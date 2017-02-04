Bay Port moves to 12-0 in FRCC | Boys Rdp

SUAMICO – Bay Port’s boys basketball team survived another strong test in its quest for the Fox River Classic Conference championship.

The Pirates used a second-half surge to defeat De Pere 78-59 on Friday night.

Jordan Nolle went 9-of-12 from the field and scored 25 points, along with four rebounds, three assists and five steals for Bay Port (14-2, 12-0), which outscored De Pere 43-25 in the second half.

Jack Plumb had 17 points, Cordell Tinch had 10 points, four blocks and three steals and Brett Frieder had eight points, five rebounds and six assists in the win.

Max Huddleston had 23 points and eight rebounds and Isaac Hoffmann had 14 points and four assists to lead De Pere (9-7, 7-5).

De Pere…34 25 – 59

Bay Port…35 43 – 78

DE PERE – Roffers 5, Hoffmann 14, Joseph 3, huddleston 21, Allen 2, Laubenstein 6, Coisman 4, Patnode 2, Butrym 2. 3-pt: Roffers 1, Hoffmann 1, Joseph 1, Huddleston 1, Laubenstein 2. FT: 13-17. F: 18.

BAY PORT – Tinch 10, Stelzer 6, Frieder 8, Nolle 25, Plumb 17, Stratman 2, Schroeder 2, Nagel 4, Maternoski 2, Greene 2. 3-pt: Nolle 3, Plumb 3. FT: 14-17. F: 17.

Pulaski 63, Manitowoc 35

PULASKI – Luke VandenHeuvel recorded 14 points, as Pulaski rolled to the FRCC win and remained one game behind Bay Port in the league.

Wade Geenen scored 13 points for the Red Raiders (14-2, 11-1), while Jacob DeStarkey tallied 12.

T.J. Schneider led the Ships (4-10, 1-9) in scoring with 11 points.

Manitowoc…19 16 – 35

Pulaski…33 30 – 63

MANITOWOC – Bandt 4, Lensmeyer 5, Miller 5, Schneider 11, Broecker 2, Wanek 2, Reindl 5, Lukes 1. 3-pt: Lensmeyer 1, Miller 1, Schneider 1. FT: 6-15. F: 17.

PULASKI – Robaidek 3, Narges 6, Malweski 2, Geenen 13, Hendricks 6, Brockman 2, DeStarkey 12, Lukasik 2, Franks 3, VandenHeuvel 14. 3-pt: Robaidek 1, Geenen 1. FT: 5-8. F: 18.

Ashwaubenon 53,

G.B. Southwest 49 (OT)

ASHWAUBENON – Ben Wittig scored a game-high 22 points, leading the Jaguars to the overtime victory.

Anthony Guarascio totaled 10 points for Ashwaubenon (9-7, 6-6), while David Clark added eight.

Cole Bouche led Southwest (7-10, 3-10), scoring 17 points, while Will Pytleski had 14 and Lucas Stieber chipped in nine.

G.B. Southwest…22 22 5 – 49

Ashwaubenon…18 26 9 – 53

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Simmons 7, Stieber 9, Bouche 17, Pytleski 14, Howard 2. 3-pt: Simmons 1, Stieber 1, Pytleski 2. FT: 5-6. F: 12.

ASHWAUBENON – Cox 5, Ratschan 3, Clark 8, Wittig 22, Wood 3, Guarascio 10, Brooks 2. 3-pt: Cox 1, Ratschan 1, Wittig 3, Wood 1, Guariascio 2. FT: 9-11. F: 10.

Notre Dame 80,

Sheb. South 68

SHEBOYGAN – The Tritons used a 50-point second half to come back on the Redwings.

Jonathan Santaga led Notre Dame (12-4, 8-4 FRCC) in scoring with 19 points and Max Liegel added 16 points as well.

The Tritons also got 12 points from Jackson Strohmeyer while Avery Lyons scored 10.

Josh Govec scored a game-high 28 points for Sheboygan South (6-9, 4-7).

