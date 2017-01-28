Basketball scores and stats for Jan. 27

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



LESLIE 59, LANSING CHRISTIAN 45

Andrew Cowan scored 14 points, and Justin Kaimon and Trey Waldofsky each added 10 points to help Leslie (6-5, 4-2) knock off Class D No. 2-ranked Lansing Christian in a GLAC matchup. Preston Granger led the Pilgrims (9-2, 5-1) with 18 points. Team fouls: Lansing Christian 23, Leslie 17. Fouled out: Havey (LC), Cox (Le.)

Leslie 5 16 13 25 — 59 Lansing Christian 17 3 8 17 — 45

Leslie

Camden Austin 4 0-0 9, Andrew Cowan 3 7-8 14, Cullen Cox 1 2-2 4, Kenaree Estes 1 2-8 4, Kellen Frohriet 2 1-1 5, Justin Kaimon 5 0-0 10, Clay Shrouse 1 0-0 3, Trey Waldofsky 1 7-8 10. Totals 18 19-27 59.

Lansing Christian

Forrest Bouyer 0 0-3 0, Preston Granger 8 2-3 18, Matt Havey 5 4-4 17, Nick Jamieson 3 1-1 7, Andrew Prieskorn 0 3-4 3. Totals 16 10-15 45.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 4 (Camden Austin 1, Andrew Cowan 1, Clay Shrouse 1, Trey Waldofsky 1), Lansing Christian 3 (Matt Havey 3).

EVERETT 65, GRAND LEDGE 62

GRAND LEDGE — Dante Walton and Nyreel Powell each scored 15 points to help lift the Vikings (7-5, 5-3) to a CAAC Blue victory over the Comets (6-6, 4-4) in triple overtime. Jayke Houghton led all scorers with 20 points while teammate Luke Smith added 16 points for the Comets.

Everett 8 9 11 16 9 6 6 — 65 Grand Ledge 13 9 13 9 9 6 3 — 62

Everett

Kujuan Burton 3 1-2 7, Allen English 2 1-2 6, Marquez Gordon 2 3-4 7, Jalen Hayes 3 4-6 11, Serge Niyitegeka 2 0-0 4, Nyreel Powell 5 5-10 15, Dante Walton 4 4-4 15. Totals 22 18-28 65.

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 1 2-4 4, Xavier Farr 1 0-0 2, Grant Gardella 1 0-0 2, Nick Goebel 2 1-5 5, Jayke Houghton 7 1-2 20, Javel Lewis 3 2-5 8, Alex McCready 2 0-3 5, Luke Smith 5 1-2 16. Totals 22 7-21 62.

3-Point Goals – Everett 5 (Allen English 1, Jalen Hayes 1, Dante Walton 3), Grand Ledge 11 (Jayke Houghton 5, Alex McCready 1, Luke Smith 5).

Team fouls: Grand Ledge 22, Everett 20

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 63, ASHLEY 42

ASHLEY — Avery Earles scored 12 points to lead the Eagles (6-3, 6-0) to a MSAC victory over the Bears (3-6, 3-3). Nick Sperling scored 13 points to lead all scorers for Ashley.

Carson City-Crystal 13 14 16 20 — 63 Ashley 13 4 11 14 — 42

Carson City-Crystal

Kaleb Barrett 4 0-0 9, Avery Earles 5 0-0 12, Garrett Gage 4 0-0 11, Beau Hollinshead 1 1-2 4, Hugh MacLaren 1 0-0 3, Brody Mikula 2 2-2 6, Jackson Murphy 1 0-0 2, Zane Rice 1 0-0 3, Drew Stout 1 0-0 3, Brian Tyler 5 0-0 10. Totals 25 3-4 63.

Ashley

Danny Beebe 1 1-2 3, Alex Cordray 0 2-4 2, Colin Dolloff 3 0-0 6, Tyler Johnson 1 1-2 4, G Saylor 1 2-4 5, Nick Sperling 5 3-6 13, Keegan Welch 3 0-0 9. Totals 14 9-18 42.

3-Point Goals – Carson City-Crystal 10 (Kaleb Barrett 1, Avery Earles 2, Garrett Gage 3, Beau Hollinshead 1, Hugh MacLaren 1, Zane Rice 1, Drew Stout 1), Ashley 5 (Tyler Johnson 1, G Saylor 1, Keegan Welch 3).

Team fouls: Carson City-Crystal 16, Ashley 10. JV Score: Carson City Crystal 48, Ashley 31.

CORUNNA 73, MT. MORRIS 43

CORUNNA — Jaron VanFleteren scored 24 points to lead the Cavaliers to a victory over Mt. Morris. Owen Walters added 16 points and Mitchel Skym scored 10 for Corunna.

Mt. Morris 9 13 11 10 — 43 Corunna 22 12 16 23 — 73

Corunna

Cooper Clapp 1 2-2 4, Jerod Fattal 0 1-2 1, Logan LePage 2 0-3 4, Johnny Pavka 0 1-2 1, Ethan Quinn 0 2-2 2, Zach Sawyer 2 2-2 7, Mitchel Skym 4 0-0 10, Jaron VanFleteren 8 6-8 24, Owen Walter 6 0-0 16, Chris Wooley 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 14-21 73.

3-Point Goals – Mt. Morris 2, Corunna 9 (Zach Sawyer 1, Mitchel Skym 2, Jaron VanFleteren 2, Owen Walter 2).

DEWITT 63, MASON 41

DeWITT — Tanner Reha scored 15 points and Caleb Randall added 14 to help lead the Panthers (6-5, 3-3) to a victory over Mason. Brett Beaune led the Bulldogs (5-7, 1-5) with 11 points.

