
49
|
DeWitt
|
16
|
21
|
14
|
13
|
—
|
64
DeWitt
Eddie Daley 3 0-0 6, Nate Flannery 1 0-0 2, Alec Guillaume 4 1-1 9, Luke Hyde 10 5-7 26, Mason Laube 1 0-0 3, Andrew Mello 0 1-2 1, Caleb Randall 1 0-0 3, Tanner Reha 4 2-6 12, Alan Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 11-18 64.
3-Point Goals – Mt.Pleasant 4, DeWitt 5 (Luke Hyde 1, Mason Laube 1, Caleb Randall 1, Tanner Reha 2).
Team fouls: Dewitt 11, Mt. Pleasant 15.
EAST LANSING 62, ST. JOHNS 51
|
St. Johns
|
14
|
8
|
16
|
13
|
—
|
51
|
East Lansing
|
23
|
11
|
10
|
18
|
—
|
62
St. Johns
Ben Feldpausch 3 0-3 6, Ross Feldpausch 4 3-3 13, Brandon Huhn 1 3-3 5, A. Jakus 1 0-0 2, Konnor Near 0 3-5 3, Caleb Paksi 9 1-4 22. Totals 18 10-18 51.
East Lansing
Brandon Johns 7 4-5 20, Malik Jones 2 0-0 4, Justin McAbee 1 1-1 3, Westin Myles 3 3-4 11, DeAndre Robinson 2 3-4 7, Noah Schon 5 2-3 17. Totals 20 13-17 62.
3-Point Goals – St. Johns 5 (Ross Feldpausch 2, Caleb Paksi 3), East Lansing 9 (Brandon Johns 2, Westin Myles 2, Noah Schon 5).
Team fouls: East Lansing 21, St. Johns 16
GENESEE CHRISTIAN 67, MORRICE 29
GENESEE — Gavin Lucas scored 10 points for the Orioles (1-7, 1-4) in a GAC Blue loss to Genesee (3-7, 1-4).
|
Morrice
|
6
|
9
|
8
|
6
|
—
|
29
|
Genesee Christian
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
67
Morrice
Shane Cole 1 1-4 3, Beau Dietz 2 0-0 4, Colton Dietz 3 0-2 8, Colby Keesler 1 0-0 2, Connor Lucas 1 0-0 2, Gavin Lucas 3 3-4 10. Totals 11 4-10 29.
3-Point Goals – Morrice 3 (Colton Dietz 2, Gavin Lucas 1).
Team fouls: Morrice 11.
GRAND LEDGE 84, CHARLOTTE 55
GRAND LEDGE — Nick Goebel and Stephen Hall each scored 12 points to help the Comets (6-5) to a nonleague victory over Charlotte (4-6). Kyle Peterson led all scorers with 24 points for the Orioles. Nick Crocker led the Comets with 16 points.
|
Charlotte
|
14
|
20
|
15
|
6
|
—
|
55
|
Grand Ledge
|
24
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
—
|
84
Charlotte
Will Brendlinger 2 0-0 4, John Hoesli 1 1-3 3, Julius Laaser 1 0-0 3, Austin Morgan 1 0-1 3, Kyle Peterson 7 7-8 24, Cameron Ramos 2 9-12 13, Jordan Tropp 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 17-24 55.
Grand Ledge
Nick Crocker 7 2-4 16, . Cummings 1 2-2 5, Xavier Farr 1 2-3 4, Grant Gardella 3 2-2 8, Nick Goebel 4 4-5 12, Stephen Hall 3 5-6 12, Jayke Houghton 3 0-0 6, Javel Lewis 1 1-2 3, Luke Smith 3 2-2 11. Totals 28 21-28 84.
3-Point Goals – Charlotte 4 (Julius Laaser 1, Austin Morgan 1, Kyle Peterson 3), Grand Ledge 7 (. Cummings 1, Stephen Hall 1, Luke Smith 3).
Team fouls: Charlotte 20, Grand Ledge 21.
