Basketball scores and stats for Jan. 27

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
LESLIE 59, LANSING CHRISTIAN 45
Andrew Cowan scored 14 points, and Justin Kaimon and Trey Waldofsky each added 10 points to help Leslie (6-5, 4-2) knock off Class D No. 2-ranked Lansing Christian in a GLAC matchup. Preston Granger led the Pilgrims (9-2, 5-1) with 18 points. Team fouls: Lansing Christian 23, Leslie 17. Fouled out: Havey (LC), Cox (Le.)
|
Leslie
|
5
|
16
|
13
|
25
|
—
|
59
|
Lansing Christian
|
17
|
3
|
8
|
17
|
—
|
45
Leslie
Camden Austin 4 0-0 9, Andrew Cowan 3 7-8 14, Cullen Cox 1 2-2 4, Kenaree Estes 1 2-8 4, Kellen Frohriet 2 1-1 5, Justin Kaimon 5 0-0 10, Clay Shrouse 1 0-0 3, Trey Waldofsky 1 7-8 10. Totals 18 19-27 59.
Lansing Christian
Forrest Bouyer 0 0-3 0, Preston Granger 8 2-3 18, Matt Havey 5 4-4 17, Nick Jamieson 3 1-1 7, Andrew Prieskorn 0 3-4 3. Totals 16 10-15 45.
3-Point Goals – Leslie 4 (Camden Austin 1, Andrew Cowan 1, Clay Shrouse 1, Trey Waldofsky 1), Lansing Christian 3 (Matt Havey 3).
Lansing Catholic boys stun No. 10 Williamston in comeback effort
St. Johns takes big step toward league title, tops Waverly
High school basketball standouts: Jan. 27
EVERETT 65, GRAND LEDGE 62
GRAND LEDGE — Dante Walton and Nyreel Powell each scored 15 points to help lift the Vikings (7-5, 5-3) to a CAAC Blue victory over the Comets (6-6, 4-4) in triple overtime. Jayke Houghton led all scorers with 20 points while teammate Luke Smith added 16 points for the Comets.
|
Everett
|
8
|
9
|
11
|
16
|
9
|
6
|
6
|
—
|
65
|
Grand Ledge
|
13
|
9
|
13
|
9
|
9
|
6
|
3
|
—
|
62
Everett
Kujuan Burton 3 1-2 7, Allen English 2 1-2 6, Marquez Gordon 2 3-4 7, Jalen Hayes 3 4-6 11, Serge Niyitegeka 2 0-0 4, Nyreel Powell 5 5-10 15, Dante Walton 4 4-4 15. Totals 22 18-28 65.
Grand Ledge
Nick Crocker 1 2-4 4, Xavier Farr 1 0-0 2, Grant Gardella 1 0-0 2, Nick Goebel 2 1-5 5, Jayke Houghton 7 1-2 20, Javel Lewis 3 2-5 8, Alex McCready 2 0-3 5, Luke Smith 5 1-2 16. Totals 22 7-21 62.
3-Point Goals – Everett 5 (Allen English 1, Jalen Hayes 1, Dante Walton 3), Grand Ledge 11 (Jayke Houghton 5, Alex McCready 1, Luke Smith 5).
Team fouls: Grand Ledge 22, Everett 20
CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 63, ASHLEY 42
ASHLEY — Avery Earles scored 12 points to lead the Eagles (6-3, 6-0) to a MSAC victory over the Bears (3-6, 3-3). Nick Sperling scored 13 points to lead all scorers for Ashley.
|
Carson City-Crystal
|
13
|
14
|
16
|
20
|
—
|
63
|
Ashley
|
13
|
4
|
11
|
14
|
—
|
42
Carson City-Crystal
Kaleb Barrett 4 0-0 9, Avery Earles 5 0-0 12, Garrett Gage 4 0-0 11, Beau Hollinshead 1 1-2 4, Hugh MacLaren 1 0-0 3, Brody Mikula 2 2-2 6, Jackson Murphy 1 0-0 2, Zane Rice 1 0-0 3, Drew Stout 1 0-0 3, Brian Tyler 5 0-0 10. Totals 25 3-4 63.
Ashley
Danny Beebe 1 1-2 3, Alex Cordray 0 2-4 2, Colin Dolloff 3 0-0 6, Tyler Johnson 1 1-2 4, G Saylor 1 2-4 5, Nick Sperling 5 3-6 13, Keegan Welch 3 0-0 9. Totals 14 9-18 42.
3-Point Goals – Carson City-Crystal 10 (Kaleb Barrett 1, Avery Earles 2, Garrett Gage 3, Beau Hollinshead 1, Hugh MacLaren 1, Zane Rice 1, Drew Stout 1), Ashley 5 (Tyler Johnson 1, G Saylor 1, Keegan Welch 3).
Team fouls: Carson City-Crystal 16, Ashley 10. JV Score: Carson City Crystal 48, Ashley 31.
CORUNNA 73, MT. MORRIS 43
CORUNNA — Jaron VanFleteren scored 24 points to lead the Cavaliers to a victory over Mt. Morris. Owen Walters added 16 points and Mitchel Skym scored 10 for Corunna.
|
Mt. Morris
|
9
|
13
|
11
|
10
|
—
|
43
|
Corunna
|
22
|
12
|
16
|
23
|
—
|
73
Corunna
Cooper Clapp 1 2-2 4, Jerod Fattal 0 1-2 1, Logan LePage 2 0-3 4, Johnny Pavka 0 1-2 1, Ethan Quinn 0 2-2 2, Zach Sawyer 2 2-2 7, Mitchel Skym 4 0-0 10, Jaron VanFleteren 8 6-8 24, Owen Walter 6 0-0 16, Chris Wooley 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 14-21 73.
3-Point Goals – Mt. Morris 2, Corunna 9 (Zach Sawyer 1, Mitchel Skym 2, Jaron VanFleteren 2, Owen Walter 2).
DEWITT 63, MASON 41
DeWITT — Tanner Reha scored 15 points and Caleb Randall added 14 to help lead the Panthers (6-5, 3-3) to a victory over Mason. Brett Beaune led the Bulldogs (5-7, 1-5) with 11 points.
|
Mason
|
9
|
14
|
2
|
16
|
—
|
41
|
DeWitt
|
13
|
17
|
16
|
17
|
—
|
63
Mason
Brett Beaune 3 3-3 11, Andreyas Bermudez 0 2-2 2, Desmond Davis 1 0-0 2, Alec Jordan 2 0-0 6, Garren Lattig 1 2-2 4, Brooks Mires 1 0-0 3, Travis Mussell 5 0-0 10, Brandon Showers 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 7-7 41.