Mason 9 14 2 16 — 41 DeWitt 13 17 16 17 — 63

Mason

Brett Beaune 3 3-3 11, Andreyas Bermudez 0 2-2 2, Desmond Davis 1 0-0 2, Alec Jordan 2 0-0 6, Garren Lattig 1 2-2 4, Brooks Mires 1 0-0 3, Travis Mussell 5 0-0 10, Brandon Showers 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 7-7 41.

DeWitt

Eddie Daley 4 1-2 12, Nate Flannery 3 1-1 8, Alec Guillaume 2 0-0 4, Luke Hyde 2 0-0 4, Mason Laube 1 0 2, Caleb Randall 6 1-1 14, Tanner Reha 5 1-2 15. Totals 24 6-9 63.

3-Point Goals – Mason 6 (Brett Beaune 2, Alec Jordan 2, Brooks Mires 1, Brandon Showers 1), DeWitt 9 (Eddie Daley 3, Nate Flannery 1, Caleb Randall 1, Tanner Reha 4).

LAINGSBURG 67, FOWLER 56

FOWLER — Bryson Mitchell and Jordan Jones each scored 16 points for the Wolfpack (6-3, 6-2) in a close CMAC win over Fowler. Owen Simmons and Mason Pline both tallied 16 points for the Eagles (7-3, 5-3).

Laingsburg 12 16 13 9 17 — 67 Fowler 15 9 10 16 6 — 56

Laingsburg

Kam Brown 2 1-3 6, Braden Ellis 2 0-0 5, Jordan Jones 6 4-4 16, Nate Mentus 4 2-2 11, Bryson Mitchell 6 2-4 16, Nick Putnam 3 4-4 11, Jake Raleigh 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 13-17 67.

Fowler

Dylan Antes 1 0-0 2, Brendan Platte 2 0-0 4, Carter Pline 6 2-2 15, Mason Pline 6 1-2 16, Tyler Rademacher 2 0-0 4, Owen Simmons 4 6-7 16. Totals 21 9-11 56.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 6 (Kam Brown 1, Braden Ellis 1, Nate Mentus 1, Bryson Mitchell 2, Nick Putnam 1), Fowler 4 (Carter Pline 1, Mason Pline 1, Owen Simmons 2).

Team fouls: Fowler 18, Laingsburg 11. Fouled out: Owen Simmons (F).

FOWLERVILLE 55, EATON RAPIDS 51

FOWLERVILLE — Geoffrey Knaggs led the Gladiators with 21 points in a CAAC White win over Eaton Rapids. Zack Kemp and Drew Shafer each had 14 points for the Greyhounds.

Eaton Rapids 9 12 19 11 0 0 — 51 Fowlerville 10 12 15 18 0 0 — 55

Eaton Rapids

Ben Gleeson 5 0-0 11, Zack Kemp 5 3-5 14, Jacob Osytczuk 3 0-0 9, Drew Shafer 5 3-3 14, R.J. VanVleet 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 7-10 51.

Fowlerville

Cameron Brigham 3 2-2 10, Caden Collins 2 0-0 5, Dan Judd 4 5-6 15, Geoffrey Knaggs 8 5-8 21, Nate Leonard 1 1-2 4. Totals 18 19-18 55.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 6 (Ben Gleeson 1, Zack Kemp 1, Drew Shafer 1), Fowlerville 6 (Cameron Brigham 2, Caden Collins 1, Dan Judd 2, Nate Leonard 1).

Team fouls: Fowlerville 13, Eaton Rapids 13.

FULTON 71, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 49

MIDDLETON — Nik Trefil scored 20 points for the Pirates (7-4, 5-3) in a CMAC victory over St. Patrick (5-6, 3-6). Nate Leahy scored 20 points for the Shamrocks. Caleb and Zach Walden each scored 14 points for Fulton.

Portland St. Patrick 12 15 9 13 — 49 Fulton 22 10 22 17 — 71

Portland St. Patrick

Noah Goodman 1 3-6 6, Blake Hodge 1 0-0 2, Sam Hodge 0 0-1 0, Nate Leahy 7 1-2 20, Dan Mackowiak 2 0-2 5, Brendan Schrauben 4 0-1 11, Graham Smith 2 1-3 5. Totals 17 5-15 49.

Fulton

Evan Barton 2 4-5 8, Blake Batis 1 2-2 4, Jake Brunner 0 1-2 1, Brevin Cassady 2 3-4 8, Colton Stipcak 1 0-0 2, Nik Trefil 8 0-0 20, Caleb Walden 5 0-0 14, Zach Walden 4 5-6 14. Totals 23 15-19 71.

3-Point Goals – Portland St. Patrick 10 (Noah Goodman 1, Nate Leahy 5, Dan Mackowiak 1, Brendan Schrauben 3), Fulton 10 (Brevin Cassady 1, Nik Trefil 4, Caleb Walden 4, Zach Walden 1).

Team fouls: Fulton 20, St. Patrick 18. JV score: Fulton 60, St. Patrick 45.

EAST LANSING 67, JACKSON 60

JACKSON — Brandon Johns netted 34 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the Trojans (12-0, 8-0) top CAAC Blue opponent Jackson (4-7, 2-6). Westin Myles added 12 points for East Lansing.

East Lansing 17 13 16 21 — 67 Jackson 14 23 8 15 — 60

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 14 4-5 34, Malik Jones 0 2-5 2, Westin Myles 4 2-2 12, Xzavier Odom 3 1-1 7, DeAndre Robinson 1 0-0 3, Noah Schon 3 0-0 9. Totals 25 9-13 67.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 8 (Brandon Johns 2, Westin Myles 2, DeAndre Robinson 1, Noah Schon 3), Jackson 10.

Team fouls: East Lansing 9, Jackson 16.

HOLT 80, SEXTON 53

HOLT — Ar’tavious King led Holt with 20 points in a CAAC Blue win over the Big Reds. Jaron Faulds recorded a double-double for the Rams, with 13 points and 18 rebounds.