HOLT 62, HASLETT 44
|
Haslett
|
5
|
10
|
9
|
20
|
—
|
44
|
Holt
|
15
|
17
|
21
|
9
|
—
|
62
Haslett
Evan Block 3 0-0 8, Paul Fiorillo 0 1-2 1, H. Garrett 2 0-0 4, Cal McIntosh 2 0-0 4, Avery McKinney 3 0-0 6, Mitchell Mowid 2 0-0 4, Hunter Nash 2 1-3 5, Damon Redmond 1 0-0 2, Hyrum Tibbets 3 0-0 8. Totals 19 2-5 44.
Holt
Josh Adado 2 1-2 5, Myles Baker 0 4-6 4, Owen Brown 0 3-4 3, Caleb Cooper 1 0-0 3, Josh Denning 4 0-0 12, Jaron Faulds 5 0-0 10, Troy Jordan 2 0-1 5, Ar’tavious King 5 0-2 11, Malachi McClain 1 0-0 2, Robera Mengesha 1 0-0 3, Milo Verlindi 1 0-0 2, Deandre Whetstone 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-15 62.
3-Point Goals – Haslett 4 (Evan Block 2, Hyrum Tibbets 2), Holt 8 (Caleb Cooper 1, Josh Denning 4, Troy Jordan 1, Ar’tavious King 1, Robera Mengesha 1).
Team fouls: Holt 10, Haslett 12.
MASON 49, IONIA 41
IONIA — Garren Lattig scored 15 points to lead Mason to a victory over Ionia. Andreyas Bermudez added 14 points for Mason. Brady Swinehart scored nine points to lead Ionia.
|
Mason
|
8
|
11
|
15
|
15
|
—
|
49
|
Ionia
|
13
|
5
|
18
|
5
|
—
|
41
Mason
Noah Anderson 1 1-2 3, Brett Beaune 2 0-1 4, Andreyas Bermudez 4 6-8 14, Garren Lattig 6 2-5 15, Mitchell Lovell 0 1-2 1, Brooks Mires 1 0-0 2, Travis Mussell 2 2-2 6, Brandon Showers 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 10-22 49.
Ionia
Jared Christiansen 0 1-2 1, Patrick Hull 2 0-2 4, Parker Kirby 2 2-4 7, Brandon Miller 3 1-2 7, Cam Sanicki 3 0-3 8, Max Sharp 1 0-0 3, Brady Swinehart 4 0-0 9, Alec White 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-13 41.
3-Point Goals – Mason 1 (Garren Lattig 1), Ionia 4 (Parker Kirby 1, Cam Sanicki 2, Max Sharp 1, Brady Swinehart 1).
PENNFIELD 69, LAKEWOOD 44
LAKE ODESSA — Colton Webber-Mitchell netted 19 points for the Vikings (2-9) in a nonleague loss to Pennfield (7-3).
|
Pennfield
|
13
|
23
|
23
|
10
|
—
|
69
|
Lakewood
|
11
|
10
|
13
|
10
|
—
|
44
Lakewood
Josh Campeau 1 3-4 5, Nathan DeVries 1 0-0 2, Jacob Elenbaas 2 0-0 4, Bryant Makley 4 0-0 8, Padin Morris 1 0-0 3, Cole Rickerd 0 4-4 4, Colton Webber-Mitchell 5 6-8 19. Totals 13 13-19 44.
3-Point Goals – Pennfield 4, Lakewood 4 (Padin Morris 1, Colton Webber-Mitchell 3).
Team fouls: Lakewood 18, Pennfield 17.
CHESANING 58, OVID-ELSIE 52
ELSIE — Carson Vincent tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Marauders (4-6) in a nonleague loss to Chesaning (5-5) in overtime. Liam Thompson scored 10 points for the Marauders.
|
Chesaning
|
8
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
11
|
—
|
58
|
Ovid-Elsie
|
10
|
16
|
12
|
9
|
5
|
—
|
52
Ovid-Elsie
Carter Davisson 0 1-2 1, Jerricho Herbelet 1 0-2 2, Wes Houska 1 0-0 2, Jakob Loynes 3 0-0 7, Angerino Ramos 3 0-0 9, Karscen Sutliff 1 0-2 3, Liam Thompson 2 5-5 10, Carson Vincent 6 4-6 16, Cole Wittenberg 0 2-4 2. Totals 17 12-21 52.