DeWitt
Eddie Daley 4 1-2 12, Nate Flannery 3 1-1 8, Alec Guillaume 2 0-0 4, Luke Hyde 2 0-0 4, Mason Laube 1 0 2, Caleb Randall 6 1-1 14, Tanner Reha 5 1-2 15. Totals 24 6-9 63.
3-Point Goals – Mason 6 (Brett Beaune 2, Alec Jordan 2, Brooks Mires 1, Brandon Showers 1), DeWitt 9 (Eddie Daley 3, Nate Flannery 1, Caleb Randall 1, Tanner Reha 4).
LAINGSBURG 67, FOWLER 56
FOWLER — Bryson Mitchell and Jordan Jones each scored 16 points for the Wolfpack (6-3, 6-2) in a close CMAC win over Fowler. Owen Simmons and Mason Pline both tallied 16 points for the Eagles (7-3, 5-3).
|
Laingsburg
|
12
|
16
|
13
|
9
|
17
|
—
|
67
|
Fowler
|
15
|
9
|
10
|
16
|
6
|
—
|
56
Laingsburg
Kam Brown 2 1-3 6, Braden Ellis 2 0-0 5, Jordan Jones 6 4-4 16, Nate Mentus 4 2-2 11, Bryson Mitchell 6 2-4 16, Nick Putnam 3 4-4 11, Jake Raleigh 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 13-17 67.
Fowler
Dylan Antes 1 0-0 2, Brendan Platte 2 0-0 4, Carter Pline 6 2-2 15, Mason Pline 6 1-2 16, Tyler Rademacher 2 0-0 4, Owen Simmons 4 6-7 16. Totals 21 9-11 56.
3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 6 (Kam Brown 1, Braden Ellis 1, Nate Mentus 1, Bryson Mitchell 2, Nick Putnam 1), Fowler 4 (Carter Pline 1, Mason Pline 1, Owen Simmons 2).
Team fouls: Fowler 18, Laingsburg 11. Fouled out: Owen Simmons (F).
FOWLERVILLE 55, EATON RAPIDS 51
FOWLERVILLE — Geoffrey Knaggs led the Gladiators with 21 points in a CAAC White win over Eaton Rapids. Zack Kemp and Drew Shafer each had 14 points for the Greyhounds.
|
Eaton Rapids
|
9
|
12
|
19
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
51
|
Fowlerville
|
10
|
12
|
15
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
55
Eaton Rapids
Ben Gleeson 5 0-0 11, Zack Kemp 5 3-5 14, Jacob Osytczuk 3 0-0 9, Drew Shafer 5 3-3 14, R.J. VanVleet 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 7-10 51.
Fowlerville
Cameron Brigham 3 2-2 10, Caden Collins 2 0-0 5, Dan Judd 4 5-6 15, Geoffrey Knaggs 8 5-8 21, Nate Leonard 1 1-2 4. Totals 18 19-18 55.
3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 6 (Ben Gleeson 1, Zack Kemp 1, Drew Shafer 1), Fowlerville 6 (Cameron Brigham 2, Caden Collins 1, Dan Judd 2, Nate Leonard 1).
Team fouls: Fowlerville 13, Eaton Rapids 13.
FULTON 71, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 49
MIDDLETON — Nik Trefil scored 20 points for the Pirates (7-4, 5-3) in a CMAC victory over St. Patrick (5-6, 3-6). Nate Leahy scored 20 points for the Shamrocks. Caleb and Zach Walden each scored 14 points for Fulton.
|
Portland St. Patrick
|
12
|
15
|
9
|
13
|
—
|
49
|
Fulton
|
22
|
10
|
22
|
17
|
—
|
71
Portland St. Patrick
Noah Goodman 1 3-6 6, Blake Hodge 1 0-0 2, Sam Hodge 0 0-1 0, Nate Leahy 7 1-2 20, Dan Mackowiak 2 0-2 5, Brendan Schrauben 4 0-1 11, Graham Smith 2 1-3 5. Totals 17 5-15 49.
Fulton
Evan Barton 2 4-5 8, Blake Batis 1 2-2 4, Jake Brunner 0 1-2 1, Brevin Cassady 2 3-4 8, Colton Stipcak 1 0-0 2, Nik Trefil 8 0-0 20, Caleb Walden 5 0-0 14, Zach Walden 4 5-6 14. Totals 23 15-19 71.
3-Point Goals – Portland St. Patrick 10 (Noah Goodman 1, Nate Leahy 5, Dan Mackowiak 1, Brendan Schrauben 3), Fulton 10 (Brevin Cassady 1, Nik Trefil 4, Caleb Walden 4, Zach Walden 1).
Team fouls: Fulton 20, St. Patrick 18. JV score: Fulton 60, St. Patrick 45.
EAST LANSING 67, JACKSON 60
JACKSON — Brandon Johns netted 34 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the Trojans (12-0, 8-0) top CAAC Blue opponent Jackson (4-7, 2-6). Westin Myles added 12 points for East Lansing.
|
East Lansing
|
17
|
13
|
16
|
21
|
—
|
67
|
Jackson
|
14
|
23
|
8
|
15
|
—
|
60
East Lansing
Brandon Johns 14 4-5 34, Malik Jones 0 2-5 2, Westin Myles 4 2-2 12, Xzavier Odom 3 1-1 7, DeAndre Robinson 1 0-0 3, Noah Schon 3 0-0 9. Totals 25 9-13 67.
3-Point Goals – East Lansing 8 (Brandon Johns 2, Westin Myles 2, DeAndre Robinson 1, Noah Schon 3), Jackson 10.
Team fouls: East Lansing 9, Jackson 16.
