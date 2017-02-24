Bay Port caps perfect FRCC season | Boys Roundup

SUAMICO – The Bay Port boys basketball team capped a perfect Fox River Classic Conference season with a 71-58 victory over Notre Dame on Thursday.

Jordan Nolle led Bay Port (20-2, 18-0) in scoring with 16 points. Jake Stelzer, Jacob Stratman and Brett Frieder all tallied 10 points for the Pirates.

Matthew Rader poured in a game-high 18 points for Notre Dame (14-8, 10-8), while Jonathan Santaga added 13 and Avery Lyons had eight.

Notre Dame…27 31 – 58

Bay Port…43 28 – 71

NOTRE DAME – Lyons 8, Santaga 13, Liegel 7, Ma. Rader 18, Strohmeyer 2, Hennigan 4, O’Connell 4, Snyder 2. 3-pt: Lyons 1, Santaga 3, Liegel 1. FT: 15-18. F: 14.

BAY PORT – Stelzer 10, Stratman 10, Frieder 10, Nolle 16, Maternoski 6, Tinch 5, Melchior 1, Johnson 5, Plumb 6, Greene 2. 3-pt: Stelzer 2, Stratman 2, Nolle 2, Johnson 1. FT: 10-14. F: 16.

G.B. Southwest 81, G.B. Preble 51

GREEN BAY – The Trojans rolled to the FRCC road win.

Cole Bouche totaled 24 points for Southwest (10-12, 6-12), while Jason Simmons registered 13 and Carson Landry scored 12. Kaleb Keener added 10.

For Preble (4-18, 2-16), Ryan Buss led the way, scoring 21 points and Camden Wall totaled 10.

G.B. Southwest…42 39 – 81

G.B. Preble…26 25 – 51

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Keener 10, Simmons 13, Melchert 4, Bouche 24, Landry 12, Le Mere 3, Pytleski 8, Howard 2, Rauschenbach 5. 3-pt: Rauschenbach 1, Pytleski 2, Le Mere 1, Simmons 1. FT: 8-13. F: 18.

G.B. PREBLE – Wall 10, Starnes 3, Carwardine 6, Perret 1, Newman 2, Ly 2, Boockmeier 1, May 2, Watermolen 3, Buss 21. 3-pt: Wall 1, Carwardine 2, Buss 2. FT: 10-18. F: 16.

De Pere 73, Manitowoc 43

MANITOWOC – Isaac Hoffmann scored 17 points and Max Huddleston had 16 points as the Redbirds clinched third place in the FRCC with the road victory.

Jordan Joseph and Patrick Danen added eight points each for De Pere (14-8, 12-6).

Mychael Dopirak had 11 points for Manty (4-18, 1-17).

De Pere…35 38 – 73

Manitowoc…20 23 – 43

DE PERE – Roffers 5, Winter 5, Laubenstein 5, Collette 4, Hoffmann 17, Joseph 8, Danen 8, Baranek 5, Huddleston 16. 3-pt: Roffers 1, Winter 1, Laubenstein 1, Hoffmann 3, Baranek 1. FT: 12-17. F: 18.

MANITOWOC – Bandt 9, Kratz 1, McMeans 2, Miller 4, Broecker 8, Dopirak 11, Reindl 2, Lukes 6. 3-pt: Bandt 2. FT: 7-10. F: 14.

Pulaski 64,

Sheb. North 59

PULASKI – Jacob DeStarkey went off for 35 points as the Red Raiders got off to a hot start for the FRCC victory.

DeStarkey scored 25 points in the first half alone, as Pulaski (18-4, 15-3) built a 42-28 lead at the break.

Wade Geenen added 15 points for the Raiders, who had already clinched second place in the conference.

Brent Widder had 16 points and Brian Seymour scored 15 for North (13-9, 10-8).