Holt 20 19 25 16 — 80 Sexton 13 17 13 10 — 53

Holt

Josh Adado 2 0-0 5, Myles Baker 2 4-4 8, Owen Brown 1 0-0 2, Caleb Cooper 5 3-6 13, Josh Denning 0 2-2 2, Jaron Faulds 4 5-8 13, Troy Jordan 1 1-2 3, Ar’tavious King 7 6-6 20, Malachi McClain 3 0-0 7, Robera Mengesha 0 1-2 1, Deandre Whetstone 2 0-0 6. Totals 27 22-28 80.

Sexton

Marcus Alston 3 2-4 8, Karl Brooks 6 8-12 20, Khari Foy-Walton 2 0-0 4, Jabril Rahim 1 1-3 3, Shayne Scruggs 0 1-2 1, Zervontae Smith 7 2-2 17. Totals 19 14-23 53.

3-Point Goals – Holt 4 (Josh Adado 1, Malachi McClain 1, Deandre Whetstone 2), Sexton 1 (Zervontae Smith 1).

Team fouls: Sexton 20, Holt 19. Fouled out: Scruggs (S), Manuel (S). JV score: Holt 55, Sexton 37

WEBBERVILLE 72, MORRICE 40

MORRICE — Webberville was led by Nick Militz, who had a game-high 32 points in a GAC Blue win over Morrice. Beau and Colton Dietz each added 11 points for the Orioles.

Webberville 12 30 22 8 — 72 Morrice 8 11 6 15 — 40

Webberville

Hunter Fairfield 4 0-1 8, Leo Fuller 1 0-0 3, Kayson Lycos 1 1-2 3, Hunter McGowan 2 0-0 4, Zack McGowan 1 0-0 2, Nick Militz 13 1-2 32, Jake Schneider 2 1-2 5, Nathan Walker 1 2-3 4, Zach Webster 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 8-14 72.

Morrice

Shane Cole 1 2-4 5, Beau Dietz 4 1-2 11, Colton Dietz 4 0-0 11, Connor Lucas 2 0-1 4, Gavin Lucas 1 2-6 5, Chris Rosin 1 1-3 4. Totals 13 6-16 40.

3-Point Goals – Webberville 6 (Leo Fuller 1, Nick Militz 5), Morrice 8 (Shane Cole 1, Beau Dietz 2, Colton Dietz 3, Gavin Lucas 1, Chris Rosin 1).

Team fouls: Morrice 15, Webberville 16. Fouled out: Fairfield

OKEMOS 67, EASTERN 54

OKEMOS — Jordan Henry and Luke Stagg each scored 15 points leading the Chiefs (8-3, 5-3) to a CAAC Blue victory over Eastern (3-9, 1-7). Skylar Wilson led all scorers with 25 points for the Quakers.

Eastern 11 13 18 12 — 54 Okemos 21 20 13 13 — 67

Eastern

Markiest Doss 1 0-0 2, Robert Fry 0 1-2 1, Willard Payne 1 0-0 2, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 5 5-5 15, Diante Smith 2 3-4 7, Tyrone Trainor 1 0-0 2, Skylar Wilson 9 4-4 25. Totals 19 13-18 54.

Okemos

Vail Hartman 4 2-4 12, Jordan Henry 6 3-9 15, Amjid Khogali-Watson 2 0-0 6, Noah Pruitt 1 3-5 5, Gerald Sambaer 0 4-4 4, Luke Stagg 6 1-4 15, Evan Thomas 3 3-3 10. Totals 22 16-29 67.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Eastern 3 (Skylar Wilson 3), Okemos 7 (Vail Hartman 2, Amjid Khogali-Watson 2, Luke Stagg 2, Evan Thomas 1).

Team fouls: Okemos 9, Eastern 23. Fouled out: Doss (E). JV Score: Okemos 60, Eastern 40.

OLIVET 79, LAKEWOOD 44

OLIVET — Delbert Redfield led the way for the Eagles (7-4, 4-2) with 16 points in a GLAC win over Lakewood (2-10, 1-6). Jake Holzhei netted 15 points for Olivet.

Lakewood 11 13 12 8 — 44 Olivet 18 20 25 16 — 79

Olivet

Eric Clark 0 2-2 2, Zane Fleming 3 1-1 7, Jake Holzhei 4 6-6 15, Lucas Johnson 1 0-0 2, Nick Jungel 3 1-3 7, Delbert Redfield 4 5-5 16, Dylan Redfield 4 2-2 10, Nate Zona 2 0-0 5. Totals 28 17-19 79.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 6 (Jake Holzhei 1, Delbert Redfield 3, Nate Zona 1).

ST. CHARLES 43, OVID-ELSIE 36

ELSIE — Carson Vincent scored 12 points and snagged seven rebounds for the Marauders (4-7, 3-4) in a TVC West loss to St. Charles.

St. Charles 11 7 10 15 — 43 Ovid-Elsie 6 7 14 9 — 36

Ovid-Elsie

Carter Davisson 1 0-0 3, Jerricho Herbelet 1 0-2 2, Wes Houska 2 0-0 4, Angerino Ramos 2 0-2 5, Karscen Sutliff 0 1-2 1, Liam Thompson 2 1-2 5, Carson Vincent 6 0-0 12, Cole Wittenberg 1 1-2 4. Totals 15 3-10 36.

3-Point Goals – St. Charles 1, Ovid-Elsie 3 (Carter Davisson 1, Angerino Ramos 1, Cole Wittenberg 1).

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 16, St. Charles 7.

HASLETT 63, OWOSSO 49

OWOSSO — Evan Block scored 21 points to lead the Vikings (6-5, 4-2) to a CAAC Red victory over Owosso (2-8, 0-5). Drake Nover netted 15 points for the Trojans.

