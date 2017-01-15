Bay Port edges out FRCC rival De Pere

DE PERE – The Bay Port boys basketball team edged out FRCC rival De Pere 53-46 Saturday night.

Jack Plumb dropped 14 points for the Pirates, while Jordan Nolle totaled 13.

Cordell Tinch, Jake Stelzer and Brett Frieder all scored six points each for Bay Port.

For De Pere, Isaac Hoffmann led the way with 14 points. Sam Roffers added five for the Redbirds.

Bay Port…28 25 – 53

De Pere…18 28 – 46

BAY PORT – Tinch 6, Stelzer 6, Frieder 6, Maternoski 2, Nolle 13, Nagel 6, Plumb 14. 3-pt: Nolle 3, Nagel 2. FT: 14-23. F: 20.

DE PERE – Roffers 5, Winter 2, Collette 1, Hoffmann 14, Jospeh 2. 3-pt: Roffers 1. FT: 16-19. F: 20.

Notre Dame 63, Greenfield 46

GREENFIELD – The Tritons came away with the non-conference win on Saturday.

Matthew Rader led the Tritons, scoring 18 points.

Jackson Strohmeyer also scored in double-digits with 15 points, while Avery Lyons added nine for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame…28 35 – 63

Greenfield…22 24 – 46

NOTRE DAME– Lyons 9, Zak 2, Strohmeyer 15, Liegel 8, Johnson 2, Hennigan 6, Ma. Rader 18, O’Connell 3. 3-pt: Lyons 1, Strohmeyer 1. FT: 7-8. F: 14.

GREENFIELD – Reasby 7, McDonald 8, Malone 5, Kassel 2, Davis 4, Rosario 2, Orlowski 3, Bartlett 14. 3-pt: Reasby 1, McDonald 8, Orlowski 3. FT: 7-10. F: 12.

Gibraltar 78, Gillett 27

GILLETT – Four players scored in double-digits for Gibraltar in a non-conference victory.

Nathan Surges led the Vikings with 24 points, while Trevor Reinhardt totaled 16.

Tyler Kropuenske added 13 points, while Casey Wedding scored 11 and Jared Reinhardt chipped in eight.

Logan Krause registered eight points for Gillett.

Gibraltar…58 20 – 78

Gillett…19 8 – 27

GIBRALTAR – J. Reinhardt 16, Weddig 11, Surges 24, Brennan 2, Ewaskowitz 4, J. Reinhardt 8, Kopuenske 13. 3-pt: T. Reinhardt 1, Weddig 2, Surges 4. FT: 13-17. F: 17.

GILLETT – Krause 8, Krueger 2, Block 1, Sexton 3, Anderson 2, Long 5, Frank 2, Schaefer 4. 3-pt: Block 1. FT: 10-17. F: 13.

N.E.W. Lutheran 85, Sheboygan Lutheran 72

SHEBOYGAN – The Blazers got ahead early and never looked back, picking up the non-conference victory.

Samuel Meerstein scored a game-high 22 points for NEW Lutheran (6-2), while hitting four 3’s.

The Blazers also got 18 points from Brock Riesler and 17 from Will Laatche.

Jared Jurss scored 20 points for the Crusaders (6-5).

N.E.W. Lutheran…47 38 – 85

Sheboygan Lutheran…29 43 – 72

N.E.W. LUTHERAN – Voskamp 5, Be Reisler 11, Cantwell 1, Meerstein 22, Laatche 17, Br Reisler 18, Sabel 11. 3-pt: Meerstein 4, Br Riesler 1, Sabel 1. FT: 22-31. F: 13.

SHEBOYGAN LUTHERAN – Splittgerber 4, Jurss 20, Schimberg 10, Lelend 6, Montazella III 2, Grabowski 12, Ashe 8, Olsen 10. 3-pt: Jurss 1, Grabowski 2, Ashe 2. FT: 7-11. F: 21.

Late Friday

Menasha 65, G.B. West 57

GREEN BAY – The Wildcats could not overcome a halftime deficit in a Bay Conference loss.

Marc Graham led West with 13 points, while Brandon Dudley had 11 and Freeman Jackson added nine.

Menasha…26 39 – 65

G.B. West…17 40 – 57

MENASHA – Dewhurst 2, Everson 24, Zeinert 16, Walton 3, Berman 2. 3-pt: Everson 4, Zeinert 2. FT: 19-33. F: 18.

G.B. WEST – Hanks 4, Dudley 11, Kirk 5, Graham 13, Coleman 2, Franklin 7, Bathke 2, Jackson 9, King 4. 3-pt: Kirk 1, Jackson 1. FT: 13-19.

NEWCHAA 71, Sevastopol 58

GREEN BAY – Conal Delaney scored 26 points to lead NEWCHAA to a victory.

Brian Miller hit four 3’s and totaled 12 points for NEWCHAA.

Sevastopol (0-10) got a team-high 23 points from Hunter Ebel, including five 3’s.

Brent Haberli chipped in 16 points for Sevastopol.

Sevastopol…33 25 – 58

NEWCHAA…25 46 – 71

SEVASTOPOL – Ebel 23, Haberli 16, Krohn 11, Garcia 8. 3-pt: Ebel 5, Garcia 1. FT: 6-15. F: 26.

NEWCHAA – Delaney 26, Miller 12, Guinter 12, Newdiger 12, Blean 4, Kirstieater 4. 3-pt: Miller 4. FT: 23-36. F: 17.