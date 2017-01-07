Basketball scores and stats for Jan. 6

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



ST. JOHNS 57, HASLETT 54

HASLETT — Brandon Huhn netted 15 points for the Redwings (5-1, 3-0) in a CAAC Red victory over the Vikings (4-2, 2-1). Jaden Thelen scored 15 points and Mitchell Mowid scored 14 points. Konnor Near put back an offensive rebound for an and-one to put the Redwings up three with five seconds remaining in overtime.

St. Johns 14 11 12 11 9 — 57 Haslett 9 11 11 17 6 — 54

St. Johns

Ben Feldpausch 5 1-2 14, Ross Feldpausch 4 1-3 10, Brandon Huhn 6 0-0 15, A. Jakus 1 0-0 2, Konnor Near 3 1-2 7, Caleb Paksi 3 3-9 9. Totals 22 6-16 57.

Haslett

Evan Block 2 2-4 6, Paul Fiorillo 1 0-0 2, Patrick Hintz 2 0-0 6, Cal McIntosh 1 0-0 2, Avery McKinney 1 4-4 6, Mitchell Mowid 5 1-2 14, Hunter Nash 0 1-2 1, Damon Redmond 1 0-0 2, Jaden Thelen 5 4-6 15. Totals 18 12-18 54.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 7 (Ben Feldpausch 3, Ross Feldpausch 1, Brandon Huhn 3), Haslett 6 (Patrick Hintz 2, Mitchell Mowid 3, Jaden Thelen 1).

Team fouls: Haslett 15, St. Johns 15. JV Score: Haslett 68, St. Johns 48.

BENTLEY 66, MORRICE 49

BURTON — Gavin Lucas led Morrice (0-4, 0-2) with a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a GAC Blue loss to Burton Bentley. Team fouls: Burton Bentley 23, Morrice 17

Morrice 12 13 15 9 — 49 Bentley 17 22 9 18 — 66

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 1 1-1 3, Beau Dietz 2 1-3 6, Colton Dietz 4 1-1 11, Gavin Lucas 6 8-14 20, Zack Rivers 2 0-0 4, Chris Rosen 1 3-4 5. Totals 16 14-23 49.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 3 (Beau Dietz 1, Colton Dietz 2), Bentley 4.

PINCKNEY 64, CHARLOTTE 55

CHARLOTTE — Kyle Peterson tallied a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Orioles (3-3) in a loss to Pinckney (5-1). Cameron Ramos netted 15 points for Charlotte.

Pinckney 12 10 26 16 — 64 Charlotte 9 6 15 25 — 55

Charlotte

Preston Axel 1 0-0 2, John Hoesli 2 0-0 4, Julius Laaser 0 2-2 2, Austin Morgan 0 2-2 2, Kyle Peterson 8 11-12 30, Cameron Ramos 4 4-7 15. Totals 15 19-23 55.

3-Point Goals – Pinckney 1, Charlotte 6 (Kyle Peterson 3, Cameron Ramos 3).

Team fouls: Charlotte 31, Pinckney 26. Fouled out: Axel (C), Laaser (C), Fackler (P). JV score: Pinckney 43, Charlotte 39.

WAVERLY 68, DEWITT 65

Waverly 10 20 20 18 — 68 DeWitt 17 6 15 27 — 65

Waverly

Tevin Ali 5 3-7 13, Ja’von Anderson 1 0-0 2, Elijah Curtis 1 0-2 2, Keshawn Harris 3 3-4 10, Mike Pete 1 1-2 3, Jaden Sutton 8 7-11 25, Darrius Thompson 4 0-0 8, Tony Trice 3 2-2 9. Totals 24 16-28 68.

DeWitt

Nate Flannery 1 0-2 3, Alec Guillaume 4 0-2 8, Luke Hyde 5 0-1 10, Anthony Joseph 0 2-2 2, Mason Laube 3 0-1 8, Andrew Mello 1 0-0 2, Caleb Randall 2 2-2 7, Tanner Reha 8 6-11 27. Totals 24 10-21 65.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 4 (Keshawn Harris 1, Jaden Sutton 2, Tony Trice 1), DeWitt 7 (Nate Flannery 1, Mason Laube 2, Caleb Randall 1, Tanner Reha 3).

Team fouls: DeWitt 20, Waverly 19. Fouled out: Keshaun Harris .

EAST LANSING 87, SEXTON 62

EAST LANSING — Brandon Johns scored 26 points with 12 rebounds and DeAndre Robinson added 17 points for the Trojans in a victory over Sexton. Zervontae Smith had a game-high 27 points to lead the Big Reds.

Sexton 10 16 20 16 — 62 East Lansing 25 17 15 30 — 87

Sexton

Marcus Alston 4 0-0 9, Karl Brooks 2 2-2 7, Khari Foy-Walton 3 1-3 7, D’Carlo Manuel 0 4-4 4, Jabril Rahim 3 0-2 6, Shayne Scruggs 0 2-4 2, Zervontae Smith 10 2-2 27. Totals 22 11-17 62.