Sheb. North…28 31 – 59

Pulaski…42 22 – 64

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Seymour 15, Damkot 1, Hasenstein 10, Widder 16, Sonnentag 5, Sukolowski 2, Beaudoin 10. 3-pt: Seymour 3, Hasenstein 1. FT: 15-25. F: 17. . 3-pt: Last Name x. FT: x-x. F: xx.

PULASKI – Stiede 3, Narges 8, Malewiski 2, Geenen 15, DeStarkey 35, VandenHeuvel 1. 3-pt: Stiede 1, Geenen 3, DeStarkey 1. FT: 15-19. F: 18. Fouled out: Stiede.

Sheb. South 63, Ashwaubenon 59

SHEBOYGAN -The Redwings were lights out from deep, knocking down 14 3-pointers in the FRCC matchup.

The Jaguars (11-11, 8-10) got a game-high 19 points out of Ben Wittig.

David Clark chipped in with 15 points, while Anthony Guarascio hit four 3’s and finished with 12 points for Ashwaubenon.

Mike Rank made five 3’s and finished with 15 points to lead Sheboygan South (10-12, 8-10).

Ashwaubenon…23 36 – 59

Sheboygan South…27 36 – 63

ASHWAUBENON – Wittig 19, Clark 15, Guarascio 12, Ratschan 6, Wood 3, Cox 3, Brooks 1. 3-pt: Guarascio 4, Ratschan 2, Wood 1, Cox 1. FT: 8-13. F: 10.

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH– Rank 15, Martens 11, Ja. Govek 9, Splittgerber 9, Opgenorth 8, Jo. Govek 8, McLaughlin 3. 3-pt: Rank 5, Ja Govek 3, Jo Govek 2, Splittgerber 2, Opgenorth 2. FT: 4-6. F: 10.

G.B. East 63,

West De Pere 54

DE PERE – Zack Crockett scored 24 points and Jamyle Brantley scored 20 points as the Red Devils ended the regular season by surprising the host Phantoms.

Macell Kemp added 14 points for East (7-15, 7-7), which pulled away in the second half.

Tyler Schwartz had 13 points for West De Pere (15-7, 10-4), which had already clinched second place in the Bay.

G.B. East…24 39 – 63

West De Pere…23 31 – 54

GREEN BAY EAST – Price 2, Crockett 24, Kemp 14, Green 2, Brantley 20, Koltz 1. 3-pt: Brantley 4. FT: 15-22. F: 18. Fouled out: Price.

WEST DE PERE – Schwartz 13, Ricker 1, Eisch 5, Langreder 3, Rahn 9, Jindra 2, Kocken 6, Karchinski 6, Norton 9. 3-pt: Schwartz 1, Eisch 1, Rahn 3, Langreder 1, Kocken 2. FT: 14-26. F: 14. Fouled out: Rahn.

Menasha 67,

Seymour 56

SEYMOUR – Alex Zeinert tallied 28 points for the Bluejays in the Bay matchup.

Nik Yaeger led the Thunder (8-14, 6-8) in scoring with 17 points, while Trent Blake added 12.

Menasha (8-14, 5-9) got 17 points out of Gage Dewherst.

Menasha…27 40 – 67

Seymour…22 34 – 56

MENASHA – Dewhurst 17, Everson 10, Zeinert 28, Hahn 2, Berman 2, Romnek 6, Johnson 2. 3-pt: Everson 2, Zeinert 1. FT: 9-12. F: 11.

SEYMOUR – Wieczorek 7, Murphy 6, VanDeHei 4, Dreissen 7, Cornell 1, N Yaeger 17, Blake 12, C Yaeger 2. 3-pt: Wieczorek 1, Murphy 2, VanDeHei 1, Dreissen 1, N Yaeger 1, Blake 2. FT: 8-10. F: 12.

Shawano 59,

New London 45

SHAWANO – The Hawks came away with the home win and finished third in the Bay Conference.

Dakota Maltbey tallied 14 points for Shawano (12-10, 9-5), while Carter Weisnicht had eight.

