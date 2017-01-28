Bay Port, Pulaski stay unbeaten in FRCC | Boys Rdp

Brett Frieder scored 18 points and had six assists while Jordan Nolle had 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the Bay Port boys basketball team held off Sheboygan North for a 79-68 victory on Friday.

Jack Plumb added 12 points and Alex Nagel came off the bench for 10 points for Bay Port (11-2, 9-0 Fox River Classic Conference).

Both teams battled foul issues as the teams combined for 53 fouls and 57 free-throw attempts. Bay Port outscored North (7-5, 4-5) at the line, 26-14.

Zach Hasenstein led the Raiders with 18 points.

Sheb. North…29 39 – 68

Bay Port…34 45 – 79

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Cinealis 8, Hasenstein 18, Widder 15, Beaudoin 6, Winter 12, Roenitz 3, Symour 2, Sokolowski 4. 3-pt: Cinealis 2, Hasenstein 2, Widder 2, Winter 1, Roenitz 1. FT: 14-22. F: 27.

BAY PORT – Stelzer 7, Stratman 3, Frieder 18, Nolle 12, Plumb 12, Tinch 2, Johnson 8, Schroeder 1, Nagel 10, Maternoski 5, LaMue 1. 3-pt: Stratman 1, Nolle 1, Johnson 1, Nagel 2. FT: 26-35. F: 26.

Pulaski 71,

Sheb. South 57

SHEBOYGAN – Marcus Malewski, Jacob DeStarkey and Luke VandenHeuvel each scored 13 points as the Red Raiders picked up a road win to stay in a tie for first place in the FRCC.

Wade Geenen added 11 points for Pulaski, which led by eight points at halftime and went 19-of-25 at the line in the second half to hang on.

Pulaski…29 42 – 71

Sheb. South…21 36 – 57

PULASKI – Robaidek 7, Stiede 8, Narges 2, Malewski 13, Geenen 11, Hendricks 4, DeStarkey 13, VandenHeuvel 13. 3-pt: Stiede 2, DeStarkey 2. FT: 21-28. F: 20. Fouled out: Narges.

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Splittgerber 10, Jo. Govek 10, Ja. Govek 9, Opgenorth 3, Hamilton 8, Martens 9, Rank Jr. 8. 3-pt: Jo. Govek 1, Ja. Govek 1, Rank Jr. 2. FT: 22-26. F: 17.

Ashwaubenon 75, Manitowoc 65

MANITOWOC – The Jaguars rallied in the second half to get the FRCC road victory.

Ben Wittig had 29 points, six rebounds and five steals for Ashwaubenon (8-6, 5-5). That included three 3’s and 10-of-11 shooting at the free-throw line.

Ben Ratschan and Anthony Guarascio added 11 points apiece for the Jaguars, who shot 19-of-24 at the line, compared to 1-of-2 for Manitowoc (4-8, 1-7).

T.J. Schneider had 20 points for the Ships.

Ashwaubenon…31 44 – 75

Manitowoc…35 30 – 65

ASHWAUBENON – Wittig 29, Ratschan 11, Guarascio 11, Wood 9, Clark 8, Brooks 7. 3-pt: Wittig 3, Ratschan 3, Guarascio 2, Wood 2. FT: 19-24. F: 6.

MANITOWOC – Schneider 20, Bandt 11, (no name) 9, Dopirak 8, Rathsack 6, Reindl 6, Lensmeyer 5. 3-pt: Schneider 1, Bandt 3, (no name) 1, Lensmeyer 1. FT: 1-2. F: 17. Fouled out: Schneider.

De Pere 54,

G.B. Preble 38

GREEN BAY – The Redbirds knocked down eight 3-pointers in the Fox River Classic matchup.

Jordan Joseph scored 14 points for De Pere (8-5, 6-3), and Maxwell Huddleston added 11.

The Hornets (3-10, 1-8) got a game-high 18 points out of Ryan Buss, including two 3-pointers. Camden Wall added 10 points.

De Pere…22 32 – 54

G.B. Preble…16 22 – 38

DE PERE – Roffers 5, Nash 1, Allen 7, Laubenstein 3, Collette 6, Hoffman 5, Joseph 14, Coisman 2, Huddleston 11. 3-pt: Roffers 1, Allen 1, Laubenstein 1, Hoffman 1, Joseph 2, Huddleston 2. FT: 12-17. F: 14. Fouled Out: Huddleston.

