Bay Port, Pulaski advance four to state

KAUKAUNA – Bay Port senior Brady Shulfer became a four-time state qualifier on Saturday by winning the 145-pound title at the WIAA Division 1 Kaukauna sectional.

Shulfer was one of four state qualifiers for the Pirates, who also got title wins from Jake Flisakowski (195) and Ben Kitslaar (220). Bay Port senior Jarod Maes also finished as the runner-up at 132 to advance to state.

Pulaski had four state qualifiers as well, including sectional championship wins by Cole (113) and Jake Gille (152).

West De Pere seniors Keenan Graef (145) and Michael Milquet (170) both qualified for state. Ashwaubenon also had two state qualifiers with Fernando Coronado (120) and Daniel Cole (285).

DIVISION 1

Kaukauna sectional

Team scores: Kaukauna 184.5, Bay Port 93, Hortonville 93, Pulaski 86, Ashwaubenon 83.5, Appleton North 79, West De Pere 46, G.B. United 38, Neenah 38, Kimberly 27, Menasha 19, G.B. Preble 12, Appleton East 0, De Pere 0, Shawano 0.

Local state qualifiers

106: 2, Owen Heinz, PUL.

113: 1, Cole Gille, PUL.

120: 2, Fernando Coronado, ASH.

126: 2, Zak Nelson, GBU.

132: 2, Jarod Maes, BP.

145: 1, Brady Shulfer, BP; 2, Keenan Graef, WDP.

152: 1, Jake Gille, PUL.

170: 2, Michael Milquet, WDP.

195: 1, Jake Flisakowski, BP; 2, Brandon King, PUL.

220: 1, Ben Kitslaar, BP.

285: 2, Daniel Cole, ASH.

DIVISION 3

Bonduel sectional

SHAWANO – Coleman had six state qualifiers, including three sectional championships won by Caleb Gross (113), Jordan Blanchard (170) and Donovan Salewski (285).

Blanchard became a four-time state qualifier along with Oconto’s Aiden Wusterbarth.

Team scores: Stratford 219, Coleman 122, Athens 96, Shiocton 65, Weyauwega-Fremont 55, Witt.-Birnamwood 49, Amherst 41, Edgar 39, Oconto 27, Bonduel 24.5, Pittsville 24, Menominee Indian 23, Auburndale 22, Florence/Niagara 20.5, Rosholt 14, Tri-County 10, Wabeno/Laona 9, Crandon 4, Manwa 3.

Local state qualifiers

106: 3, Koltin Grzybowski, COL.

113: 1, Caleb Gross, COL.

126: 2, Aiden Wusterbarth, OCO; 3, Billy Ganter, COL.

132: 2, Jake Baldwin, COL.

160: 3, Antonio Mahkimetas, MI.

170: 1, Jordan Blanchard, COL; 2, Jacob Banker, BON.

285: 1, Donovan Salewski, COL.

Dodgeland sectional

DODGELAND – Kewaunee and Southern Door both qualified three wrestlers for state and had two sectional champions.

Cam Hanrahan (126) and Jesse Steinhorst (138) won titles for the Storm, while Michael Bertrand (160) and Tory Jandrin (195) claimed championships for the Eagles.

Team scores: Random Lake 169, Reedsville 106, Kenosha Christian Life 75, Laconia 74, Southern Door 65, Poynette 59, Kewaunee 51, Princeton 40, Horicon 37.5, Johnson Creek 33, Brillion 29, Markesan 27, Dodgeland 25, Shoreland Lutheran 24, Mishicot 20.5, Winnebago Lutheran 6.

Kewaunee and Southern Door state qualifiers

120: 3, Cam Konop, K.

126: 1, Cam Hanrahan, K.

132: 2, River Pawelski, SD.

138: 1, Jesse Steinhorst, K.

160: 1, Michael Bertrand, SD.

195: 1, Tory Jandrin, SD.