Devin Winkler and Garret Locy each scored 11 points for New London (12-10, 5-9).

New London…20 25 – 45

Shawano…37 22 – 59

NEW LONDON – Winkler 11, G. Locy 11, Wolf 3, L. Locy 2, Kurth 7, Tuscherer 2, Stroethenruther 3, Oberstadt 6. 3-pt: G. Locy 3, Wolf 1. FT: 7-11. F: 20.

SHAWANO – Richards 4, J. Mueller 4, A. Mueller 6, Hesse 3, Lacy 3, Weisnicht 8, Johnson 2, Kohl 3, Maltbey 14. 3-pt: Richards 1, J. Mueller 1, A. Mueller 1, Kohl 1. FT: 20-30. F: 16.

Luxemburg-Casco 87, Oconto Falls 31

OCONTO FALLS – The Spartans commited just a single foul in the NEC victory.

Bryce TeKulve poured in 23 points as the Spartans rolled, putting a cap on the conference-championship regular season.

Nathan Coisman had 17 points for Luxemburg-Casco (19-3, 17-1), while Mitchell Jandrin added eight.

Dakota Carriveau totaled nine points for Oconto Falls (1-21, 0-18), while Tyler Klimpke chipped in eight and Mitchell Manns scored seven.

Luxemburg-Casco…46 41 – 87

Oconto Falls…15 16 – 31

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 8, Otradovec 4, Deprey 6, Doell 2, Wotruba 7, Zeitler 7, Tebon 5, Isenberg 6, Ronsman 5, Coisman 17, TeKulve 23. 3-pt: Zeitler 1, Tebon 1, TeKulve 3. FT: 7-9. F: 1.

OCONTO FALLS – Sefick 4, Kurth 3, Manns 7, Carriveau 9, Nelson 2, Klimke 8. 3-pt: Kurth 1, Manns 1. FT: 1-3. F: 5.

Freedom 55, Wrightstown 49

WRIGHTSTOWN – Charlie Jadin scored 23 points as the Irish were able to erase a five-point halftime deficit to take the NEC game.

The Tigers (14-8, 11-7) were led in scoring by James Hansen with 17 points and Luke Haese with 11.

Ty Brickner had with a double-double for Freedom (13-8, 11-6), recording 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Freedom…24 31 – 55

Wrightstown…29 20 – 49

FREEDOM – Heenan 2, Balthazor 2, Green 5, Brickner 16, Jadin 23, Van Handel 3, Baumgart 4. 3-pt: Green 1, Jadin 3. FT: 5-5. F: 22.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Theunis 1, Froehlke 4, Hazaert 8, Klister 6, Hansen 17, Haese 11, Beining 2. 3-pt: Hazaert 1, Gaese 2. FT: 8-19. F: 17.

Marinette 84, Clintonville 74

MARINETTE – Four players scored in double digits for Marinette in the NEC win.

Matthew Wagner dropped 25 points for the Marines (13-9, 10-8), while Jacob Poetzl totaled 23 points. Connor Nelson scored 11 points, while Noah Miller had 10 and Jordan Wendt added seven.

For Clintonville (10-12, 7-11), Sam Wittman recorded 25 points, while Nathan Krueger registered 23 and Tyler Petermann had 20.

Clintonville…37 37 – 74

Marinette…34 50 – 84

CLINTONVILLE – Wittman 25, Krueger 23, Petermann 20, Finger 4, Koeppen 2. 3-pt: Wittman 7, Krueger 3. FT: 8-12. F: 20.

MARINETTE – Ma. Wagner 25, Poetzl 23, Nelson 11, Miller 10, Wendt 7, Fayta 3, Nicklaus 2, Stroming 2, Mi. Wagner 1. 3-pt: Ma. Wagner 5, Poetzl 4, Nelson 1. FT: 20-30. F: 10.

