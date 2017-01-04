Basketball scores and stats for Jan. 3



BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP





DANSVILLE 59, BATH 56

DANSVILLE — Caleb Hodgson led the way for the Aggies (2-4, 1-2) with 24 points and nine rebounds in a CMAC victory over the Bees (2-3, 1-1). Harry Gilstrap led the Bees in scoring with 18 points.

Bath 11 8 12 25 — 56 Dansville 12 8 17 22 — 59

Bath

Matt Anibal 0 1-6 1, . Deveau 5 0-3 11, Joey Emery 1 0-1 2, Harry Gilstrat 7 1-4 18, Aime Nafuta 0 1-2 1, Zach Perry 5 1-2 13, Max Triaboschi 3 1-2 8, Sam Weiler 1 0-3 2. Totals 22 5-23 56.

Dansville

Carter Frantz 2 7-10 11, Caleb Hodgson 8 8-11 24, Devin Patrick 1 3-5 5, Brendan Ryder 3 0-0 6, Hayden Voss 3 2-3 10, Josh Wheldon 1 1-6 3. Totals 18 21-35 59.

3-Point Goals – Bath 7 (. Deveau 1, Harry Gilstrat 3, Zach Perry 2, Max Triaboschi 1), Dansville 2 (Hayden Voss 2).

Team fouls: Dansville 17, Bath 26. Fouled out: Deveau (B).

EATON RAPIDS 47, LESLIE 37

EATON RAPIDS — Drew Shafer scored 25 points for the Greyhounds (2-3) in a nonleague victory over the Blackhawks (3-3). Andrew Cowan led the Blackhawks scoring 21 points.

Leslie 12 9 9 7 — 37 Eaton Rapids 8 14 15 10 — 47

Leslie

Andrew Cowan 6 4-5 21, Cullen Cox 0 1-2 1, Kellen Frohriep 2 1-2 6, Justin Kaimon 3 0-1 6, Trey Waldofsky 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 6-10 37.

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 2 0-0 6, Zack Kemp 2 0-0 4, Matt Morcross 1 0-0 2, Jacob Osytczuk 2 2-2 8, Drew Shafer 9 4-6 25, Carlos Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-8 47.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 7 (Andrew Cowan 5, Kellen Frohriep 1, Trey Waldofsky 1), Eaton Rapids 7 (Nathan Dassance 2, Jacob Osytczuk 2, Drew Shafer 3).

Team fouls: Leslie 10, Eaton Rapids 13. JV score: Leslie 43, Eaton Rapids 33.

GRAND LEDGE 57, ST. JOHNS 44

GRAND LEDGE — Jayke Houghton scored 20 points to lead the Comets to a victory over St. Johns. Nick Crocker added 10 points for Grand Ledge. Ben Feldpausch led the Redwings with 15 points.

St. Johns 7 16 12 9 — 44 Grand Ledge 5 16 16 20 — 57

St. Johns

Hayden Dyer 0 0-1 0, Ben Feldpausch 5 4-4 15, Ross Feldpausch 0 2-2 2, Brandon Huhn 2 2-4 7, A. Jakus 1 2-2 4, K. Near 1 0-0 2, Caleb Paksi 6 2-3 14. Totals 15 12-16 44.

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 5 0-2 10, Nick Goebel 3 0-0 6, Stephen Hall 0 1-2 1, Jayke Houghton 8 1-4 20, Javel Lewis 1 0-0 2, Alex McCready 1 4-5 6, Luke Smith 1 4-4 6. Totals 19 10-17 57.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 3 (Jayke Houghton 3) St. Johns (Ben Feldpausch 1, Brandon Huhn 1).

LAKEWOOD 54, BELDING 51

LAKE ODESSA — Josh Campeau tallied a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds leading the Vikings (1-5) over Belding (1-4) in a nonleague matchup. Colton Webber-Mitchell added 11 points for Lakewood.

Belding 13 4 15 19 — 51 Lakewood 9 10 10 25 — 54

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 6 11-14 23, Nathan DeVries 2 0-0 4, Jacob Elenbaas 3 1-2 7, Doug Flessner 1 0-0 2, Bryant Makley 1 2-4 4, Cole Rickerd 1 1-2 3, Colton Webber-Mitchell 4 2-3 11. Totals 18 15-24 54.

3-Point Goals – Belding MS 5, Lakewood 3 (Colton Webber-Mitchell 1).

Team fouls: Lakewood 20, Belding 17. Fouled out: Ellenbaas (L).

