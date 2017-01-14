Bass Pro Tournament of Champions 2017: Day 3 live updates

By virtue of Alex Lomax’s last second 3-pointer just before the clock struck midnight, Memphis East will play for the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions title.

Lomax ducked under a shot block attempt and fired a deep 3-pointer from the right wing to put the Mustangs (Memphis, Tennessee) ahead of Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida) 59-56 in the second semifinal of the 33rd Bass Pro Tournament of Champions at JQH Arena on Friday night. Lomax led Memphis East to Saturday’s championship game with 19 points.

Memphis East (14-2) will take on Sierra Canyon (14-1) for the championship at 9 p.m. The Trailblazers advanced to the final by blowing out Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nevada) 76-47 behind 28 points from 6-foot-11 junior Marvin Bagley and 16 points from senior point guard Remy Martin, an Arizona State signee.

2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions: Final Day

Saturday, Jan. 14

All games at JQH Arena

Kickapoo 10, Republic 1, 2:25 1Q

Kickapoo and Republic are off to a brisk start, especially brisk for the Chiefs, who lead 8-1. NCAA Division I signees Jared Ridder (Xavier) and Cameron Davis (Navy) have each buried 3-pointers. Republic seeks its first field goal.

4 p.m. Fifth place: Madison Prep (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) vs. Greenforest (Decatur, Georgia)

6 p.m. Great Southern Bank Dunk Contest

7 p.m. Third place: Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida) vs. Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nevada)

9 p.m. Championship: Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) vs. Memphis East (Memphis, Tennessee)