Haslett 19 17 12 15 — 63 Owosso 12 8 17 12 — 49

Haslett

Evan Block 9 1-1 21, Paul Fiorillo 0 2-4 2, H. Garrett 1 0-0 2, Patrick Hintz 2 0-0 5, Cal McIntosh 0 4-4 4, Avery McKinney 4 3-4 11, Mitchell Mowid 3 0-0 8, Hunter Nash 1 0-0 2, Damon Redmond 1 1-2 3, Jaden Thelen 0 2-2 2, Hyrum Tibbets 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 13-17 63.

Owosso

Jake Ackley 4 0-0 9, Andrew Dallas 0 1-2 1, Jordan Klapko 3 1-5 8, Cole Mallory 2 0-0 4, Nate Nicevski 1 2-2 4, Drake Nover 5 4-5 14, Gerritt Springsdorf 1 0-0 2, Garrett Walworth 1 0-0 3, Dakota Wells 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 8-14 49.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 6 (Evan Block 2, Patrick Hintz 1, Mitchell Mowid 2, Hyrum Tibbets 1), Owosso 3 (Jake Ackley 1, Jordan Klapko 1, Garrett Walworth 1).

Team fouls: Haslett 11, Owosso 13.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 49, BATH 27

WESTPHALIA — Brice Thelen scored 16 points and had four steals and Ryan Smith had nine rebounds and eight assists to go with his two points to lead Pewamo-Westphalia (10-0, 8-0) to a victory over Bath. Jakob Cain led the Bees (4-6, 3-5) with eight points. Team fouls: Bath 17, Pewamo-Westphalia 11

Bath 8 9 3 7 — 27 Pewamo-Westphalia 10 15 10 14 — 49

Bath

Matt Anibal 2 0-0 4, Cade Bucht 0 0-1 0, Jakob Cain 3 0-1 8, Harry Gilstrap 2 2-3 7, Zach Parry 0 1-2 1, Max Tiraboschi 2 1-2 7, Sam Weiler 0 0-1 0. Totals 9 4-10 27.

Pewamo-Westphalia

Peyton Heckman 0 2-2 2, Logan Hengesbach 4 0-0 8, Jimmy Lehman 2 2-2 7, Andre Smith 1 2-4 5, Ryan Smith 1 0-1 2, Brice Thelen 6 2-2 16. Totals 17 8-12 49.

3-Point Goals – Bath 5 (Jakob Cain 2, Harry Gilstrap 1, Max Tiraboschi 2), Pewamo-Westphalia 4 (Jimmy Lehman 1, Andre Smith 1, Brice Thelen 2).

PORTLAND 48, IONIA 45

IONIA — Brett Patrick led the Raiders with a game-high 23 points in a CAAC White win over Ionia. Bobby Brandsen added 13 points for Portland (5-5, 4-2). Brady Swinehart scored 16 points and Cam Sanicki grabbed 15 rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-10, 0-6).

Ionia 13 12 12 8 — 45 Portland 8 12 10 18 — 48

Ionia

Larzon Caraballo 3 0-0 7, John Meyer 0 1-2 1, Cam Sanicki 2 2-3 6, Max Sharp 3 0-2 9, Brady Swinehart 5 6-11 16, Nick Szmanski 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 9-18 45.

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 6 0-0 13, Haydin Brandt 2 2-2 7, Cole McGregor 1 0-2 2, Brett Patrick 9 5-8 23, Owen Russell 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 7-12 48.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 6 (Larzon Caraballo 1, Max Sharp 3, Nick Szmanski 2), Portland 3 (Bobby Brandsen 1, Haydin Brandt 1, Owen Russell 1).

Team fouls: Portland 19, Ionia 13. sancki 15 rebounds, 5 assissts, ionia 1-10, portland 5-5

POTTERVILLE 57, MAPLE VALLEY 53

POTTERVILLE — Zach Yarger had a double-double for the Vikings with 19 points and 14 rebounds in a nonleague win over Maple Valley. Evan Adrianson had a team-high 19 for the Lions.

Maple Valley 8 17 15 13 — 53 Potterville 18 16 16 7 — 57

Maple Valley

Evan Adrianson 7 5-12 19, Drew Allen 0 2-2 2, Jacob Brighton 3 0-0 8, Jacob Moore 1 1-3 3, Alex Musser 2 0-0 5, Logan Valliuete 3 8-16 14, Dylan Walker 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 16-33 53.

Potterville

Sam Corbin 2 0-0 6, Hunter Geisenhauer 4 0-0 8, Cole Krause 5 2-2 12, Tyler Moulder 1 0-0 2, Isiah Steimer 2 0-0 5, Zach Yarger 6 7-11 19. Totals 18 9-14 57.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 3 (Jacob Brighton 2, Alex Musser 1), Potterville 4 (Sam Corbin 2, Isiah Steimer 1).

Team fouls: Potterville 21, Maple Valley 14. Fouled out: Ross (P), Allen (MV).

DANSVILLE 66, SARANAC 36

SARANAC — Ben Lober netted 19 points for the Aggies in a CMAC win over Saranac. Caleb Hodgson added 16 points for Dansville.

Dansville 14 19 10 23 — 66 Saranac 9 13 5 9 — 36

Dansville

Carter Frantz 5 3-3 14, Caleb Hodgson 7 1-2 16, Ben Lober 8 0-0 19, Cole Minnis 1 2-2 4, Devin Patrick 1 0-0 2, Brendan Ryder 1 0-0 2, Hayden Voss 1 5-6 7, Ethan Young 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 11-13 66.

Saranac

Preston Adgate 1 3-6 5, Tyler Bowen 2 0-0 6, Jacob Bruinekool 5 1-1 11, Brendan Gardner 1 0-0 3, Luke Gillette 1 0-0 2, Taven Haskins 1 1-4 3, Brady Jackson 1 1-2 3, Connor McElvain 0 1-2 1, Kyle Young 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 9-17 36.

3-Point Goals – Dansville 5 (Carter Frantz 1, Caleb Hodgson 1, Ben Lober 3), Saranac 3 (Tyler Bowen 2, Brendan Gardner 1).

