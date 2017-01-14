Bass Pro T of C: No. 3 Memphis East beats No. 2 Montverde on buzzer beater -- again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the second time in six days, Memphis East (Memphis, Tenn.) beat Montverde Academy (Fla.) on the last play of the game.

Alex Lomax hit a deep three-pointer at the buzzer to give the No. 3 Mustangs a 59-56 victory in a semifinal between Super 25 top 5 teams at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions on Friday . Montverde entered ranked No. 2.

Last Saturday, Chandler Lawson got free for a dunk in the closing seconds as Memphis East won 75-73 at the ARS Rescue Rooter Penny Hardaway National Hoopfest in Arlington (Tenn.). The teams also met in the City of Palms Classic in late December in Fort Myers, Fla., with Montverde emerging as the winner.

Lomax, ranked as the No. 2 player in Tennessee, scored a team-high 19 points, including the Mustangs’ last three field goals.

Memphis East advances to meet No. 10 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) in Saturday’s title game (10:30 p.m ET, CBS Sports Network).

The game featured 12 lead changes, 12 ties, 55 free throws and only four three-pointers. For the game, Montverde had more made free throws than field goals.

Memphis East used a 7-0 run to take a 50-49 lead with four minutes remaining. The teams traded points from there with No. 1 sophomore R.J. Barrett scoring the final eight points for Montverde.

Barrett finished with 23 points, including going 13-for-19 from the free throw line. Rechon “Leaky” Black had 12 points and nine rebounds before fouling out for the Eagles.

For Memphis East, Chandler Lawson added 13 points and 13 rebounds and Malcolm Dandridge added 10.