Bay Port advances to regional final | WIAA Hockey Rdp

DE PERE – Bay Port overcame an early deficit to score eight unanswered goals in a 8-1 win over Green Bay United in a WIAA Regional Boys Hockey game Tuesday night.

Jake Boxer and Caleb Johnson led the Pirates (16-9), each tallying three points. Boxer scored two goals with an assist, while Caleb Johnson had a goal with two assists.

Bennett Debouche, Alex Piotrowski, Austin Mikesch, Spencer Challe and Matej Huncik each added goals for Bay Port.

Davis Rollin scored the lone GBU (3-20) goal 40 seconds into the game with an assist from Casey Roeser.

In net, Jake Jankowski made 27 saves for GBU, while Riley Baye made nine for Bay Port.

Ashwaubenon 6,

De Pere 2

DE PERE – The Jaguars advanced to the regional final round with the impressive win at De Pere Ice Center.