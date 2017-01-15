Bass Pro T of C: R.J. Barrett leads No. 2 Montverde over No. 4 Findlay Prep

No. 2 Montverde Academy (Fla.) used a 12-3 run in the third quarter to down No. 4 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 79-65 in the third-place game at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Mo.

A Lamine Diane dunk within the first minute of the quarter pulled Findlay to 37-35, but Montverde answered to take a 49-38 lead. The Eagles, who never trailed in the second half, would push the margin to 16 before the quarter was over.

R.J. Barrett led Montverde with 28 points ad 14 rebounds. Andrew Nembhard had 14 points, and Rechon “Leaky” Black had 12 with nine in the second quarter.

Kentucky signee P.J. Washington led Findlay with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Diane finished with 22 points and nine rebounds.