Team fouls: Saranac 14, Dansville 16.

ST. JOHNS 63, WAVERLY 46

Waverly 10 13 12 11 — 46 St. Johns 13 18 15 17 — 63

Waverly

Tevin Ali 2 3-4 7, Kenny Brewer 1 2-2 4, Keshawn Harris 5 3-4 14, Mike Pete 2 3-4 7, Jaden Sutton 5 2-6 14. Totals 15 13-21 46.

St. Johns

Hayden Dyer 1 1-1 3, Ben Feldpausch 3 2-5 10, Ross Feldpausch 7 1-2 16, Brandon Huhn 6 2-2 18, Konnor Near 3 0-0 6, Caleb Paksi 3 4-7 10. Totals 23 10-17 63.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 3 (Keshawn Harris 1, Jaden Sutton 2), St. Johns 7 (Ben Feldpausch 2, Ross Feldpausch 1, Brandon Huhn 4).

STOCKBRIDGE 38, PERRY 30

STOCKBRIDGE — Kolby Canfield scored a game-high 16 points to lead Stockbirdge to an overtime victory over Perry. Kyle Lilley had six points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Panthers (5-8). Reese Middleton score a team-high 10 points for the Ramblers. Team fouls: Perry 17, Stockbridge 6

Perry 2 8 10 9 1 — 30 Stockbridge 5 11 8 5 9 — 38

Perry

Brad Cronk 2 0-0 4, Logan Danaher 1 1-2 3, Eddie Dunn 1 0-0 2, C.J. King 4 0-0 8, Reese Middleton 4 1-2 10, Bryan Weiler 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 2-4 30.

Stockbridge

Kolby Canfield 6 4-9 16, Liam Corby 1 6-8 9, Mason GeeMontgomery 0 3-4 3, Kyle Lilley 3 0-0 6, Jacob Stadafore 1 0-0 2, Hunter Winnie 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 13-21 38.

3-Point Goals – Perry 2 (Reese Middleton 1, Bryan Weiler 1), Stockbridge 1 (Liam Corby 1).

LANSING CATHOLIC 76, WILLIAMSTON 72

Lansing Catholic 15 20 19 22 — 76 Williamston 24 21 7 20 — 72

Lansing Catholic

Nick Baker 0 1-2 1, Colin Day 3 0-0 9, Evan Gadola 4 1-1 10, Josh Kramer 8 0-1 17, Chuck Plaehn 12 2-3 30, Matt Plaehn 2 2-4 7. Totals 29 6-11 76.

Williamston

Sy Barnett 8 0-0 18, Sean Cobb 6 0-0 13, Mitchell Cook 1 2-2 4, Joey Elenbaas 2 0-0 4, Cole Kleiver 7 7-7 25, Caleb Smith 2 1-1 5, Frankie Toomey 1 1-2 3. Totals 27 11-12 72.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 10 (Colin Day 3, Evan Gadola 1, Josh Kramer 1, Chuck Plaehn 4, Matt Plaehn 1), Williamston 7 (Sy Barnett 2, Sean Cobb 1).

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



ITHACA 48, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY 34

ITHACA — Kayla Belles led the Yellowjackets with 21 points, 13 rebounds, 11 blocks and six steals in a TVC West win over Michigan Lutheran Seminary.

Team fouls: Ithaca 15, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 12.

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 7 8 7 12 — 34 Ithaca 9 14 7 18 — 48

Ithaca

Kayla Belles 8 5-8 21, Maddie Brock 1 1-2 3, Kelsey Hessbrook 2 1-2 5, Aubrey Sanchez 1 0-0 2, Mackelle Thompson 3 1-2 8, Sam Vermeesch 3 0-0 6, Avery Wood 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 8-15 48.

3-Point Goals – Ithaca 2 (Mackelle Thompson 1, Avery Wood 1).

EATON RAPIDS 60, FOWLERVILLE 53

FOWLERVILLE — Samantha McDaniel and Arianna Sysum each scored 16 points to lead the Greyhounds to an overtime victory over the Gladiators. Meghan Douglass hit five-three pointers to lead Fowlerville in scoring with 15 points.

Eaton Rapids 8 20 11 10 11 — 60 Fowlerville 12 20 13 4 4 — 53

Eaton Rapids

Isabell Ausel 2 0-0 4, Payton Benjamin 4 0-0 8, Paige Boden 2 0-2 4, Samantha McDaniel 5 4-5 16, Arianna Sysum 4 8-10 16, Anne-Marie Wright 3 3-4 12. Totals 20 15-21 60.

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglass 5 0-0 15, Jackie Jarvis 2 4-6 8, Averie Latson 1 2-2 4, Sarah Matlock 2 0-3 5, Elie Smith 4 0-0 10, Ollie Updike 4 1-2 11. Totals 18 7-13 53.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 5 (Samantha McDaniel 2, Anne-Marie Wright 3), Fowlerville 10 (Meghan Douglass 5, Sarah Matlock 1, Elie Smith 2, Ollie Updike 2).

OLIVET 70, LAKEWOOD 55

OLIVET — Teona Feldpausch led all scorers with 32 points for the Eagles (7-1, 11-2) in a GLAC win over Lakewood (6-2, 8-5). Rebecca Kutch had a team-high 21 points for the Vikings.

Team fouls: Olivet 15, Lakewood 17. JV Score: Olivet 58, Lakewood 47.

Lakewood 10 13 20 12 — 55 Olivet 23 16 11 20 –– 70

Lakewood

Maranda Barton 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Geiger 3 0-0 6, Aaron Keitzman 2 2-4 6, Rebecca Kutch 9 2-3 21, Erica Potter 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Richmond 4 4-4 12, Gabie Shellenbarger 3 0-1 6. Totals 23 8-12 55.

