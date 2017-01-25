Basketball scores and stats for Jan. 24

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



DEWITT 64, MT. PLEASANT 49

DEWITT — Luke Hyde led the Panthers (5-5, 2-3) with 26 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds in a non-league win over Mt. Pleasant. Tanner Reha also recorded a double-double for Dewitt with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Mt. Pleasant 23 10 7 9 — 49 DeWitt 16 21 14 13 — 64

DeWitt

Eddie Daley 3 0-0 6, Nate Flannery 1 0-0 2, Alec Guillaume 4 1-1 9, Luke Hyde 10 5-7 26, Mason Laube 1 0-0 3, Andrew Mello 0 1-2 1, Caleb Randall 1 0-0 3, Tanner Reha 4 2-6 12, Alan Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 11-18 64.

3-Point Goals – Mt.Pleasant 4, DeWitt 5 (Luke Hyde 1, Mason Laube 1, Caleb Randall 1, Tanner Reha 2).

Team fouls: Dewitt 11, Mt. Pleasant 15.

EAST LANSING 62, ST. JOHNS 51

St. Johns 14 8 16 13 — 51 East Lansing 23 11 10 18 — 62

St. Johns

Ben Feldpausch 3 0-3 6, Ross Feldpausch 4 3-3 13, Brandon Huhn 1 3-3 5, A. Jakus 1 0-0 2, Konnor Near 0 3-5 3, Caleb Paksi 9 1-4 22. Totals 18 10-18 51.

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 7 4-5 20, Malik Jones 2 0-0 4, Justin McAbee 1 1-1 3, Westin Myles 3 3-4 11, DeAndre Robinson 2 3-4 7, Noah Schon 5 2-3 17. Totals 20 13-17 62.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 5 (Ross Feldpausch 2, Caleb Paksi 3), East Lansing 9 (Brandon Johns 2, Westin Myles 2, Noah Schon 5).

Team fouls: East Lansing 21, St. Johns 16

GENESEE CHRISTIAN 67, MORRICE 29

GENESEE — Gavin Lucas scored 10 points for the Orioles (1-7, 1-4) in a GAC Blue loss to Genesee (3-7, 1-4).

Morrice 6 9 8 6 — 29 Genesee Christian 0 0 0 0 — 67

Morrice

Shane Cole 1 1-4 3, Beau Dietz 2 0-0 4, Colton Dietz 3 0-2 8, Colby Keesler 1 0-0 2, Connor Lucas 1 0-0 2, Gavin Lucas 3 3-4 10. Totals 11 4-10 29.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 3 (Colton Dietz 2, Gavin Lucas 1).

Team fouls: Morrice 11.

GRAND LEDGE 84, CHARLOTTE 55

GRAND LEDGE — Nick Goebel and Stephen Hall each scored 12 points to help the Comets (6-5) to a nonleague victory over Charlotte (4-6). Kyle Peterson led all scorers with 24 points for the Orioles. Nick Crocker led the Comets with 16 points.

Charlotte 14 20 15 6 — 55 Grand Ledge 24 19 20 21 — 84

Charlotte

Will Brendlinger 2 0-0 4, John Hoesli 1 1-3 3, Julius Laaser 1 0-0 3, Austin Morgan 1 0-1 3, Kyle Peterson 7 7-8 24, Cameron Ramos 2 9-12 13, Jordan Tropp 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 17-24 55.

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 7 2-4 16, . Cummings 1 2-2 5, Xavier Farr 1 2-3 4, Grant Gardella 3 2-2 8, Nick Goebel 4 4-5 12, Stephen Hall 3 5-6 12, Jayke Houghton 3 0-0 6, Javel Lewis 1 1-2 3, Luke Smith 3 2-2 11. Totals 28 21-28 84.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 4 (Julius Laaser 1, Austin Morgan 1, Kyle Peterson 3), Grand Ledge 7 (. Cummings 1, Stephen Hall 1, Luke Smith 3).