HOLT 80, SEXTON 53
HOLT — Ar’tavious King led Holt with 20 points in a CAAC Blue win over the Big Reds. Jaron Faulds recorded a double-double for the Rams, with 13 points and 18 rebounds.
|
Holt
|
20
|
19
|
25
|
16
|
—
|
80
|
Sexton
|
13
|
17
|
13
|
10
|
—
|
53
Holt
Josh Adado 2 0-0 5, Myles Baker 2 4-4 8, Owen Brown 1 0-0 2, Caleb Cooper 5 3-6 13, Josh Denning 0 2-2 2, Jaron Faulds 4 5-8 13, Troy Jordan 1 1-2 3, Ar’tavious King 7 6-6 20, Malachi McClain 3 0-0 7, Robera Mengesha 0 1-2 1, Deandre Whetstone 2 0-0 6. Totals 27 22-28 80.
Sexton
Marcus Alston 3 2-4 8, Karl Brooks 6 8-12 20, Khari Foy-Walton 2 0-0 4, Jabril Rahim 1 1-3 3, Shayne Scruggs 0 1-2 1, Zervontae Smith 7 2-2 17. Totals 19 14-23 53.
3-Point Goals – Holt 4 (Josh Adado 1, Malachi McClain 1, Deandre Whetstone 2), Sexton 1 (Zervontae Smith 1).
Team fouls: Sexton 20, Holt 19. Fouled out: Scruggs (S), Manuel (S). JV score: Holt 55, Sexton 37
WEBBERVILLE 72, MORRICE 40
MORRICE — Webberville was led by Nick Militz, who had a game-high 32 points in a GAC Blue win over Morrice. Beau and Colton Dietz each added 11 points for the Orioles.
|
Webberville
|
12
|
30
|
22
|
8
|
—
|
72
|
Morrice
|
8
|
11
|
6
|
15
|
—
|
40
Webberville
Hunter Fairfield 4 0-1 8, Leo Fuller 1 0-0 3, Kayson Lycos 1 1-2 3, Hunter McGowan 2 0-0 4, Zack McGowan 1 0-0 2, Nick Militz 13 1-2 32, Jake Schneider 2 1-2 5, Nathan Walker 1 2-3 4, Zach Webster 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 8-14 72.
Morrice
Shane Cole 1 2-4 5, Beau Dietz 4 1-2 11, Colton Dietz 4 0-0 11, Connor Lucas 2 0-1 4, Gavin Lucas 1 2-6 5, Chris Rosin 1 1-3 4. Totals 13 6-16 40.
3-Point Goals – Webberville 6 (Leo Fuller 1, Nick Militz 5), Morrice 8 (Shane Cole 1, Beau Dietz 2, Colton Dietz 3, Gavin Lucas 1, Chris Rosin 1).
Team fouls: Morrice 15, Webberville 16. Fouled out: Fairfield
OKEMOS 67, EASTERN 54
OKEMOS — Jordan Henry and Luke Stagg each scored 15 points leading the Chiefs (8-3, 5-3) to a CAAC Blue victory over Eastern (3-9, 1-7). Skylar Wilson led all scorers with 25 points for the Quakers.
|
Eastern
|
11
|
13
|
18
|
12
|
—
|
54
|
Okemos
|
21
|
20
|
13
|
13
|
—
|
67
Eastern
Markiest Doss 1 0-0 2, Robert Fry 0 1-2 1, Willard Payne 1 0-0 2, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 5 5-5 15, Diante Smith 2 3-4 7, Tyrone Trainor 1 0-0 2, Skylar Wilson 9 4-4 25. Totals 19 13-18 54.
Okemos
Vail Hartman 4 2-4 12, Jordan Henry 6 3-9 15, Amjid Khogali-Watson 2 0-0 6, Noah Pruitt 1 3-5 5, Gerald Sambaer 0 4-4 4, Luke Stagg 6 1-4 15, Evan Thomas 3 3-3 10. Totals 22 16-29 67.
3-Point Goals – Lansing Eastern 3 (Skylar Wilson 3), Okemos 7 (Vail Hartman 2, Amjid Khogali-Watson 2, Luke Stagg 2, Evan Thomas 1).
Team fouls: Okemos 9, Eastern 23. Fouled out: Doss (E). JV Score: Okemos 60, Eastern 40.
OLIVET 79, LAKEWOOD 44
OLIVET — Delbert Redfield led the way for the Eagles (7-4, 4-2) with 16 points in a GLAC win over Lakewood (2-10, 1-6). Jake Holzhei netted 15 points for Olivet.
|
Lakewood
|
11
|
13
|
12
|
8
|
—
|
44
|
Olivet
|
18
|
20
|
25
|
16
|
—
|
79
Olivet
Eric Clark 0 2-2 2, Zane Fleming 3 1-1 7, Jake Holzhei 4 6-6 15, Lucas Johnson 1 0-0 2, Nick Jungel 3 1-3 7, Delbert Redfield 4 5-5 16, Dylan Redfield 4 2-2 10, Nate Zona 2 0-0 5. Totals 28 17-19 79.
3-Point Goals – Olivet 6 (Jake Holzhei 1, Delbert Redfield 3, Nate Zona 1).
ST. CHARLES 43, OVID-ELSIE 36
ELSIE — Carson Vincent scored 12 points and snagged seven rebounds for the Marauders (4-7, 3-4) in a TVC West loss to St. Charles.
|
St. Charles
|
11
|
7
|
10
|
15
|
—
|
43
|
Ovid-Elsie
|
6
|
7
|
14
|
9
|
—
|
36
Ovid-Elsie
Carter Davisson 1 0-0 3, Jerricho Herbelet 1 0-2 2, Wes Houska 2 0-0 4, Angerino Ramos 2 0-2 5, Karscen Sutliff 0 1-2 1, Liam Thompson 2 1-2 5, Carson Vincent 6 0-0 12, Cole Wittenberg 1 1-2 4. Totals 15 3-10 36.
3-Point Goals – St. Charles 1, Ovid-Elsie 3 (Carter Davisson 1, Angerino Ramos 1, Cole Wittenberg 1).
Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 16, St. Charles 7.
HASLETT 63, OWOSSO 49
OWOSSO — Evan Block scored 21 points to lead the Vikings (6-5, 4-2) to a CAAC Red victory over Owosso (2-8, 0-5). Drake Nover netted 15 points for the Trojans.
|
Haslett
|
19
|
17
|
12
|
15
|
—
|
63
|
Owosso
|
12
|
8
|
17
|
12
|
—
|
49
Haslett
Evan Block 9 1-1 21, Paul Fiorillo 0 2-4 2, H. Garrett 1 0-0 2, Patrick Hintz 2 0-0 5, Cal McIntosh 0 4-4 4, Avery McKinney 4 3-4 11, Mitchell Mowid 3 0-0 8, Hunter Nash 1 0-0 2, Damon Redmond 1 1-2 3, Jaden Thelen 0 2-2 2, Hyrum Tibbets 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 13-17 63.