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Wall 10, Nicklaus 2, Perret 3, Boockmeier 5, Buss 18. 3-pt: Wall 2, Boockmeier 1, Buss 2. FT: 3-5. F: 19. Fouled Out: Dahlke.

G.B. East 60,

Menasha 55

MENASHA – Zack Crockett scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, leading East to a road Bay Conference victory.

Crockett also shot 6-for-7 at the free-throw line down the stretch to seal the game for the Red Devils (4-11, 4-4).

Collin Koltz and Jermyle Brantley each chipped in 10 points for East. Menasha fell to 5-10, 3-5.

G.B. East…28 32 – 60

Menasha…32 23 – 55

G.B. EAST – Koltz 10, Crockett 19, Price 1, Green 3, Whalen 3, Brantley 10, Farrell 6, Soward 3, Kemp 5. 3-pt: Farrell 2, Soward 1, Whalen 1. FT: 14-19. F: 23.

MENASHA – Dewhurst 10, Everson 10, Zeinert 12, Hahn 5, Berman 4, L. Romnek 1, B. Romneck 5, Johnson 8. 3-pt: None. FT: 15-27. F: 18.

Xavier 83,

Shawano 67

SHAWANO – Shawano could not keep pace with undefeated Xavier in a Bay contest.

Austin Kohl dropped a game-high 26 points for Shawano (5-8, 4-3), including four 3-pointers.

Kaden Richards poured in 16 points and Alex Mueller had nine for Shawano.

Sam Ferris and Hunter Plamann each had 21 points for Xavier (15-0, 7-0).

Xavier…35 48 – 83

Shawano…25 42 – 67

XAVIER – Egan 10, Plamann 21, S. Ferris 21, Christensen 12, Farr 2, DeYoung 8, Otto 3, Schlicht 6. 3-pt: Plamann 2, S. Ferris 2, Christensen 2, Otto 1. FT: 14-20. F: 10.

SHAWANO – Richards 16, Grignon 3, A. Mueller 9, Hesse 5, Kohl 26, Maltbey 8. 3-pt: Richards 2, A. Mueller 3, Kohl 4. FT: 6-10. F: 19.

West De Pere 75, Seymour 65

DE PERE – The Phantoms buried 12 3-pointers in the Bay win.

Drew Kocken hit seven of those 3’s to finish with 21 points for West De Pere (11-5, 6-2).

Taylor Rahn added 13 points and Jake Karchinski 11 for the Phantoms.

Nik Yaeger and Trent Blake combined for 48 points, each scoring 24, for the Thunder (4-9, 3-5).

Seymour…25 40 – 65

West De Pere…33 42 – 75

SEYMOUR – Wieczorek 2, Murphy 4, Dreissen 4, Cornell 2, Yaeger 24, Blake 24, VandenHuevel 3, Krause 2. 3-pt: Yaeger 1, Blake 4, VandenHuevel 1. FT: 7-9. F: 20.

WEST DE PERE – Schwartz 10, Kempen 2, Eisch 8, Rahn 13, Jindra 5, Kocken 21, Karchinski 11, Norton 5. 3-pt: Short 1, Eisch 1, Rahn 2, Kocken 7, Karchinski 1. FT: 23-29. F: 16.

New London 49,

G.B. West 46

GREEN BAY – The Wildcats couldn’t quite get over the hump in the home defeat.

Zane Carter scored 12 points and Justin Kirk had 10 for West (1-14, 0-7 Bay).

Will Wohlt had 18 points for New London (9-5, 3-4).

New London…22 27 – 49

G.B. West…19 27 – 46

NEW LONDON – Winkler 6, Locy 3, Wolf 5, Kurth 12, Johnson 3, Salazar 2, Wohlt 18. 3-pt: Locy 1, Wolf 1, Kurth 1, Wohlt 1. FT: 7-13.

GREEN BAY WEST – Hanks 6, Dudley 3, Kirk 10, Graham 6, Carter 12, Jackson 3, King 6. 3-pt: Kirk 1, Carter 1, Jackson 1. FT: 7-13.

Denmark 71,

Oconto Falls 43

DENMARK – Brady Jens scored 22 points to lead the Vikings in the North Eastern Conference matchup.

