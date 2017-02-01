Basketball scores and stats for Jan. 31

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



EATON RAPIDS 61, NORTHWEST 53

JACKSON — Zack Kemp, Jacob Osytczuk and Drew Shafer each had 11 points for the Greyhounds (4-9) in a nonleague win over Northwest. Ben Gleeson added 10 points for Eaton Rapids.

Eaton Rapids 21 13 10 17 — 61 Northwest 12 9 13 19 — 53

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 1 0-0 3, Ben Gleeson 3 3-4 10, Zack Kemp 3 3-4 11, Matt Morcross 1 1-3 4, Jacob Osytczuk 3 4-4 11, Drew Shafer 3 5-6 11, Carlos Thompson 1 0-0 2, R.J. VanVleet 1 6-7 9. Totals 17 22-28 61.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 7 (Nathan Dassance 1, Ben Gleeson 1, Zack Kemp 2, Matt Morcross 1, Jacob Osytczuk 1, R.J. VanVleet 1), Northwest 5.

Team fouls: Northwest 20, Eaton Rapids 14. Fouled out: Kemp (ER)

OLIVET 77, BRONSON 26

BRONSON — Delbert Redfield led the way for the Eagles (8-4) with 21 points and six steals in a nonleague win over Bronson (4-8). Nick Jungel tallied a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists for Olivet.

Olivet 18 32 19 8 — 77 Bronson 6 5 9 6 — 26

Olivet

Zane Fleming 1 0-0 2, Colin Grady 1 0-0 3, Matt Hooson 6 0-1 12, Lucas Johnson 3 0-0 6, Nick Jungel 3 5-6 11, Delbert Redfield 9 0-0 21, Dylan Redfield 4 1-1 10, Brad Sinclair 1 0-0 3. Totals 32 7-9 77.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 6 (Colin Grady 1, Delbert Redfield 3, Dylan Redfield 1, Brad Sinclair 1).

Team fouls: Olivet 13.

FOWLERVILLE 57, STOCKBRIDGE 40

FOWLERVILLE — Dan Judd netted a game-high 26 points for the Gladiators in a nonleague win over Stockbridge. The Panthers were led by Kolby Canfield, who had a team-high 16 points.

Stockbridge 11 6 16 7 — 40 Fowlerville 10 17 12 18 — 57

Stockbridge

Kyler Buurma 0 0-0 3, Kolby Canfield 7 2-5 16, Mason GeeMontgomery 3 3-4 10, Kyle Lilley 3 2-2 8, T. Stadafore 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 7-11 40.

Fowlerville

Mitch Bishop 1 0-0 2, Cameron Brigham 0 1-2 1, Caden Collins 2 0-0 6, Dan Judd 11 4-5 26, Geoffrey Knaggs 6 2-4 14, Nate Leonard 1 0-0 3, Andrew Spalding 1 2-2 5. Totals 14 9-13 57.

3-Point Goals – Stockbridge 3 (Kyler Buurma 1, Mason GeeMontgomery 1, T. Stadafore 1), Fowlerville 4 (Caden Collins 2, Nate Leonard 1, Andrew Spalding 1).

Team fouls: Fowlerville 13, Stockbridge 14.

OKEMOS 59, HASLETT 52

HASLETT — Luke Stagg and Jordan Henry each had 13 points for the Rams in a nonleague win over Haslett. Evan Thoms and Vail Jordan added 15 points each for Holt (9-3). Evan Block scored a game-high 18 points for the Vikings (6-6).

Okemos 12 16 16 15 — 59 Haslett 14 14 8 16 — 52

Okemos

Vail Hartman 5 0-0 11, Jordan Henry 4 4-4 13, Amjid Khogali-Watson 1 0-0 3, Patrick Nugent 0 0-2 0, Noah Pruitt 2 0-0 5, Gerald Sambaer 0 2-4 2, Luke Stagg 6 1-2 13, Evan Thomas 3 5-6 11. Totals 21 12-19 59.

Haslett

Evan Block 7 4-4 18, Patrick Hintz 3 0-0 9, Cal McIntosh 1 0-0 2, Avery McKinney 0 2-2 2, Mitchell Mowid 5 0-0 15, Damon Redmond 1 0-0 2, Jaden Thelen 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 6-6 52.

3-Point Goals – Okemos 5 (Vail Hartman 1, Jordan Henry 2, Amjid Khogali-Watson 1, Noah Pruitt 1), Haslett 8 (Patrick Hintz 3, Mitchell Mowid 5).

Team fouls: Haslett 19, Okemos 9. JV score: Okemos 54, Haslett 53.

JACKSON 68, LANSING CATHOLIC 64

Josh Kramer scored 20 points and had three assists to lead Lansing Catholic in a loss to Jackson. Colin Day and Chuck Plaehn each added 12 points for the Cougars (6-5).