3-Point Goals – Chesaning MS 2, Ovid-Elsie 6 (Jakob Loynes 1, Angerino Ramos 3, Karscen Sutliff 1, Liam Thompson 1).
Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 21, Chesaning 17.
OWOSSO 64, EATON RAPIDS 61
OWOSSO — Drake Nover led all scorers with 24 points for the Trojans in a nonleague win over Eaton Rapids. Jordan Klapko added 22 points for Owosso. The Greyhounds top scorer was Drew Shafer, who netted 21 points.
|
Eaton Rapids
|
17
|
12
|
18
|
7
|
7
|
—
|
61
|
Owosso
|
17
|
12
|
5
|
20
|
10
|
—
|
64
Eaton Rapids
Ben Gleeson 5 0-0 13, Zack Kemp 4 3-4 13, Jacob Osytczuk 4 3-6 12, Drew Shafer 7 3-5 21, Carlos Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-18 61.
Owosso
Jake Ackley 4 0-0 12, Andrew Dallas 0 1-2 1, Jordan Klapko 8 2-3 22, Cole Mallory 2 1-2 5, Drake Nover 8 6-6 24. Totals 22 10-13 64.
3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 10 (Ben Gleeson 3, Zack Kemp 2, Jacob Osytczuk 1, Drew Shafer 4), Owosso 10 (Jake Ackley 4, Jordan Klapko 4, Drake Nover 2).
Team fouls: Owosso 16, Eaton Rapids 16.
OLIVET 66, PARCHMENT 54
PARCHMENT — Delbert Redfield had a team-high 19 points for the Eagle in a nonleague win over Parchment. Ryan Wallenberg added 18 points for Olivet.
|
Olivet
|
21
|
18
|
15
|
12
|
—
|
66
|
Parchment
|
14
|
7
|
22
|
11
|
—
|
54
Olivet
Eric Clark 2 0-0 4, Colin Grady 1 0-0 2, Jake Holzhei 3 0-0 8, Nick Jungel 1 2-2 4, Delbert Redfield 6 3-3 19, Dylan Redfield 2 0-0 4, Ryan Wallenberg 7 4-4 18, Nate Zona 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 9-9 66.
3-Point Goals – Olivet 7 (Jake Holzhei 2, Delbert Redfield 4, Nate Zona 1), Parchment 1.
Team fouls: Parchment 10, Olivet 11.
EASTERN 38, PERRY 36
PERRY — Skylar Wilson netted nine points for the Quakers (3-8) en route to a nonleague victory over Perry (7-3). Reese Middleton led all scorers with 17 points for the Ramblers.
|
Eastern
|
6
|
4
|
15
|
13
|
—
|
38
|
Perry
|
6
|
5
|
7
|
18
|
—
|
36
Eastern
Reggie Austin 3 0-0 7, Anthony Byrd Jr. 2 0-0 4, Markiest Doss 2 1-3 5, Robert Fry 1 2-4 5, Costa Gianiodis 0 0-1 0, Willard Payne 1 0-2 2, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 1 2-4 4, Skylar Wilson 4 0-1 9. Totals 14 7-17 38.
Perry
Matt Hardy 2 0-0 6, Reese Middleton 6 1-2 17, Max Walasck 1 0-0 2, Bryan Weiler 3 0-0 9, Zac Weiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 1-2 36.
3-Point Goals – Eastern 3 (Reggie Austin 1, Robert Fry 1, Skylar Wilson 1), Perry 9 (Matt Hardy 2, Reese Middleton 4, Bryan Weiler 3).
Team fouls: Perry 14, Eastern 10. JV score: Perry 58, Eastern 49.
PORTLAND 48, LESLIE 37
LESLIE — Brett Patrick scored 15 points for the Raiders (4-5, 3-2) in a nonleague win over Leslie (5-5, 3-2). Andrew Cowan led the Blackhawks with 11 points.
|
Leslie
|
9
|
14
|
7
|
7
|
—
|
37
|
Portland
|
18
|
7
|
17
|
6
|
—
|
48
Leslie
Camden Austin 2 1-1 6, Shane Connelly 1 1-2 4, Andrew Cowan 4 0-1 11, Kenaree Estes 2 3-6 7, Justin Kaimon 0 1-2 1, Clay Shrouse 0 1-2 1, Trey Waldofsky 3 0-0 7. Totals 12 7-14 37.