ANN ARBOR PIONEER 58, EASTERN 45

Willard Payne scored 11 points for the Quakers (1-4) in a nonleague loss to Ann Arbor Pioneer (5-3). Robert Fry also netted seven points for Eastern.

Ann Arbor Pioneer 15 17 10 16 — 58 Eastern 15 7 12 11 — 45

Eastern

Reggie Austin 1 0-0 2, Anthony Byrd Jr. 0 3-4 3, Jorrell Christian 1 2-4 4, Markiest Doss 4 0-0 8, Robert Fry 1 4-4 7, Willard Payne 5 0-0 11, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 2 0-0 5, Skylar Wilson 2 0-2 5. Totals 16 9-14 45.

3-Point Goals – Ann Arbor Pioneer 5, Eastern 4 (Robert Fry 1, Willard Payne 1, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 1, Skylar Wilson 1).

Team fouls: Eastern 19, Pioneer 14. Fouled out: Doss (E).

WAVERLY 48, EVERETT 43

Jaden Sutton and Keshawn Harris each netted 12 points leading the Warriors (3-1) over their nonleague opponent Vikings (3-2). Jalen Hayes led all scorers with 14 points for Everett. Tevin Ali scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds for Waverly.

Waverly 6 15 17 10 — 48 Everett 9 11 15 8 — 43

Waverly

Tevin Ali 3 3-6 9, Keshawn Harris 6 0-1 13, Tyshon Harris 1 0-0 3, Mike Pete 3 2-2 8, Jaden Sutton 2 7-10 13, Darrius Thompson 0 0-2 0, Tony Trice 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 12-22 48.

Everett

Jonny Bowers 2 0-0 5, Kujuan Burton 0 0-1 0, Kel Fomby 2 0-2 6, Marquez Gordon 0 2-2 2, Jalen Hayes 4 4-5 14, Serge Niyitegeka 0 1-2 1, Nyrell Powell 4 2-7 10, Dante Walton 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 10-21 43.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 4 (Keshawn Harris 1, Tyshon Harris 1, Jaden Sutton 2), Everett 5 (Jonny Bowers 1, Kel Fomby 2, Jalen Hayes 2).

Team fouls: Everett 19, Waverly 17. Fouled out: Nyrell Powell (E).

MASON 64, FOWLERVILLE 54

MASON — Brett Beaune led the Bulldogs with a game-high 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a nonleague win over Fowlerville. Noah Anderson, Andreyas Bermudez and Garren Lattig each added nine points for Mason. Dan Judd scored 16 points and Nick Semke had 11 points for the Gladiators.

Fowlerville 14 11 11 18 — 54 Mason 18 16 11 19 — 64

Fowlerville

Caden Collins 2 3-4 8, Dan Judd 4 8-11 16, Nate Leonard 2 0-0 6, Tom Quaine 1 0-2 2, Brady Salter 2 0-1 4, Nick Semke 4 3-4 11. Totals 18 15-24 54.

Mason

Noah Anderson 4 1-2 9, Brett Beaune 5 4-7 18, Andreyas Bermudez 3 3-4 9, Desmond Davis 1 3-5 5, Garren Lattig 4 1-2 9, JJ Mataya 0 1-2 1, Brooks Mires 3 0-1 7, Brandon Showers 1 3-4 6. Totals 21 16-26 64.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 3 (Caden Collins 1, Nate Leonard 2), Mason 6 (Brett Beaune 4, Brooks Mires 1, Brandon Showers 1).

Team fouls: Mason 21, Fowlerville 21. JV score: Mason 56, Fowlerville 24

OKEMOS 64, CHARLOTTE 37

OKEMOS — Jordan Henry led the Chiefs with 16 points in a nonleague win over Charlotte. Vail Hartman scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Okemos (4-1). Kyle Peterson scores a game-high 21 points for the Orioles (3-2).

Charlotte 6 10 9 12 — 37 Okemos 10 15 16 23 — 64

Charlotte

Preston Axel 3 3-3 9, Kyle Peterson 8 4-6 21, Cameron Ramos 1 1-3 3, Jordan Tropp 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 8-12 37.

Okemos

Ryan Behan 1 0-0 2, Vail Hartman 2 6-8 10, Jordan Henry 4 8-10 16, Trevor Houston 0 1-2 1, A.J. Ines 1 0-1 2, Noah Pruitt 2 0-0 4, Collin Richardson 2 3-4 7, Gerald Sambaer 3 1-2 9, Luke Stagg 4 1-4 9, Evan Thomas 0 4-4 4. Totals 19 24-35 64.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 1 (Kyle Peterson 1), Okemos 2 (Gerald Sambaer 2).

