Bass Pro Tournament of Champions 2017: Day 2 live updates

2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions: Day 2

Friday, Jan. 13

4:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal: Madison Prep vs. Republic

4:54 p.m. Republic and Madison Prep got off to a later start than planned as arena crews worked to repair light on one of the goals that was not working. That’s the light that comes on when time expires at the end of the quarter, allowing officials to determine if the basketball left a shooter’s hand in time for a buzzer beater. It’s a rather significant piece of equipment at this level of play.

6 p.m. Consolation semifinal: Kickapoo vs. Greenforest

8 p.m. Championship semifinal: Findlay Prep vs. Sierra Canyon

9:30 p.m. Championship semifinal: Montverde Academy vs. Memphis East

Saturday, Jan. 14

2:30 p.m. Seventh place game

4 p.m. Fifth place game

6 p.m. Great Southern Bank Slam Dunk Contest

7 p.m. Third place game

9 p.m. Championship final