East Lansing

Caleb Hoekstra 2 1-3 7, Brandon Johns 8 10-12 26, Malik Jones 2 4-6 8, Justin McAbee 0 1-2 1, Westin Myles 2 4-4 9, Xzavier Odom 7 0-0 14, DeAndre Robinson 8 1-3 17, Noah Schon 2 0-2 5. Totals 31 21-32 87.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 7 (Marcus Alston 1, Karl Brooks 1, Zervontae Smith 5), East Lansing 4 (Caleb Hoekstra 2, Westin Myles 1, Noah Schon 1).

WILLIAMSTON 89, EATON RAPIDS 57

EATON RAPIDS — Sean Cobb scored 24 points to lead Williamston to a victory over Eaton Rapids. Mitchell Cook added 18, Sy Barnett added 16, and Joey Elenbaas finished with 15 for the Hornets. Drew Shafer led the Greyhounds with a game-high 25 points.

Williamston 15 15 28 31 — 89 Eaton Rapids 8 13 12 24 — 57

Williamston

Sy Barnett 4 8-8 16, Sean Cobb 8 4-5 24, Mitchell Cook 3 12-14 18, Joey Elenbaas 5 2-3 15, . Miranda 0 4-6 4, Caleb Smith 1 2-2 4, Frankie Toomey 3 0-3 6. Totals 25 32-41 88.

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 1 0-0 2, Zack Kemp 2 2-4 8, Matt Morcross 0 2-2 2, Jacob Osytczuk 2 5-6 9, Drew Shafer 5 14-18 25, Bronson Sysum 2 5-5 7, R.J. VanVleet 1 0-1 2. Totals 13 28-36 57.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 7 (Sean Cobb 4, Joey Elenbaas 3), Eaton Rapids 3 (Zack Kemp 2, Drew Shafer 1).

FOWLERVILLE 74, IONIA 53

FOWLERVILLE — Dan Judd scored 16 points to lead Fowlerville past Ionia. Four different Gladiators finished in double figures in scoring. Cam Sanicki had a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs.

Ionia 10 11 15 17 — 53 Fowlerville 17 20 20 17 — 74

Ionia

Patrick Hull 3 2-2 8, Parker Kirby 2 1-2 6, Brandon Miller 1 0-0 2, Cam Sanicki 8 3-6 22, Brady Swinehart 3 3-3 10, Alec White 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 9-13 53.

Fowlerville

Mitch Bishop 1 2-4 4, Caden Collins 2 0-0 6, Dan Judd 7 0-0 16, Geoffrey Knaggs 6 0-0 12, Nate Leonard 1 0-0 3, Tom Quaine 1 0-0 2, Brady Salter 1 0-2 3, Nick Semke 7 0-0 15, Andrew Spalding 5 0-0 13. Totals 31 2-6 74.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 6 (Parker Kirby 1, Cam Sanicki 3, Brady Swinehart 1, Alec White 1), Fowlerville 10 (Caden Collins 2, Dan Judd 2, Nate Leonard 1, Brady Salter 1, Nick Semke 1, Andrew Spalding 3).

GRAND LEDGE 52, JACKSON 48

JACKSON — Luke Smith netted 22 points for the Comets (3-3, 2-1) in a CAAC Blue victory over Jackson (3-3, 1-2). Javel Lewis Jr. scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Nick Crocker scored eight points and hauled in 14 rebounds for Grand Ledge.

Grand Ledge 14 22 6 10 — 52 Jackson 10 10 13 15 — 48

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 4 0-0 8, . Cummings 0 1-3 1, Xavier Farr 2 0-2 4, Nick Goebel 2 2-2 6, Stephen Hall 0 1-2 1, Jake Houghton 0 1-3 1, Javel Lewis 3 3-4 9, Luke Smith 5 7-10 22. Totals 16 15-26 52.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 5 (Luke Smith 5), Jackson 2.

Team fouls: Jackson 22, Grand Ledge 17.

MASON 62, OWOSSO 45

MASON — Brett Beaune scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Mason to a victory over Owosso. Garren Lattig finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs. Drake Nover scored a game-high 22 points for the Trojans. Team fouls: Mason 17, Owosso 17

Owosso 13 5 10 17 — 45 Mason 16 16 15 15 — 62

Owosso

Jake Ackley 1 0-0 3, Dylan Horn 0 1-2 1, Jordan Klapko 1 6-6 8, Cole Mallory 0 0-2 0, Nate Nicevski 1 0-0 2, Drake Nover 8 4-5 22, Nick Prater 0 1-2 1, Gerritt Springsdorf 1 0-0 2, Garrett Walworth 2 2-2 6. Totals 14 14-19 45.

Mason

Noah Anderson 4 2-2 10, Brett Beaune 5 1-3 13, Andreyas Bermudez 2 0-1 4, Alec Jordan 0 1-2 1, Garren Lattig 5 1-2 12, Mitchell Lovell 1 0-0 2, Brooks Mires 1 0-0 2, Travis Mussell 2 0-0 4, Brandon Showers 3 1-2 10, Jordan Swiler 2 2-2 4. Totals 25 8-14 62.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 3 (Jake Ackley 1, Drake Nover 2), Mason 6 (Brett Beaune 2, Garren Lattig 1, Brandon Showers 3).