Portland
Bobby Brandsen 5 0-0 10, Haydin Brandt 3 2-2 8, Cole McGregor 1 0-0 2, Brett Patrick 6 3-4 15, Brett Pong 2 0-0 5, Owen Russell 3 1-2 8. Totals 19 6-8 48.
3-Point Goals – Leslie 6 (Camden Austin 1, Shane Connelly 1, Andrew Cowan 3, Trey Waldofsky 1), Portland 4 (Brett Pong 1, Owen Russell 1).
Team fouls: Leslie 13, Portland 17. Fouled out: Estes (L). JV Score: Portland 38, Leslie 28.
SOUTH LYON EAST 44, FOWLERVILLE 32
SOUTH LYON — Dan Judd scored 12 points for the Gladiators in a nonleague loss to South Lyon East.
|
Fowlerville
|
4
|
6
|
10
|
12
|
—
|
32
|
South Lyon East
|
9
|
9
|
10
|
16
|
—
|
44
Fowlerville
Mitch Bishop 2 0-0 4, Caden Collins 1 0-2 3, Dan Judd 3 6-6 12, Geoffrey Knaggs 4 1-2 9, Nick Semke 1 2-4 4. Totals 11 9-14 32.
3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 1 (Caden Collins 1), South Lyon East 1.
Team fouls: South Lyon East 12, Fowlerville 16
WEBBERVILLE 65, GENESEE 12
WEBBERVILLE — Hunter Fairfield netted 25 points and and grabbed six rebounds for the Vikings (6-2, 5-0) in a GAC Blue win over Genesee (2-8, 0-5). Zack McGowan tallied 11 points and six rebounds for Webberville.
|
Genesee
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
—
|
12
|
Webberville
|
18
|
18
|
13
|
16
|
—
|
65
Webberville
Justin Dettling 0 0-2 0, Hunter Fairfield 11 3-4 25, Leo Fuller 0 2-2 2, Hunter McGowan 1 0-0 2, Zack McGowan 4 3-6 11, Nick Militz 1 2-2 4, Jake Schneider 0 4-6 4, Nathan Walker 5 1-2 12, Zach Webster 2 1-1 5. Totals 24 13-25 65.
3-Point Goals – Genesee JRSR 1, Webberville 1 (Nathan Walker 1).
Team fouls: Webberville 10, Genesee 12. JV score: Webberville 56, Genesee 44.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
CORUNNA 52, BEECHER 50
FLINT — Maddie Birchmeier led the Cavaliers (6-5, 3-3) with 19 points in a GAC Red victory over Beecher (6-4, 3-3). Miller Lantis scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for Corunna.
Team fouls: Beecher 10. Corunna 7.
|
Corunna
|
16
|
10
|
10
|
16
|
—
|
52
|
Beecher
|
7
|
16
|
14
|
13
|
—
|
50
Corunna
Maddie Birchmeier 7 2-2 19, . Dingens 0 1-3 1, Mariah Dunkin 6 0-1 12, Miller Lantis 5 1-2 13, Avery Lovejoy 3 0-0 7, . Majzel 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 4-10 52.
3-Point Goals – Corunna 6 (Maddie Birchmeier 3, Miller Lantis 2, Avery Lovejoy 1), Beecher 5.
CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 37, ITHACA 30
CARSON CITY — Megan Dailey scored 13 points to lead the Eagles to a victory over Ithaca. Cara Wiles added 11 points and seven steals for Carson City-Crystal. Kayla Belles finished with a game-high 17 points for the Yellowjackets. Team fouls: Ithaca 15, Carson City-Crystal 11. JV score: Carson City-Crystal 23, Ithaca 16
|
Ithaca
|
10
|
0
|
10
|
10
|
—
|
30
|
Carson City-Crystal
|
6
|
6
|
11
|
14
|
—
|
37
Ithaca
Kayla Belles 7 3-4 17, Maddie Brock 3 2-6 8, Mackelle Thompson 1 0-0 3, Sam Vermeesch 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 5-10 30.
