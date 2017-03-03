Basketball scores and stats for March 2

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



EAST LANSING 65, WAVERLY 57

DELTA TWP. — Brandon Johns recorded a double-double for the Trojans (20-0) with 23 points and 10 rebounds in a nonleague win over Waverly (13-7). Jaden Sutton scored a team-high 20 points for the Warriors.

Team fouls: Waverly 15, East Lansing 12.

East Lansing 14 12 18 21 — 65 Waverly 10 17 19 11 — 57

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 10 2-2 23, Malik Jones 2 1-2 6, Justin McAbee 1 1-2 3, Westin Myles 3 3-4 9, DeAndre Robinson 4 4-5 14, Noah Schon 3 2-2 10. Totals 23 13-17 65.

Waverly

Tevin Ali 1 1-2 3, Elijah Curtis 1 0-0 2, Keshawn Harris 4 2-2 12, Tyshon Harris 1 0-0 2, Mike Pete 5 3-4 13, Jaden Sutton 7 4-6 20, Darrius Thompson 1 0-0 2, Tony Trice 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 10-14 57.

3-Point Goals – East Lansing 6 (Brandon Johns 1, Malik Jones 1, DeAndre Robinson 2, Noah Schon 2), Waverly 5 (Keshawn Harris 2, Jaden Sutton 2, Tony Trice 1).

SARANAC 64, BATH 44

BATH — Patrick Miller hit five threes on his way to a team-high 19 points to lead Saranac to a victory over Bath. Harry Gilstrap scored 19 to lead the Bees (8-12, 7-9). Team fouls: Bath 17, Saranac 16. JV score: Bath 55, Saranac 52

Saranac 7 17 14 26 — 64 Bath 13 13 10 8 — 44

Saranac

Preston Adgate 3 4-4 12, Luke Gillette 2 4-4 8, John Greenfield 2 0-0 6, Taven Haskins 4 3-10 11, Brady Jackson 2 2-4 6, Patrick Miller 7 0-2 19, Kyle Young 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 13-24 64.

Bath

Sam Agler 0 0-1 0, Matt Anibal 3 1-1 7, Jacob Deveau 1 0-2 2, Harry Gilstrap 6 4-7 19, Zach Parry 1 2-5 5, Max Tiraboschi 3 0-1 6, Sam Weiler 1 3-4 5. Totals 15 10-21 44.

3-Point Goals – Saranac 9 (Preston Adgate 2, John Greenfield 2, Patrick Miller 5), Bath 4 (Harry Gilstrap 3, Zach Parry 1).

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 66, ASHLEY 42

CARSON CITY — Kaleb Barrett scored 25 points and hit seven three-pointers to lead the Eagles to a victory over the Bears. Garrett Gage added 15 points for Carson City-Crystal. Team fouls: Carson City-Crystal 12, Ashley 11. JV score: Carson City-Crystal 63, Ashley 60 (OT).

Ashley 14 6 3 19 — 42 Carson City-Crystal 10 14 29 13 — 66

Ashley

Danny Beebe 2 1-2 5, Alex Cordray 1 0-0 3, Nathan Denman 1 0-0 2, Colin Dolloff 4 1-2 9, G Saylor 4 0-0 11, Nick Sperling 4 1-3 9. Totals 17 3-7 42.

Carson City-Crystal

Kaleb Barrett 9 0-0 25, Avery Earles 2 0-0 6, Garrett Gage 5 0-0 15, Beau Hollinshead 2 0-0 6, Hugh MacLaren 0 2-4 2, Brody Mikula 1 0-0 2, Zane Rice 0 0-2 0, Drew Stout 1 1-2 3, Thomas Tatter 1 0-0 3, Brian Tyler 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 -8 66.

3-Point Goals – Ashley 5 (Alex Cordray 1, G Saylor 3), Carson City-Crystal 17 (Kaleb Barrett 7, Avery Earles 2, Garrett Gage 5, Beau Hollinshead 2, Thomas Tatter 1).

MARSHALL 57, CHARLOTTE 45

CHARLOTTE — Cameron Ramos led the Orioles (4-16) with 20 points, six of which came on three-pointers in a nonleague loss to Marshall. Brandin Denny added nine points for Charlotte.