HOLT 59, OKEMOS 49

OKEMOS — Jaron Faulds scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Rams (4-2, 3-0) to a CAAC Blue victory over Okemos. Luke Stagg had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Chiefs (4-2, 1-2).

Holt 11 16 11 21 — 59 Okemos 7 8 13 21 — 49

Holt

Josh Adado 2 0-0 5, Myles Baker 2 0-0 5, Josh Denning 0 0-2 0, Jaron Faulds 10 1-3 21, Troy Jordan 0 1-2 1, Ar’tavious King 2 3-5 7, Robera Mengesha 3 2-4 9, Deandre Whetstone 4 2-4 11. Totals 23 9-20 59.

Okemos

Vail Hartman 5 2-0 12, Jordan Henry 4 3-6 11, Amjid Khogali-Watson 2 0-0 6, Noah Pruitt 4 0-0 9, Luke Stagg 3 5-8 11. Totals 18 10-16 49.

3-Point Goals – Holt 4 (Josh Adado 1, Myles Baker 1, Robera Mengesha 1, Deandre Whetstone 1), Okemos 3 (Amjid Khogali-Watson 2, Noah Pruitt 1).

ITHACA 47, OVID-ELSIE 33

ELSIE — Isaiah Hoag led the Yellowjackets with a game-high 18 points in a TVC win over Ovid-Elsie. Joey Bentley scored 13 and Levi Lehman added 12 points for Ithaca (5-1, 2-1). Carson Vincent had eight points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Marauders (3-2, 2-1).

Ithaca 15 12 9 11 — 47 Ovid-Elsie 7 11 8 7 — 33

Ithaca

Joey Bentley 6 0-1 13, Bailey Chaffin 1 0-2 2, Isaiah Hoag 8 2-6 18, Levi Lehman 4 4-7 12, Peyton Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-16 47.

Ovid-Elsie

Michael Beno 1 0-0 2, Parker Bukantis 1 0-0 3, Jerricho Herbelet 2 1-2 5, Wes Houska 1 2-4 4, Jakob Loynes 1 0-0 2, Gage Paulus 0 0-1 0, Angerino Ramos 2 0-0 6, Karsten Sutliff 1 0-0 3, Carson Vincent 3 2-4 8. Totals 12 5-11 33.

3-Point Goals – Ithaca 1 (Joey Bentley 1), Ovid-Elsie 4 (Parker Bukantis 1, Angerino Ramos 2, Karsten Sutliff 1).

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 16, Ithaca 12.

LANSING CATHOLIC 67, PORTLAND 30

PORTLAND — Josh Cramer scored 22 points leading the Cougars (4-2, 2-1) to a CAAC White victory over the Raiders (2-4, 2-1). Chuck Plaehn netted 12 points to help the Cougars. Bobby Brandsen scored nine points for the Raiders.

Lansing Catholic 10 19 22 16 — 67 Portland 8 8 6 8 — 30

Lansing Catholic

Josh Cramer 6 8-8 22, Colin Day 3 1-4 8, Evan Gadola 2 1-2 6, Gabe Lenneman 2 0-0 5, Chuck Plaehn 5 2-4 12, Matt Plaehn 4 0-0 8, Kabbash Richards 2 0-0 4, Austin Simon 1 0-1 2. Totals 25 12-19 67.

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 4 1-2 9, Haydin Brandt 2 0-0 6, Reid Martzke 1 0-0 2, Brett Patrick 1 1-2 3, Owen Russell 2 0-0 6, Josh Salas 1 2-2 4. Totals 11 4-6 30.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 5 (Josh Cramer 2, Colin Day 1, Evan Gadola 1, Gabe Lenneman 1), Portland 4 (Haydin Brandt 2, Owen Russell 2).

Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 13, Portland 20. Fouled out: Griffin Hager (P). JV score: Portland 44, Lansing Catholic 39.

OLIVET 53, STOCKBRIDGE 44

STOCKBRIDGE — Delbert Redfield led the Eagles (4-3, 3-1) with 14 points in a GLAC win over the Panthers (1-6, 1-3). Kolby Canfield netted 13 points and Kyle Killey scored 12 points for Stockbridge.

Olivet 15 9 20 9 — 53 Stockbridge 6 11 17 10 — 44

Olivet

Colin Grady 1 0-0 3, Jake Holzhei 5 1-5 12, Lucas Johnson 1 0-0 2, Nick Jungel 3 0-0 6, Delbert Redfield 5 2-4 14, Dylan Redfield 2 1-3 5, Ryan Wallenberg 4 0-0 8, Nate Zona 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 4-11 53.