Carson City-Crystal
Megan Dailey 4 2-2 13, Bailey Fitzpatrick 2 2-2 8, Kaylea Stone 2 0-0 5, Cara Wiles 2 7-11 11. Totals 10 11-15 37.
3-Point Goals – Ithaca 1 (Mackelle Thompson 1), Carson City-Crystal 6 (Megan Dailey 3, Bailey Fitzpatrick 2, Kaylea Stone 1).
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 57, DANSVILLE 16
DANSVILLE — Hannah Spitzley led the Pirates with a game-high 14 points in a CMAC win over Dansville. Ellie Droste added nine points for Pewamo-Westphalia.
Team fouls: Dansville 11, Pewamo-Westphalia 9.
|
Pewamo-Westphalia
|
26
|
14
|
10
|
7
|
—
|
57
|
Dansville
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
10
|
—
|
16
Pewamo-Westphalia
Addison Bauer 1 0-0 2, Ellie Droste 2 3-4 9, Kate Hengesbach 3 0-0 6, Kenzie Hengesbach 1 0-0 2, Rachel Huhn 1 3-3 5, Olivia Nurenburg 1 0-0 3, Emily Spitzley 3 0-0 8, Hannah Spitzley 6 1-2 14, Kiera Thelen 1 0-0 2, Brenna Wirth 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 7-9 57.
Dansville
Violet Adkins 1 2-2 4, Meghan Byars 2 2-2 6, Meghan Everts 1 0-2 2, Elena Fajardo 1 0-0 2, Shelby Knauff 0 2-2 2. Totals 5 6-8 16.
3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 6 (Ellie Droste 2, Olivia Nurenburg 1, Emily Spitzley 2, Hannah Spitzley 1).
EATON RAPIDS 50, OWOSSO 27
EATON RAPIDS — Anne-Marie Wright led the Greyhounds with 17 points and eight assists in a nonleague win over Owosso. Arianna Sysum added 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for Eaton Rapids. Kate Jones had eight points for the Trojans.
Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 8, Owosso 17.
|
Owosso
|
7
|
6
|
8
|
6
|
—
|
27
|
Eaton Rapids
|
14
|
12
|
11
|
13
|
—
|
50
Owosso
Ashley Abrams 1 0-0 2, Brittany Barone 3 1-2 7, Brooke Edington 1 1-2 3, Ellie Hood 1 0-0 2, Kate Jones 3 2-2 8, Lauren Spicer 1 0-0 2, Carmen de Santiago 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 5-8 27.
Eaton Rapids
McKenzie Anderson 1 2-2 4, Payton Benjamin 0 2-2 2, Kaylee Benton 0 2-2 2, Paige Boden 2 2-4 6, Mikaela Harns 0 1-2 1, Samantha McDaniel 3 0-0 8, Arianna Sysum 4 2-4 10, Anne-Marie Wright 6 2-2 17. Totals 16 13-18 50.
3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 5 (Samantha McDaniel 2, Anne-Marie Wright 3).
GRAND LEDGE 48, CHARLOTTE 27
GRAND LEDGE — The Comets were led by Allyson Hunt, who had a team-high 11 points in a nonleague win over Charlotte. Carly Shelbo had a game-high 18 points for the Orioles.
Team fouls: Grand Ledge 18, Charlotte 17. Fouled out: Hunt (GL).
|
Charlotte
|
0
|
8
|
10
|
9
|
—
|
27
|
Grand Ledge
|
10
|
15
|
10
|
13
|
—
|
48
Charlotte
Ashley Beck 0 0-2 0, Madison Beyerlein 1 0-0 2, Kylie Falk 1 0-0 2, Lizzy Fisher 1 0-0 2, Maleia Hale 0 0-1 0, Lauren Pryor 1 0-1 2, Carly Sheblo 5 4-6 18, Madison Stewart 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 5-12 27.
Grand Ledge
Jazmyn Ayers 0 0-1 0, Emma Baynes 1 0-0 2, Lindsay Goodman 1 0-0 2, Allyson Hunt 4 2-2 11, Andrea Kinlock 3 1-3 7, Maddie McKinley 0 1-2 4, Brooke Rambo 2 2-4 7, Courtney Sharland 3 1-4 7, Makenzie Todd 0 2-4 8. Totals 17 9-20 48.