Team fouls: Charlotte 13, Marshall 10. JV Score: Marshall 57, Charlotte 38.

Marshall 14 18 16 9 — 57 Charlotte 11 14 10 10 — 45

Charlotte

Preston Axel 2 0-0 4, Garret Colgrave 1 0-0 2, Brandin Denny 4 0-0 9, Steven Dotts 0 0-2 0, Chandler Easterbay 1 0-0 3, John Hoesli 1 0-0 2, Julius Laaser 1 0-1 2, Austin Morgan 0 0-2 0, Cameron Ramos 6 2-2 20, Jordan Tropp 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 2-7 45.

3-Point Goals – Marshall 2, Charlotte 9 (Brandin Denny 1, Chandler Easterbay 1, Cameron Ramos 6, Jordan Tropp 1).

PENNFIELD 88, EATON RAPIDS 82

EATON RAPIDS — Zack Kemp led the Greyhounds (6-14) with 36 points, while teammate Drew Shafer added 23 points in a nonleague loss to Battle Creek Pennfield.

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 13, Pennfield 11. JV Score: Pennfield 34, Eaton Rapids 27.

Pennfield 21 14 28 25 — 88 Eaton Rapids 23 22 20 17 — 82

Eaton Rapids

Nathan Dassance 2 0-0 5, Ben Gleeson 1 0-2 2, Zack Kemp 15 4-4 36, Mathieu Norcross 2 0-0 5, Jacob Osypczuk 2 0-2 5, Drew Shafer 8 2-4 23, Carlos Thompson 3 0-0 6. Totals 33 6-12 82.

3-Point Goals – Pennfield 7, Eaton Rapids 10 (Nathan Dassance 1, Zack Kemp 2, Mathieu Norcross 1, Jacob Osypczuk 1, Drew Shafer 5).

LAINGSBURG 58, FULTON 51

MIDDLETON — Jordan Jones scored a game-high 18 points for the Wolfpack (13-6, 12-4) in a CMAC win over Fulton (11-8, 9-7). Nik Trefil led the Pirates with 14 points.

Team fouls: Fulton 27, Laingsburg 17. Fouled out: C. Walden (F). JV Score: Laingsburg 77, Fulton 73.

Laingsburg 14 17 10 17 — 58 Fulton 11 8 6 26 — 51

Laingsburg

Kam Brown 4 7-8 17, Jordan Jones 6 6-8 18, Nate Mentus 1 0-0 2, Bryson Mitchell 2 2-3 7, Nate Putnam 4 0-0 10, Jake Raleigh 0 4-6 4. Totals 17 19-25 58.

Fulton

Evan Barton 1 0-0 2, Blake Batis 1 0-0 3, Cole Blair 5 3-7 13, Hudson Friesen 1 1-2 3, Colton Stipcak 3 0-0 6, Nik Trefil 4 2-3 14, Caleb Walden 1 0-0 3, Zach Walden 3 0-0 7. Totals 19 6-12 51.

3-Point Goals – Laingsburg 5 (Bryson Mitchell 1, Nate Putnam 2), Fulton 7 (Blake Batis 1, Nik Trefil 4, Caleb Walden 1, Zach Walden 1).

DEWITT 63, GRAND LEDGE 48

GRAND LEDGE — Eddie Daley led all scorers with 20 points for DeWitt in a nonleague win over the Comets. Alex McCready scored 10 points for Grand Ledge.

DeWitt 18 10 10 25 — 63 Grand Ledge 9 15 13 11 — 48

DeWitt

Eddie Daley 6 5-6 20, Alec Guillaume 5 0-1 10, Luke Hyde 4 3-4 11, Andrew Mello 1 2-2 4, Caleb Randall 1 2-3 4, Tanner Reha 5 1-5 14. Totals 22 13-21 63.

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 3 1-2 7, Xavier Farr 0 1-3 1, Nick Goebel 2 1-2 5, Stephen Hall 0 2-4 2, Jayke Houghton 3 1-2 8, Javel Lewis 0 3-5 3, Alex McCready 4 0-0 10, A. Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Luke Smith 3 2-2 10. Totals 16 11-20 48.

