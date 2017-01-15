Bass Pro T of C: No. 10 Sierra Canyon wins tourney over No. 3 Memphis East

After losing on the final play of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions last year, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) did not have to wait until the buzzer this year to know it was leaving with the championship.

Sierra Canyon, ranked No. 10 in the Super 25, led by double figures through much of the fourth quarter and finished with a 75-59 victory against No. 3 Memphis East on Saturday in Springfield, Mo.

Memphis East led 21-19 with two minutes left in the second quarter and did not lead again. Sierra Canyon entered the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead and pushed the margin to as many as 19.

“At halftime, it was a slow start,” Sierra Canyon’s Marvin Bagley III said. “(Coach Ty Nichols) just told us to keep being patient and it’s a game of runs and everything will come back to us if we play our game. We came back in the second half and played our game. We came up with a win.”

A big part of the Sierra Canyon surge was the performance in the second half by Cody Riley, who had 20 of his 22 points after halftime. He also had nine of his 16 rebounds.

“Cody is a beast,” Bagley said. “It’s just as simple and plain as that. He plays the game hard. I’m blessed to be alongside a player like that and have him as a teammate is a wonderful feeling.

Bagley III finished with 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. Adam Seiko added 15 points and Remy Martin had 14 for Sierra Canyon.

Chandler Lawson led Memphis East with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Sierra Canyon will now head to Springfield, Mass., for the Spalding Hoophall Classic and a matchup with No. 1 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.).

“We’re just going to enjoy this night and tomorrow we have to put it behind us and go get another game on Monday,” Bagley said.

Fans set a Bass Pro Tournament of Champions record on Saturday night when 10,729 attended the final day of games. The crowd marks the second largest ever since JQH Arena opened in 2008.

Additionally, the tournament logged a three-day attendance of 26,959 fans, allowing it to continue billing itself as “the most attended high school basketball tournament in the country.”

Contributing: Springfield News-Leader