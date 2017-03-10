Basketball scores and stats for March 9

KALAMAZOO CENTRAL 67, EAST LANSING 59

Kalamazoo Central 18 16 12 21 — 67 East Lansing 7 16 14 22 — 59

East Lansing

Sanaya Gregory 4 3-4 11, Jaida Hampton 8 7-10 24, Amelia McNutt 3 3-4 11, Aaliyah Nye 2 0-0 4, Aazhenii Nye 4 0-0 9. Totals 21 13-18 59.

3-Point Goals – Kalamazoo Central 6, East Lansing 4 (Jaida Hampton 1, Amelia McNutt 2, Aazhenii Nye 1).

Team fouls: East Lansing 17, Kalamazoo 19.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 55, SPRINGPORT 34

Springport 3 12 11 8 — 34 Pewamo-Westphalia 15 19 11 10 — 55

Pewamo-Westphalia

Ellie Droste 0 4-4 4, Kenzie Hengesbach 5 0-1 10, Rachel Huhn 2 0-0 4, Olivia Nurenburg 0 1-3 1, Emily Simon 1 0-0 2, Emily Spitzley 4 2-2 11, Hannah Spitzley 5 2-2 12, Kiera Thelen 0 6-7 6, Brenna Wirth 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 15-19 55.

3-Point Goals – Springport 1, Pewamo-Westphalia 2 (Emily Spitzley 1, Brenna Wirth 1).

Team fouls: Pewamo-Westphalia 13, Springport 16.

WILLIAMSTON 52, PORTLAND 29

Portland 13 6 4 6 — 29 Williamston 16 12 9 15 — 52

Portland

Leslie Barker 3 0-0 7, Shelby Battley 2 0-0 5, J. Pung 1 0-0 3, Lauren Russell 1 1-2 3, Jorie Rutkowski 1 2-2 4, Olivia Sandborn 2 3-3 7. Totals 10 6-9 29.

Williamston

Paige Basore 0 2-2 2, Kenzie Lewis 2 2-2 6, Elana Lycos 5 0-0 12, Allison Peplowski 2 7-10 11, Allie Sherrer 1 1-2 4, Maddie Watters 3 7-10 13, Halle Wisbiski 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 19-25 52.

3-Point Goals – Portland 3 (Leslie Barker 1, Shelby Battley 1, J. Pung 1), Williamston 3 (Elana Lycos 2, Allie Sherrer 1).

BOYS DISTRICT BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

HOLT 55, PARMA WESTERN 41

MASON — Jaron Faulds had a triple-double with 11 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 blocks to help lead Holt to a district semifinal victory over Parma Western. Ar’Tavious King had a team-high 18 points for the Rams. Team fouls: Holt 10, Parma Western 15

Parma Western 10 6 19 6 — 41 Holt 17 14 15 9 — 55

Holt

Josh Adado 2 1-2 6, Caleb Cooper 5 0-2 10, Ar’tavious King 8 1-2 18, Malachi McClain 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 5-14 55.

3-Point Goals – Parma Western 4, Holt 2 (Josh Adado 1, Ar’tavious King 1).

MASON 77, OKEMOS 66

MASON — Noah Anderson led the Bulldogs with 20 points and seven rebounds, while teammate Travis Mussell added 19 points in a Class A district semifinal win over Okemos. Jordan Henry scored a team-high 20 points for the Chiefs. Mason moves on to face Holt Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Mason.

Team fouls: Mason 16, Okemos 31. Fouled out: Stagg (O), Khogali-Watson (O).

Mason 16 21 14 26 — 77 Okemos 8 12 15 31 — 66

Mason

Noah Anderson 8 4-4 20, Brett Beaune 2 2-4 8, Andreyas Bermudez 1 1-2 3, Desmond Davis 2 2-4 6, Garren Lattig 5 6-6 16, Travis Mussell 6 6-11 19, Brandon Showers 1 2-4 5. Totals 25 23-35 77.

Okemos

Vail Hartman 5 2-3 12, Jordan Henry 5 7-8 20, Amjid Khogali-Watson 1 0-0 3, Patrick Nugent 1 0-2 2, Noah Pruitt 2 0-0 4, Gerald Sambaer 3 0-0 8, Luke Stagg 4 2-4 10, Evan Thomas 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 11-17 66.

3-Point Goals – Mason 4 (Brett Beaune 2, Travis Mussell 1, Brandon Showers 1), Okemos 7 (Jordan Henry 3, Amjid Khogali-Watson 1, Gerald Sambaer 2, Evan Thomas 1).