Team fouls: Okemos 15, Charlotte 21. Fouled: Hoesli (C). JV score: Okemos 52, Charlotte 29.

OVID-ELSIE 61, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY 35

ELSIE — Liam Thompson and Carson Vincent each scored 16 points, had five rebounds and two blocks to lead Ovid-Elsie to a victory over Michigan Lutheran Seminary.

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 13 3 10 9 — 35 Ovid-Elsie 20 14 10 17 — 61

Ovid-Elsie

Michael Beno 2 1-2 6, Parker Bukantis 0 1-2 1, Carter Davisson 1 0-0 2, Jerricho Herbelet 1 0-2 2, Wes Houska 2 0-2 4, Jakob Loynes 1 1-1 3, Angerino Ramos 2 1-4 6, Karsten Sutliff 1 0-2 3, Liam Thompson 7 0-0 16, Carson Vincent 8 0-1 16, Cole Wittenberg 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 4-16 61.

3-Point Goals – Michigan Lutheran Seminary 5, Ovid-Elsie 5 (Michael Beno 1, Angerino Ramos 1, Karsten Sutliff 1, Liam Thompson 2).

Total fouls: Ovid-Elsie 10, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 12

LAKE FENTON 55, OWOSSO 37

OWOSSO — Drake Nover scored 13 points for the Trojans in a nonleague loss to Lake Fenton.

Lake Fenton 17 11 14 13 — 55 Owosso 6 13 11 7 — 37

Owosso

Jake Ackley 2 0-1 5, Jordan Klapko 1 2-2 5, Cole Mallory 0 3-4 3, Nate Nicevski 4 0-0 8, Drake Nover 6 1-3 13, Nick Prater 1 0-0 2, Zach Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 7-14 37.

3-Point Goals – Lake Fenton 3, Owosso 2 (Jake Ackley 1, Jordan Klapko 1).

Team fouls: Owosso 18, Lake Fenton 15. JV score: Lake Fenton 49, Owosso 45

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 63, FULTON 45

Fulton 9 11 8 17 — 45 Pewamo-Westphalia 11 21 21 10 — 63

Fulton

Evan Barton 2 2-2 6, Cole Blair 5 5-6 17, Jake Brunner 0 3-4 3, Brevin Cassady 3 3-6 9, Colton Stipcak 1 0-3 2, Caleb Walden 2 0-0 6, Zach Walden 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 13-21 45.

Pewamo-Westphalia

Brendan Fox 1 0-1 3, . Heckman 2 1-2 7, Jimmy Lehman 4 0-0 11, Isaiah Schafer 0 1-2 1, Coy Simon 1 1-4 3, Andre Smith 2 1-2 5, Ryan Smith 2 4-4 9, Brice Thelen 4 0-0 8, Garrett Trierweiler 3 2-2 8. Totals 23 10-17 63.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 4 (Cole Blair 2, Caleb Walden 2), Pewamo-Westphalia 7 (Brendan Fox 1, . Heckman 2, Jimmy Lehman 3, Ryan Smith 1).

Team fouls: Pewamo-Westphalia 14, Fulton 18

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



CHARLOTTE 41, OKEMOS 37

CHARLOTTE — Carly Sheblo scored 15 points, and hit all six of her free-throws in the fourth quarter, to lead Charlotte to a victory over Okemos. Emily Friar added nine points for the Orioles (3-5). Jasmine Clerkley scored 13 points and Laya Hartman added 12 points for the Chiefs (4-2).

Okemos 6 8 12 11 — 37 Charlotte 8 9 11 13 — 41

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 4 5-8 13, Laya Hartman 5 0-0 12, Oke Johnson 0 1-2 1, MacKenzie McClelland 0 1-2 1, Bergin Robinson 0 2-2 2, Maddie Sernack 1 0-0 3, Skylar Westfall 0 2-5 2, Leah Zaleski 1 0-2 3. Totals 11 11-21 37.

Charlotte

Ashley Beck 0 1-2 1, Ashley Friar 1 0-0 2, Emily Friar 1 7-9 9, Maleia Hale 2 1-2 5, Brianna Hasler 2 0-0 4, Lauren Pryor 1 0-1 2, Carly Sheblo 4 6-7 15, Madison Stewart 0 3-6 3. Totals 11 18-27 41.

3-Point Goals – Okemos 4 (Laya Hartman 2, Maddie Sernack 1, Leah Zaleski 1), Charlotte 1 (Carly Sheblo 1).