3-Point Goals – Charlotte 4 (Carly Sheblo 4), Grand Ledge 5 (Allyson Hunt 1, Maddie McKinley 1, Brooke Rambo 1, Makenzie Todd 2).
HOWELL 48, HASLETT 32
HOWELL — Imania Baker scored 18 points for the Vikings (6-6) in a nonleague loss to Howell (9-2).
Team fouls: Haslett 12, Howell 12. Fouled out: Baker (Has)
JV score: Haslett 38, Howell 31.
|
Haslett
|
6
|
9
|
12
|
5
|
—
|
32
|
Howell
|
15
|
11
|
10
|
12
|
—
|
48
Haslett
Imania Baker 9 0-4 18, Brooke Bradley 2 5, Sydnee Dennis 3 2-2 8, Olivia Green 1-2 1, Ella McKinney 0-2 . Totals 14 3-10 32.
3-Point Goals – Haslett 1 (Brooke Bradley 1), Howell 6.
WAVERLY 65, LANSING CATHOLIC 29
Jazlynn Wilcox led the Warriors with 14 points in a nonleague win over Lansing Catholic. Priscilla Trainor and Alisia Smith each added 13 points for Waverly. Maggie Jacobs led the Cougars with 12 points.
Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 12, Waverly 19.
|
Waverly
|
11
|
21
|
21
|
12
|
—
|
65
|
Lansing Catholic
|
8
|
9
|
5
|
7
|
—
|
29
Waverly
Maya Bennett 1 0-0 2, Maya Garrett 1 0-0 2, Isabella Pizzo 2 0-0 4, Tazjah Pruitt 1 0-0 2, Alisia Smith 5 2-3 13, Malin Smith 1 5-8 7, Priscilla Trainor 6 0-0 13, Jazlynn Wilcox 6 2-3 14, Ciara Willheart 3 1-4 7. Totals 27 10-18 65.
Lansing Catholic
Meghan Gillespie 1 2-4 4, Lauren Hanes 0 4-6 4, Maggie Jacobs 4 4-4 12, Jordan Pence 1 1-3 3, Becka Poljan 0 4-6 4, Katy Shannon 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 15-23 29.
3-Point Goals – Waverly 3 (Alisia Smith 1, Priscilla Trainor 1, Ciara Willheart 1).
LANSING CHRISTIAN 40, MORRICE 34
Grace Haley led the Pilgrims with 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a non-league win over Morrice. Natalie Woodland added 11 points for Lansing Christian. Jenna Smith scored 11 points for the Orioles.
Team fouls: Lansing Christian 15, Morrice 13. Fouled out: Jenna Smith (M).
|
Morrice
|
10
|
7
|
6
|
11
|
—
|
34
|
Lansing Christian
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
14
|
—
|
40
Morrice
Jessica Eva 1 0-2 2, Taylor Hewitt 2 2-4 7, Kylee Kiczenski 1 0-0 3, Maddie Lewis 1 3-4 5, Gracie Nowak 0 0-4 0, Olivia Riley 1 0-2 3, Jaymie Smith 1 0-0 3, Jenna Smith 3 5-6 11. Totals 10 10-22 34.
Lansing Christian
Grace Haley 4 7-7 17, Jackie Moore 0 0-1 0, Rilyn Ross 2 1-1 6, Kealeigh Usiak 1 0-0 2, Sarah Voss 2 0-1 4, Natalie Woodland 4 0-0 11. Totals 13 8-11 40.
3-Point Goals – Morrice 4 (Taylor Hewitt 1, Kylee Kiczenski 1, Olivia Riley 1, Jaymie Smith 1), Lansing Christian 6 (Grace Haley 2, Rilyn Ross 1, Natalie Woodland 3).
MASON 55, IONIA 33
MASON — Autumn Kissman led Mason scoring 27 points with 19 rebounds and four blocks in a nonleague win over Ionia. Jaylynn Williams scored 15 points for Ionia.
