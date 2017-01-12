Bass Pro Tournament of Champions 2017: Day 1 live updates

2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

All games at JQH Arena

Thursday, Jan. 12

Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nevada) 77, Madison Prep (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) 50 FINAL

Madison Prep 14-14-10-12—50

Findlay Prep 19-13-15-30—77

Individual scoring

Madison Prep—Josh LeBlanc 15, Josh Anderson 15, Jharon Whitfield 11, Kobe Julien 10, Jamel Robinson 2

Findlay Prep—P.J. Washington 21, Lamine Diane 21, Reggie Chaney 10, Tadas Kararinas 10, Chris Giles 6, Justin Roberts 3, Ador Athuai 2, Tony Goodwin II 2, Jack Schwietz 2

5:24 p.m. Findlay Prep senior forward P.J. Washington scored all of his 11 first half points in the first quarter, and the Pilots led by as many as nine points. Madison Prep closed the gap before the break as Josh LeBlanc took charge and finished the half with 10 points for the Chargers.

6:08 p.m. Findlay Prep’s Lamine Diane scored seven points in the third quarter to bring his total for the game to 15 points. Findlay Prep stretched a four-point lead into nine with 8:00 to play.

6:28 p.m. Findlay Prep stretched its lead to 27 points by the final horn, taking advantage of Madison Prep’s comeback attempts and 21 points apiece from P.J. Washington and Lamine Diane.

6:30 p.m. Republic (Republic, Missouri) vs. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California)

8 p.m. Kickapoo (Springfield, Missouri) vs. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)

9:30 p.m. Memphis East (Memphis, Tennessee) vs. Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Georgia)

Friday, Jan. 13

4:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal

6 p.m. Consolation semifinal

8 p.m. Championship semifinal

9:30 p.m. Championship semifinal

Saturday, Jan. 14

2:30 p.m. Seventh place game

4 p.m. Fifth place game

6 p.m. Great Southern Bank Slam Dunk Contest

7 p.m. Third place game

9 p.m. Championship final