Owosso
Jake Ackley 4 0-0 9, Andrew Dallas 0 1-2 1, Jordan Klapko 3 1-5 8, Cole Mallory 2 0-0 4, Nate Nicevski 1 2-2 4, Drake Nover 5 4-5 14, Gerritt Springsdorf 1 0-0 2, Garrett Walworth 1 0-0 3, Dakota Wells 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 8-14 49.
3-Point Goals – Haslett 6 (Evan Block 2, Patrick Hintz 1, Mitchell Mowid 2, Hyrum Tibbets 1), Owosso 3 (Jake Ackley 1, Jordan Klapko 1, Garrett Walworth 1).
Team fouls: Haslett 11, Owosso 13.
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 49, BATH 27
WESTPHALIA — Brice Thelen scored 16 points and had four steals and Ryan Smith had nine rebounds and eight assists to go with his two points to lead Pewamo-Westphalia (10-0, 8-0) to a victory over Bath. Jakob Cain led the Bees (4-6, 3-5) with eight points. Team fouls: Bath 17, Pewamo-Westphalia 11
|
Bath
|
8
|
9
|
3
|
7
|
—
|
27
|
Pewamo-Westphalia
|
10
|
15
|
10
|
14
|
—
|
49
Bath
Matt Anibal 2 0-0 4, Cade Bucht 0 0-1 0, Jakob Cain 3 0-1 8, Harry Gilstrap 2 2-3 7, Zach Parry 0 1-2 1, Max Tiraboschi 2 1-2 7, Sam Weiler 0 0-1 0. Totals 9 4-10 27.
Pewamo-Westphalia
Peyton Heckman 0 2-2 2, Logan Hengesbach 4 0-0 8, Jimmy Lehman 2 2-2 7, Andre Smith 1 2-4 5, Ryan Smith 1 0-1 2, Brice Thelen 6 2-2 16. Totals 17 8-12 49.
3-Point Goals – Bath 5 (Jakob Cain 2, Harry Gilstrap 1, Max Tiraboschi 2), Pewamo-Westphalia 4 (Jimmy Lehman 1, Andre Smith 1, Brice Thelen 2).
PORTLAND 48, IONIA 45
IONIA — Brett Patrick led the Raiders with a game-high 23 points in a CAAC White win over Ionia. Bobby Brandsen added 13 points for Portland (5-5, 4-2). Brady Swinehart scored 16 points and Cam Sanicki grabbed 15 rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-10, 0-6).
|
Ionia
|
13
|
12
|
12
|
8
|
—
|
45
|
Portland
|
8
|
12
|
10
|
18
|
—
|
48
Ionia
Larzon Caraballo 3 0-0 7, John Meyer 0 1-2 1, Cam Sanicki 2 2-3 6, Max Sharp 3 0-2 9, Brady Swinehart 5 6-11 16, Nick Szmanski 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 9-18 45.
Portland
Bobby Brandsen 6 0-0 13, Haydin Brandt 2 2-2 7, Cole McGregor 1 0-2 2, Brett Patrick 9 5-8 23, Owen Russell 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 7-12 48.
3-Point Goals – Ionia 6 (Larzon Caraballo 1, Max Sharp 3, Nick Szmanski 2), Portland 3 (Bobby Brandsen 1, Haydin Brandt 1, Owen Russell 1).
Team fouls: Portland 19, Ionia 13. sancki 15 rebounds, 5 assissts, ionia 1-10, portland 5-5
POTTERVILLE 57, MAPLE VALLEY 53
POTTERVILLE — Zach Yarger had a double-double for the Vikings with 19 points and 14 rebounds in a nonleague win over Maple Valley. Evan Adrianson had a team-high 19 for the Lions.
|
Maple Valley
|
8
|
17
|
15
|
13
|
—
|
53
|
Potterville
|
18
|
16
|
16
|
7
|
—
|
57
Maple Valley
Evan Adrianson 7 5-12 19, Drew Allen 0 2-2 2, Jacob Brighton 3 0-0 8, Jacob Moore 1 1-3 3, Alex Musser 2 0-0 5, Logan Valliuete 3 8-16 14, Dylan Walker 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 16-33 53.
Potterville
Sam Corbin 2 0-0 6, Hunter Geisenhauer 4 0-0 8, Cole Krause 5 2-2 12, Tyler Moulder 1 0-0 2, Isiah Steimer 2 0-0 5, Zach Yarger 6 7-11 19. Totals 18 9-14 57.
3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 3 (Jacob Brighton 2, Alex Musser 1), Potterville 4 (Sam Corbin 2, Isiah Steimer 1).
Team fouls: Potterville 21, Maple Valley 14. Fouled out: Ross (P), Allen (MV).
DANSVILLE 66, SARANAC 36
SARANAC — Ben Lober netted 19 points for the Aggies in a CMAC win over Saranac. Caleb Hodgson added 16 points for Dansville.
|
Dansville
|
14
|
19
|
10
|
23
|
—
|
66
|
Saranac
|
9
|
13
|
5
|
9
|
—
|
36
Dansville
Carter Frantz 5 3-3 14, Caleb Hodgson 7 1-2 16, Ben Lober 8 0-0 19, Cole Minnis 1 2-2 4, Devin Patrick 1 0-0 2, Brendan Ryder 1 0-0 2, Hayden Voss 1 5-6 7, Ethan Young 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 11-13 66.
Saranac
Preston Adgate 1 3-6 5, Tyler Bowen 2 0-0 6, Jacob Bruinekool 5 1-1 11, Brendan Gardner 1 0-0 3, Luke Gillette 1 0-0 2, Taven Haskins 1 1-4 3, Brady Jackson 1 1-2 3, Connor McElvain 0 1-2 1, Kyle Young 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 9-17 36.
3-Point Goals – Dansville 5 (Carter Frantz 1, Caleb Hodgson 1, Ben Lober 3), Saranac 3 (Tyler Bowen 2, Brendan Gardner 1).