Olivet

Lexy Devlin 2 2-3 8, Teona Feldpausch 12 7-9 32, Logan Kyre 5 4-6 15, Logan McLane 1 0-0 2, Ally Platzer 1 0-0 3, Noelle Rhode 1 2-3 4, Gracen Zaremba 2 0-0 6. Totals 24 15-21 70.

3-Point Goals – Lakewood 1 (Rebecca Kutch 1), Olivet 7 (Lexi Devlin 2, Teona Feldpausch 1, Logan Kyre 1, Ally Platzer 1, Gracen Zaremba 2) .

CORUNNA 49, MT. MORRIS 35

CORUNNA — Baylee Balcom scored 16 points to lead Corunna to a victory over Mt. Morris. Team fouls: Corunna 13, Mt. Morris 14

Mt. Morris 10 8 8 9 — 35 Corunna 5 15 19 10 — 49

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 5 1-2 16, Maddie Birchmeier 1 0-1 2, . Dingens 2 0-0 4, Mariah Dunkin 4 0-0 8, . Feldpausch 2 4-6 9, Miller Lantis 1 2-2 4, Avery Lovejoy 1 3-6 6. Totals 16 10-17 49.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 7 (Baylee Balcom 5, . Feldpausch 1, Avery Lovejoy 1).

DEWITT 52, MASON 39

DEWITT — Madison Petersen scored 15 points to lead the Panthers (12-1, 5-1) to a CAAC Red win over Mason (7-4, 2-4). Autumn Kissman netted 20 points and Johanna Parson scored 14 for the Bulldogs.

Team fouls: DeWitt 10, Mason 12. JV score: DeWitt 55, Mason 19.

Mason 13 10 8 8 — 39 DeWitt 14 11 21 6 — 52

Mason

Autumn Kissman 9 2-2 20, Johnna Parsons 6 1-2 14, Katherine Rochon 1 0-0 2, Audrey Wassner 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 3-4 39.

DeWitt

Grace George 4 6-6 14, Annie McIntosh 2 0-0 4, Jessah McManus 3 4-4 11, Sydney Mills 3 2-2 8, Madison Petersen 6 0-0 15. Totals 18 12-12 52.

3-Point Goals – Mason 2 (Johnna Parsons 1, Audrey Wassner 1), DeWitt 4 (Jessah McManus 1, Madison Petersen 3).

GRAND LEDGE 61, EVERETT 35

GRAND LEDGE — Makenzie Todd led all scorers with 16 in a CAAC Blue win over Everett. Milecia Griffin scored 10 points for the Vikings.

Team fouls: Grand Ledge 16, Everett 21.

Everett 8 12 5 10 — 35 Grand Ledge 16 18 14 13 — 61

Everett

Ny’Azia Blankenburg 1 0-0 2, Jalina Crawford 1 0-0 3, Amara Croft 1 0-2 3, Milecia Griffin 2 5-8 10, LaShay Hursey 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Martinez 1 0-2 3, Alexis Smith 1 4-7 6, Precious Thurman 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 9-17 35.

Grand Ledge

Jazmyn Ayers 2 0-0 4, Lauren Edlin 0 0-1 0, Lindsay Goodman 1 0-0 2, Tilly Guild 2 5-8 9, Allyson Hunt 3 3-4 9, Andrea Kinlock 1 0-0 2, Maddie McKinley 2 0-0 6, Brooke Rambo 1 0-0 3, Courtney Sharland 3 2-4 8, Sam Sharland 0 2-4 2, Makenzie Todd 5 5-7 16. Totals 20 17-28 61.

3-Point Goals – Everett 4 (Jalina Crawford 1, Amara Croft 1, Milecia Griffin 1, Alyssa Martinez 1), Grand Ledge 4 (Maddie McKinley 2, Brooke Rambo 1, Makenzie Todd 1).

EAST LANSING 74, JACKSON 38

JACKSON — Jaida Hampton finished with 23 points to lead East Lansing to a victory over Jackson. Aazhenii Nye added 14 for the Trojans. Team fouls: East Lansing 15, Jackson 22

East Lansing 21 17 20 16 — 74 Jackson 6 8 15 9 — 38

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 3 5-10 11, Jaida Hampton 8 7-8 23, Kalaia Hampton 1 1-2 3, Amelia McNutt 3 3-4 9, Aaliyah Nye 5 0-1 13, Aashawnti Nye 0 1-2 1, Aazhenii Nye 6 2-2 14. Totals 26 19-29 74.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 3 (Aaliyah Nye 3), Jackson 2.

LESLIE 38, LANSING CHRISTIAN 35

Hailey Wilson scored eight points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Blackhawks (5-7, 2-6) in a GLAC victory over the Pilgrims (5-8, 2-6). Grace Haley led the Pilgrims with 12 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, surpassing 500 rebounds for her career.

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 22, Leslie 14. Fouled out: Woodland (LC).

Leslie 7 11 9 11 — 38 Lansing Christian 5 9 11 10 — 35

Leslie

Loralei Berry 2 1-3 7, Jaycee Chappell 1 3-4 5, Brooke Cowing 1 1-5 4, Toria Jones 1 0-0 2, Britney Medcoff 1 1-3 3, Madison Montgomery 2 4-10 8, Rachel Scott 0 1-3 1, Hailey Wilson 4 0-1 8. Totals 12 11-29 38.

Lansing Christian

Grace Haley 4 4-8 12, Jackie Moore 0 1-2 1, Gabby Moran 1 0-0 2, Rilyn Ross 3 1-4 10, Kealeigh Usiak 2 0-2 5, Sarah Voss 1 0-0 2, Natalie Woodland 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 6-16 35.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 3 (Loralei Berry 2, Brooke Cowing 1), Lansing Christian 5 (Rilyn Ross 3, Kealeigh Usiak 1, Natalie Woodland 1).

