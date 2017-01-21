Bay Port boys basketball holds off Notre Dame

GREEN BAY – The Bay Port boys basketball team outlasted a Notre Dame second-half rally to hold on for a 54-51 FRCC victory Friday night and remain unbeaten in the Fox River Classic Conference.

Jordan Nolle led Bay Port (9-2, 7-0), dropping 15 points. Jack Plumb registered 12, while Jake Stelzer had 10 and Alec Nagel chipped in eight for the Pirates.

Avery Lyons led all scorers, recording 22 points for the Tritons (8-3, 4-3). Matthew Rader added 10 points for Notre Dame.

Bay Port…22 32 – 54

Notre Dame…16 35 – 51

BAY PORT – Stelzer 10, Frieder 3, Nolle 15, Plumb 12, Stratman 3, Maternoski 2, Johnson 1, Nagel 8. 3-pt: Stelzer 1, Nolle 3, Stratman 1, Nagel 2. FT: 11-18. F: 19.

NOTRE DAME – Lyons 22, Strohmeyer 2, Liegel 3, Johnson 4, Rader 10, Santaga 5, O’Connell 5. 3-pt: Lyons 4, Johnson 1, Santaga 1, O’Connell 1. FT: 12-21. F: 16.

G.B. Preble 64,

G.B. Southwest 55

GREEN BAY – Camden Wall dropped a game-high 28 points, leading the Hornets to their first FRCC win of the season.

Wall connected on six 3-pointers for Preble (3-8, 1-6), while Ryan Buss totaled 16 points. Maxwell Wagner added nine and Joshua Nicklaus had eight for Preble.

Jason Simmons tallied 20 points to lead the Trojans (6-6, 2-6) in scoring. Cole Bouche recorded 10 points, while Lucas Stieber registered nine and Will Pytleski chipped in seven.

G.B. Preble…19 45 – 64

G.B. Southwest …18 37 – 55

G.B. PREBLE – Wagner 9, Wall 28, Nicklaus 8, Perret 1, Watermolen 2, Buss 16. 3-pt: Wagner 3, Wall 6. FT: 11-21. F: 22.

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Keener 4, Simmons 20, Stieber 9, Bouche 10, Landry 5, Pytleski 7. 3-pt: Simmons 1, Stieber 1, Landry 1. FT: 14-18. F: 21.

De Pere 53, Manitowoc 46

DE PERE – Max Huddleston scored 13 points and Jordan Joseph had 12 points as the Redbirds picked up the road win.

De Pere (6-5, 4-3 FRCC) led by 12 at the half and held off the Ships.

T.J. Schneider led Manitowoc (4-6, 1-5) with 18 points.

Manitowoc…21 25 – 46

De Pere…33 20 – 53

MANITOWOC – Bandt 5, Rathsack 6, Schneider 18, Broecker 2, Dopirak 13, Wanek 2. 3-pt: Bandt 1, Schneider 2, Dopirak 1. FT: 2-5. F: 15.

DE PERE – Roffers 3, Allen 3, Laubenstein 6, Collette 5, Hoffmann 8, Joseph 12, Coisman 3, Huddleston 13. 3-pt: Roffers 1, Allen 1, Laubenstein 2, Hoffmann 2. FT: 9-13. F: 10.

Ashwaubenon 71, Sheb. South 42

ASHWAUBENON – Ben Wittig dropped 25 points as the Jaguars came away with the FRCC win.

Wittig tallied 12 of his 25 points from beyond the arc for Ashwaubenon (4-6, 2-5).

David Clark tallied 16 points for the Jaguars, while Anthony Guarascio added 13.

Logan Hamilton scored 10 points for South (5-6, 3-4).

Sheboygan South…22 20 – 42

Ashwaubenon…33 38 – 71

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Case 4, Govek 6, Henderson 4, Ladwig 2, Opgenorth 6, Hamilton 10, Kaffine 7, Rank Jr. 3. 3-pt: Hamilton 2, Kaffine 1, Rank Jr. 1. FT: 6-9. F: 10.

ASHWAUBENON – Cox 5, Ratschan 3, Baeril 4, Clark 16, Wittig 25, Wood 3, Guarascio 13, Dill 2. 3-pt: Cox 1, Ratschan 1, Baeril 1, Wittig 4, Wood 1, Guariascio 3. FT: 2-3. F: 8.

West De Pere 59, Green Bay East 27

GREEN BAY – The Phantoms used a strong second half to put away the Bay Conference matchup.

Tyler Schwartz nailed six 3’s for West De Pere (10-4, 5-1) and finished with 20 points.

The Phantoms got 13 more points from Quinn Norton.

