Bay Port, Ashwaubenon skaters lose

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Bay Port boys hockey team were defeated 6-5 by Houghton in back and forth contest on Saturday.
Matej Huncik, Alex Piotrowski, Joe Cavil, Bennett DeBouche and Max Moore each recorded a goal for Bay Port.
Pirates goaltender Colton Kimps stopped 22 shots.
Kingsford 2, Ashwaubenon 1
DE PERE – The Jaguars came up short in the nonconference game.
Ashwaubenon scored its lone goal with 15 seconds left, but could not tie it in the end.
Jaguars goaltender David Michaelson recorded 25 saves in net.