Stockbridge

Kolby Canfield 5 2-4 13, Liam Corby 1 1-2 4, Mason GeeMontgomery 3 3-4 9, Kyle Lilley 6 0-0 12, Jacob Stadafore 3 0-2 6. Totals 18 6-12 44.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 5 (Colin Grady 1, Delbert Redfield 2), Stockbridge 2 (Kolby Canfield 1, Liam Corby 1).

Team fouls: Olivet 11, Stockbridge 12.

BENDLE 74, WEBBERVILLE 45

WEBBERVILLE — Zack McGowan scored a team-high 12 points to lead Webberville in a GAC Blue loss to Burton Bendle.

Bendle 9 21 18 26 — 74 Webberville 4 7 10 24 — 45

Webberville

Hunter Fairfield 1 0-0 2, Kayson Lycos 2 6-7 10, Hunter McGowan 1 2-2 4, Zack McGowan 6 0-0 12, Nick Militz 3 0-0 6, Nathan Walker 3 1-2 11. Totals 16 9-11 45.

3-Point Goals – Bendle 3, Webberville 2 (Nathan Walker 2).

LANSING CHRISTIAN 57, PERRY 53

Preston Granger had 14 points and six rebounds and Matt Havey added 13 points as Lansing Christian remained perfect in the GLAC with a win over the Ramblers.

Perry 16 9 18 10 — 53 Lansing Christian 6 18 14 19 — 57

Perry

Trevor Allen 2 0-0 4, Logan Danaher 6 4-5 16, Eddie Dunn 4 0-0 11, Reese Middleton 6 4-5 16, Zac Weiler 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 8-10 53.

Lansing Christian

Forrest Bouyer 3 4-6 10, Preston Granger 5 4-4 14, Matt Havey 4 3-4 13, Nick Jamieson 3 3-4 9, Kyle Lebeda 4 0-0 9, Josh Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 14-18 57.

3-Point Goals – Perry 3 (Eddie Dunn 3), Lansing Christian 3 (Matt Havey 2, Kyle Lebeda 1).

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



Alisia Smith and the Waverly girls basketball team would like to contend for a CAAC Red title this season.

The Warriors took a big early step toward those title aspirations Friday.

Malin Smith and Tazjah Pruitt each had nine points and Alisia Smith added eight points and seven rebounds as the Warriors picked up a 55-47 victory over previously unbeaten DeWitt in a CAAC Red contest.

“It feels really good and I know that we’re going to go forward from this point,” Alisia Smith said.

Waverly (5-3, 2-0 CAAC Red) held DeWitt to one field goal over the game’s final 3:45 while outscoring them 9-4. Pruitt, Alisia Smith, Jazlynn Wilcox and Isabella Pizzo each had key late points in the road win over the Panthers (7-1, 2-1).

Waverly coach John Schweitzer thought his team’s switch to a man-to-man defense after a slow start was key in Friday’s win.

“We just felt that was going to be a better fit,” Schweitzer said. “That made a big difference for us so that we could get more ball pressure, speed the game up and get into the tempo where we wanted it.”

Grace George had 15 points and Annie McIntosh added 10 to lead DeWitt.

– Brian Calloway

WAVERLY 55, DEWITT 47

Waverly 11 13 16 15 — 55 DeWitt 20 9 10 8 — 47

Waverly

Maya Bennett 4 0-0 8, Kyra Patterson 1 2-2 5, Isabella Pizzo 2 1-2 5, Tazjah Pruitt 4 0-0 9, Alisia Smith 2 4-4 8, Malin Smith 3 3-6 9, Jazlynn Wilcox 1 6-8 8, Ciara Willheart 1 0-0 3.

DeWitt

MacKenzie Dawes 2 2-3 7, Grace George 7 0-0 15, Annie McIntosh 4 2-3 10, Jessah McManus 3 0-0 8, Madison Petersen 3 0-0 7.

3-Point Goals – Waverly (Kyra Patterson 1, Tazjah Pruitt 1, Ciara Willheart 1), DeWitt (MacKenzie Dawes 1, Grace George 1, Jessah McManus 2, Madison Petersen 1).

Team fouls: DeWitt 13, Waverly 12.

ASHLEY 48, VESTABURG 19

ASHLEY — Nicole Hardmann scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bears (3-4, 2-2) in a MSAC victory over Vestaburg (0-7, 0-4). Madison Howe tallied nine points, five steals and four assists for Ashley.

Vestaburg 3 5 6 5 — 19 Ashley 11 12 14 11 — 48

Ashley

Kennedy Bearden 1 1-3 3, Bailey Edgar 1 3-4 5, Anna Fabus 3 4-9 10, Lupita Gutierrez 2 1-2 5, Nicole Hardman 4 0-0 11, Madi Howe 3 1-2 9, Haley Wilson 2 1-4 5. Totals 16 11-24 48.

3-Point Goals – Vestaburg 1, Ashley 5 (Nicole Hardman 3, Madi Howe 2).

Team fouls: Ashley 9, Vestaburg 21.

