Bay Port edges Pulaski in OT | Boys Rdp

SUAMICO – It couldn’t get much closer, the clash between the top two boys basketball teams in the Fox River Classic Conference.

Bay Port and Pulaski each scored 28 points in the first half, and 27 points in the second half. But the Pirates were two points better in overtime, taking over sole possession of first place in the FRCC with a 67-65 overtime victory.

Bay Port moves to 10-0 in the FRCC (12-2 overall), while Pulaski falls to second place at 9-1 (also 12-2 overall).

Jordan Nolle had a big game for Bay Port, with 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Brett Frieder had 15 points, and Jack Plumb had eight points for the Pirates.

Jacob DeStarkey was big for Pulaski, finishing with 16 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Luke VandenHeuvel added 15 points and Wade Geenen scored 14.

Pulaski…28 27 10 – 65

Bay Port…28 27 12 – 67

PULASKI – Stiede 9, Narges 9, Geenen 14, DeStarkey 16, VandenHeuvel 15, Robaidek 2. 3-pt: Stiede 3, Narges 1, Geenen 4, DeStarkey 1. FT: 6-10. F: 23. Fouled out: Stiede, Malewiski.

BAY PORT – Stelzer 4, Stratman 5, Frieder 15, Nolle 19, Plumb 8, Johnson 7, Nagel 3, Maternoski 6. 3-pt: Stratman 1, Frieder 1, Nolle 1, Plumb 1, Johnson 1, Maternoski 1. FT: 15-25. F: 15.

Notre Dame 48,

De Pere 47

GREEN BAY – The Tritons knocked off the Redbirds for the first time in nearly a decade.

Connor Hennigan and Matthew Rader each scored 10 points and Avery Lyons added nine points for Notre Dame (10-4, 6-4), which last beat De Pere on Jan. 8, 2008.

Max Huddleston scored 13 points and Isaac Hoffmann had 11 for De Pere (8-6, 6-4).

De Pere…29 18 – 47

Notre Dame…26 22 – 48

DE PERE – Roffers 9, Winter 2, Allen 3, Collette 6, Hoffmann 11, Joseph 3, Huddleston 13. 3-pt: Roffers 1, Hoffmann 1, Huddleston 3. FT: 13-19. F: 11.

NOTRE DAME – Lyons 9, Strohmeyer 4, Liegel 6, Johnson 5, Hennigan 10, Ma. Rader 10, O’Connell 4. 3-pt: Johnson. FT: 5-8. F: 15.

Lux-Casco 71,

Little Chute 48

LUXEMBURG – The contest between the top two teams in the North Eastern Conference wasn’t much of one, as the Spartans led by 17 at halftime and cruised to the big win.

Bryce TeKulve had 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals to lead Luxemburg-Casco (12-2, 11-0), which now has a 2.5-game lead in the NEC with seven games to go.

Mitchell Jandrin added 14 points and Nathan Coisman scored 11 in the win. Jacob Wotruba had nine points with five steals.

Devon Plate hit five 3’s and scored 18 points for Little Chute (10-4, 8-2).

Little Chute…26 22 – 48

Lux-Casco…43 28 – 71

LITTLE CHUTE – Diedrick 4, Plate 18, Hietpas 1, Mara 2, Mueller 8, Schommer 3, Stevens 5, Knudeson 3, Dorsey 4. 3-pt: PLate 5, Mueller 2, Schommer 1, Knudeson 1. FT: 7-10. F: 13.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 14, Otradovec 8, Wotruba 9, Zeitler 3, Tebon 2, ronsman 5, Coisman 11, TeKulve 19. 3-pt: Jandrin 2, Otradovec 2, Wotruba 3, Zeitler 1, TeKulve 2. FT: 7-8. F: 14.

Slinger 69,

Kewaunee 48

SLINGER – The Storm fell behind by double digits in the first half and couldn’t recover in the nonconference contest.

