Basketball

Basketball scores and stats for March 9

Kenzie Lewis ,foreground, of Williamston grabs a defensive rebound in front of Lauren Russell ,right, of Portland early in the 4th quarter of their Class B regional championship game Thursday March 9, 2017 at Don Johnson Fieldhouse in Lansing. KEVIN W. FOWLER PHOTO

KALAMAZOO CENTRAL 67, EAST LANSING 59

Kalamazoo Central

18

16

12

21

67

East Lansing

7

16

14

22

59

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 4 3-4 11, Jaida Hampton 8 7-10 24, Amelia McNutt 3 3-4 11, Aaliyah Nye 2 0-0 4, Aazhenii Nye 4 0-0 9. Totals 21 13-18 59.

3-Point Goals – Kalamazoo Central 6, East Lansing 4 (Jaida Hampton 1, Amelia McNutt 2, Aazhenii Nye 1).

Team fouls: East Lansing 17, Kalamazoo 19.

GIRLS REGIONAL FINALS COVERAGE:

Pewamo-Westphalia girls hoops routs Springport, claim regional title

Williamston girls capture first regional title in 24 years

East Lansing girls upended in regional final

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 55, SPRINGPORT 34

Springport

3

12

11

8

34

Pewamo-Westphalia

15

19

11

10

55

Pewamo-Westphalia

Ellie Droste 0 4-4 4, Kenzie Hengesbach 5 0-1 10, Rachel Huhn 2 0-0 4, Olivia Nurenburg 0 1-3 1, Emily Simon 1 0-0 2, Emily Spitzley 4 2-2 11, Hannah Spitzley 5 2-2 12, Kiera Thelen 0 6-7 6, Brenna Wirth 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 15-19 55.

3-Point Goals – Springport 1, Pewamo-Westphalia 2 (Emily Spitzley 1, Brenna Wirth 1).

Team fouls: Pewamo-Westphalia 13, Springport 16.

WILLIAMSTON 52, PORTLAND 29

Portland

13

6

4

6

29

Williamston

16

12

9

15

52

Portland

Leslie Barker 3 0-0 7, Shelby Battley 2 0-0 5, J. Pung 1 0-0 3, Lauren Russell 1 1-2 3, Jorie Rutkowski 1 2-2 4, Olivia Sandborn 2 3-3 7. Totals 10 6-9 29.

Williamston

Paige Basore 0 2-2 2, Kenzie Lewis 2 2-2 6, Elana Lycos 5 0-0 12, Allison Peplowski 2 7-10 11, Allie Sherrer 1 1-2 4, Maddie Watters 3 7-10 13, Halle Wisbiski 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 19-25 52.

3-Point Goals – Portland 3 (Leslie Barker 1, Shelby Battley 1, J. Pung 1), Williamston 3 (Elana Lycos 2, Allie Sherrer 1).

BOYS DISTRICT BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

HOLT 55, PARMA WESTERN 41

MASON — Jaron Faulds had a triple-double with 11 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 blocks to help lead Holt to a district semifinal victory over Parma Western. Ar’Tavious King had a team-high 18 points for the Rams. Team fouls: Holt 10, Parma Western 15

Parma Western

10

6

19

6

41

Holt

17

14

15

9

55

Holt

Josh Adado 2 1-2 6, Caleb Cooper 5 0-2 10, Ar’tavious King 8 1-2 18, Malachi McClain 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 5-14 55.

3-Point Goals – Parma Western 4, Holt 2 (Josh Adado 1, Ar’tavious King 1).

MASON 77, OKEMOS 66

MASON — Noah Anderson led the Bulldogs with 20 points and seven rebounds, while teammate Travis Mussell added 19 points in a Class A district semifinal win over Okemos. Jordan Henry scored a team-high 20 points for the Chiefs. Mason moves on to face Holt Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Mason.

Team fouls: Mason 16, Okemos 31. Fouled out: Stagg (O), Khogali-Watson (O).

Mason

16

21

14

26

77

Okemos

8

12

15

31

66

Mason

Noah Anderson 8 4-4 20, Brett Beaune 2 2-4 8, Andreyas Bermudez 1 1-2 3, Desmond Davis 2 2-4 6, Garren Lattig 5 6-6 16, Travis Mussell 6 6-11 19, Brandon Showers 1 2-4 5. Totals 25 23-35 77.

Okemos

Vail Hartman 5 2-3 12, Jordan Henry 5 7-8 20, Amjid Khogali-Watson 1 0-0 3, Patrick Nugent 1 0-2 2, Noah Pruitt 2 0-0 4, Gerald Sambaer 3 0-0 8, Luke Stagg 4 2-4 10, Evan Thomas 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 11-17 66.

3-Point Goals – Mason 4 (Brett Beaune 2, Travis Mussell 1, Brandon Showers 1), Okemos 7 (Jordan Henry 3, Amjid Khogali-Watson 1, Gerald Sambaer 2, Evan Thomas 1).