Team fouls: Charlotte 20, Grand Ledge 21.

HOLT 62, HASLETT 44

Haslett 5 10 9 20 — 44 Holt 15 17 21 9 — 62

Haslett

Evan Block 3 0-0 8, Paul Fiorillo 0 1-2 1, H. Garrett 2 0-0 4, Cal McIntosh 2 0-0 4, Avery McKinney 3 0-0 6, Mitchell Mowid 2 0-0 4, Hunter Nash 2 1-3 5, Damon Redmond 1 0-0 2, Hyrum Tibbets 3 0-0 8. Totals 19 2-5 44.

Holt

Josh Adado 2 1-2 5, Myles Baker 0 4-6 4, Owen Brown 0 3-4 3, Caleb Cooper 1 0-0 3, Josh Denning 4 0-0 12, Jaron Faulds 5 0-0 10, Troy Jordan 2 0-1 5, Ar’tavious King 5 0-2 11, Malachi McClain 1 0-0 2, Robera Mengesha 1 0-0 3, Milo Verlindi 1 0-0 2, Deandre Whetstone 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-15 62.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 4 (Evan Block 2, Hyrum Tibbets 2), Holt 8 (Caleb Cooper 1, Josh Denning 4, Troy Jordan 1, Ar’tavious King 1, Robera Mengesha 1).

Team fouls: Holt 10, Haslett 12.

MASON 49, IONIA 41

IONIA — Garren Lattig scored 15 points to lead Mason to a victory over Ionia. Andreyas Bermudez added 14 points for Mason. Brady Swinehart scored nine points to lead Ionia.

Mason 8 11 15 15 — 49 Ionia 13 5 18 5 — 41

Mason

Noah Anderson 1 1-2 3, Brett Beaune 2 0-1 4, Andreyas Bermudez 4 6-8 14, Garren Lattig 6 2-5 15, Mitchell Lovell 0 1-2 1, Brooks Mires 1 0-0 2, Travis Mussell 2 2-2 6, Brandon Showers 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 10-22 49.

Ionia

Jared Christiansen 0 1-2 1, Patrick Hull 2 0-2 4, Parker Kirby 2 2-4 7, Brandon Miller 3 1-2 7, Cam Sanicki 3 0-3 8, Max Sharp 1 0-0 3, Brady Swinehart 4 0-0 9, Alec White 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-13 41.

3-Point Goals – Mason 1 (Garren Lattig 1), Ionia 4 (Parker Kirby 1, Cam Sanicki 2, Max Sharp 1, Brady Swinehart 1).

PENNFIELD 69, LAKEWOOD 44

LAKE ODESSA — Colton Webber-Mitchell netted 19 points for the Vikings (2-9) in a nonleague loss to Pennfield (7-3).

Pennfield 13 23 23 10 — 69 Lakewood 11 10 13 10 — 44

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 1 3-4 5, Nathan DeVries 1 0-0 2, Jacob Elenbaas 2 0-0 4, Bryant Makley 4 0-0 8, Padin Morris 1 0-0 3, Cole Rickerd 0 4-4 4, Colton Webber-Mitchell 5 6-8 19. Totals 13 13-19 44.

3-Point Goals – Pennfield 4, Lakewood 4 (Padin Morris 1, Colton Webber-Mitchell 3).

Team fouls: Lakewood 18, Pennfield 17.

CHESANING 58, OVID-ELSIE 52

ELSIE — Carson Vincent tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Marauders (4-6) in a nonleague loss to Chesaning (5-5) in overtime. Liam Thompson scored 10 points for the Marauders.

Chesaning 8 12 13 14 11 — 58 Ovid-Elsie 10 16 12 9 5 — 52

Ovid-Elsie

Carter Davisson 0 1-2 1, Jerricho Herbelet 1 0-2 2, Wes Houska 1 0-0 2, Jakob Loynes 3 0-0 7, Angerino Ramos 3 0-0 9, Karscen Sutliff 1 0-2 3, Liam Thompson 2 5-5 10, Carson Vincent 6 4-6 16, Cole Wittenberg 0 2-4 2. Totals 17 12-21 52.