LAINGSBURG 28, BATH 26

Laingsburg 10 4 4 10 — 28 Bath 5 12 4 5 — 26

Laingsburg

Kenedy Franks 0 0-1 0, Michelle Hannah 2 0-0 6, Alex Randall 2 1-2 5, Sophie Strieff 0 2-2 2, Sylvia Strieff 3 0-0 6, Sophie Wilsey 3 3-5 9. Totals 10 6-10 28.

Bath

Emily Angell 2 2-2 6, Taylor Buck 1 0-0 2, Tait Hosford 1 1-3 4, Tessa Hosford 3 1-6 8, Kayla McCrimmon 1 0-0 2, Jessica Stoskopf 1 2-2 4. Totals 9 6-13 26.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 2 (Michelle Hannah 2), Bath 2 (Tait Hosford 1, Tessa Hosford 1).

MORRICE 54, BENTLEY 14

BURTON — Maddie Lewis led all scorers for the Orioles (4-1, 2-0) with 10 points in a GAC Blue victory over Bentley (0-4, 0-2). Jenna Smith scored seven points and dished out five assists for Morrice.

Morrice 15 15 15 9 — 54 Bentley 0 0 7 7 — 14

Morrice

Jessica Eva 1 0-0 2, Taylor Hewitt 4 0-0 9, Kylee Kiczenski 1 0-0 2, Zena Latunski 1 0-0 2, Maddie Lewis 5 0-0 10, Savannah Lombardo 1 0-0 2, Gracie Nowak 2 1-2 6, Olivia Riley 3 0-2 9, Jaymie Smith 2 0-0 5, Jenna Smith 3 1-6 7. Totals 23 2-10 54.

3-Point Goals – Morrice 6 (Taylor Hewitt 1, Gracie Nowak 1, Olivia Riley 3, Jaymie Smith 1), Bentley 1.

Team fouls: Morrice 17, Bentley 8.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 60, COLEMAN 14

CARSON CITY — Kaylea Stone had 21 points and six rebounds and Haleigh Hubbell had a team-high 10 rebounds to help lead Carson City-Crystal to a victory over Coleman. Cara Wiles added 14 points for the Eagles.

Coleman 2 1 6 5 — 14 Carson City-Crystal 18 21 16 5 — 60

Carson City-Crystal

Megan Dailey 4 1-2 11, Bailey Fitzpatrick 3 2-4 10, Haleigh Hubbell 2 0-0 4, Kaylea Stone 8 1-1 21, Cara Wiles 5 4-8 14. Totals 22 8-17 60.

3-Point Goals – Carson City-Crystal 8 (Megan Dailey 2, Bailey Fitzpatrick 2, Kaylea Stone 4).

POTTERVILLE 52, DANSVILLE 37

DANSVILLE — Cheyenne Pratt scored 12 points, leading the Vikings (2-4, 2-2) to a CMAC victory over the Aggies (1-6, 0-5). Briann Risner led all scorers with 14 points and four assists, while teammate Meghan Byars grabbed 10 rebounds for Dansville.

Potterville 5 20 14 13 — 52 Dansville 8 5 8 16 — 37

Potterville

Heidi Christiansen 1 0-0 2, Carrie Cramer 1 4-4 6, Madison Gasch 1 0-1 3, Chanler Kendrick 3 0-0 8, Sierra Kendrick 0 0-1 0, Kylee Marcussen 3 2-3 8, Cheyenne Pratt 3 4-6 12, Shiann Wabindato 2 0-0 4, Emily Walter 3 0-0 9. Totals 12 10-15 52.

Dansville

Violet Adkins 3 3-5 9, Meghan Byars 1 3-8 5, Meghan Everts 2 0-0 4, Elena Fajardo 2 1-1 5, Briann Risner 4 3-5 14. Totals 12 7-21 37.

3-Point Goals – Potterville 6 (Madison Gasch 1, Chanler Kendrick 2, Cheyenne Pratt 2, Emily Walter 1), Dansville 1 (Briann Risner 1).

Team fouls: Dansville 18, Potterville 20. JV score: Potterville 53, Dansville 13.

WILLIAMSTON 41, EATON RAPIDS 30

EATON RAPIDS — Maddie Watters scored a game-high 10 points to lead Williamston to a victory over Eaton Rapids (2-4).

Williamston 13 10 7 11 — 41 Eaton Rapids 6 9 7 8 — 30

Williamston

Paige Basore 2 2-4 8, Bailey Kluisza 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Lewis 3 5-6 , Elana Lycos 2 0-0 4, Allison Peplowski 0 5-10 5, Abby Rancour 0 0-1 0, Maddie Watters 4 2-4 10, Halle Wisbiski 0 1-3 1. Totals 12 11-28 41.

Eaton Rapids

McKenzie Anderson 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Awsel 1 0-0 2, Payton Benjamin 2 1-2 7, Paige Boden 1 2-4 4, Samantha McDaniel 2 0-2 6, Arianna Sysum 3 0-0 6. Totals 10 6-13 30.

3-Point Goals – Williamston 1 (Paige Basore 2, Kenzie Lewis 1), Eaton Rapids 4 (Payton Benjamin 2, Samantha McDaniel 2).