Team fouls: Saranac 14, Dansville 16.
ST. JOHNS 63, WAVERLY 46
|
Waverly
|
10
|
13
|
12
|
11
|
—
|
46
|
St. Johns
|
13
|
18
|
15
|
17
|
—
|
63
Waverly
Tevin Ali 2 3-4 7, Kenny Brewer 1 2-2 4, Keshawn Harris 5 3-4 14, Mike Pete 2 3-4 7, Jaden Sutton 5 2-6 14. Totals 15 13-21 46.
St. Johns
Hayden Dyer 1 1-1 3, Ben Feldpausch 3 2-5 10, Ross Feldpausch 7 1-2 16, Brandon Huhn 6 2-2 18, Konnor Near 3 0-0 6, Caleb Paksi 3 4-7 10. Totals 23 10-17 63.
3-Point Goals – Waverly 3 (Keshawn Harris 1, Jaden Sutton 2), St. Johns 7 (Ben Feldpausch 2, Ross Feldpausch 1, Brandon Huhn 4).
STOCKBRIDGE 38, PERRY 30
STOCKBRIDGE — Kolby Canfield scored a game-high 16 points to lead Stockbirdge to an overtime victory over Perry. Kyle Lilley had six points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Panthers (5-8). Reese Middleton score a team-high 10 points for the Ramblers. Team fouls: Perry 17, Stockbridge 6
|
Perry
|
2
|
8
|
10
|
9
|
1
|
—
|
30
|
Stockbridge
|
5
|
11
|
8
|
5
|
9
|
—
|
38
Perry
Brad Cronk 2 0-0 4, Logan Danaher 1 1-2 3, Eddie Dunn 1 0-0 2, C.J. King 4 0-0 8, Reese Middleton 4 1-2 10, Bryan Weiler 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 2-4 30.
Stockbridge
Kolby Canfield 6 4-9 16, Liam Corby 1 6-8 9, Mason GeeMontgomery 0 3-4 3, Kyle Lilley 3 0-0 6, Jacob Stadafore 1 0-0 2, Hunter Winnie 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 13-21 38.
3-Point Goals – Perry 2 (Reese Middleton 1, Bryan Weiler 1), Stockbridge 1 (Liam Corby 1).
LANSING CATHOLIC 76, WILLIAMSTON 72
|
Lansing Catholic
|
15
|
20
|
19
|
22
|
—
|
76
|
Williamston
|
24
|
21
|
7
|
20
|
—
|
72
Lansing Catholic
Nick Baker 0 1-2 1, Colin Day 3 0-0 9, Evan Gadola 4 1-1 10, Josh Kramer 8 0-1 17, Chuck Plaehn 12 2-3 30, Matt Plaehn 2 2-4 7. Totals 29 6-11 76.
Williamston
Sy Barnett 8 0-0 18, Sean Cobb 6 0-0 13, Mitchell Cook 1 2-2 4, Joey Elenbaas 2 0-0 4, Cole Kleiver 7 7-7 25, Caleb Smith 2 1-1 5, Frankie Toomey 1 1-2 3. Totals 27 11-12 72.
3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 10 (Colin Day 3, Evan Gadola 1, Josh Kramer 1, Chuck Plaehn 4, Matt Plaehn 1), Williamston 7 (Sy Barnett 2, Sean Cobb 1).
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
ITHACA 48, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY 34
ITHACA — Kayla Belles led the Yellowjackets with 21 points, 13 rebounds, 11 blocks and six steals in a TVC West win over Michigan Lutheran Seminary.
Team fouls: Ithaca 15, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 12.
|
Michigan Lutheran Seminary
|
7
|
8
|
7
|
12
|
—
|
34
|
Ithaca
|
9
|
14
|
7
|
18
|
—
|
48
Ithaca
Kayla Belles 8 5-8 21, Maddie Brock 1 1-2 3, Kelsey Hessbrook 2 1-2 5, Aubrey Sanchez 1 0-0 2, Mackelle Thompson 3 1-2 8, Sam Vermeesch 3 0-0 6, Avery Wood 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 8-15 48.
3-Point Goals – Ithaca 2 (Mackelle Thompson 1, Avery Wood 1).
EATON RAPIDS 60, FOWLERVILLE 53
FOWLERVILLE — Samantha McDaniel and Arianna Sysum each scored 16 points to lead the Greyhounds to an overtime victory over the Gladiators. Meghan Douglass hit five-three pointers to lead Fowlerville in scoring with 15 points.
|
Eaton Rapids
|
8
|
20
|
11
|
10
|
11
|
—
|
60
|
Fowlerville
|
12
|
20
|
13
|
4
|
4
|
—
|
53
Eaton Rapids
Isabell Ausel 2 0-0 4, Payton Benjamin 4 0-0 8, Paige Boden 2 0-2 4, Samantha McDaniel 5 4-5 16, Arianna Sysum 4 8-10 16, Anne-Marie Wright 3 3-4 12. Totals 20 15-21 60.
Fowlerville
Meghan Douglass 5 0-0 15, Jackie Jarvis 2 4-6 8, Averie Latson 1 2-2 4, Sarah Matlock 2 0-3 5, Elie Smith 4 0-0 10, Ollie Updike 4 1-2 11. Totals 18 7-13 53.
3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 5 (Samantha McDaniel 2, Anne-Marie Wright 3), Fowlerville 10 (Meghan Douglass 5, Sarah Matlock 1, Elie Smith 2, Ollie Updike 2).
OLIVET 70, LAKEWOOD 55
OLIVET — Teona Feldpausch led all scorers with 32 points for the Eagles (7-1, 11-2) in a GLAC win over Lakewood (6-2, 8-5). Rebecca Kutch had a team-high 21 points for the Vikings.
Team fouls: Olivet 15, Lakewood 17. JV Score: Olivet 58, Lakewood 47.
|
Lakewood
|
10
|
13
|
20
|
12
|
—
|
55
|
Olivet
|
23
|
16
|
11
|
20
|
––
|
70
Lakewood
Maranda Barton 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Geiger 3 0-0 6, Aaron Keitzman 2 2-4 6, Rebecca Kutch 9 2-3 21, Erica Potter 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Richmond 4 4-4 12, Gabie Shellenbarger 3 0-1 6. Totals 23 8-12 55.
