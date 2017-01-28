Bay Port, Notre Dame hockey teams cruise to wins

ASHWAUBENON – Brady Bjork recorded six points in the Green Bay Notre Dame boys hockey team’s 7-0 win over Sheboygan in the semifinals of the Fox River Classic Conference tournament on Friday.

Bjork tallied a goal and five assists for the Tritons (11-7, 6-0), while Stephen Lovell scored twice.

Jon Fry, Mike Gregoire, Bryce Poshak and Matthew Kini each added a goal for Notre Dame.

Tritons goaltender Bo Buckley recorded the shutout, making 17 saves.

Bay Port 4, De Pere 0

ASHWAUBENON – Ten different players recorded points for the Pirates (12-8) in the semifinals of the FRCC tournament.

Bennett DeBouche got things started with a power-play goal off assists by Caleb Johnson and Aaron Ribar in the first period.

Matej Huncik, Austin Mikesch and Alex Piotrowski scored the other Bay Port goals, while Spencer Challe, Jake Boxer and Joe Cavil recorded assists.

Colton Kimps made 13 saves in the shutout win.

Brody Vandenheuvel made 38 saves in the loss for the Voyageurs (6-13), who play Sheboygan in the FRCC consolation game at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Bay Port will face Notre Dame in the FRCC title game at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cornerstone Community Center.

GIRLS

Bay Area 7, Waupaca co-op 0

ASHWAUBENON – Megan Saari and Kalli Mikesch each scored a pair of goals to lead the Ice Bears to the shutout win in an Eastern Shores Conference game.

Saari tallied a short-handed goal in the second period, which also saw Abby Comar, Talia Boyea and Lauren Widas also score goals for Bay Area.

Saari also had an assist on Mikesch’s first goal in the first period. Johanna Cano recorded three assists. Lauren Widas and Mia Dunning each had one assist.

Ana Holzbach (17) and Brooke Goehring (three) combined for 20 saves in the shutout.