Team fouls: Mason 7, Ionia 5.
|
Ionia
|
5
|
14
|
10
|
4
|
—
|
33
|
Mason
|
12
|
14
|
17
|
12
|
—
|
55
Ionia
Abby Frost 1 0-2 2, Taylor Kirby 2 0-0 4, Elizabetth Listerman 3 0-0 9, Ashlyn May 1 0-0 3, Jaylynn Williams 6 0-0 15. Totals 13 0-2 33.
Mason
Jane Barkholz 1 0-0 2, Alexa Kaschinske 4 0-0 8, Autumn Kissman 13 1-4 27, Johnna Parsons 1 0-0 2, Katherine Rochon 5 0-0 1, Audrey Wassner 1 0-0 2, Emilie Wheeler 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 1-4 55.
3-Point Goals – Ionia 7 (Elizabetth Listerman 3, Ashlyn May 1, Jaylynn Williams 3).
OLIVET 67, PARCHMENT 26
OLIVET — Gracen Zaremba and Noelle Rhode each had 13 points for the Eagles (10-2, 6-1) in a nonleague win over Parchment. Rhode also grabbed 10 rebounds, recording a double-double.
Team fouls: Olivet 12, Parchment 19. JV Score: Olivet 44, Parchment 34
|
Parchment
|
4
|
8
|
12
|
2
|
—
|
26
|
Olivet
|
20
|
20
|
16
|
11
|
—
|
67
Olivet
Teona Feldpausch 4 4-5 13, Marisa Gorden 0 1-2 1, Logan Kyre 2 2-5 6, Kelsie Letts 1 0-0 2, Logan McLane 3 5-8 11, Ally Platzer 3 0-0 8, Noelle Rhode 6 1-1 13, Gracen Zaremba 5 0-0 13. Totals 24 13-21 67.
3-Point Goals – Olivet 6 (Teona Feldpausch 1, Ally Platzer 2, Gracen Zaremba 3).
PENNFIELD 74, LAKEWOOD 46
|
Lakewood
|
11
|
5
|
8
|
22
|
—
|
46
|
Pennfield
|
21
|
13
|
29
|
11
|
—
|
74
FULTON 57, POTTERVILLE 37
POTTERVILLE — Kylie Slavik scored 15 points for the Pirates in a CMAC win over Fulton. Morgan Bolinger had 14 points and Mia Canfield added 12 points for Fulton. Carrie Cramer had nine points for the Vikings.
Team fouls: Potterville 27, Fulton 20. Fouled out: Marcussen (P) Cramer (P), Wabindato (P), Warnke (F)
|
Fulton
|
18
|
15
|
15
|
9
|
—
|
57
|
Potterville
|
9
|
9
|
7
|
12
|
—
|
37
Fulton
Morgan Bolinger 3 7-10 14, Mia Canfield 4 4-7 12, Rachel Craft 0 2-5 2, Savannah Fuller 1 3-4 5, Katie Good 1 1-2 3, Kylie Slavik 6 3-5 15, McKayla Struble 0 0-2 0, Morgan Warnke 0 2-2 2, Lyndsi Wolfe 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 22-38 57.
Potterville
Heidi Christiansen 1 2-2 4, Carrie Cramer 3 3-8 9, Madison Gasch 1 0-0 3, Chanler Kendrick 2 0-0 4, Sierra Kendrick 2 0-0 4, Kylee Marcussen 1 4-4 6, Cheyenne Pratt 0 1-4 1, Emily Walter 1 4-4 6. Totals 11 14-22 37.
3-Point Goals – Fulton 1 (Morgan Bolinger 1), Potterville 1 (Madison Gasch 1).
SARANAC 46, FOWLER 22
SARANAC — Averi Lamp had a game-high 13 points for Saranac, while teammate Ellie Hardy added 11 points and seven assists in a CMAC win over Fowler.
Team fouls: Saranac 15, Fowler 17.
|
Fowler
|
2
|
6
|
6
|
8
|
—
|
22
|
Saranac
|
13
|
7
|
12
|
14
|
—
|
46
3-Point Goals – Fowler 3, Saranac 1.
FOWLERVILLE 42, SOUTH LYON EAST 29
SOUTH LYON — Jackie Jarvis scored 19 points, leading the Gladiators (8-4) to a nonleague win over South Lyon East (4-7). Ellie Smith netted 10 points for Fowlerville.
