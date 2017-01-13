Bass Pro Tournament of Champions 2017: Day 2 live updates

2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions: Day 2

Check back throughout the night of Jan. 13 for live updates from JQH Arena as the Springfield News-Leader brings you courtside coverage of all four games. You can also follow along on Twitter at the News-Leader’s main sports account (@sgfsportsNL), or follow high school sports reporter Rance Burger (@RanceBurgerNL).

Friday, Jan. 13

Madison Prep (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) 25, Republic (Missouri) 19, HALF

5:19 p.m. Madison Prep used balance and defense to build a six-point lead at the halftime break. Marcus Guss, Kobe Julien and Josh LeBlanc each have six points, and Jharon Whitfield has five points for the Chargers.

Republic went the last 5:57 of the second quarter without a field goal. Ty Stevens scored 12 points in the first quarter, and now has 14 for the Tigers.

5:02 p.m. Republic, Blue Division champions of the 2016 Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament, struggled to establish much presence inside against a taller Madison Prep squad, but Tigers senior Ty Stevens went 4-for-4 shooting 3-pointers for 12 first quarter points.

4:54 p.m. Republic and Madison Prep got off to a later start than planned as arena crews worked to repair light on one of the goals that was not working. That’s the light that comes on when time expires at the end of the quarter, allowing officials to determine if the basketball left a shooter’s hand in time for a buzzer beater. It’s a rather significant piece of equipment at this level of play.

6 p.m. Consolation semifinal: Kickapoo vs. Greenforest

8 p.m. Championship semifinal: Findlay Prep vs. Sierra Canyon

9:30 p.m. Championship semifinal: Montverde Academy vs. Memphis East

Saturday, Jan. 14

2:30 p.m. Seventh place game

4 p.m. Fifth place game

6 p.m. Great Southern Bank Slam Dunk Contest

7 p.m. Third place game

9 p.m. Championship final