Battlefield (Va.), Notre Dame de Sion (Mo.) remain 1-2 in Super 25 spring girls soccer

Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) and Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City) retained the top two spots in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for spring girls soccer.

Battlefield moved to 16-0 and Notre Dame de Sion moved to 18-0, with the playoffs beginning this week in Missouri.

Barrington (Ill.) moved from No. 4 to No. 3, followed by big mover JL Mann (Greenville, S.C.), which jumped from No. 14 to No. 4 after winning the Class AAAAA state championship with a 2-1 victory against Wando (Mount Pleasant) on penalty kicks.

It was Mann’s second state title in the past three years and their fifth straight trip to the championship match. Mann played the second half and overtime shorthanded after an ejection following a scuffle with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) moved from No. 10 to No. 5. The team is 16-1-0 and heading to the state quarterfinals this week against Mullen (Denver).

Webster Groves (Mo.) is the highest-ranked newcomer at No. 8. Other newcomers are: No. 11 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.), No. 14 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), No. 16 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.), No. 18 McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.), No. 19 Canton (Mich.), No. 20 Marian (Omaha), No. 24 Incarnate Word (St. Louis) and No. 25 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.).

Contributing: Greenville News