3-Point Goals – DeWitt 6 (Eddie Daley 3, Tanner Reha 3), Grand Ledge 5 (Jayke Houghton 1, Alex McCready 2, Luke Smith 2).

HASLETT 61, IONIA 40

HASLETT — Mitchell Mowid scored a game-high 18 points for the Vikings (12-8) in a nonleague win over Ionia (4-16). Parker Kirby scored a team-high 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Team fouls: Haslett 17, Ionia 6. JV Score: Haslett def. Ionia.

Ionia 7 5 11 17 — 40 Haslett 24 21 12 4 — 61

Ionia

Jared Christiansen 2 0-0 4, Patrick Hull 2 2-5 6, Parker Kirby 3 1-1 10, Cam Sanicki 2 2-2 7, Max Sharp 1 0-0 3, Nick Szmanski 1 4-4 6, Alec White 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 9-13 40.

Haslett

Evan Block 1 0-0 3, Paul Fiorillo 1 0-0 2, Steven Fox 2 0-0 4, H. Garrett 1 0-0 2, Patrick Hintz 4 1-1 12, Cal McIntosh 3 0-0 8, Avery McKinney 2 1-2 5, Mitchell Mowid 7 0-0 18, Lorenzo Pixley 1 0-0 2, Jaden Thelen 1 0-0 2, Hyrum Tibbets 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 2-3 61.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 5 (Parker Kirby 3, Cam Sanicki 1, Max Sharp 1), Haslett 11 (Evan Block 1, Patrick Hintz 3, Cal McIntosh 2, Mitchell Mowid 4, Hyrum Tibbets 1).

HOLT 63, LANSING CATHOLIC 40

Jaron Faulds scored 20 points for the Rams (15-5) in a nonleague win over Lansing Catholic (10-10). Chuck Plaehn led the Cougars with 16 points.

Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 11, Holt 10. JV Score: Lansing Catholic 55, Holt 36.

Holt 23 15 10 15 — 63 Lansing Catholic 9 13 6 12 — 40

Holt

Josh Adado 2 3-4 7, Myles Baker 1 2-2 4, Caleb Cooper 2 0-0 5, Josh Denning 3 0-0 8, Jaron Faulds 9 2-3 20, Troy Jordan 1 0-0 2, Ar’tavious King 3 2-3 8, Malachi McClain 2 0-0 4, Milo Verlindi 0 1-2 1, Deandre Whetstone 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 9-14 63.

Lansing Catholic

Nick Baker 0 0-2 0, Colin Day 2 0-0 5, Josh Kramer 3 1-3 8, Gabe Lenneman 1 0-0 2, Chuck Plaehn 6 3-3 16, Matt Plaehn 2 0-0 5, Kabbash Richards 1 0-0 2, Austin Simon 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-8 40.

3-Point Goals – Holt 3 (Caleb Cooper 1, Josh Denning 2), Lansing Catholic 4 (Colin Day 1, Josh Kramer 1, Chuck Plaehn 1, Matt Plaehn 1).

NEW LOTHROP 71, MORRICE 35

MORRICE — Beau Dietz scored 14 points and Gavin Lucas added 13 to lead Morrice in a loss to New Lothrop.

New Lothrop 15 21 21 14 — 71 Morrice 6 5 10 14 — 35

Morrice

Shane Cole 2 0-0 5, Beau Dietz 6 0-0 14, Connor Lucas 1 1-2 3, Gavin Lucas 4 3-6 13. Totals 13 4-8 35.

3-Point Goals – New Lothrop 6, Morrice 5 (Shane Cole 1, Beau Dietz 2, Gavin Lucas 2).

LESLIE 47, JACKSON NORTHWEST 40

JACKSON — Andrew Cowan scored 13 points and Trey Waldofsky added 11 to lead Leslie to a win over Jackson Northwest. Team fouls: Leslie 12, Jackson Northwest 16. JV score: Leslie 57, Jackson Northwest 53

Leslie 6 6 16 19 — 47 Jackson Northwest 8 7 11 14 — 40

Leslie

Camden Austin 3 0-0 7, Andrew Cowan 3 7-10 13, Kenaree Estes 1 0-2 2, Kellen Frohriep 3 0-0 7, Justin Kaimon 2 2-4 6, Clay Shroufe 0 1-2 1, Trey Waldofsky 3 2-2 11. Totals 15 12-20 47.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 5 (Camden Austin 1, Kellen Frohriep 1, Trey Waldofsky 3), Northwest 2.