FOWLERVILLE 52, IONIA 39

FOWLERVILLE — Ollie Updike scored 18 points and Elie Smith added 13 points to help lead Fowlerville to a victory over Ionia. Jaylynn Williams scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Ionia 6 9 10 14 — 39 Fowlerville 9 17 12 14 — 52

Ionia

Mya Bianchi 2 0-0 4, Abby Frost 2 0-0 4, Taylor Kirby 1 3-4 6, Elizabetth Listerman 1 0-0 3, Ashlyn May 1 1-2 3, Jaylynn Williams 6 6-8 19.

Fowlerville

Meghan Douglass 2 0-0 5, Jackie Jarvis 3 2-2 8, Sarah Matlock 1 0-0 3, Mersades McDowell 1 0-0 2, Taylor Patterson 1 1-2 3, Elie Smith 5 2-4 13, Ollie Updike 7 0-0 18.

3-Point Goals – Ionia (Taylor Kirby 1, Elizabetth Listerman 1, Jaylynn Williams 1), Fowlerville (Meghan Douglass 1, Sarah Matlock 1, Elie Smith 1, Ollie Updike 4).

GOODRICH 43, CORUNNA 25

GOODRICH — Maddie Birchmeier scored eight points to lead Corunna in a loss to Goodrich.

Corunna 6 6 8 5 — 25 Goodrich 14 7 13 9 — 43

Corunna

Baylee Balcom 1 1-2 4, Maddie Birchmeier 3 2-2 8, . Dingens 1 1-2 3, . Feldpausch 2 1-3 5, Miller Lantis 2 0-0 4, . Majzel 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 6-11 25.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 1 (Baylee Balcom 1), Goodrich 5.

HASLETT 60, ST. JOHNS 56

HASLETT — Annisa Whims netted 22 points for the Vikings (5-3, 2-1) in a CAAC Red victory over the Redwings (3-5, 0-3). Maddie Maloney scored 18 points and Nina Bozzo scored 17 for St. Johns. Imania Baker scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds tallying the double-double for the Vikings.

St. Johns 15 14 9 18 — 56 Haslett 11 8 19 22 — 60

St. Johns

Erika Ballinger 3 2-2 9, Nina Bozzo 6 5-6 17, Abby Koneval 1 0-0 2, Lauren Lasceski 1 1-2 3, Maddie Maloney 5 4-4 18, Nicole Miller 2 0-0 4, Emily Thelen 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 12-14 56.

Haslett

Imania Baker 7 1-4 15, Brooke Bradley 1 0-0 3, Sydnee Dennis 3 2-3 8, Sophie Hall 1 0-0 2, Ella McKinney 2 2-2 6, Annisa Whims 7 4-6 22, Teagan Woodworth 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 9-15 60.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 6 (Erika Ballinger 1, Maddie Maloney 4, Emily Thelen 1), Haslett 5 (Brooke Bradley 1, Annisa Whims 4).

Team fouls: Haslett 16, St. Johns 13.

PERRY 39, LANSING CHRISTIAN 35

Alyssa Welsh scored 13 points, leading the Ramblers (3-4, 2-1) to a GLAC victory over the Pilgrims (4-4, 2-2). Grace Haley scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Lansing Christian.

Perry 13 7 3 16 — 39 Lansing Christian 4 15 6 10 — 35

Perry

Sophie Brenke 1 0-0 2, Miranda Crawford 1 2-4 4, Ali Delau 2 1-1 5, Erica Kiger 2 1-1 5, Alicia McConnell 2 0-0 4, Gracie Ohlmer 1 1-4 3, Carley Potter 0 1-2 1, Jamie Shaw 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Welsh 4 3-9 13. Totals 14 9-21 39.

Lansing Christian

Cayla Ellis 0 1-2 1, Grace Haley 3 13-18 19, Rilyn Ross 3 2-2 11, Sarah Voss 2 0-0 4, Natalie Woodland 0 0-1 0. Totals 8 16-23 35.

3-Point Goals – Perry 2 (Alyssa Welsh 2), Lansing Christian 3 (Rilyn Ross 3).

Team fouls: Perry 23, Lansing Christian 16.

EASTERN 51, EVERETT 46

Natuiqa Garcia scored 22 points to lead the Quakers to a victory over Everett. LaShay Hursey led the Vikings with 13 points.

Everett 7 17 4 18 — 46 Eastern 12 13 11 15 — 51

Everett

Amara Croft 4 0-1 8, Milecia Griffin 5 0-2 10, Maribelle Herrera 0 0-2 0, LaShay Hursey 4 5-5 13, Alyssa Martinez 1 0-0 2, Alexis Smith 0 4-8 4, Precious Thurman 3 1-2 8. Totals 17 11-24 46.

Eastern

Tanaesha Daniels 2 2-5 6, Amara Dixon 2 1-2 5, Natuiqa Garcia 5 10-10 22, Hailey Hall 2 1-4 5, Paris Hinton 2 0-0 4, Jalisa Jones 0 1-2 1, Jamari McKinney 1 1-5 4, Daiysha Stanley 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 16-31 51.