Jackson 22 24 13 9 — 68 Lansing Catholic 16 21 15 12 — 64

Lansing Catholic

Nick Baker 1 0-0 0, Alex Bres 3 0-0 6, Colin Day 4 0-0 12, Matt Plaehn 3 2-3 10. Totals 23 11-12 64.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 9, Lansing Catholic 5 (Colin Day 4).

JV Score: Jackson won, it was like 54 to uh, 44, something like that

WAVERLY 74, EASTERN 54

Jaden Sutton scored a game-high 19 points for the Warriors in a nonleague victory over Eastern. Mike Pete and Tevin Ali each added 12 points for Waverly. Bukhari Sheik-Omar tallied 17 points and Willard Payne had 15 points for the Quakers.

Waverly 9 26 16 23 — 74 Eastern 10 16 16 12 — 54

Waverly

Tevin Ali 4 4-7 12, Kenny Brewer 1 1-1 3, Elijah Curtis 1 1-2 3, Keshawn Harris 4 0-0 9, Tyshon Harris 1 0-0 3, Mike Pete 5 2-5 12, David Smith 2 0-0 4, Jaden Sutton 7 4-5 19, Darrius Thompson 2 3-5 7, Tony Trice 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 15-25 74.

Eastern

Anthony Byrd Jr. 1 0-0 2, Markiest Doss 2 0-1 4, Robert Fry 1 0-0 2, Costa Gianiodis 1 1-2 3, Willard Payne 6 1-2 15, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 3 11-11 17, Tyrone Trainor 1 1-2 3, Skylar Wilson 3 0-1 8. Totals 18 14-19 54.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 3 (Keshawn Harris 1, Tyshon Harris 1, Jaden Sutton 1), Lansing Eastern 4 (Willard Payne 2, Skylar Wilson 2).

Team fouls: Waverly 19, Eastern 21

SEXTON 78, IONIA 43

Khari Foy-Walton had a double-double for Sexton with 12 points and 11 rebounds in a nonleague win over Ionia, while teammate Zervontae Smith had a game-high 17 points. Cam Sanicki netted 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Ionia 11 11 10 11 — 43 Sexton 19 19 14 26 — 78

Ionia

Jared Christiansen 1 0-0 3, Patrick Hull 2 0-5 4, Parker Kirby 1 1-2 3, John Meyer 0 2-2 2, Brandon Miller 3 0-0 6, Cam Sanicki 7 0-0 14, Max Sharp 2 0-0 6, Brady Swinehart 1 0-0 2, Alec White 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 2-9 43.

Sexton

Marcus Alston 3 0-0 6, Karl Brooks 2 0-0 4, Eric Covington 2 0-0 5, Khari Foy-Walton 6 0-0 12, D’Carlo Manuel 2 0-0 4, Brandon Powers 3 0-0 8, Jabril Rahim 2 0-0 4, Shayne Scruggs 4 3-3 11, Zervontae Smith 6 4-6 17, Kortez Williams 3 1-2 7. Totals 33 8-11 78.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 4 (Jared Christiansen 1, Max Sharp 2, Alec White 1), Sexton 4 (Eric Covington 1, Brandon Powers 2, Zervontae Smith 1).

Team fouls: Sexton 11, Ionia 8. JV Score: Ionia 60, Sexton 47.

DANSVILLE 62, LESLIE 52

LESLIE — Caleb Hodgson led the Aggies (7-5) with 17 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in a nonleague win over Leslie (6-6). Andrew Cowan and Kenaree Estes each had 10 for the Blackhawks. Team fouls: Leslie 15, Dansville 18. Fouled out: Estes (L), Ryder (D). JV Score: Dansville 52, Leslie 39.

Dansville 10 17 13 22 — 62 Leslie 8 12 19 13 — 52

Dansville

Carter Frantz 2 2-3 6, Caleb Hodgson 6 4-6 17, Devin Patrick 1 2-2 4, Brendan Ryder 7 1-2 15, Hayden Voss 3 6-6 12, Josh Wheldon 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 15-19 62.

Leslie

Camden Austin 2 2-6 7, Shane Connelly 0 0-0 3, Andrew Cowan 4 0-0 10, Kenaree Estes 4 2-6 10, Kellen Frohriep 0 0-0 6, Justin Kaimon 4 1-2 9, Trey Waldofsky 2 2-2 7. Totals 19 7-16 52.

3-Point Goals – Dansville 1 (Caleb Hodgson 1), Leslie 7 (Camden Austin 1, Shane Connelly 1, Andrew Cowan 2, Kellen Frohriep 2, Trey Waldofsky 1).

WEBBERVILLE 43, MAPLE VALLEY 38

VERMONTVILLE — Zack McGowan scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Spartans (8-2) to a nonleague win over Maple Valley (1-10). Evan Adrianson scored 12 points for the Lions.