OKEMOS 63, CORUNNA 38

OKEMOS — Amjid Khogali-Watson hit five three-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead the Chiefs to a victory in their final regular season game. Luke Stagg added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Okemos (12-8). Owen Walter led the Cavaliers (10-10) with nine points. Team fouls: Okemos 16, Corunna 16. Fouled out: Wooley (C). JV score: Okemos 63, Corunna 41

Corunna 8 8 9 13 — 38 Okemos 7 21 16 19 — 63

Corunna

Chase Ardelean 1 2-2 5, Cooper Clapp 1 1-4 3, Jerod Fattal 1 0-0 2, Johnny Pavka 1 0-0 2, Ethan Quinn 2 0-0 4, Noah Sims 1 3-6 5, Jaron VanFleteren 3 0-2 6, Owen Walter 4 1-1 9, Chris Wooley 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 9-17 38.

Okemos

Mason Caczmarek 1 0-0 2, Trevor Houston 1 0-0 3, A.J. Ines 1 0-1 2, Amjid Khogali-Watson 8 2-2 23, Noah Pruitt 1 0-0 2, Collin Richardson 0 2-4 2, Gerald Sambaer 3 0-0 7, Luke Stagg 4 7-10 15, Evan Thomas 3 1-1 7. Totals 22 12-18 63.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 1 (Chase Ardelean 1), Okemos 7 (Trevor Houston 1, Amjid Khogali-Watson 5, Gerald Sambaer 1).

OWOSSO 52, CLIO 49

OWOSSO — Jake Ackley scored a team-high 29 points for the Trojans (6-14) in a nonleague win over Clio. Jordan Klapko added 12 points for Owosso.

Team fouls: Owosso 22, Clio 18. JV Score: Owosso 58, Clio 35.

Clio 5 13 18 13 — 49 Owosso 10 14 12 16 — 52

Owosso

Jake Ackley 9 7-9 29, Jordan Klapko 2 0-0 12, Cole Mallory 1 0-0 2, Nate Nicevski 1 3-4 5, Drake Nover 2 4-7 8, Gerritt Springsdorf 0 2-2 2, Garrett Walworth 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 16-22 52.

3-Point Goals – Clio 4, Owosso 4 (Jake Ackley 4).

PERRY 59, FOWLERVILLE 53

PERRY — Bryan Weiler scored 21 points for the Ramblers (12-8), while swiping eight steals in a nonleague win over Fowlerville (6-14). Geoffrey Knaggs led the Gladiators with 12 points.

Team fouls: Perry 13, Fowlerville 23. JV Score: Perry 56, Fowlerville 44.

Fowlerville 13 18 12 10 — 53 Perry 18 13 12 16 — 59

Fowlerville

Mitch Bishop 0 2-2 2, Cameron Brigham 4 0-0 11, Dan Judd 4 2-2 11, Geoffrey Knaggs 5 2-4 12, Nate Leonard 1 0-0 2, Nick Semke 3 1-2 7, Andrew Spalding 3 0-1 8. Totals 20 7-11 53.

Perry

Logan Danaher 4 1-3 9, Eddie Dunn 1 1-4 4, Ahren Emmonds 0 0-2 0, Matt Hardy 1 0-0 3, Reese Middleton 3 9-13 17, Bryan Weiler 6 8-11 21, Zac Weiler 1 1-1 3, Riley White 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 20-34 59.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 6 (Cameron Brigham 3, Dan Judd 1, Andrew Spalding 2), Perry 5 (Eddie Dunn 1, Matt Hardy 1, Reese Middleton 2, Bryan Weiler 1).

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 57, POTTERVILLE 25

WESTPHALIA — Jimmy Lehman led all scorers with 16 points and added nine rebounds for the Pirates (18-2, 15-1) in a CMAC win over Potterville (4-16, 2-14). Zach Yarger scored nine points for the Vikings.

