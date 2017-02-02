Bath QB among three area players headed to Davenport

BATH – Max Tiraboschi has only played one full season of quarterback.

And that was just enough for the Bath High School senior to realize his dream of playing college football.

“It’s crazy,” Tiraboschi said Wednesday after signing his national letter of intent to play the position at Davenport. “I never thought I’d be in this position if you would have asked me last year. It’s a blessing. It was a blessing in disguise that I got to step in and take the job and I’m just thankful for it all.”

Tiraboschi is said to be the first Bath football player to sign with a NCAA program in at least a decade. And he takes pride in doing that.

“It’s a huge honor, and I know it’s a huge deal at the school as well to see someone further their athletic career at such a high level,” Tiraboschi said. “There’s a lot of hard work that went into this, and I really couldn’t be there without my teammates and coaches and family who have all pushed me to do this. This has all been a dream and now it’s coming true.”

Bath senior Max Tiraboschi seizes opportunity at QB

Tiraboschi is one of three Lansing area players that have signed with Davenport, which will become a NCAA Division II school and compete in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this fall. Davenport signed Kenny Schmidt (Everett) as a linebacker and Deshaun Lowery (Everett) as a defensive back.

The 6-foot-1 Tiraboschi is one of three quarterbacks signed by Davenport in its 30-member class. And he knows he is going to have to get up to speed quickly to have a chance to make his mark under center.

“Going up there, it’s going to be hard,” Tiraboschi said. “Everyone is telling me it’s going to be a different transition because there’s going to be so many quarterbacks there. I really have to make sure I’m studying for school and studying the playbook as well. It’s going to be fun.”

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.