Webberville 15 10 3 15 — 43 Maple Valley 6 11 11 10 — 38

Webberville

Hunter Fairfield 3 0-0 6, Hunter McGowan 1 0-0 2, Zack McGowan 6 1-2 14, Nick Militz 3 5-6 12, Jake Schneider 2 1-2 6, Nathan Walker 0 3-4 3. Totals 14 10-14 43.

Maple Valley

Evan Adrianson 6 0-3 12, Drew Allen 1 0-3 3, Jacob Brighton 1 0-0 2, Dustin Moore 1 0-0 2, Alex Musser 1 5-6 8, Logan Valliuete 4 1-3 11. Totals 14 6-15 38.

3-Point Goals – Webberville 2 (Zack McGowan 1, Nick Militz 1, Jake Schneider 1), Maple Valley 4 (Drew Allen 1, Alex Musser 1, Logan Valliuete 2).

Team fouls: Maple Valley 13, Webberville 17. JV score: Maple Valley 59, Webberville 56.

MASON 57, CHARLOTTE 39

MASON — Brett Beaune netted 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-7) in a nonleague win over Charlotte (4-8). Cameron Ramos led the way for the Orioles scoring 14 points.

Charlotte 5 9 14 11 — 39 Mason 10 7 23 17 — 57

Charlotte

Will Brendlinger 1 0-0 2, Garret Colgrave 0 1-2 1, John Hoesli 1 2-2 5, Julius Laaser 1 0-0 2, Kyle Peterson 2 3-6 7, Cameron Ramos 5 2-2 14, Jordan Tropp 2 3-3 8. Totals 12 11-15 39.

Mason

Noah Anderson 3 1-2 7, Brett Beaune 3 3-4 10, Andreyas Bermudez 1 0-0 2, Desmond Davis 1 5-6 7, Alec Jordan 0 3-6 3, Garren Lattig 2 3-5 7, Brooks Mires 1 0-0 2, Travis Mussell 2 8-11 12, Brandon Showers 3 0-0 6, Jordan Swiler 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 24-36 57.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 4 (John Hoesli 1, Cameron Ramos 2, Jordan Tropp 1), Mason 1 (Brett Beaune 1).

Team fouls: Mason 15, Charlotte 24. JV score: Mason 43, Charlotte 14.

OVID-ELSIE 79, ST. LOUIS 58

ELSIE — Carson Vincent scored 22 points for the Marauders in a TVC win over St. Louis. Liam Thompson had 18 points and Jakob Loynes added 10 points and 10 assists for Ovid-Elsie (5-7, 4-4).

St. Louis 12 14 12 20 — 58 Ovid-Elsie 17 21 24 17 — 79

Ovid-Elsie

Parker Bukantis 1 4-4 7, Carter Davisson 1 0-0 3, Jericho Herblet 2 3-6 7, Wes Houska 1 1-2 3, Jakob Loynes 4 1-2 10, Angerino Ramos 2 0-0 5, Karscen Sutliff 1 0-0 3, Liam Thompson 8 0-0 18, Carson Vincent 10 2-4 22, Cole Wittenberg 0 1-2 1. Totals 30 12-20 79.

3-Point Goals – St. Louis 7, Ovid-Elsie 7 (Parker Bukantis 1, Carter Davisson 1, Jakob Loynes 1, Angerino Ramos 1, Karscen Sutliff 1, Liam Thompson 2).

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 20, St. Louis 15.

PORTLAND 53, LAKEWOOD 44

Lakewood 7 17 9 11 — 44 Portland 12 14 11 16 — 53

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 8 6-8 23, Nathan DeVries 0 0-2 0, Jacob Elenbaas 2 0-0 5, Doug Flessner 2 1-2 6, Logan Hazel 1 2-4 5, Cole Rickerd 1 0-0 3, Colton Webber-Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 9-16 44.

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 6 4-4 18, Haydin Brandt 1 2-2 4, Reid Martzke 0 0-2 0, Brett Patrick 7 4-7 18, Brett Pong 0 0-4 0, Owen Russell 4 2-2 13. Totals 18 12-21 53.

3-Point Goals – Lakewood 5 (Josh Campeau 1, Jacob Elenbaas 1, Doug Flessner 1, Logan Hazel 1, Cole Rickerd 1), Portland 5 (Bobby Brandsen 2, Owen Russell 3).

Team fouls: Portland 16, Lakewood 18.

ST. JOHNS 59, MT. PLEASANT 45

ST. JOHNS — Ross Feldpausch and Brandon Huhn each scored 12 points to help lead the Redwings (10-3) to a nonleague win over Mt. Pleasant (6-3). Ben Feldpausch netted 10 points for St. Johns.

