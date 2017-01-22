Bay Port, Ashwaubenon skaters lose

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Bay Port boys hockey team were defeated 6-5 by Houghton in back and forth contest on Saturday.

Matej Huncik, Alex Piotrowski, Joe Cavil, Bennett DeBouche and Max Moore each recorded a goal for Bay Port.

Pirates goaltender Colton Kimps stopped 22 shots.

Kingsford 2, Ashwaubenon 1

DE PERE – The Jaguars came up short in the non­conference game.

Ashwaubenon scored its lone goal with 15 seconds left, but could not tie it in the end.

Jaguars goaltender David Michaelson recorded 25 saves in net.