Olivet
Lexy Devlin 2 2-3 8, Teona Feldpausch 12 7-9 32, Logan Kyre 5 4-6 15, Logan McLane 1 0-0 2, Ally Platzer 1 0-0 3, Noelle Rhode 1 2-3 4, Gracen Zaremba 2 0-0 6. Totals 24 15-21 70.
3-Point Goals – Lakewood 1 (Rebecca Kutch 1), Olivet 7 (Lexi Devlin 2, Teona Feldpausch 1, Logan Kyre 1, Ally Platzer 1, Gracen Zaremba 2) .
CORUNNA 49, MT. MORRIS 35
CORUNNA — Baylee Balcom scored 16 points to lead Corunna to a victory over Mt. Morris. Team fouls: Corunna 13, Mt. Morris 14
|
Mt. Morris
|
10
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
—
|
35
|
Corunna
|
5
|
15
|
19
|
10
|
—
|
49
Corunna
Baylee Balcom 5 1-2 16, Maddie Birchmeier 1 0-1 2, . Dingens 2 0-0 4, Mariah Dunkin 4 0-0 8, . Feldpausch 2 4-6 9, Miller Lantis 1 2-2 4, Avery Lovejoy 1 3-6 6. Totals 16 10-17 49.
3-Point Goals – Corunna 7 (Baylee Balcom 5, . Feldpausch 1, Avery Lovejoy 1).
DEWITT 52, MASON 39
DEWITT — Madison Petersen scored 15 points to lead the Panthers (12-1, 5-1) to a CAAC Red win over Mason (7-4, 2-4). Autumn Kissman netted 20 points and Johanna Parson scored 14 for the Bulldogs.
Team fouls: DeWitt 10, Mason 12. JV score: DeWitt 55, Mason 19.
|
Mason
|
13
|
10
|
8
|
8
|
—
|
39
|
DeWitt
|
14
|
11
|
21
|
6
|
—
|
52
Mason
Autumn Kissman 9 2-2 20, Johnna Parsons 6 1-2 14, Katherine Rochon 1 0-0 2, Audrey Wassner 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 3-4 39.
DeWitt
Grace George 4 6-6 14, Annie McIntosh 2 0-0 4, Jessah McManus 3 4-4 11, Sydney Mills 3 2-2 8, Madison Petersen 6 0-0 15. Totals 18 12-12 52.
3-Point Goals – Mason 2 (Johnna Parsons 1, Audrey Wassner 1), DeWitt 4 (Jessah McManus 1, Madison Petersen 3).
GRAND LEDGE 61, EVERETT 35
GRAND LEDGE — Makenzie Todd led all scorers with 16 in a CAAC Blue win over Everett. Milecia Griffin scored 10 points for the Vikings.
Team fouls: Grand Ledge 16, Everett 21.
|
Everett
|
8
|
12
|
5
|
10
|
—
|
35
|
Grand Ledge
|
16
|
18
|
14
|
13
|
—
|
61
Everett
Ny’Azia Blankenburg 1 0-0 2, Jalina Crawford 1 0-0 3, Amara Croft 1 0-2 3, Milecia Griffin 2 5-8 10, LaShay Hursey 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Martinez 1 0-2 3, Alexis Smith 1 4-7 6, Precious Thurman 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 9-17 35.
Grand Ledge
Jazmyn Ayers 2 0-0 4, Lauren Edlin 0 0-1 0, Lindsay Goodman 1 0-0 2, Tilly Guild 2 5-8 9, Allyson Hunt 3 3-4 9, Andrea Kinlock 1 0-0 2, Maddie McKinley 2 0-0 6, Brooke Rambo 1 0-0 3, Courtney Sharland 3 2-4 8, Sam Sharland 0 2-4 2, Makenzie Todd 5 5-7 16. Totals 20 17-28 61.
3-Point Goals – Everett 4 (Jalina Crawford 1, Amara Croft 1, Milecia Griffin 1, Alyssa Martinez 1), Grand Ledge 4 (Maddie McKinley 2, Brooke Rambo 1, Makenzie Todd 1).
EAST LANSING 74, JACKSON 38
JACKSON — Jaida Hampton finished with 23 points to lead East Lansing to a victory over Jackson. Aazhenii Nye added 14 for the Trojans. Team fouls: East Lansing 15, Jackson 22
|
East Lansing
|
21
|
17
|
20
|
16
|
—
|
74
|
Jackson
|
6
|
8
|
15
|
9
|
—
|
38
East Lansing
Sanaya Gregory 3 5-10 11, Jaida Hampton 8 7-8 23, Kalaia Hampton 1 1-2 3, Amelia McNutt 3 3-4 9, Aaliyah Nye 5 0-1 13, Aashawnti Nye 0 1-2 1, Aazhenii Nye 6 2-2 14. Totals 26 19-29 74.
3-Point Goals – East Lansing 3 (Aaliyah Nye 3), Jackson 2.
LESLIE 38, LANSING CHRISTIAN 35
Hailey Wilson scored eight points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Blackhawks (5-7, 2-6) in a GLAC victory over the Pilgrims (5-8, 2-6). Grace Haley led the Pilgrims with 12 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, surpassing 500 rebounds for her career.
Team fouls: Lansing Christian 22, Leslie 14. Fouled out: Woodland (LC).
|
Leslie
|
7
|
11
|
9
|
11
|
—
|
38
|
Lansing Christian
|
5
|
9
|
11
|
10
|
—
|
35
Leslie
Loralei Berry 2 1-3 7, Jaycee Chappell 1 3-4 5, Brooke Cowing 1 1-5 4, Toria Jones 1 0-0 2, Britney Medcoff 1 1-3 3, Madison Montgomery 2 4-10 8, Rachel Scott 0 1-3 1, Hailey Wilson 4 0-1 8. Totals 12 11-29 38.
Lansing Christian
Grace Haley 4 4-8 12, Jackie Moore 0 1-2 1, Gabby Moran 1 0-0 2, Rilyn Ross 3 1-4 10, Kealeigh Usiak 2 0-2 5, Sarah Voss 1 0-0 2, Natalie Woodland 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 6-16 35.
3-Point Goals – Leslie 3 (Loralei Berry 2, Brooke Cowing 1), Lansing Christian 5 (Rilyn Ross 3, Kealeigh Usiak 1, Natalie Woodland 1).