Mt. Pleasant 10 17 6 12 — 45 St. Johns 12 15 21 11 — 59

St. Johns

Hayden Dyer 1 0-0 2, Ben Feldpausch 3 2-3 11, Ross Feldpausch 6 0-0 12, Brandon Huhn 4 2-2 12, A. Jakus 1 2-2 4, Joey Kratzer 1 0-0 2, Konnor Near 2 1-2 5, Caleb Paksi 3 1-2 7, Nathan Stehlik 1 0-0 2, Matthew Stewart 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-11 59.

3-Point Goals – Mt.Pleasant 5, St. Johns 5 (Ben Feldpausch 3, Brandon Huhn 2).

Team fouls: St. Johns 17, Mt. Pleasant 11. Fouled out: Near (SJ). JV Score: St. Johns 54, Mt. Pleasant 52.

LANSING CHRISTIAN 54, TRI-UNITY CHRISTIAN 39

WYOMING — Matt Havey scored 21 points and had three steals to lead Lansing Christian to a win over Tri-Unity Christian. Preston Granger added 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Pilgrims (10-2).

Lansing Christian 8 14 18 14 — 54 Tri-Unity Christian 13 13 7 6 — 39

Lansing Christian

Zach Betcher 2 0-0 4, Forrest Bouyer 2 0-0 5, Preston Granger 6 2-5 14, Matt Havey 7 3-3 21, Nick Jamieson 1 0-0 2, Kyle Lebeda 2 0-0 5, Josh Moore 0 0-1 0, Andrew Prieskorn 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 5-9 54.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 7 (Forrest Bouyer 1, Matt Havey 4, Kyle Lebeda 1, Andrew Prieskorn 1), Tri-Unity Christian 4.

Team fouls: Tri-Unity Christian 17, Lansing Christian 16. JV Score: Lansing Christian 46, Tri-Unity Christian 42

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



FOWLERVILLE 50, STOCKBRIDGE 41

STOCKBRIDGE — Elie Smith led the Gladiators with 16 points in a nonleague victory over Stockbridge. Jessica Taylor netted 13 points for the Panthers.

Fowlerville 10 9 13 18 — 50 Stockbridge 13 4 10 14 — 41

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglass 5 0-0 12, Jackie Jarvis 3 6-8 12, Averie Latson 2 4-4 8, Sarah Matlock 0 0-2 0, Elie Smith 4 6-6 16, Ollie Updike 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 18-22 50.

Stockbridge

Rachel Smith 3 2-2 10, Faith Whitt 2 0-1 6, Madison Howard 0 2-2 2, Jessica Taylor 4 5-6 13, Emily Breslin 5 0-1 10. Totals 14 9-12 41.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 4 (Meghan Douglass 2, Elie Smith 2), Stockbridge 4 (Rachel Smith 2, Faith Whitt 2).

Team fouls: Stockbridge 18, Fowlerville 15. Fouled out: Whitt (S).

BRECKENRIDGE 54, ASHLEY 48

ASHLEY — Nicole Hardman tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Bears (4-8, 3-6) in a MSAC loss to Breckenridge (6-7, 5-4). Madi Howe scored 14 points and Haley Wilson grabbed 11 rebounds for Ashley.

Team fouls: Ashley 17.

Breckenridge 9 13 8 15 9 — 54 Ashley 9 3 19 14 3 — 48

Ashley

Kennedy Bearden 1 0-2 2, Bailey Edgar 0 0-2 0, Anna Fabus 4 1-4 9, Nicole Hardman 4 7-8 15, Madi Howe 5 0-0 14, Haley Wilson 3 2-8 8. Totals 17 10-24 48.

3-Point Goals – Ashley 4 (Madi Howe 4).

BATH 51, SARANAC 27

BATH — Jessica Stoskopf scored 12 points and Tessa Hosford added 11 to lead the Bees to a victory over Saranac. Ellie Hardy led Saranac with 11.

Saranac 8 3 4 12 — 27 Bath 10 14 16 11 — 51

Saranac

Andrea Chipman 2 0-2 4, Kelsey Coulier 0 2-6 2, Ellie Hardy 1 9-13 11, Averi Lamp 2 0-0 4, Kendahl Overbeck 0 2-2 2, Kayla Young 2 0-1 4. Totals 7 13-26 27.

Bath

Emily Angell 1 0-0 2, Taylor Buck 1 0-0 2, Bailey Holtham 3 0-0 9, Tait Hosford 2 0-2 4, Tessa Hosford 5 0-0 11, Kayla McCrimmon 1 0-0 2, Kassidy Moffitt 3 0-0 6, Taryn Peru 1 0-0 3, Jessica Stoskopf 6 0-3 12. Totals 23 0-7 51.

3-Point Goals – Bath 5 (Bailey Holtham 3, Tessa Hosford 1, Taryn Peru 1).