Denmark 69,

Waupaca 48

DENMARK – Blake Derricks scored 20 points on his Senior Night to lead the Vikings in the NEC game.

Patrick Suemnick chipped in with 18 points for Denmark (13-9, 11-7).

The Comets (1-19, 2-16) were led by Ryan Dayton with 12 points.

Waupaca…22 26 – 48

Denmark…39 30 – 69

WAUPACA – Gardner 3, Johnson 5, Dayton 12, Wanty 8, Vaughn 10, Bunge 8, Kennedy 2. 3-pt: Gardner 1, Johnson 1, Dayton 2, Vaughn 1. FT: 3-6. F: 16.

DENMARK – Derricks 20, Bisbee 2, Warden 8, Short 7, Jens 12, Suemnick 18, Sipiorski 2. 3-pt: Derricks 1, Jens 1. FT: 15-18. F: 9.

Algoma 63,

Kewaunee 50

ALGOMA – Brooker Prokash scored 18 points, while Casey Stengel had 17 as the Wolves got the home Packerland win.

Aidan Wallace added nine points and Max Grovogel had eight for Algoma (13-9, 8-6).

Mitchell Kudick scored 15 points and Wes Gallenberger had 12 for Kewaunee (2-20, 2-12).

Kewaunee…29 21 – 50

Algoma…33 30 – 63

KEWAUNEE – Hanrahan 3, Stangel 2, Kudick 15, Gallenberger 12, Bultman 7, Richard 4, LeCaptain 2, Basten 5. 3-pt: Kudick 3, Gallenberger 2, Bultman 1. FT: 14-20. F: 22. Fouled out: Gallenberger, Richard, Basten.

ALGOMA – Dean 3, Wery 7, Wahlers 1, Prokash 18, Stengel 17, Wallace 9, Grovogel 8. 3-pt: Prokash 3, Stengel 3.

Oconto 71,

NEW Lutheran 56

GREEN BAY – Three Blue Devils combined to score 53 points in the Packerland Conference matchup.

Carson Moe finished with 24 points, while Connor Ebben totaled 16 and Isaac Woller 13 for Oconto (15-7, 10-4).

Samuel Meerstein scored a game-high 31 points and hit three 3’s for NEW Lutheran (8-14, 5-9).

Oconto…26 45 – 71

NEW Lutheran…18 38 – 56

OCONTO – James 4, Allan 4, Moe 24, Sherman 7, Krueger 3, Woller 13, Ebben 16. 3-pt: Moe 3, Krueger 1. FT: 15-27. F: 22.

NEW LUTHERAN – Ma 3, Be Risler 6, Meerstein 31, Siudzinski 2, Laatsch 1, Br Risler 2, Lynch 1, Kindt 8, Waldschmidt 2. 3-pt: Ma 1, Meerstein 3. FT: 14-23. F: 21.

Peshtigo 75, Crivitz 52

CRIVITZ – The Bulldogs put a cap on a Marinette & Oconto championship season with the road win.

Ryley Demmith led Peshtigo (20-2, 17-1) with 17 points, while teammate Joey Bradley added 12 more.

The Wolverines (15-7, 13-5) got a game-high 19 points out of Travis Giese.

Peshtigo…34 41 – 75

Crivitz…21 31 – 52

PESHTIGO – Thill 3, Bradley 12, Carriveau 9, Demmith 17, Tackmier 8, Noffke 1, El-Jack , Larsen 9, Neumann 10, Jones 2, LaMahiey 3. 3-pt: Carriveau 1, Demmith 1, Tackmier 1, Larsen 1, LaMahiey 1. FT: 12-20. F: 19.

CRIVITZ – Werner 4, Voss 9, Bauer 8, Stumbris 10, Kaldenberg 1, Andrist 1, Giese 19. 3-pt: Stumbris 1. FT: 17-23. F: 14.

Suring 47, Coleman 34

SURING – Ryan Mahoney scored 15 points as Suring clinched second place in the M&O.

