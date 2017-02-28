Bay Port names Matz new athletic director

Bay Port has found its new athletic director.

The school hired Brian Matz for the position on Monday to replace Otis Chambers, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Matz has been the associate principal and AD at Green Bay Southwest since 2013.

“In all honesty, at this point in my career I probably wouldn’t have looked at any other job,” Matz said. “I feel very fortunate to have been at several places and certainly very content here at Southwest. I work with a great leadership team at the high school, but this is an opportunity to go to a place and really just focus simply on athletics.

“I know enough about Bay Port to know that it’s a special place and had special opportunities. I’m very excited to finish out my career at a place where we can try to make our programs as good as they possibly can be for the student-athletes.”

Matz will start at Bay Port on July 1.

He has two decades of experience when it comes to athletics and education administration. Before arriving at Southwest, he held similar positions at Kimberly, Menasha, Beaver Dam and Big Foot.

He also has coached basketball at Manitowoc and was an assistant coach at Viterbo University.

Bay Port received roughly 40 applications from around the country for the positon.

Bay Port principal Mike Frieder has known Matz since his days in Manitowoc and likes the experience and knowledge base he brings. The transition should be even smoother considering Southwest and Bay Port are both part of the Fox River Classic Conference.

“I think that’s part of it,” Frieder said. “He does know our culture better probably than other candidates. He has been in our conference, he understands other athletic directors. He understands how our conference works and has a lot of connections with people not only in Northeast Wisconsin but around the state.

“A number of people called me with high references that I didn’t even reach out to. … I think he is well-respected by other athletic directors in the conference as well.”

Matz agreed there is a certain amount of pressure he will be walking into at a place like Bay Port, which has achieved a great deal of success in several sports.

But it’s also something he’s excited about.

“We certainly need to embrace the expectations,” he said. “I think all of us who are involved in athletics are competitors. I look very forward not only to the opportunity but the challenge to not just maintain the high level of success they have experienced in a wide variety of programs, but to also try my best to take them even to another level.”