MASON 51, CHARLOTTE 41

CHARLOTTE — The Bulldogs were led by Autumn Kissman, who had 33 points and nine rebounds in a nonleague win over Charlotte. Emily Friar had a game-high 14 points for the Orioles. Team fouls: Charlotte 16, Mason 13. JV Score: Charlotte 42, Mason 38.

Mason 16 12 14 9 — 51 Charlotte 6 11 10 14 — 41

Mason

Jane Barkholz 2 0-1 4, Alexa Kaschinske 1 2-2 4, Autumn Kissman 15 3-3 33, Johnna Parsons 2 0-1 4, Katherine Rochon 3 0-0 6, Claudia Vondra 0 0-4 0, Emilie Wheeler 0 0-1 0. Totals 23 5-12 51.

Charlotte

Ashley Beck 1 1-2 3, Kylie Falk 0 2-2 2, Ashley Friar 1 0-0 3, Emily Friar 4 6-6 14, Maleia Hale 0 1-2 1, Brianna Hasler 1 0-0 2, Lauren Pryor 2 4-6 8, Carly Sheblo 3 0-0 8. Totals 12 14-18 41.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 3 (Ashley Friar 1, Carly Sheblo 2).

WILLIAMSTON 74, EAST LANSING 47

Williamston 25 15 16 18 — 74 East Lansing 13 16 6 12 — 47

Williamston

Paige Basore 2 0-0 4, Kenzie Lewis 1 2-2 4, Elana Lycos 3 0-0 7, Allison Peplowski 5 0-0 10, Maddie Watters 15 2-2 38, Halle Wisbiski 4 2-4 11. Totals 30 6-8 74.

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 1 3-4 5, Jaida Hampton 6 0-2 14, Kalaia Hampton 2 0-0 4, Alhura Lofton 1 0-2 2, Amelia McNutt 2 0-0 5, Aaliyah Nye 3 0-0 6, Aazhenii Nye 5 1-1 11. Totals 20 4-9 47.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 8 (Elana Lycos 1, Maddie Watters 6, Halle Wisbiski 1), East Lansing 3 (Jaida Hampton 2, Amelia McNutt 1).

Team fouls: Williamston 13, East Lansing 10.

FOWLER 47, DANSVILLE 25

FOWLER — Sidney Horak scored 10 points for the Eagles (3-10, 2-9) in a CMAC win over Dansville (1-11, 0-10). Violet Adkins led the Aggies with six points and nine rebounds.

Team fouls: Dansville 17, Fowler 21. Fouled out: Coatsworth (D).

Dansville 5 5 0 15 — 25 Fowler 11 9 14 13 — 47

Dansville

Violet Adkins 3 0-2 6, Meghan Byars 3 0-3 6, Alicia Coatsworth 0 2-2 2, Meghan Everts 0 3-6 3, Elena Fajardo 0 4-10 4, Shelby Knauff 2 0-2 4. Totals 8 9-25 25.

Fowler

Lauren Erk 0 2-2 2, Sidney Horak 2 3-6 10, Josie Koenigsknecht 1 2-6 4, Kennedy Koenigsknecht 1 0-0 3, Olivia Miller 0 0-1 0, Katie Piggott 1 4-4 6, Kayla Schafer 1 1-2 3, Madelyn Thelen 0 1-2 1, Alysaa Vandegriff 1 0-0 2, Maddie Veale 1 1-1 3, Sierra Watps 2 0-0 5, Haley Weber 2 0-0 4, Abby Wohlsert 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 14-24 47.

3-Point Goals – Fowler 3 (Sidney Horak 1, Kennedy Koenigsknecht 1, Sierra Watps 1).

LAINGSBURG 52, FULTON 26

MIDDLETON — Laingsburg was led by Sophie Wilsey who netted 19 points in a CMAC win over Fulton. Lyndsi Wolfe scored a team-high 10 for the Pirates.

Team fouls: Fulton 12, Laingsburg 19. JV Score: Laingsburg 33, Fulton 24.

Laingsburg 12 12 18 10 — 52 Fulton 7 9 4 6 — 26

Laingsburg

Tyler Adkins 0 2-2 2, Katie Eppard 1 0-0 2, Kenedy Franks 1 0-0 2, Michelle Hannah 0 0-0 6, Kara Mahoney 0 1-2 1, Alex Randall 5 2-2 12, Emily Soeltner 1 0-0 3, Sophie Strieff 2 0-0 4, Sylvia Strieff 0 1-4 1, Sophie Wilsey 8 1-1 19. Totals 20 7-11 52.

Fulton

Morgan Bolinger 2 3-5 8, Mia Canfield 1 1-2 3, Rachel Craft 0 1-2 1, Kylie Slavik 1 1-2 3, Morgan Warnke 0 1-4 1, Lyndsi Wolfe 5 0-0 10. Totals 11 7-15 26.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 5 (Michelle Hannah 2, Emily Soeltner 1, Sophie Wilsey 2), Fulton 3 (Morgan Bolinger 1).