3-Point Goals – Everett 1 (Precious Thurman 1), Eastern 3 (Natuiqa Garcia 2, Jamari McKinney 1).

LAKEWOOD 52, MAPLE VALLEY 26

VERMONTVILLE — Gabie Shellenbarger netted 18 points for the Vikings (5-3, 2-1) in a GLAC victory over the Lions (0-6, 0-3). Britani Shilton scored 14 points for Maple Valley.

Lakewood 10 15 11 16 — 52 Maple Valley 2 4 7 13 — 26

Lakewood

Maranda Barton 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Geiger 5 0-0 10, Rebecca Kutch 3 0-0 6, Erica Potter 0 1-3 1, Katelyn Richmond 1 1-2 3, . Sauers 0 3-4 3, Gabie Shellenbarger 7 3-5 18. Totals 21 9-15 52.

Maple Valley

Eliana Heinze 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Hosack-Frizzell 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Huges 0 0-2 0, Bekah Mater 2 0-1 4, Taryn Medina 0 1-2 1, Britani Shilton 6 2-4 14. Totals 11 3-7 26.

3-Point Goals – Lakewood 1 (Gabie Shellenbarger 1).

Team fouls: Lakewood 10, Maple Valley 13.

MASON 51, OWOSSO 32

MASON — Autumn Kissman scored a game-high 23 points to lead Mason to a victory over Owosso. Team fouls: Owosso 18, Mason 13

Owosso 3 17 4 8 — 32 Mason 15 14 15 7 — 51

Owosso

Brittany Barone 2 0-0 4, Ellie Hood 1 0-0 2, Kate Jones 0 4-8 4, Kristin Klumpp 1 1-2 3, Anna Raffaelli 6 2-3 17. Totals 11 7-13 32.

Mason

Jane Barkholz 1 0-0 3, Alexa Kaschinske 3 0-2 6, Autumn Kissman 10 3-6 23, Johnna Parsons 1 1-7 3, Katherine Rochon 1 2-4 4, Claudia Vondra 1 2-2 4, Audrey Wassner 3 0-0 7, Emilie Wheeler 0 1-4 1. Totals 20 9-25 51.

3-Point Goals – Owosso 3 (Anna Raffaelli 3), Mason 2 (Jane Barkholz 1, Audrey Wassner 1).

ITHACA 37, OVID-ELSIE 17

ELSIE — The Yellowjackets (5-1, 4-0) tallied 12 assists on 14 baskets as a team in a TVC West victory over the Marauders (4-3, 1-3).

Ithaca 2 9 18 8 — 37 Ovid-Elsie 3 5 6 3 — 17

Ovid-Elsie

Lauren Barton 2 0-2 4, Katy Hurst 1 0-0 3, Emma Samson 2 2-2 7, Kylee Sevenski 1 0-0 3. Totals 6 2-4 17.

3-Point Goals – Ithaca 3, Ovid-Elsie 3 (Katy Hurst 1, Emma Samson 1, Kylee Sevenski 1).

PINCKNEY 59, CHARLOTTE 42

PINCKNEY — Carly Sheblo scored 10 points to lead Charlotte in a loss to Pinckney.

Charlotte 6 8 9 19 — 42 Pinckney 10 7 23 19 — 59

Charlotte

Ashley Beck 2 0-0 4, Madison Beyerlein 0 1-2 1, Lizzy Fisher 1 0-0 2, Ashley Friar 2 1-2 5, Emily Friar 2 2-3 6, Maleia Hale 2 4-4 8, Brianna Hasler 0 3-4 3, Lauren Pryor 0 2-4 2, Carly Sheblo 3 4-4 10. Totals 13 17-23 42.

3-Point Goals – Pinckney 5.

PORTLAND 36, LANSING CATHOLIC 27

PORTLAND — Jorie Rutkowski scored 11 and Cally Goodman added 10 points to lead Portland to a victory over Lansing Catholic.

Lansing Catholic 8 12 2 5 — 27 Portland 7 16 3 10 — 36

Lansing Catholic

Devan Buda 2 0-0 4, Meghan Gillespie 2 0-0 4, Lauren Hanes 0 0-1 0, Maggie Jacobs 3 0-3 7, Steffi Kracko 1 0-0 2, Kayla Sanford 1 0-0 2, Katy Shannon 3 2-6 8. Totals 12 2-10 27.

Portland

Shelby Battley 2 0-1 4, Mariah Fedewa 2 0-0 5, Cally Goodman 3 1-1 10, Lauren Russell 1 0-0 2, Jorie Rutkowski 3 3-5 11, Olivia Sandborn 2 0-3 4. Totals 13 4-10 36.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 1 (Maggie Jacobs 1), Portland 6 (Mariah Fedewa 1, Cally Goodman 3, Jorie Rutkowski 2).