3-Point Goals – Chesaning MS 2, Ovid-Elsie 6 (Jakob Loynes 1, Angerino Ramos 3, Karscen Sutliff 1, Liam Thompson 1).

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 21, Chesaning 17.

OWOSSO 64, EATON RAPIDS 61

OWOSSO — Drake Nover led all scorers with 24 points for the Trojans in a nonleague win over Eaton Rapids. Jordan Klapko added 22 points for Owosso. The Greyhounds top scorer was Drew Shafer, who netted 21 points.

Eaton Rapids 17 12 18 7 7 — 61 Owosso 17 12 5 20 10 — 64

Eaton Rapids

Ben Gleeson 5 0-0 13, Zack Kemp 4 3-4 13, Jacob Osytczuk 4 3-6 12, Drew Shafer 7 3-5 21, Carlos Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-18 61.

Owosso

Jake Ackley 4 0-0 12, Andrew Dallas 0 1-2 1, Jordan Klapko 8 2-3 22, Cole Mallory 2 1-2 5, Drake Nover 8 6-6 24. Totals 22 10-13 64.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 10 (Ben Gleeson 3, Zack Kemp 2, Jacob Osytczuk 1, Drew Shafer 4), Owosso 10 (Jake Ackley 4, Jordan Klapko 4, Drake Nover 2).

Team fouls: Owosso 16, Eaton Rapids 16.

OLIVET 66, PARCHMENT 54

PARCHMENT — Delbert Redfield had a team-high 19 points for the Eagle in a nonleague win over Parchment. Ryan Wallenberg added 18 points for Olivet.

Olivet 21 18 15 12 — 66 Parchment 14 7 22 11 — 54

Olivet

Eric Clark 2 0-0 4, Colin Grady 1 0-0 2, Jake Holzhei 3 0-0 8, Nick Jungel 1 2-2 4, Delbert Redfield 6 3-3 19, Dylan Redfield 2 0-0 4, Ryan Wallenberg 7 4-4 18, Nate Zona 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 9-9 66.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 7 (Jake Holzhei 2, Delbert Redfield 4, Nate Zona 1), Parchment 1.

Team fouls: Parchment 10, Olivet 11.

EASTERN 38, PERRY 36

PERRY — Skylar Wilson netted nine points for the Quakers (3-8) en route to a nonleague victory over Perry (7-3). Reese Middleton led all scorers with 17 points for the Ramblers.

Eastern 6 4 15 13 — 38 Perry 6 5 7 18 — 36

Eastern

Reggie Austin 3 0-0 7, Anthony Byrd Jr. 2 0-0 4, Markiest Doss 2 1-3 5, Robert Fry 1 2-4 5, Costa Gianiodis 0 0-1 0, Willard Payne 1 0-2 2, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 1 2-4 4, Skylar Wilson 4 0-1 9. Totals 14 7-17 38.

Perry

Matt Hardy 2 0-0 6, Reese Middleton 6 1-2 17, Max Walasck 1 0-0 2, Bryan Weiler 3 0-0 9, Zac Weiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 1-2 36.

3-Point Goals – Eastern 3 (Reggie Austin 1, Robert Fry 1, Skylar Wilson 1), Perry 9 (Matt Hardy 2, Reese Middleton 4, Bryan Weiler 3).

Team fouls: Perry 14, Eastern 10. JV score: Perry 58, Eastern 49.

PORTLAND 48, LESLIE 37

LESLIE — Brett Patrick scored 15 points for the Raiders (4-5, 3-2) in a nonleague win over Leslie (5-5, 3-2). Andrew Cowan led the Blackhawks with 11 points.