PORTLAND 59, LAKEWOOD 39

LAKE ODESSA — Olivia Sandborn led the Raiders (5-9) with 17 points in a nonleague victory over Lakewood (7-6). Katelyn Richmond scored 17 points for the Vikings. Cally Goodman netted 11 points for Portland.

Team fouls: Lakewood 13, Portland 16.

Portland 18 11 12 18 — 59 Lakewood 4 15 6 14 — 39

Portland

Leslie Barker 3 2-6 8, Shelby Battley 1 0-0 2, Cally Goodman 4 1-2 11, Hannah Graber 1 0-0 2, . Kapcia 1 0-0 2, Lauren Russell 4 0-0 8, Jorie Rutkowski 4 0-0 9, Olivia Sandborn 8 1-3 17. Totals 26 4-11 59.

Lakewood

Maranda Barton 1 2-2 4, Kennedy Geiger 1 0-0 2, Aaron Keitzman 2 2-2 6, Rebecca Kutch 0 0-2 0, Erica Potter 0 4-6 4, Katelyn Richmond 6 2-2 17, Gabie Shellenbarger 2 2-3 6. Totals 12 12-17 39.

3-Point Goals – Portland 3 (Cally Goodman 2, Jorie Rutkowski 1), Lakewood 3 (Katelyn Richmond 3).

OLIVET 48, LANSING CATHOLIC 47

After missing the front end of a one-and-one, Lansing Catholic was up by one point with six seconds to play when Olivet’s Teona Feldpausch hit a game-winning runner as time expired.

Olivet 8 13 13 14 — 48 Lansing Catholic 12 14 7 14 — 47

Olivet

Lexy Devlin 1 2-2 5, Teona Feldpausch 4 6-9 14, Logan Kyre 1 5-6 7, Kelsie Letts 0 0-2 0, Logan McLane 2 0-0 5, Ally Platzer 1 0-0 3, Noelle Rhode 2 2-2 6, Gracen Zaremba 3 0-0 8. Totals 9 15-21 48.

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 1 2-2 5, Lauren Hanes 1 0-0 2, Maggie Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Steffi Kracko 3 4-5 10, Jordan Pence 1 0-0 2, Becka Poljan 5 1-2 11, Kayla Sanford 5 1-2 11, Katy Shannon 2 0-2 4. Totals 18 8-13 47.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 5 (Lexy Devlin 1, Logan McLane 1, Ally Platzer 1, Gracen Zaremba 2), Lansing Catholic 1 (Devan Buda 1, Becka Poljan 2). Total Fouls – Olivet 10, Lansing Catholic 20.

WAVERLY 64, EASTERN 16

DELTA TWP. — Alisia Smith led the Warriors with 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a nonleague win over Eastern. Tayjah Pruitt scored 13 points and Jazlynn Wilcox added 11 points and six steals for Waverly.

Waverly 27 18 12 7 — 64 Eastern 3 6 3 4 — 16

Waverly

Kyra Patterson 2 0-0 5, Tazjah Pruitt 4 4-6 13, Alisia Smith 6 2-5 14, Malin Smith 3 0-0 6, Evelyn Taylor 2 0-0 6, Priscilla Trainor 2 0-0 4, Jazlynn Wilcox 5 0-0 11, Ciara Willheart 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 6-11 64.

Eastern

Tanaesha Daniels 2 0-4 4, Nautiqa Garcia 1 2-4 5, Paris Hinton 1 0-0 2, Daiysha Stanley 2 1-2 5. Totals 6 3-10 16.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 6 (Kyra Patterson 1, Tazjah Pruitt 2, Evelyn Taylor 2, Jazlynn Wilcox 1), Eastern 1 (Nautiqa Garcia 1).

Team fouls: Eastern 11, Waverly 9. J Jones (E). JV score: Wavelry 59, Eastern 15

LANSING CATHOLIC 67, EVERETT 37

Devin Buda scored a game-high 17 points for the Cougars in a nonleague win over Everett. Maggie Jacobs had 16 points and Becca Poljan scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Lansing Catholic. Alexis Smith and Precious Thurman each had 10 points for the Vikings.

Team fouls: Everett 11, Lansing Catholic 14.

Lansing Catholic 17 21 12 17 — 67 Everett 8 11 11 7 — 37

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 7 3-3 17, Meghan Gillespie 3 1-2 7, Lauren Hanes 2 0-0 4, Maggie Jacobs 6 2-3 16, Steffi Kracko 2 2-2 6, Jordan Pence 0 0-1 0, Becka Poljan 3 7-10 13, Kayla Sanford 0 3-4 3, Katy Shannon 1 0-1 2. Totals 24 8-23 67.

