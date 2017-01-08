Bay Port moves to 8-1 in FRCC | Girls Rdp

SUAMICO – Colleen Torzala recorded 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Bay Port girls basketball team downed Manitowoc 55-31 on Saturday.

The Pirates (10-3, 8-1 Fox River Classic Conference) got 10 more points from Taylor Arbour.

Morgan Bartow knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Ships (4-8, 2-6) .

Manitowoc…15 16 – 31

Bay Port…33 22 – 55

MANITOWOC – Parrish 10, Zimmer 5, Wrolson 3, Bartow 11, Wollersheim 2. 3-pt: Zimmer 1, Bartow 2. FT: 8-16. F: 16.

BAY PORT – Krause 2, VanEgren 4, Draghicchio 4, Abel 6, Arbour 10, Knutson 7, Torzala 16, Draak 6. 3-pt: Knutson 1. FT: 10-18. F: 10.

Bonduel 68, Sturgeon Bay 13

BONDUEL – The Bears had 12 girls score in the non-conference victory.

Kailee Pederson scored a game-high 10 points for Bonduel (9-3), which led 45-7 at halftime.

Sturgeon Bay…7 6 – 13

Bonduel…45 23 – 68

STURGEON BAY – Nelson 2, Bridenhagen 4, Blau 4, DeGrave 3. 3-pt: none. FT: 1-6. F: 11.

BONDUEL – Collier 6, H Sorenson 7, E Sorenson 8, Wollenberg 5, Reinke 5, Wudtke 8, Pederson 10, Schnell 2, Berry 5, Guenther 3, Carpenter 2, Bohr 7. 3-pt: Wollenberg 1, Berry 1. FT: 8-12. F: 14.

Bay Port 59, Pulaski 43 (Fri.)

PULASKI – Maddie Re recorded a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds for Bay Port.

The Red Raiders (6-5, 4-3) received a game-high 22 points from Emily Higgins.

Bay Port…26 33 – 59

Pulaski…19 24 – 43

BAY PORT – Re 14, Krause 3, Draghicchio 8, Abel 2, Arbour 3, Knutson 13, Torzala 13, Draak 4. 3-pt: Torzala 1, Draghicchio 1, Knutson 1. FT: 14-23. F: 14.

PULASKI – Winter 8, Splan 7, Brockman 2, Hinderman 2, Ripley 2, Higgins 22. 3-pt: Higgins 2. FT: 8-11. F: 22.