Zack Crockett led the Red Devils (3-10, 3-3) in scoring with 11 points.

West De Pere…29 30 – 59

Green Bay East…16 11 – 27

WEST DE PERE – Owens 3, Schwartz 20, Ricker 2, Kempen 2, Eisch 2, Langreder 3, Rahn 9, Jindra 2, Karchinski 4, Norton 13. 3-pt: Schwartz 6, Langreder 1. FT: 2-9. F: 12.

GREEN BAY EAST – Price 9, Crockett 11, Kemp 4, Brantley 1, Bustamante 2. 3-pt: Crockett 1. FT: 8-16. F: 15.

Southern Door 74, NEW Lutheran 55

GREEN BAY – Nick LeCaptain took over for Southern Door when his team needed, scoring 25 of its 42 second-half points for the road win.

LeCaptain led all scorers, dropping 35 points for the Eagles (9-1, 6-1 Packerland Conference), including five 3-pointers.

Derik LeCaptain added 14 points, while Sam Gerend totaled 12 and Kyle Daoust chipped in 11.

For the Blazers (6-6, 3-4), Samuel Meerstein recorded 19 points to lead the way, while Brock Reisler tallied 10.

NEW Lutheran jumped out to a 20-12 lead before Southern Door narrowed it down to a one-point game at halftime.

Southern Door…32 42 – 74

NEW Lutheran…33 22– 55

SOUTHERN DOOR – Pierre 2, Gerend 12, N. LeCaptain 35, Daoust 11, D. LeCaptain 14. 3-pt: N. LeCaptain 5, Gerend 2. FT: 13-21. F: 19.

NEW LUTHERAN – Voskamp 1, Be. Reisler 6, Cantwell 3, Meerstein 19, Siudzinski 3, Laatsch 2, Br. Reisler 10, Lynch 4, Sabel 7. 3-pt: Cantwell 1, Meestein 1, Siudzinski 1, Sabel 1. FT: 15-26. F: 15.

Sturgeon Bay 63, Oconto 48

OCONTO – Jared Van Bramer tallied 21 points, propelling the Clippers to a Packerland victory.

Mitchell Jackson registered 15 points for Sturgeon Bay (9-2, 6-1), while Connor Gajda had 12 and Carson Talbert scored 10.

Connor Ebben led Oconto (8-4, 4-3), scoring 16 points. Parker James chipped in eight and Carson Moe added seven for the Blue Devils.

Sturgeon Bay…29 34 – 63

Oconto…23 25 – 48

STURGEON BAY – Wodack 1, Jackson 15, DeGrave 2, Meikle 2, Gajda 12, Talbert 10, Van Bramer 21. 3-pt: Jackson 2, Gajda 2, Talbert 1. FT: 20-28. F: 16.

OCONTO – James 8, Allan 5, Moe 7, Sherman 6, Woller 6, Ebben 16. 3-pt: James 1, Allan 1, Moe 1. FT: 11-21. F: 18.

Gibraltar 49, Kewaunee 35

KEWAUNEE – Nathan Surges scored 19 points to lead the Vikings to the Packerland victory.

Connor Brennan added 11 points for Gibraltar (8-4, 4-3), which led by 15 points at halftime.

For Kewaunee (1-11, 1-6), Jacob Basten scored 21 of his team’s 35 points.

Gibraltar…32 17 – 49

Kewaunee…17 18 – 35

GIBRALTAR – Reinhardt 4, Weddig 6, Surges 19, Brennan 11, Szakala 1, Kropuenske 8. 3-pt: Weddig 2, Surges 3. FT: 10-13. F: 9.

KEWAUNEE – Stangel 3, Bultman 2, Richard 2, LeCaptain 4, Walechka 3, Basten 21. 3-pt: Stangel 1, Walechka 1. FT: 3-4. F: 1.

Algoma 77, Sevastopol 24

ALGOMA – Max Grovogel led all scorers, totaling 18 points as the Wolves cruised to victory.

Casey Stangel dropped 17 points, including five 3-pointers for Algoma (7-6, 4-3 Packerland). Aidan Wallace added nine points and Matt Wahlers had eight for the Wolves.

Robby Pollman registered eight points to lead Sevastopol (1-11, 0-7).

Sevastopol…10 14 – 24

Algoma…32 45 – 77

SEVASTOPOL – Pollman 8, Haberli 2, Krohn 5, Demmin 5, Rosales 2, Garcia 2. 3-pt: Pollman 2, Demmin 1. FT: 7-12. F: 18.

ALGOMA – Nelson 3, Dean 5, Wery 5, Wahlers 8, Prokash 7, Stangel 17, Wallace 9, Grovogel 18, Schneider 3, Bluett 2. 3-pt: Nelson 1, Wery 1, Wahlers 2, Prokash 1, Stangel 5, Grovogel 1, Schneider 1. FT: 9-15. F: 14.