Everett

Ny’Azia Blankenburg 1 1-2 3, Jalina Crawford 2 0-0 5, Amara Croft 1 0-0 2, Milecia Griffin 2 0-0 5, LaShay Hursey 1 0-0 2, Alexis Smith 1 8-14 10, Precious Thurman 5 0-1 10. Totals 13 9-17 37.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 1 (Maggie Jacobs 1), Everett 2 (Jalina Crawford 1, Milecia Griffin 1).

MORRICE 61, ATHERTON 16

MORRICE — Taylor Hewitt scored 16 points and snagged seven steals for the Orioles (8-3) in a nonleague won over Atherton (2-11). Olivia Riley and Jaymie Smith each netted 11 points for Morrice.

Team fouls: Morrice 10, Atherton 22.

Atherton 6 4 4 2 — 16 Morrice 20 12 11 18 — 61

Morrice

Jessica Eva 1 0-0 2, Taylor Hewitt 4 6-9 16, Kylee Kiczenski 1 1-2 4, Zena Latunski 0 0-2 0, Gracie Nowak 4 1-1 10, Olivia Riley 3 3-4 11, Jaymie Smith 2 6-8 11, Jenna Smith 2 3-5 7. Totals 17 20-31 61.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 7 (Taylor Hewitt 2, Kylee Kiczenski 1, Gracie Nowak 1, Olivia Riley 2, Jaymie Smith 1).

ST. JOHNS 42, MT.PLEASANT 33

MT. PLEASANT — Nicole Miller led the Redwings with 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a nonleague win over Mt. Pleasant (6-7). Erika Ballinger had nine points and Maddie Maloney added eight points and six assists for St. Johns (7-7).

Team fouls: Mt. Pleasant 11, St. Johns 13. JV score: St. Johns 35, Mt. Pleasant 26.

St. Johns 16 2 13 11 — 42 Mt.Pleasant 13 7 6 7 — 33

St. Johns

Erika Ballinger 3 0-0 9, Nina Bozzo 1 0-0 2, Morgan Hoover 1 1-2 3, Megan Lasceski 0 2-2 2, Maddie Maloney 2 4-4 8, Nicole Miller 5 1-2 12, Maddie Robbins 0 0-1 0, Alexis Sillman 1 0-0 2, Emily Thelen 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 8-11 42.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 4 (Erika Ballinger 3, Nicole Miller 1), Mt.Pleasant 5.

ST. LOUIS 43, OVID-ELSIE 33

ELSIE — Jenna Gewirtz scored 13 points for the Marauders (7-7, 2-7) in a TVC West loss to St. Louis (8-5, 6-2). Lauren Barton grabbed nine rebounds and scored five points for Ovid-Elsie.

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 15, St. Louis 17.

St. Louis 14 6 12 11 — 43 Ovid-Elsie 6 5 11 11 — 33

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 2 1-2 5, Jenna Gewirtz 5 3-6 13, Kennedy Haynes 1 0-0 2, Emma Samson 1 1-4 3, Kylee Sevenski 0 1-3 1, Erin Witt 4 0-0 9. Totals 13 6-15 33.

3-Point Goals – St. Louis 2, Ovid-Elsie 1 (Erin Witt 1).

CORUNNA 46, PERRY 41

PERRY — Baylee Balcom scored 12 points and Miller Lantis added 11 points to lead Corunna (8-5) to a victory over Perry. Gracie Ohlmer finished with a game-high 14 points for the Ramblers (5-8).

Corunna 9 9 13 15 — 46 Perry 10 3 11 17 — 41

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 4 3-6 12, . Dingens 2 0-1 4, Mariah Dunkin 1 1-2 3, . Feldpausch 2 3-4 7, Miller Lantis 3 4-5 11, Avery Lovejoy 2 0-0 5, . Majzel 2 0-2 4. Totals 16 11-20 46.

Perry

Sophie Brenke 1 3-4 5, Miranda Crawford 1 0-0 2, Ali Delau 5 1-2 11, Alicia McConnell 1 4-5 6, Gracie Ohlmer 5 4-7 14, Alyssa Welsh 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 12-18 41.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 3 (Baylee Balcom 1, Miller Lantis 1, Avery Lovejoy 1), Perry 1 (Alyssa Welsh 1).

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 75, POTTERVILLE 23

WESTPHALIA — Emily and Hannah Spitzley each scored 15 points for the Pirates in a CMAC win over Potterville. Ellie Droste added 12 points for Pewamo-Westphalia. Carrie Cramer had nine points for the Vikings.

Team fouls: Pewamo-Westphalia 11, Potterville 11. JV score: Pewamo-Westphalia 48, Potterville 11.

Potterville 4 7 6 6 — 23 Pewamo-Westphalia 20 21 18 16 — 75

Potterville

Carrie Cramer 3 3-10 9, Chanler Kendrick 1 0-0 2, Sierra Kendrick 1 2-2 4, Shiann Wabindato 2 2-2 6, Emily Walter 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 7-14 23.

