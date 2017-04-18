Battlefield (Va.) takes over No. 1 in Super 25 spring girls soccer rankings

Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) has moved into the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for spring girls soccer.

The three-time 6A state champions, Battlefield is 8-0 and looking to make another title run. The team was ranked No. 3 in the previous Super 25.

Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City) made a big move from No. 15 to No. 2 and is 9-0 heading into the weekend’s Kansas City Classic.

Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) has moved from No. 9 to No. 3 and Naperville North (Ill.) slipped from No. 2 to No. 4

Whitewater (Fayetteville, Ga.) jumped from No. 19 to No. 5 and is off to a 15-0 start.

St. Pius X (Atlanta) is the highest-ranked among the newcomers at No. 10. Other newcomers: No. 16 Wakefield (Raleigh, N.C.), No. 19 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.), No. 20 Webster Groves (St. Louis), No. 21 Edmond North (Okla.), No. 22 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) and No. 24 Lexington (S.C.).