John Christensen added 11 points for the Eagles (18-4, 15-3) and Will Vollmar had eight.

Cole Woulf led Coleman (7-15, 7-11), scoring 11 points, while Austin Marquardt scored nine.

Coleman…14 20 – 34

Suring…26 21 – 47

COLEMAN – Nelson 1, Marquardt 9, Fraser 2, Kremsreiter 6, Seefeldt 2, Woulf 11, VanHoff 3. 3-pt: Marquardt 1, Kremsreiter 2, VanHoff 1. FT: 8-12. F: 17.

SURING – Christensen 11, Geniesse 5, Mahoney 15, Gerndt 2, Vollmar 8, Stegeman 5, Smith 1. 3-pt: Mahoney 2, Stegeman 1. FT: 6-18. F: 14.

Lena 68,

Oneida Nation 53

LENA – Hunter Borchert dropped 24 points, leading Lena to the M&O win.

Borchert tallied 15 of his 24 points from beyond the arc. Connor Heise recorded 16 points for the Wildcats (17-5, 14-4) and Dalton Anderson added 10 points.

Richard Summer recorded 13 points for Oneida Nation (15-8, 11-7), while Jose Sanchez had 11 and Emerson John scored eight.

Oneida Nation…21 32 – 53

Lena…31 37 – 68

ONEIDA NATION – Massey 4, Charles 5, John 8, Sanchez 11, King 3, Metoxen 5, Summers 13. 3-pt: Charles 1, King 1, Metoxen 1, Summers 2. FT: 8-11. F: 15.

LENA – Marquardt 5, Potter 3, Anderson 10, Staidl 2, H. Borchert 24, Heise 16, Portier 2, Anderley 4, Lange 2. 3-pt: Marquardt 1, Potter 1, Anderson 2, H. Borchert 5, Heise 1. FT: 8-15. F: 13.

Niagara 61, Wausaukee 57

WAUSAUKEE – The Badgers pulled out a M&O road victory.

Austin Hagerty nailed three 3’s and finished with a game-high 15 points for Niagara (8-14, 5-13), while Ethan Blagec added 14.

Tony Rollo had 14 points for the Rangers (3-19, 3-15), while Cody Renikow finished with 12 and Matt Delfosse 11.

Niagara…26 35 – 61

Wausaukee…26 31 – 57

NIAGARA – Oratch 6, Blagec 14, Al Hagerty 6, Au Hagerty 15, Bousley 9, Graham 2, Jeffords 9. 3-pt: Blagec 2, Au Hagerty 3, Bousley 1, Jeffords 1. FT: 8-18. F: 13.

WAUSAUKEE – B Shigouri 2, C Shigouri 8, Struve 3, H Renikow 5, Rollo 14, Delfosse 11, C Renikow 12, Carter 2. 3-pt: C Renikow 2. FT: 5-10. F: 17.

Witt.-Birn. 70,

Bonduel 62

BONDUEL – The Bears second half comeback fell short in a home loss.

Bryce Weier dropped a game-high 24 points for Bonduel (5-17, 3-11) and Parker Bohm poured in 19 points. Both Weier and Bohm each connected on four 3-pointers.

Four players recorded double digits for Wittenberg-Birnamwood (12-10, 7-7) with Kody Szews leading the way with 19 points.

Witt-Birn…32 38 – 70

Bonduel…21 41 – 62

WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD – Kapitz 8, Lehman 12, Fraaza 17, Szews 19, Groshek 11, Kerstner 3. 3-pt: Kapitz 2, Lehman 1, Groshek 3, Kerstner 1. FT: 19-24. F: 12.

BONDUEL – Weier 24, Garside 3, Olsen 2, Letter 8, Bohm 19, Cairns 6. 3-pt: Weier 4, Garside 1, Letter 2, Bohm 4. FT: 5-6. F: 18.