Freedom 68, Wrightstown 62

FREEDOM – Dwight Green scored 21 points for the Irish in the North Eastern Conference matchup.

The Tigers (6-6, 3-4) got a game-high 25 points from James Hansen. Luke Haese added 15 points for Wrightstown, including three 3’s.

Charlie Jadin scored 19 points while recording 12 rebounds to finish with the double-double for Freedom (5-6, 3-4).

Wrightstown…29 33 – 62

Freedom…39 29 – 68

WRIGHTSTOWN – Theunis 4, Froehlke 6, Hazaert 3, Klister 2, Hansen 25, Haese 15, Kroes 2, Beining 3, Guns 2. 3-pt: Hansen 2, Haese 3, Beining 1. FT: 12-21. F: 19.

FREEDOM – Hofacker 5, Heenan 1, Balthazor 4, Brickner 6, Jadin 19, Baumgart 10, Pirgel 2, Green 21. 3-pt: Hofacker 1, Jadin 1, Green 1. FT: 13-27. F: 18.

Marinette 69, Clintonville 57

CLINTONVILLE – Jacob Poetzl and Connor Nelson each tallied 17 points for the Marines in the NEC road win.

Matthew Wagner added 13 points for Marinette (7-5, 4-4), while Jordan Wendt had 10.

The Marines went 20-of-29 from the free-throw line, while Clintonville (7-3, 4-3) was 5-of-7.

Marinette…20 49 – 69

Clintonville…28 29 – 57

MARINETTE – Poetzl 17, Nelson 17, Wagner 13, Wendt 10, Fayta 5, Miller 5, Stroming 2. 3-pt: Poetzl 3, Nelson 1, Wagner 2, Miller 1. FT: 20-29. F: 11.

CLINTONVILLE – Krueger 20, Petermann 17, Wittman 13, Koeppen 5, Schirpke 2. 3-pt: Krueger 1, Petermann 3, Wittman 3, Koeppen 1. FT: 5-7. F: 23.

Denmark 90,

Waupaca 64

WAUPACA – The Vikings took care of business in the North Eastern Conference matchup.

Zane Short led the way for Denmark (6-4, 5-2) scoring 21 points while adding seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Vikings got another 19 points from Blake Derricks and 13 out of Brady Jens.

Brandon Wanty scored a game-high 24 points for the Comets (2-8, 1-7), hitting three 3’s.

Denmark…46 44 – 90

Waupaca…29 35 – 64

DENMARK – Pelischek 4, Bisbee 3, Warden 2, Derricks 19, Short 21, Jens 13, Gazella 6, Rabas 3, Suemnick 12 Satori 5, Sipiorski 2. 3-pt: Bisbee 1, Derricks 1, Short 2, Gazella 2, Satori 1. FT: 15-21. F: 15.

WAUPACA – Gardner 5, Johnson 2, Dayton 7, Wanty 24, Vaughn 7, Bartel 4, Bunge 9, Wright 5, Thurmond 1. 3-pt: Gardner 1, Dayton 1, Wanty 3, Vaughn 1, Wright 1. FT: 13-26. F: 20.

Oneida Nation 71, Wausaukee 51

WAUSAUKEE – Oneida Nation pulled away in the second-half for the Marinette & Oconto Conference victory.

Crimsen Powless poured in 16 points for the Thunderhawks (9-3, 6-2), while Elijah Metoxen tallied 13. Jonathan Massey and Ryan King each recorded 12 points for Oneida.

For Wausaukee (0-12, 0-9), Tony Rollo led the way ,scoring 12 points. Cody Renikow added 11 points and Matt Delfosse had 10 for the Rangers.

Oneida Nation…31 40 – 71

Wausaukee…26 25 – 51

ONEIDA NATION – Massey 12, Charles 2, Matson 3, John 6, Sanchez 1, King 12, Metoxen 13, Powless 16, Fowler 1, Summers 5. 3-pt: King 3, Metoxen 3, Powless 3, Summers 1. FT: 15-27. F: 20.

WAUSAUKEE – Gruszynski 1, Shigouri 4, Shaw 3, Zak 1, Struve 1, H. Renikow 8, Rollo 12, Delfosse 10, C. Renikow 11. 3-pt: Shaw 1. FT: 22-34. F: 18.

Crivitz 71, Niagara 39

NIAGARA – The Wolverines led by 20 points at halftime to take the M&O matchup.

