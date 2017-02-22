Bay Port knocks off Notre Dame to advance | Hockey Rdp

DE PERE – The Bay Port boys hockey team got off to a hot start, and it was enough to keep its season alive.

The Pirates jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the opening period, and held on for a 4-2 victory on Tuesday in a WIAA sectional semifinal at Cornerstone Community Center.

Notre Dame (14-11), the No. 2 seed, knocked off sixth-seeded Bay Port (18-9) twice during the season, including a 5-4, overtime victory for the Fox River Classic Conference championship on Jan. 28.

Bennett DeBouche, Alex Piotrowski and Austin Mikesch scored early goals for the Pirates, and Matej Huncik added another score in the win.

Max Moore had two assists, while Spencer Kring, Aaron Ribar, Huncik and Jake Boxer had one apiece.

Brady Bjork scored both goals for Notre Dame.

Bay Port takes on top-seeded Neenah (18-8) on Saturday at 3 p.m. with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Bay Area 5,

Appleton 0

DE PERE – The Ice Bears took care of business and are one win away from getting to the state tournament.

Statistics were not submitted Tuesday. On Saturday in a sectional final, 5:30 p.m. in Fond du Lac, Bay Area (20-3-3) faces University School of Milwaukee (13-11), which upset top-seeded Fond du Lac on Tuesday. The Ice Bears beat the Wildcats by 2-0 and 3-0 scores during the regular season.