Notre Dame…30 50 – 80

Sheboygan South…38 30 – 68

NOTRE DAME – Lyon 10, Santaga 19, Strohmeyer 12, Liegel 16, Johnson 8, Hennigan 7, Rader 8. 3-pt: Santaga 3, Strohmeyer 2, Liegel 1, Johnson 2. FT: 20-31. F: 16.

SEHBOYGAN SOUTH – Splittgerber 4, Case 2, Jo Govek 28, McLaughlin 2, Ja Govek 7, Opgennorth 6, Kaffine 3, Martins 8, Rank Jr. 8. 3-pt: Jo Govek 3, Ja Govek 2, Kaffine 1, Rank Jr. 2. FT: 14-16. F: 22. Fouled out: Martins, Kaffine.

West De Pere 84,

Menasha 45

DE PERE – Tyler Schwartz and Jake Karchinski each scored 17 points as the Phantoms moved to 12-5, 7-2 in the Bay Conference.

Quinn Norton added 10 points and Tristan Jindra nine for the Phantoms, who got scoring from 11 players.

Menasha…28 17 – 45

West De Pere…36 48 – 84

MENASHA – Everson 18, Zeinert 13, Hahn 2, Romnek 10, Johnson 2. 3-pt: Everson 2, Zeinert 1, Romnek 1. FT: 13-20. F: 11.

WEST DE PERE – Schwartz 17, Ricker 2, Kempen 2, Edinger 3, Eisch 4, Rahn 6, Jindra 9, Kocken 8, Govin 6, Karchinski 17, Norton 10. 3-pt: Schwartz 1, Kocken 2, Govin 2. FT: 9-15. F: 17.

Shawano 81,

G.B. West 53

SHAWANO – The Hawks jumped out to a 22-point lead at halftime and never looked back in the Bay Conference matchup.

Austin Kohl led Shawano (6-8, 5-3) with 16 points and Kaden Richards added 13, with each player knocking down three 3-pointers.

The Wildcats (1-16, 0-9) were led in scoring by J’Quail Hanks with 15 points and Dion Coleman with 11.

Green Bay West…20 33 – 53

Shawano…42 39 – 81

GREEN BAY WEST – Hanks 15, Dudley 2, Graham 8, Coleman 11, Carter 4, Jackson 10, King 3. 3-pt: Hanks 1, Coleman 3, Jackson 1. FT: 12-16. F: 14.

SHAWANO – Richards 13, Gagnon 3, Nelson 5, Wagner 3, Mueller 6, Hesse 4, Lacy 10, Bartz 6, Weisnicht 6, Kohl 16, (unknown) 4, Maltbey 5. 3-pt: Richards 3, Nelson 1, Wagner 1, Mueller 2, Kohl 3. FT: 15-18. F: 14.

Seymour 71,

G.B. East 47

GREEN BAY – Trailing at halftime, the Thunder came rolling back in the second half to deny the Red Devils.

Trevor Cornell scored a game-high 23 points and nailed five 3-pointers to lead Seymour (6-9, 4-5 Bay).

The Thunder got 14 more points out of Nik Yaeger and 12 from Trent Blake.

East (4-13, 4-5) was led in scoring by Zack Crockett with 16 points, while Marcell Kemp chipped in with 10.

Seymour…26 45 – 71

Green Bay East…29 18 – 47

SEYMOUR – Wieczorek 2, Murphy 3, VanDeHei 5, Dreissen 8, Cornell 23, Yaeger 14, Blake 12, Krause 4. 3-pt: VanDeHei 1, Cornell 5, Blake 1. FT: 22-30. F: 16.

GREEN BAY EAST – Crockett 16, Soward 3, Kemp 10, Whalen 3, Branley 7, Jones 6, Koltz 2. 3-pt: Soward 1, Whalen 1, Branley 1. FT: 12-19. F: 24.

Sturgeon Bay 43,

Algoma 41

ALGOMA – Connor Gajda dropped a game-high 25 points, powering Sturgeon Bay to the Packerland Conference win.

Carson Talbert added six points for Sturgeon Bay (12-4, 8-1).