Kershaw Stumbris scored 15 points and knocked down three 3’s for Crivitz (8-4, 6-2). The Wolverines got 14 more from Jakob Voss while Charlie Johnsen and Jaden Werner each added 10.

The Badgers (6-6, 4-5) were led in scoring by Ethan Blagec with 15 points.

Crivitz …32 39 – 71

Niagara…12 27 – 39

CRIVITZ – Johnsen 10, Werner 10, Voss 14, Bauer 6, Stumbris 15, Kaldenberg 4, Andrist 3, Kralovetz 2, Giese 7. 3-pt: Voss 2, Bauer 2, Stumbris 3. FT: 8-15. F: 12.

NIAGARA – Blagec 15, Maki 2, Al Hagerty 2, Au Hagerty 7, Bousley 10, Payette 3. 3-pt: Blagec 3, Au Hagerty 1. FT: 6-12. F: 16.

Lena 55, Coleman 49

COLEMAN – Connor Heise scored 25 points, powering Lena to a road win.

Dalton Anderson added 16 points for the Wildcats (10-2, 7-1 M&O) and Hunter Borchert had eight.

Cole Woulf led Coleman (4-6, 4-4), recording 19 points, while Austin Marquardt chipped in 11 and Austin Tachick scored eight.

Lena…29 26 – 55

Coleman…24 25 – 49

LENA – Marquardt 2, Potter 2, Anderson 16, Staidl 2, H. Borchert 8, Heise 25. 3-pt: Anderson 1, Borchert 2, Heise 1. FT: 17-22. F: 16.

COLEMAN – Kostreva 2, Tachick 8, Marquardt 11, Fraser 4, Seefeldt 2, Woulf 19, VanHoff 3. 3-pt: Marquardt 3, VanHoff 1. FT: 11-13. F: 17.

Suring 70, Gillett 35

SURING – The host Eagles jumped out to a quick lead and improved to 8-6 overall, 6-2 in the M&O.

John Christensen scored 16 points, Ryan Mahoney had 14, Chris Geniesse 13 and Scout Gerndt 10 for Suring.

Logan Krause scored 12 points for Gillett (1-10, 0-8).

Gillett…17 18 – 35

Suring…35 35 – 70

GILLETT – Krause 12, D. Sexton 4, G. Sexton 9, Long 6, Frank 4. 3-pt: Krause 2. FT: 5-5. F: 8.

SURING – Christensen 16, Geniesse 13, Mahoney 14, Gerndt 10, Vollmar 4, Smith 5, Lally 4, Garrigan 4. 3-pt: Christensen 1, Geniesse 3, Mahoney 2, Smith 1. FT: 3-8. F: 12.

Peshtigo 88, STAA 65

PESHTIGO – Three players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs in a home M&O win.

Joey Bradley dropped 21 points for Peshtigo (10-1, 8-0), while Ryley Demmith had 20 and Matt Larsen scored 10.

Justin Thill and Nathan Goneau each tallied nine for Peshtigo.

For STAA (3-9, 1-7), three players combined for 56 points. Tyler Stuart and Jack Farley each recorded 21 points, while Eric Powers totaled 14.

STAA…32 33 – 65

Peshtigo…48 40 – 88

STAA – Stuart 21, Farley 21, Powers 14, Bourdelais 5, Hornick 4. 3-pt: Stuart 2, Farley 1. FT: 10-17. F: 15.

PESHTIGO – Bradley 21, Demmith 20, Larsen 10, Thill 9, Goneau 9, Neumann 8, Tackmier 4, Nielson 4, Dionne 2, LeMahieu 1. 3-pt: Demmith 1, Thill 1, Goneau 1, Tackmier 1. FT: 12-17. F: 20.

Wey.-Fremont 78, Bonduel 67

BONDUEL – The Indians drained 12 3’s to down the host Bears and pick up the Central Wisconsin-8 victory.

The Bears (2-9, 0-4) were led in scoring by Bryce Weier with 18 points, including three 3’s. Cole Letter chipped in 14 points.

Jake Hablewitz scored 21 points for Weyauwega-Fremont (3-9, 3-2) while teammate Logan Bosquez added 20.

Weyauwega-Fremont…34 44 – 78

Bonduel…33 34 – 67

WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT – Magdanz 4, McClone 6, Baehman 12, Knecht 3, Hablewitz 21, Young 6, Bosquez 20, Bartel 6. 3-pt: Baehman 4, Hablewitz 3, Young 2, Bosquez 3. FT: 12-22. F: 20.

BONDUEL – Weier 18, Garside 9, Olsen 1, Letter 14, Szoszorek 3, Bohm 11, Cairns 11. 3-pt: Weier 3, Garside 2, Letter 2, Szoszorek 1. FT: 12-22. F: 20.