Leslie 9 14 7 7 — 37 Portland 18 7 17 6 — 48

Leslie

Camden Austin 2 1-1 6, Shane Connelly 1 1-2 4, Andrew Cowan 4 0-1 11, Kenaree Estes 2 3-6 7, Justin Kaimon 0 1-2 1, Clay Shrouse 0 1-2 1, Trey Waldofsky 3 0-0 7. Totals 12 7-14 37.

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 5 0-0 10, Haydin Brandt 3 2-2 8, Cole McGregor 1 0-0 2, Brett Patrick 6 3-4 15, Brett Pong 2 0-0 5, Owen Russell 3 1-2 8. Totals 19 6-8 48.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 6 (Camden Austin 1, Shane Connelly 1, Andrew Cowan 3, Trey Waldofsky 1), Portland 4 (Brett Pong 1, Owen Russell 1).

Team fouls: Leslie 13, Portland 17. Fouled out: Estes (L). JV Score: Portland 38, Leslie 28.

SOUTH LYON EAST 44, FOWLERVILLE 32

SOUTH LYON — Dan Judd scored 12 points for the Gladiators in a nonleague loss to South Lyon East.

Fowlerville 4 6 10 12 — 32 South Lyon East 9 9 10 16 — 44

Fowlerville

Mitch Bishop 2 0-0 4, Caden Collins 1 0-2 3, Dan Judd 3 6-6 12, Geoffrey Knaggs 4 1-2 9, Nick Semke 1 2-4 4. Totals 11 9-14 32.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 1 (Caden Collins 1), South Lyon East 1.

Team fouls: South Lyon East 12, Fowlerville 16

WEBBERVILLE 65, GENESEE 12

WEBBERVILLE — Hunter Fairfield netted 25 points and and grabbed six rebounds for the Vikings (6-2, 5-0) in a GAC Blue win over Genesee (2-8, 0-5). Zack McGowan tallied 11 points and six rebounds for Webberville.

Genesee 0 4 4 4 — 12 Webberville 18 18 13 16 — 65

Webberville

Justin Dettling 0 0-2 0, Hunter Fairfield 11 3-4 25, Leo Fuller 0 2-2 2, Hunter McGowan 1 0-0 2, Zack McGowan 4 3-6 11, Nick Militz 1 2-2 4, Jake Schneider 0 4-6 4, Nathan Walker 5 1-2 12, Zach Webster 2 1-1 5. Totals 24 13-25 65.

3-Point Goals – Genesee JRSR 1, Webberville 1 (Nathan Walker 1).

Team fouls: Webberville 10, Genesee 12. JV score: Webberville 56, Genesee 44.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



CORUNNA 52, BEECHER 50

FLINT — Maddie Birchmeier led the Cavaliers (6-5, 3-3) with 19 points in a GAC Red victory over Beecher (6-4, 3-3). Miller Lantis scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for Corunna.

Team fouls: Beecher 10. Corunna 7.

Corunna 16 10 10 16 — 52 Beecher 7 16 14 13 — 50

Corunna

Maddie Birchmeier 7 2-2 19, . Dingens 0 1-3 1, Mariah Dunkin 6 0-1 12, Miller Lantis 5 1-2 13, Avery Lovejoy 3 0-0 7, . Majzel 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 4-10 52.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 6 (Maddie Birchmeier 3, Miller Lantis 2, Avery Lovejoy 1), Beecher 5.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 37, ITHACA 30

CARSON CITY — Megan Dailey scored 13 points to lead the Eagles to a victory over Ithaca. Cara Wiles added 11 points and seven steals for Carson City-Crystal. Kayla Belles finished with a game-high 17 points for the Yellowjackets. Team fouls: Ithaca 15, Carson City-Crystal 11. JV score: Carson City-Crystal 23, Ithaca 16

Ithaca 10 0 10 10 — 30 Carson City-Crystal 6 6 11 14 — 37

Ithaca

Kayla Belles 7 3-4 17, Maddie Brock 3 2-6 8, Mackelle Thompson 1 0-0 3, Sam Vermeesch 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 5-10 30.

