Bay Port freshman medals at D1 state swim meet

MADISON – Green Bay United freshman Kaiser Neverman finished third in the 100 butterfly, leading the local contingent at the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday.

Neverman earned the area’s lone medal (top 6) by finishing the 100 fly in a time of 50.14 seconds. He was less than a second off the pace of winner Alex Wowk of Madison Memorial (49.50).

While Neverman was the only medalist, several other swimmers from Green Bay and Bay Port had top-10 finishes.

Bay Port senior Ryan Hakes finished seventh in the 100 freestyle, just missing out on a medal in 47.09. Baxter was 21st in the race in 49.11. Danny Larson of Wauwatosa took first in 46.13.

In the 200 freestyle, Hakes finished 10th in 1:44.89, while Pirates junior Aaron Donovan was 20th in 1:48.94. Larson won the event in 1:38.95.

Donovan also took 19th in the 500 free in 4:56.53. DJ Nowacki of Franklin won it in 4:48.34.

Bay Port junior Calvin Schilz finished just off the podium in the 200 individual medley, taking seventh in 1:56.04. Green Bay United junior John Gahnz finished 13th in a time of 1:58.28.

Paul DeLakis of Eau Claire won the race in a state-record time of 1:46.18.

Schilz also finished 11th in the 100 breaststroke, in 1:00.42. DeLakis set a new record in that event, too, in 54.08.

Gahnz also took eighth place in the 100 backstroke, coming in a 52.33. Shane Blinkman of Hudson set a state record by winning it in 48.84.

Green Bay United’s 200 medley relay of Gahnz, senior Ben Georgia, Neverman and junior Kaen Baxter finished eighth in a time of 1:38.01. Sauk Prairie won the race in 1:34.04.

In the 200 free relay, Bay Port’s foursome of Hakes, senior Jack Weronka, Donovan and senior Race Archibald finished 11th in a time of 1:28.46. Eau Claire took first in 1:25.06

In the 50 free, Baxter tied for 12th with a time of 21.93, while Neverman was 16th in 21.96. Ryan Linnihan of Brookfield won it in 20.99.

In the 400 free relay, Green Bay United’s team of Baxter, freshman Riley Komp, Gahnz and Neverman took 12th in 3:15.83. And Bay Port’s team consisting of Hakes, Schilz, Archibald and junior Wyatt Dvorak was 17th in 3:17.62. Eau Claire won the relay in 3:07.63.

Green Bay finished 13th in the overall team standings, while Bay Port was 14th.

Team Scores: Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 246 , Madison Memorial 216, Eau Claire Memorial/North 189, Brookfield Central/East 176, Madison West 174, Arrowhead 164.5, Franklin 149, Middleton 131, Sauk Prairie Co-op 128.5, Neenah 105, Hudson 81, Wauwatosa West/East 72, Green Bay United Co-op 68.5, Bay Port 60, West Bend East/West 54, Kenosha Tremper 42, Greenfield Co-op 37, Marquette University 34, Waunakee 28, Verona Area/Mount Horeb 27.5, Sun Prairie 22.5, Holmen Co-op 19, Appleton North/Appleton East 17, Muskego 15.5, Racine Horlick 15, Stevens Point 15, Menomonee Falls Co-op 10, Oregon/Belleville 7, Oak Creek 6, New Berlin West/Eisenhower 4, Sheboygan North 4, Waukesha North Co-op 4, Beloit Memorial 2, Kenosha Indian Trail 1