Team fouls: Pewamo-Westphalia 9, Potterville 4. JV Score: Pewamo-Westphalia def. Potterville.

Potterville 4 5 7 9 — 25 Pewamo-Westphalia 21 13 15 8 — 57

Potterville

Sam Corbin 3 0-0 7, Hunter Geisenhauer 1 0-0 2, Cole Krause 4 1-1 7, Zach Yarger 4 1-4 9. Totals 11 2-5 25.

Pewamo-Westphalia

Peyton Heckman 1 0-0 3, Logan Hengesbach 2 0-0 4, Jimmy Lehman 6 2-2 16, Isaiah Schafer 1 0-0 2, Coy Simon 2 0-0 4, Andre Smith 3 0-0 6, Ryan Smith 4 0-0 11, Garrett Trierweiler 3 0-0 7, Nate Wirth 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 2-2 57.

3-Point Goals – Potterville 1 (Sam Corbin 1), Pewamo-Westphalia 7 (Peyton Heckman 1, Jimmy Lehman 2, Ryan Smith 3, Garrett Trierweiler 1).

MASON 52, PORTLAND 42

PORTLAND — Brett Beaune scored all of his game-high 18 points in the second half for the Bulldogs (9-11) in a nonleague win over Portland (8-12). Brett Patrick scored a team-high 13 points for the Raiders.

Team fouls: Portland 13, Mason 12. JV Score: Mason 53, Portland 43.

Mason 7 10 17 18 — 52 Portland 10 9 12 11 — 42

Mason

Noah Anderson 4 3-5 11, Brett Beaune 6 1-1 18, Andreyas Bermudez 1 1-2 3, Desmond Davis 1 0-0 2, Garren Lattig 1 0-0 2, Mitchell Lovell 1 0-0 3, Travis Mussell 3 2-3 9, Brandon Showers 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 7-11 52.

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 4 0-0 8, Haydin Brandt 1 0-0 2, Griffin Hager 2 0-0 5, Reid Martzke 1 0-0 3, Blake Patrick 1 0-0 3, Brett Patrick 5 1-3 13, Owen Russell 2 0-0 6, Michael Zesaguli 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 1-3 42.

3-Point Goals – Mason 7 (Brett Beaune 5, Mitchell Lovell 1, Travis Mussell 1), Portland 7 (Griffin Hager 1, Reid Martzke 1, Blake Patrick 1, Brett Patrick 2, Owen Russell 2).

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 72, WEBBERVILLE 28

PORTLAND — Brandon Scheurer scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Shamrocks to a victory over Webberville. Brendan Schrauben added 10 points, seven assists, and six rebounds for Portland St. Patrick (7-13). Nathan Walker had a team-high 10 points to lead the Spartans. Team fouls: Portland St. Patrick 15, Webberville 16. JV Score: Webberviile 60, Portland St. Patrick 52

Webberville 7 9 5 7 — 28 Portland St. Patrick 17 20 23 12 — 72

Webberville

Justin Dettling 1 0-0 3, Hunter Fairfield 0 0-2 0, Kayson Lycos 2 1-2 5, Hunter McGowan 1 1-3 3, Nick Militz 0 1-2 1, Jake Schneider 1 1-2 4, Nathan Walker 5 0-0 10, Zach Webster 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 4-11 28.

Portland St. Patrick

Noah Goodman 4 0-0 8, Blake Hodge 1 0-0 3, Sam Hodge 1 0-1 2, Nate Leahy 5 0-0 12, Dan Mackowiak 3 4-5 11, Brandon Scheurer 6 2-2 19, Brendan Schrauben 4 1-1 10, Tyler Schrauben 0 2-2 2, Will Simon 2 0-0 5, Graham Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 9-11 72.

3-Point Goals – Webberville 2 (Justin Dettling 1, Jake Schneider 1), Portland St. Patrick 11 (Blake Hodge 1, Nate Leahy 2, Dan Mackowiak 1, Brandon Scheurer 5, Brendan Schrauben 1, Will Simon 1).