Cody Bultman scored 18 points for Kewaunee (1-13), while Mitchell Kudick and Jacob Basten added eight apiece.

Tom Noltner scored 26 points to lead Slinger (5-11).

Kewaunee…22 26 – 48

Slinger…35 34 – 69

KEWAUNEE – Kudick 8, Gallenberger 4, Bultman 18, Richard 2, Selner 2, LeCaptain 3, Walechka 3, Basten 8. 3-pt: Kudick 2, Bultman 1, LeCaptain 1, Walechka 1. FT: 3-5. F: 9.

SLINGER – Olson 4, Evans 15, Noltner 26, Breuer 3, Cairns 2, Wetherall 3, Sabin 16. 3-pt: Evans 2, Noltner 5, Breuer 1, Wetherall 1, Sabin 1. FT: 5-7. F: 8.

Seymour 50,

Sturgeon Bay 45

SEYMOUR – Trevor Cornell and Trent Blake each scored 14 points for the Thunder in the nonconference matchup.

Seymour (5-9) knocked down eight 3’s in the game, four coming from Blake.

Connor Gajda scored a team-high 13 points for the Clippers (10-4) while Mitchell Jackson chipped in 11.

Sturgeon Bay…15 30 – 45

Seymour…16 34 – 50

STURGEON BAY – Wodack 2, Kurschner 2, Jackson 11, Michael 2, Gajda 13, Talbert 3, Rose 4, VanBramer 8. 3-pt: Jackson 1. FT: 14-23. F: 15.

SEYMOUR – Weczorek 5, Murphy 5, Cornell 14, N Yaeger 7, Blake 14, C Yaeger 3, Krause 2. 3-pt: Weczorek 1, Murphy 1, Cornell 2, Blake 4. FT: 12-16. F: 18.

Rhinelander 81,

G.B. East 58

GREEN BAY – Owen White scored 35 points for the Hodags in the nonconference matchup.

The Red Devils (4-12) were led in scoring by Zack Crockett with 13 points. Marcell Kemp added 11.

Rhinelander (8-5) got 22 points from Matthew Reinthaler, including five 3’s.

Rhinelander…41 40 – 81

G.B. East…34 24 – 58

RHINELANDER – Craig 2, Comer 15, Quade 2, White 35, Lider 1, Howard 3, Reinthaler 22, Schickert 1. 3-pt: Comer 3, White 1, Reinthaler 5. FT: 20-27. F: 13.

GREEN BAY EAST – Koltz 4, Crockett 13, Price 1, Green 8, Farrell 3, Soward 8, Kemp 11, Brantley 9. 3-pt: Crockett 1, Green 2, Farrell 1, Soward 2, Kemp 1. FT: 5-10. F: 21. Fouled out: Green.

Gibraltar 76,

Mishicot 48

MISHICOT – The Vikings connected on 14 3-pointers and got the nonconference road win.

Nathan Surges hit six 3’s and scored 22 points, Tyler Kropuenske hit one and finished with 17 points, and Trevor Reinhardt had five 3’s and scored 16 points for Gibraltar (9-6). Casey Weddig added two 3’s and 10 points.

Connor Reinhart had 13 points to lead Mishicot (1-13).

Gibraltar…38 38 – 76

Mishicot…21 27 – 48

GIBRALTAR – T. Reinhardt 16, Weddig 10, Surges 22, Brennan 9, Ewaskowitz 2, T. Kropuenske 17. 3-pt: T. Reinhardt 5, Weddig 2, Surges 6, T. Kropuenske 1. FT: 8-13. F: 10.

MISHICOT – Kuehn 6, C. Reinhart 13, Driscoll 11, B. Reinhart 2, Henninger 2, Zipperer 6, Skwor 5, Weber 3, McConnell 2. 3-pt: C. Reinhart 1, Skwor 1, Weber 1, Driscoll 1. FT: 8-12. F: 12.