Carson City-Crystal

Megan Dailey 4 2-2 13, Bailey Fitzpatrick 2 2-2 8, Kaylea Stone 2 0-0 5, Cara Wiles 2 7-11 11. Totals 10 11-15 37.

3-Point Goals – Ithaca 1 (Mackelle Thompson 1), Carson City-Crystal 6 (Megan Dailey 3, Bailey Fitzpatrick 2, Kaylea Stone 1).

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 57, DANSVILLE 16

DANSVILLE — Hannah Spitzley led the Pirates with a game-high 14 points in a CMAC win over Dansville. Ellie Droste added nine points for Pewamo-Westphalia.

Team fouls: Dansville 11, Pewamo-Westphalia 9.

Pewamo-Westphalia 26 14 10 7 — 57 Dansville 4 2 0 10 — 16

Pewamo-Westphalia

Addison Bauer 1 0-0 2, Ellie Droste 2 3-4 9, Kate Hengesbach 3 0-0 6, Kenzie Hengesbach 1 0-0 2, Rachel Huhn 1 3-3 5, Olivia Nurenburg 1 0-0 3, Emily Spitzley 3 0-0 8, Hannah Spitzley 6 1-2 14, Kiera Thelen 1 0-0 2, Brenna Wirth 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 7-9 57.

Dansville

Violet Adkins 1 2-2 4, Meghan Byars 2 2-2 6, Meghan Everts 1 0-2 2, Elena Fajardo 1 0-0 2, Shelby Knauff 0 2-2 2. Totals 5 6-8 16.

3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 6 (Ellie Droste 2, Olivia Nurenburg 1, Emily Spitzley 2, Hannah Spitzley 1).

EATON RAPIDS 50, OWOSSO 27

EATON RAPIDS — Anne-Marie Wright led the Greyhounds with 17 points and eight assists in a nonleague win over Owosso. Arianna Sysum added 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for Eaton Rapids. Kate Jones had eight points for the Trojans.

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 8, Owosso 17.

Owosso 7 6 8 6 — 27 Eaton Rapids 14 12 11 13 — 50

Owosso

Ashley Abrams 1 0-0 2, Brittany Barone 3 1-2 7, Brooke Edington 1 1-2 3, Ellie Hood 1 0-0 2, Kate Jones 3 2-2 8, Lauren Spicer 1 0-0 2, Carmen de Santiago 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 5-8 27.

Eaton Rapids

McKenzie Anderson 1 2-2 4, Payton Benjamin 0 2-2 2, Kaylee Benton 0 2-2 2, Paige Boden 2 2-4 6, Mikaela Harns 0 1-2 1, Samantha McDaniel 3 0-0 8, Arianna Sysum 4 2-4 10, Anne-Marie Wright 6 2-2 17. Totals 16 13-18 50.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 5 (Samantha McDaniel 2, Anne-Marie Wright 3).

GRAND LEDGE 48, CHARLOTTE 27

GRAND LEDGE — The Comets were led by Allyson Hunt, who had a team-high 11 points in a nonleague win over Charlotte. Carly Shelbo had a game-high 18 points for the Orioles.

Team fouls: Grand Ledge 18, Charlotte 17. Fouled out: Hunt (GL).

Charlotte 0 8 10 9 — 27 Grand Ledge 10 15 10 13 — 48

Charlotte

Ashley Beck 0 0-2 0, Madison Beyerlein 1 0-0 2, Kylie Falk 1 0-0 2, Lizzy Fisher 1 0-0 2, Maleia Hale 0 0-1 0, Lauren Pryor 1 0-1 2, Carly Sheblo 5 4-6 18, Madison Stewart 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 5-12 27.