Team fouls: South Lyon 18, Fowlerville 18.
|
Fowlerville
|
10
|
7
|
20
|
5
|
—
|
42
|
South Lyon East
|
0
|
10
|
9
|
10
|
—
|
29
Fowlerville
Meghan Douglass 2 4-5 8, Jackie Jarvis 5 9-10 19, Taylor Patterson 0 0-2 0, Elie Smith 4 0-1 10, Ollie Updike 1 2-3 5. Totals 12 15-21 42.
3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 3 (Elie Smith 2, Ollie Updike 1), South Lyon East 1.
EAST LANSING 63, ST. JOHNS 35
ST. JOHNS — Jaida Hampton’s 26 points helped lead East Lansing to a victory over St. Johns. Amelia McNutt added 11 for the Trojans. Maddie Maloney led the Redwings with eight points. Team fouls: East Lansing 14, St. Johns 13
|
East Lansing
|
10
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
—
|
63
|
St. Johns
|
0
|
11
|
10
|
14
|
—
|
35
East Lansing
Sanaya Gregory 1 1-2 3, Jaida Hampton 9 6-6 26, Kalaia Hampton 2 0-0 4, Amelia McNutt 2 6-7 11, Aaliyah Nye 4 0-0 10, Aazhenii Nye 3 3-4 9. Totals 21 16-19 63.
St. Johns
Erika Ballinger 2 1-2 6, Nina Bozzo 0 1-2 1, Morgan Hoover 2 0-0 4, Lauren Lasceski 3 1-2 7, Megan Lasceski 1 1-2 3, Maddie Maloney 1 5-6 8, Nicole Miller 0 0-2 0, Maddie Robbins 1 0-1 2, Alexis Sillman 1 0-0 2, Emily Thelen 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 9-17 35.
3-Point Goals – East Lansing 5 (Jaida Hampton 2, Amelia McNutt 1, Aaliyah Nye 2), St. Johns 2 (Erika Ballinger 1, Maddie Maloney 1).
LAINGSBURG 41, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 12
PORTLAND — Sophie Wilsey led the Wolfpack with 10 points in CMAC win over Portland St. Patrick. Kenedy Franks finished with 11 steals for Laingsburg.
Team fouls: Laingsburg 16, Portland St. Patrick 6. JV Score: Laingsburg 29, Portland St. Patrick 20.
|
Laingsburg
|
14
|
11
|
9
|
7
|
—
|
41
|
Portland St. Patrick
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
—
|
12
Laingsburg
Kenedy Franks 2 0-0 4, Michelle Hannah 1 0-0 3, Andrea Mahoney 2 0-2 4, Kara Mahoney 1 0-0 3, Alex Randall 2 5-6 9, Emily Soeltner 1 0-0 2, Sophie Strieff 3 0-0 6, Sophie Wilsey 4 0-0 10. Totals 16 5-8 41.
Portland St. Patrick
Katie Coyne 2 1-2 5, Chloe Cross 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Schneider 1 0-3 2, Amelia Schrauben 1 0-1 2, Kylee Schrauben 0 1-2 1, Laney Schrauben 0 0-2 0. Totals 5 2-10 12.
3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 4 (Michelle Hannah 1, Kara Mahoney 1, Sophie Wilsey 2).
WEBBERVILLE 45, GENESEE 35
WEBBERVILLE — Mackenzie Tyler scored 14 points for the Spartans in a GAC Blue win over Genesee. Grace Hull added 10 points for Webberville.
Team fouls: Webberville 16, Genesee 25.
|
Genesee
|
6
|
7
|
6
|
16
|
—
|
35
|
Webberville
|
12
|
9
|
7
|
17
|
—
|
45
Webberville
Arin Elzerman 2 0-3 4, Grace Hull 4 2-6 10, Brianna Long 0 1-2 1, Kelsey Mayville 1 1-2 3, Torri Simmons 1 4-5 6, Savannah Tennant 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Tyler 6 0-2 14, Reagan Tyler 2 2-6 6. Totals 16 11-28 45.
3-Point Goals – Genesee 1, Webberville 2 (Mackenzie Tyler 2).