HOLT 53, SEXTON 28

Kaylie Townsend led the Rams with 14 points in a CAAC Blue win over Sexton. Tori Blackman had a game-high 15 points for the Big Reds.

Team fouls: Sexton 9, Holt 9.

Holt 9 14 10 20 — 53 Sexton 8 3 10 7 — 28

Holt

Syri Ammon 1 0-0 2, Charve Chappell 2 0-0 4, Alliyiah Demmers 1 2-2 4, Olivia Hornak 3 0-0 6, Imani Malone 6 0-1 12, D. Mills 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Mooney 1 0-0 2, Jentree Powell 1 1-2 3, Shamayah Scates 0 1-2 1, Kaylie Townsend 5 0-0 14, Katelyn Whiteman 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 4-10 53.

Sexton

Lacie Allen 0 0-2 0, Radasha Ashley 1 0-0 3, Tori Blackman 3 8-12 15, Keara Diggs 1 0-0 2, Carshay Marillo 3 0-2 6, Merina Walker 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 8-14 28.

3-Point Goals – Holt 4 (Kaylie Townsend 4), Sexton 2 (Radasha Ashley 1, Tori Blackman 1).

MORRICE 46, WEBBERVILLE 18

MORRICE — Jaymie Smith scored 13 points for the Orioles (7-3, 4-1) in a GAC Blue win over Webberville (5-6, 3-3). Grace Hull netted 11 points for the Spartans. Taylor Hewitt tallied 11 points and five steals for Morrice.

Team fouls: Morrice 13, Webberville 13.

Webberville 4 4 4 6 — 18 Morrice 17 13 12 4 — 46

Webberville

Grace Hull 5 1-4 11, Brianna Long 0 1-3 1, Torri Simmons 0 0-1 0, Mackenzie Tyler 3 0-0 6. Totals 8 2-8 18.

Morrice

Taylor Hewitt 4 2-4 11, Kylee Kiczenski 0 0-1 0, Zena Latunski 2 0-0 4, Maddie Lewis 1 0-0 2, Savannah Lombardo 1 0-0 2, Gracie Nowak 2 0-0 4, Olivia Riley 4 0-2 9, Jaymie Smith 4 2-3 13, Jenna Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 5-12 46.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 5 (Taylor Hewitt 1, Olivia Riley 1, Jaymie Smith 3).

OKEMOS 52, EASTERN 13

OKEMOS — Jasmine Clerkley tallied a double-double, netting 14 points and grabbing 14 rebounds for the Chiefs (9-3, 7-1) in a CAAC Blue win over Eastern (2-9, 2-6). Laya Hartmann scored 22 points for Okemos.

Team fouls: Okemos 9, Eastern 12.

Eastern 2 2 4 5 — 13 Okemos 16 7 14 15 — 52

Eastern

Tanaesha Daniels 1 0-0 2, Nautiqa Garcia 2 2-4 6, Paris Hinton 1 0-0 2, Jamari McKinney 1 0-0 3. Totals 5 2-4 13.

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 7 0-0 14, Laya Hartman 7 6-8 22, Oke Johnson 1 0-0 2, MacKenzie McClelland 1 0-0 2, Bergin Robinson 1 0-0 3, Maddie Sernack 2 1-2 6, Skylar Westfall 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 8-12 52.

3-Point Goals – Eastern 1 (Jamari McKinney 1), Okemos 4 (Laya Hartman 2, Bergin Robinson 1, Maddie Sernack 1).

OVID-ELSIE 41, ST. CHARLES 29

ELSIE — Emma Samson led the Marauders with 14 points in a nonleague win over St. Charles. Jenna Gerwitz added 13 points for Ovid-Elsie.

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 10, St. Charles 19.

St. Charles 5 4 8 12 — 29 Ovid-Elsie 5 5 22 9 — 41

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 0 1-2 1, Jenna Gewirtz 3 6-6 13, Kennedy Haynes 0 2-4 2, Katy Hurst 1 0-0 2, Emma Samson 5 0-2 14, Kylee Sevenski 1 3-6 5, Erin Witt 1 1-5 4. Totals 11 13-25 41.

3-Point Goals – Ovid-Elsie 6 (Jenna Gewirtz 1, Emma Samson 4, Erin Witt 1).

HASLETT 57, OWOSSO 29

OWOSSO — Imania Baker led the Vikings with 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a CAAC Red win over Owosso (2-10, 0-5). Annisa Whims added 10 points for Haslett (8-6, 4-2).

Team fouls: Owosso 16, Haslett 16.

Haslett 10 15 17 15 — 57 Owosso 2 5 13 9 — 29

Haslett

Imania Baker 11 1-4 23, Sydnee Dennis 4 0-0 9, Olivia Green 1 0-0 2, Sophie Hall 2 0-0 4, Courtney Stolicker 1 0-0 3, Annisa Whims 0 10-11 10, Teagan Woodworth 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 11-15 57.

Owosso

Ashley Abrams 1 2-2 4, Brittany Barone 1 1-2 3, Brooke Edington 0 3-4 3, Ellie Hood 1 0-0 2, Kate Jones 1 1-2 3, . Kincaid 0 1-2 1, Riane Ochodnieky 1 0-0 3, Anna Raffaelli 2 0-4 5, Lauren Spicer 1 1-2 3, Carmen de Santiago 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-18 29.

3-Point Goals – Haslett 2 (Sydnee Dennis 1, Courtney Stolicker 1), Owosso 2 (Riane Ochodnieky 1, Anna Raffaelli 1).

IONIA 44, PORTLAND 38

PORTLAND — Jaylynn Williams scored her 1,000th career point in a CAAC White win over Portland (3-8, 2-4). Williams had a game-high 26 points for the Bulldogs (7-6, 3-3).