Grand Ledge

Jazmyn Ayers 0 0-1 0, Emma Baynes 1 0-0 2, Lindsay Goodman 1 0-0 2, Allyson Hunt 4 2-2 11, Andrea Kinlock 3 1-3 7, Maddie McKinley 0 1-2 4, Brooke Rambo 2 2-4 7, Courtney Sharland 3 1-4 7, Makenzie Todd 0 2-4 8. Totals 17 9-20 48.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 4 (Carly Sheblo 4), Grand Ledge 5 (Allyson Hunt 1, Maddie McKinley 1, Brooke Rambo 1, Makenzie Todd 2).

HOWELL 48, HASLETT 32

HOWELL — Imania Baker scored 18 points for the Vikings (6-6) in a nonleague loss to Howell (9-2).

Team fouls: Haslett 12, Howell 12. Fouled out: Baker (Has)

JV score: Haslett 38, Howell 31.

Haslett 6 9 12 5 — 32 Howell 15 11 10 12 — 48

Haslett

Imania Baker 9 0-4 18, Brooke Bradley 2 5, Sydnee Dennis 3 2-2 8, Olivia Green 1-2 1, Ella McKinney 0-2 . Totals 14 3-10 32.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 1 (Brooke Bradley 1), Howell 6.

WAVERLY 65, LANSING CATHOLIC 29

Jazlynn Wilcox led the Warriors with 14 points in a nonleague win over Lansing Catholic. Priscilla Trainor and Alisia Smith each added 13 points for Waverly. Maggie Jacobs led the Cougars with 12 points.

Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 12, Waverly 19.

Waverly 11 21 21 12 — 65 Lansing Catholic 8 9 5 7 — 29

Waverly

Maya Bennett 1 0-0 2, Maya Garrett 1 0-0 2, Isabella Pizzo 2 0-0 4, Tazjah Pruitt 1 0-0 2, Alisia Smith 5 2-3 13, Malin Smith 1 5-8 7, Priscilla Trainor 6 0-0 13, Jazlynn Wilcox 6 2-3 14, Ciara Willheart 3 1-4 7. Totals 27 10-18 65.

Lansing Catholic

Meghan Gillespie 1 2-4 4, Lauren Hanes 0 4-6 4, Maggie Jacobs 4 4-4 12, Jordan Pence 1 1-3 3, Becka Poljan 0 4-6 4, Katy Shannon 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 15-23 29.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 3 (Alisia Smith 1, Priscilla Trainor 1, Ciara Willheart 1).

LANSING CHRISTIAN 40, MORRICE 34

Grace Haley led the Pilgrims with 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a non-league win over Morrice. Natalie Woodland added 11 points for Lansing Christian. Jenna Smith scored 11 points for the Orioles.

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 15, Morrice 13. Fouled out: Jenna Smith (M).

Morrice 10 7 6 11 — 34 Lansing Christian 8 9 9 14 — 40

Morrice

Jessica Eva 1 0-2 2, Taylor Hewitt 2 2-4 7, Kylee Kiczenski 1 0-0 3, Maddie Lewis 1 3-4 5, Gracie Nowak 0 0-4 0, Olivia Riley 1 0-2 3, Jaymie Smith 1 0-0 3, Jenna Smith 3 5-6 11. Totals 10 10-22 34.

Lansing Christian

Grace Haley 4 7-7 17, Jackie Moore 0 0-1 0, Rilyn Ross 2 1-1 6, Kealeigh Usiak 1 0-0 2, Sarah Voss 2 0-1 4, Natalie Woodland 4 0-0 11. Totals 13 8-11 40.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 4 (Taylor Hewitt 1, Kylee Kiczenski 1, Olivia Riley 1, Jaymie Smith 1), Lansing Christian 6 (Grace Haley 2, Rilyn Ross 1, Natalie Woodland 3).

MASON 55, IONIA 33

MASON — Autumn Kissman led Mason scoring 27 points with 19 rebounds and four blocks in a nonleague win over Ionia. Jaylynn Williams scored 15 points for Ionia.