SARANAC 44, FULTON 24

SARANAC — Ellie Hardy scored 15 points to lead the Redskins in a CMAC win over Fulton. Cosby Franks added 10 points for Saranac. Morgan Bolinger had 12 points for the Pirates.

Fulton 2 9 8 5 — 24 Saranac 11 15 8 10 — 44

Fulton

Morgan Bolinger 3 6-6 12, Mia Canfield 0 0-3 0, Kylie Slavik 2 5-8 10, Lyndsi Wolfe 1 0-2 2. Totals 6 11-19 24.

Saranac

Andrea Chipman 0 1-2 1, Cosby Franks 4 0-0 10, Ellie Hardy 5 3-4 15, Jeri Hauter 0 1-2 1, Averi Lamp 2 1-9 5, Kendahl Overbeck 0 0-2 0, Harlie Vaughn 2 0-0 6, Kayla Young 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 6-19 44.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 1 (Kylie Slavik 1), Saranac 6 (Cosby Franks 2, Ellie Hardy 2, Harlie Vaughn 2).

Team fouls: Saranac 17, Fulton 16. JV score: Saranac 37, Fulton 28

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 39, FOWLER 31

PORTLAND — Lexi Haas led the Shamrocks scoring 12 points in a CMAC win over Fowler. Alyssa Vandegriff scored 11 points for the Eagles.

Fowler 6 10 6 9 — 31 Portland St. Patrick 9 17 4 9 — 39

Fowler

Tricia Feldpausch 1 0-3 2, Sidney Horak 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Koenigsknecht 3 1-6 8, Madelyn Thelen 0 1-2 1, Alysaa Vandegriff 5 1-2 11, Maddie Veale 1 1-4 3. Totals 13 4-19 31.

Portland St. Patrick

Katie Coyne 3 1-6 7, Chloe Cross 1 0-0 2, Hannah Greenwood 3 0-0 6, Annie Gunderman 3 0-0 6, Lexi Haas 5 0-0 12, Kelsey Schneider 1 0-0 2, Amelia Schrauben 1 0-1 2, Laney Schrauben 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 3-10 39.

3-Point Goals – Fowler 1 (Kennedy Koenigsknecht 1), Portland St. Patrick 2 (Lexi Haas 2).

Team fouls: St. Patrick 20, Fowler 15.

STOCKBRIDGE 33, OLIVET 32

STOCKBRIDGE — Jessica Taylor found Madison Howard on a drive for the game-winning bucket as Stockbridge edged out Olivet. Howard finished with eight points and Taylor had a game-high 15 points and also added 10 rebounds and three steals. Teona Feldpausch and Logan Kyre each scored eight points to lead Olivet. Emily Breslin had a team-high 12 rebounds to go with her three points for the Panthers.

Olivet 13 10 2 7 — 32 Stockbridge 6 9 5 13 — 33

Olivet

Teona Feldpausch 3 2-2 8, Logan Kyre 3 2-5 8, Ally Platzer 3 0-0 7, Noelle Rhode 3 0-2 6, Gracen Zaremba 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 4-9 32.

Stockbridge

Emily Breslin 1 1-3 3, Kaylee Hall 0 1-4 1, Madison Howard 4 0-0 8, Rachel Smith 2 0-0 4, Jessica Taylor 6 3-4 15, Mackenzie Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 5-11 33.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 2 (Ally Platzer 1, Gracen Zaremba 1).

BENDLE 69, WEBBERVILLE 25

WEBBERVILLE — Grace Hull scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Spartans (2-3) in a GAC Blue loss to Burton Bendle.

Bendle 23 18 14 14 — 69 Webberville 5 8 5 7 — 25

Webberville

Michaela Chambers 1 0-0 2, Taylor Dettling 1 0-0 3, Grace Hull 6 4-9 16, Brianna Long 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Mayville 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Tyler 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 6-14 25.

3-Point Goals – Bendle 4, Webberville 1 (Taylor Dettling 1).

Team fouls: Bendle 18, Webberville 15.

EAST LANSING 90, SEXTON 14

EAST LANSING — Aaliyah Nye led the Trojans (5-1, 4-0) with 16 points and nine rebounds in a CAAC Blue victory over the Big Reds (0-9, 0-3). Tori Blackman scored 12 points for Sexton. Jaida Hampton and Sanaya Gregory each scored 12 points for East Lansing.

Sexton 4 6 2 2 — 14 East Lansing 34 28 18 10 — 90

Sexton

Tori Blackman 4 2-4 12, Carshay Marillo 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 0-0 14.

East Lansing

Devyn Colon 2 0-2 4, Sanaya Gregory 6 0-0 12, Jaida Hampton 5 2-4 12, Kalaia Hampton 3 0-0 6, Carolyn Heck 5 0-0 13, Amelia McNutt 4 2-2 11, Aaliyah Nye 7 2-2 16, Aashawnti Nye 1 0-2 2, Aazhenii Nye 7 0-0 14. Totals 40 6-12 90.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 2 (Tori Blackman 2), East Lansing 4 (Carolyn Heck 3, Amelia McNutt 1).