HOLT 53, SEXTON 28
Kaylie Townsend led the Rams with 14 points in a CAAC Blue win over Sexton. Tori Blackman had a game-high 15 points for the Big Reds.
Team fouls: Sexton 9, Holt 9.
|
Holt
|
9
|
14
|
10
|
20
|
—
|
53
|
Sexton
|
8
|
3
|
10
|
7
|
—
|
28
Holt
Syri Ammon 1 0-0 2, Charve Chappell 2 0-0 4, Alliyiah Demmers 1 2-2 4, Olivia Hornak 3 0-0 6, Imani Malone 6 0-1 12, D. Mills 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Mooney 1 0-0 2, Jentree Powell 1 1-2 3, Shamayah Scates 0 1-2 1, Kaylie Townsend 5 0-0 14, Katelyn Whiteman 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 4-10 53.
Sexton
Lacie Allen 0 0-2 0, Radasha Ashley 1 0-0 3, Tori Blackman 3 8-12 15, Keara Diggs 1 0-0 2, Carshay Marillo 3 0-2 6, Merina Walker 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 8-14 28.
3-Point Goals – Holt 4 (Kaylie Townsend 4), Sexton 2 (Radasha Ashley 1, Tori Blackman 1).
MORRICE 46, WEBBERVILLE 18
MORRICE — Jaymie Smith scored 13 points for the Orioles (7-3, 4-1) in a GAC Blue win over Webberville (5-6, 3-3). Grace Hull netted 11 points for the Spartans. Taylor Hewitt tallied 11 points and five steals for Morrice.
Team fouls: Morrice 13, Webberville 13.
|
Webberville
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
6
|
—
|
18
|
Morrice
|
17
|
13
|
12
|
4
|
—
|
46
Webberville
Grace Hull 5 1-4 11, Brianna Long 0 1-3 1, Torri Simmons 0 0-1 0, Mackenzie Tyler 3 0-0 6. Totals 8 2-8 18.
Morrice
Taylor Hewitt 4 2-4 11, Kylee Kiczenski 0 0-1 0, Zena Latunski 2 0-0 4, Maddie Lewis 1 0-0 2, Savannah Lombardo 1 0-0 2, Gracie Nowak 2 0-0 4, Olivia Riley 4 0-2 9, Jaymie Smith 4 2-3 13, Jenna Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 5-12 46.
3-Point Goals – Morrice 5 (Taylor Hewitt 1, Olivia Riley 1, Jaymie Smith 3).
OKEMOS 52, EASTERN 13
OKEMOS — Jasmine Clerkley tallied a double-double, netting 14 points and grabbing 14 rebounds for the Chiefs (9-3, 7-1) in a CAAC Blue win over Eastern (2-9, 2-6). Laya Hartmann scored 22 points for Okemos.
Team fouls: Okemos 9, Eastern 12.
|
Eastern
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
—
|
13
|
Okemos
|
16
|
7
|
14
|
15
|
—
|
52
Eastern
Tanaesha Daniels 1 0-0 2, Nautiqa Garcia 2 2-4 6, Paris Hinton 1 0-0 2, Jamari McKinney 1 0-0 3. Totals 5 2-4 13.
Okemos
Jasmine Clerkley 7 0-0 14, Laya Hartman 7 6-8 22, Oke Johnson 1 0-0 2, MacKenzie McClelland 1 0-0 2, Bergin Robinson 1 0-0 3, Maddie Sernack 2 1-2 6, Skylar Westfall 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 8-12 52.
3-Point Goals – Eastern 1 (Jamari McKinney 1), Okemos 4 (Laya Hartman 2, Bergin Robinson 1, Maddie Sernack 1).
OVID-ELSIE 41, ST. CHARLES 29
ELSIE — Emma Samson led the Marauders with 14 points in a nonleague win over St. Charles. Jenna Gerwitz added 13 points for Ovid-Elsie.
Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 10, St. Charles 19.
|
St. Charles
|
5
|
4
|
8
|
12
|
—
|
29
|
Ovid-Elsie
|
5
|
5
|
22
|
9
|
—
|
41
Ovid-Elsie
Lauren Barton 0 1-2 1, Jenna Gewirtz 3 6-6 13, Kennedy Haynes 0 2-4 2, Katy Hurst 1 0-0 2, Emma Samson 5 0-2 14, Kylee Sevenski 1 3-6 5, Erin Witt 1 1-5 4. Totals 11 13-25 41.
3-Point Goals – Ovid-Elsie 6 (Jenna Gewirtz 1, Emma Samson 4, Erin Witt 1).
HASLETT 57, OWOSSO 29
OWOSSO — Imania Baker led the Vikings with 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a CAAC Red win over Owosso (2-10, 0-5). Annisa Whims added 10 points for Haslett (8-6, 4-2).
Team fouls: Owosso 16, Haslett 16.
|
Haslett
|
10
|
15
|
17
|
15
|
—
|
57
|
Owosso
|
2
|
5
|
13
|
9
|
—
|
29
Haslett
Imania Baker 11 1-4 23, Sydnee Dennis 4 0-0 9, Olivia Green 1 0-0 2, Sophie Hall 2 0-0 4, Courtney Stolicker 1 0-0 3, Annisa Whims 0 10-11 10, Teagan Woodworth 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 11-15 57.
Owosso
Ashley Abrams 1 2-2 4, Brittany Barone 1 1-2 3, Brooke Edington 0 3-4 3, Ellie Hood 1 0-0 2, Kate Jones 1 1-2 3, . Kincaid 0 1-2 1, Riane Ochodnieky 1 0-0 3, Anna Raffaelli 2 0-4 5, Lauren Spicer 1 1-2 3, Carmen de Santiago 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-18 29.
3-Point Goals – Haslett 2 (Sydnee Dennis 1, Courtney Stolicker 1), Owosso 2 (Riane Ochodnieky 1, Anna Raffaelli 1).
IONIA 44, PORTLAND 38
PORTLAND — Jaylynn Williams scored her 1,000th career point in a CAAC White win over Portland (3-8, 2-4). Williams had a game-high 26 points for the Bulldogs (7-6, 3-3).