Team fouls: Portland 19, Ionia 19. Fouled out: Graber (P), Kirby (I)

Ionia 8 14 11 11 — 44 Portland 3 17 7 11 — 38

Ionia

Mya Bianchi 1 0-0 2, Abby Frost 1 0-0 2, Taylor Kirby 1 2-2 5, Elizabetth Listerman 0 0-1 0, Ashlyn May 3 3-4 9, Jaylynn Williams 6 11-12 26. Totals 12 16-19 44.

Portland

Leslie Barker 0 3-4 3, Shelby Battley 3 2-2 8, Cally Goodman 2 1-2 7, Hannah Graber 0 0-3 0, Lauren Russell 0 6-6 6, Jorie Rutkowski 0 3-4 3, Olivia Sandborn 4 3-4 11. Totals 9 18-25 38.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 4 (Taylor Kirby 1, Jaylynn Williams 3), Portland 2 (Cally Goodman 2).

POTTERVILLE 39, MAPLE VALLEY 33

POTTERVILLE — Emily Walter scored 11 points to lead the Vikings (3-8) to a nonleague victory over Maple Valley (0-12). Britani Shilton led the Lions with nine points.

Team fouls: Potterville 26, Maple Valley 26. Fouled out: Cramer (P), Mater (MV), Allen (MV), Huges (MV).

Maple Valley 7 8 5 13 — 33 Potterville 6 11 11 11 — 39

Maple Valley

Corlee Allen 3 0-2 7, Eliana Heinze 0 3-4 3, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 2 0-2 4, Kaylee Huges 0 0-2 0, Bekah Mater 2 3-8 7, Hannah McGlocklin 0 1-2 1, Taryn Medina 1 0-0 2, Britani Shilton 4 1-5 9. Totals 12 8-25 33.

Potterville

Heidi Christiansen 3 0-2 6, Carrie Cramer 1 2-7 4, Madison Gasch 2 0-0 4, Tressa Harmon 0 2-4 2, Chanler Kendrick 1 2-2 4, Sierra Kendrick 2 0-0 4, Kylee Marcussen 0 2-9 2, Shiann Wabindato 1 0-1 2, Emily Walter 4 2-10 11. Totals 14 10-35 39.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 1 (Corlee Allen 1), Potterville 1 (Emily Walter 1).

WAVERLY 52, ST. JOHNS 39

ST. JOHNS — Alisia Smith netted 18 points for Waverly (8-4, 5-2) in a CAAC Red win over the Redwings (6-7, 2-4). Maddie Maloney had a team-high 14 points for St. Johns.

Team fouls: St. Johns 21, Waverly 14.

Waverly 15 6 12 19 — 52 St. Johns 9 4 15 11 — 39

Waverly

Maya Bennett 2 2-3 6, Maya Garrett 2 0-0 4, Isabella Pizzo 1 2-4 4, Tazjah Pruitt 1 0-0 2, Alisia Smith 7 3-4 18, Malin Smith 2 0-3 4, Evelyn Taylor 1 0-0 3, Priscilla Trainor 0 2-2 2, Jazlynn Wilcox 2 2-2 7, Ciara Willheart 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 11-18 52.

St. Johns

Erika Ballinger 3 0-0 7, Nina Bozzo 3 0-0 6, Morgan Hoover 0 1-2 1, Lauren Lasceski 1 0-0 2, Maddie Maloney 2 9-10 14, Maddie Robbins 1 3-4 5, Alexis Sillman 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 13-16 39.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 3 (Alisia Smith 1, Evelyn Taylor 1, Jazlynn Wilcox 1), St. Johns 2 (Erika Ballinger 1, Maddie Maloney 1).

STOCKBRIDGE 44, PERRY 37

STOCKBRIDGE — The Panthers were led by Rachel Smith, who netted 22 points in a GLAC win over Perry. Alyssa Welsh had a team-high 17 points for the Ramblers.

Team fouls: Stockbridge 9, Perry 15. JV Score: Stockbridge 31, Perry 36.

Perry 4 6 14 13 — 37 Stockbridge 15 12 10 7 — 44

Perry

Sophie Brenke 2 0-0 4, Ali Delau 1 0-2 2, Alicia McConnell 4 0-0 8, Gracie Ohlmer 3 0-0 6, Alyssa Welsh 6 3-4 17. Totals 16 3-6 37.

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 2 1-2 5, Madison Howard 1 1-3 3, Rachel Smith 7 5-6 22, Jessica Taylor 3 7-7 13, Faith Whitt 0 1-3 1. Totals 13 15-21 44.

3-Point Goals – Perry 2 (Alyssa Welsh 2), Stockbridge 3 (Rachel Smith 3).

WILLIAMSTON 68, LANSING CATHOLIC 38

WILLIAMSTON — Maddie Watters netted 22 points for the Hornets (12-1, 6-0) in a CAAC White victory over Lansing Catholic (6-6, 3-4). Becka Poljan scored 15 points for the Cougars.

Team fouls: Williamston 13, Lansing Catholic 15. Fouled out: Jacobs (LC).

Lansing Catholic 8 7 7 16 — 38 Williamston 14 27 15 12 — 68

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 1 0-0 2, Meghan Gillespie 1 1-2 3, Lauren Hanes 3 3-3 9, Maggie Jacobs 2 0-0 6, Jordan Pence 1 0-0 2, Becka Poljan 5 5-6 15, Kayla Sanford 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 10-14 38.

Williamston

Paige Basore 5 1-1 11, Emma Davis 0 1-2 1, Kenzie Lewis 1 0-0 3, Elana Lycos 2 6-6 12, Allison Peplowski 2 2-4 6, Abby Rancour 0 1-2 1, Allie Sherrer 1 2-2 5, Maddie Watters 8 3-3 22, Halle Wisbiski 2 2-3 7. Totals 21 18-23 68.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 2 (Maggie Jacobs 2), Williamston 8 (Kenzie Lewis 1, Elana Lycos 2, Allie Sherrer 1, Maddie Watters 3, Halle Wisbiski 1).