Team fouls: Mason 7, Ionia 5.

Ionia 5 14 10 4 — 33 Mason 12 14 17 12 — 55

Ionia

Abby Frost 1 0-2 2, Taylor Kirby 2 0-0 4, Elizabetth Listerman 3 0-0 9, Ashlyn May 1 0-0 3, Jaylynn Williams 6 0-0 15. Totals 13 0-2 33.

Mason

Jane Barkholz 1 0-0 2, Alexa Kaschinske 4 0-0 8, Autumn Kissman 13 1-4 27, Johnna Parsons 1 0-0 2, Katherine Rochon 5 0-0 1, Audrey Wassner 1 0-0 2, Emilie Wheeler 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 1-4 55.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 7 (Elizabetth Listerman 3, Ashlyn May 1, Jaylynn Williams 3).

OLIVET 67, PARCHMENT 26

OLIVET — Gracen Zaremba and Noelle Rhode each had 13 points for the Eagles (10-2, 6-1) in a nonleague win over Parchment. Rhode also grabbed 10 rebounds, recording a double-double.

Team fouls: Olivet 12, Parchment 19. JV Score: Olivet 44, Parchment 34

Parchment 4 8 12 2 — 26 Olivet 20 20 16 11 — 67

Olivet

Teona Feldpausch 4 4-5 13, Marisa Gorden 0 1-2 1, Logan Kyre 2 2-5 6, Kelsie Letts 1 0-0 2, Logan McLane 3 5-8 11, Ally Platzer 3 0-0 8, Noelle Rhode 6 1-1 13, Gracen Zaremba 5 0-0 13. Totals 24 13-21 67.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 6 (Teona Feldpausch 1, Ally Platzer 2, Gracen Zaremba 3).

PENNFIELD 74, LAKEWOOD 46

Lakewood 11 5 8 22 — 46 Pennfield 21 13 29 11 — 74

FULTON 57, POTTERVILLE 37

POTTERVILLE — Kylie Slavik scored 15 points for the Pirates in a CMAC win over Fulton. Morgan Bolinger had 14 points and Mia Canfield added 12 points for Fulton. Carrie Cramer had nine points for the Vikings.

Team fouls: Potterville 27, Fulton 20. Fouled out: Marcussen (P) Cramer (P), Wabindato (P), Warnke (F)

Fulton 18 15 15 9 — 57 Potterville 9 9 7 12 — 37

Fulton

Morgan Bolinger 3 7-10 14, Mia Canfield 4 4-7 12, Rachel Craft 0 2-5 2, Savannah Fuller 1 3-4 5, Katie Good 1 1-2 3, Kylie Slavik 6 3-5 15, McKayla Struble 0 0-2 0, Morgan Warnke 0 2-2 2, Lyndsi Wolfe 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 22-38 57.

Potterville

Heidi Christiansen 1 2-2 4, Carrie Cramer 3 3-8 9, Madison Gasch 1 0-0 3, Chanler Kendrick 2 0-0 4, Sierra Kendrick 2 0-0 4, Kylee Marcussen 1 4-4 6, Cheyenne Pratt 0 1-4 1, Emily Walter 1 4-4 6. Totals 11 14-22 37.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 1 (Morgan Bolinger 1), Potterville 1 (Madison Gasch 1).

SARANAC 46, FOWLER 22

SARANAC — Averi Lamp had a game-high 13 points for Saranac, while teammate Ellie Hardy added 11 points and seven assists in a CMAC win over Fowler.

Team fouls: Saranac 15, Fowler 17.

Fowler 2 6 6 8 — 22 Saranac 13 7 12 14 — 46

3-Point Goals – Fowler 3, Saranac 1.

FOWLERVILLE 42, SOUTH LYON EAST 29

SOUTH LYON — Jackie Jarvis scored 19 points, leading the Gladiators (8-4) to a nonleague win over South Lyon East (4-7). Ellie Smith netted 10 points for Fowlerville.