Team fouls: Portland 19, Ionia 19. Fouled out: Graber (P), Kirby (I)
|
Ionia
|
8
|
14
|
11
|
11
|
—
|
44
|
Portland
|
3
|
17
|
7
|
11
|
—
|
38
Ionia
Mya Bianchi 1 0-0 2, Abby Frost 1 0-0 2, Taylor Kirby 1 2-2 5, Elizabetth Listerman 0 0-1 0, Ashlyn May 3 3-4 9, Jaylynn Williams 6 11-12 26. Totals 12 16-19 44.
Portland
Leslie Barker 0 3-4 3, Shelby Battley 3 2-2 8, Cally Goodman 2 1-2 7, Hannah Graber 0 0-3 0, Lauren Russell 0 6-6 6, Jorie Rutkowski 0 3-4 3, Olivia Sandborn 4 3-4 11. Totals 9 18-25 38.
3-Point Goals – Ionia 4 (Taylor Kirby 1, Jaylynn Williams 3), Portland 2 (Cally Goodman 2).
POTTERVILLE 39, MAPLE VALLEY 33
POTTERVILLE — Emily Walter scored 11 points to lead the Vikings (3-8) to a nonleague victory over Maple Valley (0-12). Britani Shilton led the Lions with nine points.
Team fouls: Potterville 26, Maple Valley 26. Fouled out: Cramer (P), Mater (MV), Allen (MV), Huges (MV).
|
Maple Valley
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
13
|
—
|
33
|
Potterville
|
6
|
11
|
11
|
11
|
—
|
39
Maple Valley
Corlee Allen 3 0-2 7, Eliana Heinze 0 3-4 3, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 2 0-2 4, Kaylee Huges 0 0-2 0, Bekah Mater 2 3-8 7, Hannah McGlocklin 0 1-2 1, Taryn Medina 1 0-0 2, Britani Shilton 4 1-5 9. Totals 12 8-25 33.
Potterville
Heidi Christiansen 3 0-2 6, Carrie Cramer 1 2-7 4, Madison Gasch 2 0-0 4, Tressa Harmon 0 2-4 2, Chanler Kendrick 1 2-2 4, Sierra Kendrick 2 0-0 4, Kylee Marcussen 0 2-9 2, Shiann Wabindato 1 0-1 2, Emily Walter 4 2-10 11. Totals 14 10-35 39.
3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 1 (Corlee Allen 1), Potterville 1 (Emily Walter 1).
WAVERLY 52, ST. JOHNS 39
ST. JOHNS — Alisia Smith netted 18 points for Waverly (8-4, 5-2) in a CAAC Red win over the Redwings (6-7, 2-4). Maddie Maloney had a team-high 14 points for St. Johns.
Team fouls: St. Johns 21, Waverly 14.
|
Waverly
|
15
|
6
|
12
|
19
|
—
|
52
|
St. Johns
|
9
|
4
|
15
|
11
|
—
|
39
Waverly
Maya Bennett 2 2-3 6, Maya Garrett 2 0-0 4, Isabella Pizzo 1 2-4 4, Tazjah Pruitt 1 0-0 2, Alisia Smith 7 3-4 18, Malin Smith 2 0-3 4, Evelyn Taylor 1 0-0 3, Priscilla Trainor 0 2-2 2, Jazlynn Wilcox 2 2-2 7, Ciara Willheart 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 11-18 52.
St. Johns
Erika Ballinger 3 0-0 7, Nina Bozzo 3 0-0 6, Morgan Hoover 0 1-2 1, Lauren Lasceski 1 0-0 2, Maddie Maloney 2 9-10 14, Maddie Robbins 1 3-4 5, Alexis Sillman 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 13-16 39.
3-Point Goals – Waverly 3 (Alisia Smith 1, Evelyn Taylor 1, Jazlynn Wilcox 1), St. Johns 2 (Erika Ballinger 1, Maddie Maloney 1).
STOCKBRIDGE 44, PERRY 37
STOCKBRIDGE — The Panthers were led by Rachel Smith, who netted 22 points in a GLAC win over Perry. Alyssa Welsh had a team-high 17 points for the Ramblers.
Team fouls: Stockbridge 9, Perry 15. JV Score: Stockbridge 31, Perry 36.
|
Perry
|
4
|
6
|
14
|
13
|
—
|
37
|
Stockbridge
|
15
|
12
|
10
|
7
|
—
|
44
Perry
Sophie Brenke 2 0-0 4, Ali Delau 1 0-2 2, Alicia McConnell 4 0-0 8, Gracie Ohlmer 3 0-0 6, Alyssa Welsh 6 3-4 17. Totals 16 3-6 37.
Stockbridge
Emily Breslin 2 1-2 5, Madison Howard 1 1-3 3, Rachel Smith 7 5-6 22, Jessica Taylor 3 7-7 13, Faith Whitt 0 1-3 1. Totals 13 15-21 44.
3-Point Goals – Perry 2 (Alyssa Welsh 2), Stockbridge 3 (Rachel Smith 3).
WILLIAMSTON 68, LANSING CATHOLIC 38
WILLIAMSTON — Maddie Watters netted 22 points for the Hornets (12-1, 6-0) in a CAAC White victory over Lansing Catholic (6-6, 3-4). Becka Poljan scored 15 points for the Cougars.
Team fouls: Williamston 13, Lansing Catholic 15. Fouled out: Jacobs (LC).
|
Lansing Catholic
|
8
|
7
|
7
|
16
|
—
|
38
|
Williamston
|
14
|
27
|
15
|
12
|
—
|
68
Lansing Catholic
Devan Buda 1 0-0 2, Meghan Gillespie 1 1-2 3, Lauren Hanes 3 3-3 9, Maggie Jacobs 2 0-0 6, Jordan Pence 1 0-0 2, Becka Poljan 5 5-6 15, Kayla Sanford 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 10-14 38.
Williamston
Paige Basore 5 1-1 11, Emma Davis 0 1-2 1, Kenzie Lewis 1 0-0 3, Elana Lycos 2 6-6 12, Allison Peplowski 2 2-4 6, Abby Rancour 0 1-2 1, Allie Sherrer 1 2-2 5, Maddie Watters 8 3-3 22, Halle Wisbiski 2 2-3 7. Totals 21 18-23 68.
3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 2 (Maggie Jacobs 2), Williamston 8 (Kenzie Lewis 1, Elana Lycos 2, Allie Sherrer 1, Maddie Watters 3, Halle Wisbiski 1).
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