Aidan Wallace registered 15 points for Algoma (9-7, 5-4), while Booker Prokash scored nine and Zach Wery chipped in seven.

Sturgeon Bay shot a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line, while Algoma shot 3-for-10. The Wolves had two potential game-tying chances just miss in the closing seconds.

Sturgeon Bay…15 28 – 43

Algoma…18 23 – 41

STURGEON BAY – Wodack 2, Jackson 5, DeGrave 3, Gajda 25, Talbert 6, Van Bramer 2. 3-pt: Jackson 1, DeGrave 1, Gajda 1. FT: 8-8. F: 16.

ALGOMA – Dean 2, Wery 7, Prokash 9, Stangel 3, Wallace 15, Grovogel 5. 3-pt: Wery 1, Prokash 3, Stangel 1, Grovogel 1. FT: 3-10. F:10.

Southern Door 90, Kewaunee 74

KEWAUNEE – Nick LeCaptain hit five 3’s and scored 28 points, propelling the Eagles to the road Packerland win.

Kyle Daoust and Derik LeCaptain each added 20 points for Southern Door (14-2, 9-1), and Sam Gerend had 15 more.

Jacob Basten scored 16 points and Sam LeCaptain had 13 points with three 3’s for Kewaunee (1-15, 1-8). Wes Gallenberger added 10 points.

Southern Door…42 48 – 90

Kewaunee…33 41 – 74

SOUTHERN DOOR – Pierre 6, Claflin 1, Gerend 15, N. LeCaptain 28, Daoust 20, D. LeCaptain 20. 3-pt: Gerend 3, N. LeCaptain 5. FT: 14-28. F: 10.

KEWAUNEE – Stangel 2, Kudick 9, Gallenberger 10, Bultman 8, Richard 6, Selner 3, Bolf 4, LeCaptain 13, Walechka 3, Basten 16. 3-pt: Kudick 2, Gallenberger 2, Selner 1, LeCaptain 3, Walechka 1. FT: 5-11. F: 20. . 3-pt: Last Name x. FT: x-x. F: xx.

Peshtigo 67,

Niagara 46

PESHTIGO – The Bulldogs got points out of 10 different players to take the M&O Conference matchup.

Nine of those 10 players scored over five points for Peshtigo (14-2, 12-1) led by Joey Bradley and Cameron Noffke each with nine.

Ethan Blagec scored a game-high 20 points for the Badgers (6-11, 3-10) while Spencer Hagerty added 10.

Niagara…21 25 – 46

Peshtigo…37 30 – 67

NIAGARA – Blagec 20, Hagerty 10, Bousley 9, Oratch 4, Jeffords 3. 3-pt: Bagec 2, Bousley 1. FT: 5-10. F: 18.

PESHTIGO – Bradley 9, Noffke 9, Demmith 8, Neumann 8, Thill 8, Goneau 7, Tackmier 6, Larsen 5, Carriveau 5, El-Jack 2. 3-pt: Thill 1, Goneau 1, Larsen 1. FT: 10-14. F: 12.

Iola-Scandinavia 89, Bonduel 76

BONDUEL – The Bears could not keep pace with Iola-Scandinavia’s offensive attack, falling at home.

Parker Bohm led Bonduel (2-13, 0-8) with a career high 28 points, inlcuding six 3-pointers.

Dalton Cairns added 13 points for the Bears, while Canaan Szoszorek had nine and Cole Letter chipped in eight.

Iola-Scandinavia…52 37 – 89

Bonduel…37 39 – 76

IOLA-SCANDINAVIA – Holz 23, Ca. Kurki 15, Co. Kurki 13, Stockwell 20, Huettner 10, Wandtke 4, Bauer 4. 3-pt: Holz 5, Kurki 3, Stockwell 2. FT: 9-9. F: 15.

BONDUEL – Erb 1, Weier 4, Wondra 3, Garside 6, Olsen 4, Letter 8, Szoszorek 9, Bohm 28, Cairns 13. 3-pt: Wondra 1, Garside 2, Letter 2, Szoszorek 1, Bohm 6. FT: 12-17. F: 15.