Team fouls: Charlotte 20, Okemos 22. JV Score: Charlotte 34, Okemos 18

FOWLERVILLE 45, MASON 43

Mason 11 8 6 18 — 43 Fowlerville 9 11 15 10 — 45

Mason

Jane Barkholz 1 0-0 2, Alexa Kaschinske 2 0-2 4, Autumn Kissman 5 1-4 11, Johnna Parsons 3 0-0 6, Katherine Rochon 2 0-1 4, Claudia Vondra 1 0-0 2, Audrey Wassner 5 0-0 14. Totals 19 1-7 43.

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglas 2 0-0 6, Jackie Jarvis 4 5-10 14, Averie Latson 1 0-0 2, Elie Smith 4 3-3 11, Ollie Updike 4 0-0 12. Totals 15 8-13 45.

3-Point Goals – Mason 4 (Audrey Wassner 4), Fowlerville 7 (Meghan Douglas 2, Jackie Jarvis 1, Ollie Updike 4).

Team fouls: Mason 15, Fowlerville 10. Fouled out: Parsons (M).

IONIA 55, EASTERN 32

IONIA — Jaylynn Williams netted 26 points and dished out five assists for the Bulldogs (5-2) in a nonlegue victory over the Quakers (0-5). Tanaesha Daniels scored 10 points for Eastern. Taylor Kirby grabbed 13 rebounds with her six points for Ionia.

Eastern 9 9 10 4 — 32 Ionia 15 14 8 18 — 55

Eastern

Tanaesha Daniels 4 2-7 10, Amara Dixon 1 2-2 4, Natuiqa Garcia 2 2-4 6, Paris Hinton 2 0-0 4, Jalisa Jones 1 0-0 2, Jamari McKinney 1 0-0 2, Dayshay Stanley 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 6-13 32.

Ionia

Maya Bianthi 1 0-0 2, Abby Frost 3 0-0 6, Brooke Gregory 2 0-0 6, Taylor Kirby 3 0-0 6, Elizabetth Listerman 1 0-0 3, Ashlyn May 1 2-2 4, Alex Noffsinger 1 0-0 2, Jaylynn Williams 6 10-14 26. Totals 18 12-18 55.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 7 (Brooke Gregory 2, Elizabetth Listerman 1, Jaylynn Williams 4).

Team fouls: Ionia 11, Eastern 20.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 49, LANSING CATHOLIC 38

Kaylea Stone led the Eagels (4-2) with 16 points in a nonleague win over Lansing Catholic (3-3). Haleigh Hubbell grabbed 15 rebounds for Carson City-Crystal. Maggie Jacobs scored 11 points for the Cougars.

Carson City-Crystal 11 12 11 15 — 49 Lansing Catholic 15 10 2 11 — 38

Carson City-Crystal

Megan Dailey 4 2-4 11, Bailey Fitzpatrick 2 1-4 7, Haleigh Hubbell 4 0-0 8, Kaylea Stone 6 0-0 16, Cara Wiles 1 4-7 7. Totals 17 8-18 47.

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 1 0-2 2, Meghan Gillespie 1 2-2 4, Maggie Jacobs 4 0-0 11, Steffi Kracko 3 3-4 9, Jordan Pence 1 0-0 2, Becka Poljan 3 0-0 6, Katy Shannon 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-8 38.

3-Point Goals – Carson City-Crystal 7 (Megan Dailey 1, Bailey Fitzpatrick 1, Kaylea Stone 4, Cara Wiles 1), Lansing Catholic 3 (Maggie Jacobs 3).

Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 20, Carson City Crystal 10. Fouled out: Devan Buda (LC).

OVID-ELSIE 37, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY 19

ELSIE — Emma Samson led the Marauders scoring 13 points and grabbing eight rebounds in a TVC win over Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (3-3, 1-2). Erin Witt added seven points for Ovid-Elsie (4-2, 1-2).

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 6 1 2 10 — 19 Ovid-Elsie 13 7 11 6 — 37

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 0 2-6 2, Kenzie Cunningham 1 1-2 3, Jenna Gewirtz 2 2-5 6, Kennedy Haynes 1 0-0 2, Katy Hurst 0 1-2 1, Emma Samson 3 4-9 13, Kylee Sevenski 1 1-2 3, Erin Witt 2 2-2 7. Totals 10 13-28 37.

3-Point Goals – Ovid-Elsie 4 (Emma Samson 3, Erin Witt 1).

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 16, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 19

ITHACA 37, SHEPHERD 32

SHEPHERD — Kayla Belles tallied a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Yellowjackets (4-1) in a nonleague win over Shepherd (2-4). Avery Wood helped out with 12 points.

