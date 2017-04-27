Basketball standout in Ky. dies after collapsing during open gym

A basketball player in Kentucky died Wednesday night after collapsing during an open-gym session.

Star Ifeacho, a 15-year-old sophomore at Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington), was pronounced dead at University of Kentucky Hospital at 5:47 p.m.

Fayette County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall told news outlets that players were practicing in front of coaches and an athletic trainer at the time.

“Star had stopped shooting baskets and was with the athletic trainer when he collapsed in the locker room,” Fayette schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a news release, per the Lexington Herald-Leader. “The athletic trainer immediately provided emergency care, including CPR and the use of the AED (automated external defibrillator), while 911 was called. When paramedics arrived, they took over his care and transported him to the hospital.”

While the cause of death wasn’t immediately known, an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Many have paid tribute to Ifeacho on social media, including Paul Laurence Dunbar senior Taveion Hollingsworth and Kaelen Whiteside.

i seen so much potential in you…i wanna let you know i love you boy your name is star for a reason shine bright on us💔..#LLS🌠 pic.twitter.com/m9kR6SfEk3 — ⭐️T Ho11ingsworth🎒 (@Lil_Tay3) April 27, 2017

You just ran up 2 me this morning and gave me a big hug and said what up Kaelen boy! Damn bruh I'm gnna miss u, can't believe u gone😪#LLS pic.twitter.com/ksSjv9C004 — Estar Tranquilo ⭐️ (@DoItForTheMain4) April 27, 2017

According to the Herald-Leader, Ifeacho was a 6-foot-1 shooting guard who saw key minutes this season. He averaged 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while playing in all 30 of Dunbar’s games, and he would have been Dunbar’s second-leading returning scorer for the 2017-18 season.

A vigil in Ifeacho’s honor is planned for Monday, at the same time the team had planned to hold its annual banquet.