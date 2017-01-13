Bass Pro T of C: No. 2 Montverde, No. 3 Memphis East to meet for third time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — No. 2 Montverde Academy (Fla.) and No. 3 Memphis East (Tenn.) won their games in the opening round of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions and will meet for the third time in less than a month on Friday.

Game time is 10:30 p.m. ET.

Montverde won the meeting at the City of Palms Classic final 63-54 in Fort Myers, Fla., in December.

Chandler Lawson got free for a dunk in the closing seconds as Memphis East won 75-73 in the featured matchup of the ARS Rescue Rooter Penny Hardaway National Hoopfest on Saturday at Arlington High (Tenn.).

Montverde advanced Thursday in Springfield with a 74-40 victory against Kickapoo (Mo.). Montverde used a full court press defense to disrupt Kickapoo’s offense for much of the opening round game.

“They sped us up, they made us play fast, they made us take some bad shots, quick shots,” Kickapoo coach Dick Rippee said. “It was a great experience to play against guys that are college-ready. They’ve got eight are nine guys that are college-ready to contribute right now.”

Four Eagles scored in double figures led by Rechon Black with 15 points.

Kickapoo’s two NCAA Division I basketball signees, Cameron Davis and Jared Ridder, combined for 29 of the Chiefs’ 40 total points. Ridder had 19 while Davis scored 10 points.

Memphis East moved on with a 63-56 victory against Greenforest Academy (Decatur, Ga.).

Lawson led Memphis East with 14 points and eight rebounds. Jayden Hardaway had 11 and Antavion Collum had 10. Alex Lomax had nine rebounds and eight assists.

Memphis East shot 53.3 percent from three (8-for-15) and nearly doubled Greenforest on the boards, 47-29.