Ithaca 11 6 14 6 — 37 Shepherd 4 11 6 11 — 32

Ithaca

Kayla Belles 4 7-10 15, Maddie Brock 3 0-1 6, Mackelle Thompson 1 0-0 2, Sam Vermeesch 1 0-0 2, Avery Wood 4 2-4 12. Totals 13 8-17 37.

3-Point Goals – Ithaca 2 (Avery Wood 2), Shepherd 3.

Team fouls: Ithaca 18, Shepherd 13. Fouled out: Vermeesch (I).

ST. JOHNS 51, GRAND LEDGE 42

ST. JOHNS — Maddie Maloney scored 20 points and tallied seven assists for the Redwings (4-3) in a nonleague victory over the Comets (3-4). Makenzie Todd led the Comets in scoring with 11 points. Nine Bozzo finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for St. Johns.

Grand Ledge 9 12 14 7 — 42 St. Johns 8 13 16 14 — 51

Grand Ledge

Jade Ayers 4 1-2 9, Lindsay Goodman 1 0-0 3, Allyson Hunt 1 0-2 2, Maddie McKinley 2 0-0 6, Brooke Rambo 2 0-0 4, Courtney Sharland 2 1-6 5, Sam Sharland 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Todd 4 1-2 11. Totals 17 3-12 42.

St. Johns

Erika Ballinger 2 0-0 4, Nina Bozzo 6 1-2 13, Megan Lasceski 2 1-4 6, Maddie Maloney 5 6-8 20, Nicole Miller 2 0-0 5, Alexis Sillman 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 8-14 51.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 5 (Lindsay Goodman 1, Maddie McKinley 2, Makenzie Todd 2), St. Johns 7 (Megan Lasceski 1, Maddie Maloney 4, Nicole Miller 1, Alexis Sillman 1).

Team fouls: St. Johns 9, Grand Ledge 14. JV Score: Grand Ledge 28, St. Johns 25.

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 43, ASHLEY 37

PORTLAND — Hannah Greenwood led the Shamrocks (4-2) with 14 points and nine rebounds in a nonleague win over Ashley. Nicole Hardman scored a game-high 15 points for the Bears (3-3).

Ashley 9 9 9 10 — 37 Portland St. Patrick 5 15 13 10 — 43

Ashley

Bailey Edgar 2 2-4 6, Anna Fabus 0 0-3 0, Nicole Hardman 6 1-2 15, Madi Howe 2 0-0 6, Haley Wilson 2 6-10 10. Totals 12 9-19 37.

Portland St. Patrick

Katie Coyne 3 0-1 6, Chloe Cross 1 2-9 4, Annie Dunderman 2 0-0 5, Hannah Greenwood 6 2-3 14, Katie Jones 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Schneider 0 0-2 0, Amelia Schrauben 1 1-4 3, Kylee Schrauben 1 0-2 2, Laney Schrauben 2 2-2 7. Totals 19 7-23 43.

3-Point Goals – Ashley 4 (Nicole Hardman 2, Madi Howe 2), Portland St. Patrick 2 (Annie Dunderman 1, Laney Schrauben 1).

Team fouls: Portland St. Patrick 18, Ashley 20. JV score: St. Patrick 34, Ashley 27.

WAVERLY 65, EVERETT 15

Alisia Smith led all scorers with 12 points for the Warriors (4-3) in a nonleague victory over the Vikings (0-6). Eleven players chipped in on the scoring for the Warriors, including 10 points by Ciara Willheart.

Everett 0 5 4 6 — 15 Waverly 25 11 12 17 — 65

Everett

Ny’Azia Blankenburg 1 0-0 2, Amara Croft 1 0-0 3, Maribelle Herrera 0 1-2 1, LaShay Hursey 1 1-2 3, Alyssa Martinez 1 0-0 3, Martaysia Mclaine 1 0-0 2, Alexis Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 3-6 15.

Waverly

Maya Bennett 2 1-2 5, Maya Garrett 1 2-2 4, Kyra Patterson 2 0-0 5, Isabella Pizzo 1 2-2 4, Tazjah Pruitt 2 0-0 5, Alisia Smith 3 6-8 12, Malin Smith 2 2-6 6, Evelyn Taylor 1 3-5 5, Priscilla Trainor 2 0-0 4, Jazlynn Wilcox 2 1-4 5, Ciara Willheart 4 1-3 10. Totals 22 18-32 65.

3-Point Goals – Everett 2 (Amara Croft 1, Alyssa Martinez 1), Waverly 3 (Kyra Patterson 1, Tazjah Pruitt 1, Ciara Willheart 1).

Team fouls: Waverly 10, Everett 20. JV score: Waverly 55, Everett 23.