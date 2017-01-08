Bay Port hockey completes comeback

SUAMICO – Trailing New Richmond by two goals in the second period, Bay Port turned on the offense and scored the game’s next five goals to escape with a 5-2 non-conference victory on Friday.

Austin Mikesch and Jake Boxer each netted goals to tie it for the Pirates (8-6) before Matej Huncik gave them the lead late in the second period with a goal of his own.

Bay Port added two more insurance-goals in the third period, the first was scored by Caleb Johnson and the second was an empty netter by Aaron Ribar. Colton Kimps was in goal for the Pirates and stopped 21 shots from the Tigers (8-5).