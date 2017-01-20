Bay Port hockey overcomes penalties

SHEBOYGAN – Trailing by two goals after the first period, the Pirates scored five straight to beat the Red Raiders 6-3 in a FRCC matchup.

Alex Piotrowski scored an early goal to put Bay Port (10-7) ahead but Sheboygan (6-9-1) answered with three straight powerplay goals before the first intermission.

The Pirates tied it in the second with a pair of shorthanded goals, the first came off the stick of Austin Mikesch and the second from Matej Huncik.

Mikesch scored once more and Joe Cavil and Spencer Challe each netted goals to put the game away for Bay Port.

Colton Kimps was in net for the Pirates and made 20 saves.