Pewamo-Westphalia

Addison Bauer 1 1-1 3, Ellie Droste 3 4-4 12, Kenzie Hengesbach 2 0-0 4, Rachel Huhn 2 1-2 6, Olivia Nurenburg 2 0-0 5, Kylen Pohl 3 0-0 6, Emily Spitzley 7 0-0 15, Hannah Spitzley 6 1-2 15, Kiera Thelen 1 0-0 3, Brenna Wirth 2 2-2 6. Totals 29 9-11 75.

3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 8 (Ellie Droste 2, Rachel Huhn 1, Olivia Nurenburg 1, Emily Spitzley 1, Hannah Spitzley 2, Kiera Thelen 1).

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 35, SACRED HEART 32

MOUNT PLEASANT — Cara Wiles had a team-high 14 points for Carson City-Crystal (12-2) in a nonleague win over Sacred Heart. Haleigh Hubbell snagged 12 rebounds, while scoring six points for the Eagles. Team fouls: Sacred Heart 17, Carson City-Crystal 11. JV Score: Carson City-Crystal 31, Sacred Heart 12.

Carson City-Crystal 4 4 17 10 — 35 Sacred Heart 9 9 9 5 — 32

3-Point Goals – Carson City-Crystal 3, Sacred Heart 1.

TRI-UNITY CHRISTIAN 44, LANSING CHRISTIAN 32

WYOMING — Sarah Voss scored 13 points for the Pigrims in a nonleague loss to Tri-Unity Christian.

Team fouls: Tri-Unity 11, Lansing Christian 12.

Lansing Christian 10 6 0 16 — 32 Tri-Unity Christian 14 6 9 15 — 44

Lansing Christian

Brianna Frank 0 1-2 1, Grace Haley 2 4-5 8, Rilyn Ross 1 2-2 3, Sarah Voss 5 1-1 13, Natalie Woodland 2 1-2 7. Totals 10 9-11 32.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Christian 5 (Sarah Voss 2, Natalie Woodland 2), Tri-Unity Christian 2.

MAPLE VALLEY 47, WEBBERVILLE 46

WEBBERVILLE — Britani Shilton netted 13 points for Maple Valley in a last-second, nonleague victory over Webberville. Grace Hull recorded a double-double for the Spartans, scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Team fouls: Webberville 15, Maple Valley 21. Fouled out: Mater (MV), Hosack-Frizzell (MV).

Maple Valley 9 12 14 12 — 47 Webberville 8 14 8 16 — 46

Maple Valley

Corlee Allen 3 0-0 7, Eliana Heinze 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 0 2-2 2, Kaylee Huges 2 0-0 4, Bekah Mater 2 2-4 6, Hannah McGlocklin 0 0-1 0, Taryn Medina 3 1-3 8, Gina Remsing 1 0-2 2, Jaden Rosenberg 1 1-2 3, Britani Shilton 6 1-2 13. Totals 19 7-16 47.

Webberville

Taylor Dettling 3 0-2 6, Grace Hull 6 2-6 14, Ashton Lott 1 0-2 2, Torri Simmons 3 1-4 7, Mackenzie Tyler 2 4-4 8, Reagan Tyler 4 1-4 9. Totals 19 8-22 46.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 2 (Corlee Allen 1, Taryn Medina 1).

JACKSON NORTHWEST 35, EATON RAPIDS 26

EATON RAPIDS — Payton Benjamin and Anne-Marie Wright each scored nine points for the Greyhounds (6-7) in a nonleague loss to Jackson Northwest (9-4).

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 14.

Northwest 0 0 0 0 — 35 Eaton Rapids 9 3 5 9 — 26

Eaton Rapids

Payton Benjamin 3 1-2 9, Paige Boden 1 0-0 3, Samantha McDaniel 1 0-2 3, Arianna Sysum 1 1-2 3, Anne-Marie Wright 3 0-0 9. Totals 9 2-6 26.

3-Point Goals – Eaton Rapids 6 (Payton Benjamin 2, Paige Boden 1, Samantha McDaniel 1, Anne-Marie Wright 3).

CHELSEA 45, OKEMOS 35

CHELSEA — Jasmine Clerkley scored 19 points for the Chiefs (9-4) in a nonleague loss to Chelsea (8-5).

Okemos 14 6 4 11 — 35 Chelsea 8 9 12 16 — 45

Okemos

Jasmine Clerkley 8 3-4 19, Laya Hartman 4 1-4 9, Oke Johnson 1 0-0 2, Maddie Sernack 1 1-4 3, Skylar Westfall 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-12 35.

3-Point Goals – Chelsea 2.

Team fouls: Chelsea 12, Okemos 14.