Team fouls: South Lyon 18, Fowlerville 18.

Fowlerville 10 7 20 5 — 42 South Lyon East 0 10 9 10 — 29

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglass 2 4-5 8, Jackie Jarvis 5 9-10 19, Taylor Patterson 0 0-2 0, Elie Smith 4 0-1 10, Ollie Updike 1 2-3 5. Totals 12 15-21 42.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 3 (Elie Smith 2, Ollie Updike 1), South Lyon East 1.

EAST LANSING 63, ST. JOHNS 35

ST. JOHNS — Jaida Hampton’s 26 points helped lead East Lansing to a victory over St. Johns. Amelia McNutt added 11 for the Trojans. Maddie Maloney led the Redwings with eight points. Team fouls: East Lansing 14, St. Johns 13

East Lansing 10 17 18 18 — 63 St. Johns 0 11 10 14 — 35

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 1 1-2 3, Jaida Hampton 9 6-6 26, Kalaia Hampton 2 0-0 4, Amelia McNutt 2 6-7 11, Aaliyah Nye 4 0-0 10, Aazhenii Nye 3 3-4 9. Totals 21 16-19 63.

St. Johns

Erika Ballinger 2 1-2 6, Nina Bozzo 0 1-2 1, Morgan Hoover 2 0-0 4, Lauren Lasceski 3 1-2 7, Megan Lasceski 1 1-2 3, Maddie Maloney 1 5-6 8, Nicole Miller 0 0-2 0, Maddie Robbins 1 0-1 2, Alexis Sillman 1 0-0 2, Emily Thelen 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 9-17 35.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 5 (Jaida Hampton 2, Amelia McNutt 1, Aaliyah Nye 2), St. Johns 2 (Erika Ballinger 1, Maddie Maloney 1).

LAINGSBURG 41, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 12

PORTLAND — Sophie Wilsey led the Wolfpack with 10 points in CMAC win over Portland St. Patrick. Kenedy Franks finished with 11 steals for Laingsburg.

Team fouls: Laingsburg 16, Portland St. Patrick 6. JV Score: Laingsburg 29, Portland St. Patrick 20.

Laingsburg 14 11 9 7 — 41 Portland St. Patrick 3 3 0 6 — 12

Laingsburg

Kenedy Franks 2 0-0 4, Michelle Hannah 1 0-0 3, Andrea Mahoney 2 0-2 4, Kara Mahoney 1 0-0 3, Alex Randall 2 5-6 9, Emily Soeltner 1 0-0 2, Sophie Strieff 3 0-0 6, Sophie Wilsey 4 0-0 10. Totals 16 5-8 41.

Portland St. Patrick

Katie Coyne 2 1-2 5, Chloe Cross 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Schneider 1 0-3 2, Amelia Schrauben 1 0-1 2, Kylee Schrauben 0 1-2 1, Laney Schrauben 0 0-2 0. Totals 5 2-10 12.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 4 (Michelle Hannah 1, Kara Mahoney 1, Sophie Wilsey 2).

WEBBERVILLE 45, GENESEE 35

WEBBERVILLE — Mackenzie Tyler scored 14 points for the Spartans in a GAC Blue win over Genesee. Grace Hull added 10 points for Webberville.

Team fouls: Webberville 16, Genesee 25.

Genesee 6 7 6 16 — 35 Webberville 12 9 7 17 — 45

Webberville

Arin Elzerman 2 0-3 4, Grace Hull 4 2-6 10, Brianna Long 0 1-2 1, Kelsey Mayville 1 1-2 3, Torri Simmons 1 4-5 6, Savannah Tennant 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Tyler 6 0-2 14, Reagan Tyler 2 2-6 6. Totals 16 11-28 45.

3-Point Goals – Genesee 1, Webberville 2 (Mackenzie Tyler 2).