Denmark (7-7, 6-5) got another 15 points from Patrick Suemnick.

The Panthers (1-12, 0-9) had 12 players score.

Oconto Falls…22 21 – 43

Denmark…38 33 – 71

OCONTO FALLS – Sefcik 6, Bloom 5, Manns 3, Kerse 5, Schoen 4, Carriveau 4, Nelson 2, Schindel 3, Peetz 2, Peterson 2, Virtues 6, Klimpke 1. 3-pt: Bloom 1, Schindel 1. FT: 13-18. F: 24.

DENMARK – Warden 3, Derricks 9, Short 8, Vakselig 1, Honnes 1, Jens 22, Gezella 4, Rabas 5, Suemnick 15, Satori 3. 3-pt: Jens 1, Gezella 1, Suemnick 1. FT: 21-33. F: 19.

Peshtigo 72, Lena 53

PESHTIGO – Ryley Demmith had 15 points and 13 rebounds and Joey Bradley had 15 points and 12 boards, powering the Bulldogs into sole possession of first place in the Marinette & Oconto Conference.

Matt Larsen had 13 points and Max Neumann had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists for Peshtigo, which improved to 11-2 overall, 9-1 in the M&O.

Connor Heise had 25 points and eight rebounds for Lena (11-3, 8-2), while Hunter Borchert scored 11.

Lena…28 25 – 53

Peshtigo…33 39 – 72

LENA – Heise 25, H. Borchert 11, Anderson 7, Marquardt 6, Lange 2, C. Borchert 2. 3-pt: Heise 2, Anderson 1. FT: 14-23. F: 22. Fouled out: Marquardt.

PESHTIGO – Demmith 15, Bradley 15, Larsen 13, Neumann 10, Tackmier 8, Carriveau 5, Thill 2, Goneau 2, Noffke 2. 3-pt: Bradley 1, Larsen 1, Tackmier 2, Carriveau 1. FT: 15-30. F: 23. Fouled out: Demmith.

Crivitz 50,

Oneida Nation 36

CRIVITZ – The Wolverines used a dominant second-half to take the M&O matchup.

Travis Giese scored a game-high 20 points for Crivitz (10-4, 8-2), which moved into a tie for second place in the league. Jakob Voss added 10.

The Thunderhawks (10-4, 7-3) were led in scoring by Crimsen Powless with 12 points. The Wolverines limited Oneida Nation to just four free-throw attempts.

Oneida Nation…22 14 – 36

Crivitz…23 27 – 50

ONEIDA NATION – Massey 6, Matson 6, King 2, Metoxen 6, Powless 12, Summer 4. 3-pt: Matson 2, Metoxen 2, Powless 2. FT: 2-4. F: 12.

CRIVITZ – Johnson 9, Voss 10, Bauer 3, Stumbris 8, Giese 20. 3-pt: Bauer 1, Stumbris 2. FT: 7-15. F: 13.

Suring 51, Niagara 44

NIAGARA – Three players combined to score 51 points for Suring in a the M&O win.

Chris Geniesse led the way, totaling 18 points for the Eagles (10-3, 8-2), while Ryan Mahoney tallied 17. John Christensen registered 11 points.

Ethan Blagec led all scorers, recording a game-high 21 points for Niagara (6-8, 3-8), while Jacob Bousley added eight.

Suring…31 20 – 51

Niagara…25 19 – 44

SURING – Christensen 11, Geniesse 18, Mahoney 17, Vollmar 3, Lally 2. 3-pt: Geniesse 2, Mahoney 2. FT: 13-28. F: 12.

NIAGARA – Blagec 21, Maki 2, Al. Hagerty 2, Au. Hagerty 6, Antonissen 4, Bousley 8, Jeffords 1. 3-pt: Blagec 3. FT: 5-7. F: 22.

STAA 77,

Wausaukee 44

WAUSAUKEE – Tyler Stuart scored a game-high 27 points, and Jack Farley totaled 25 points as the Cavaliers cruised to victory.

Eric Powers added 10 points for St. Thomas (5-9, 3-7).

Matthew Delfosse led Wausaukee (0-14, 0-11) in scoring with 20 points. Christian Shigouri added 13 points.

STAA…38 39 – 77

Wausaukee…23 21 – 44

STAA – Stuart 27, Powers 10, Bourdelais 2, Farley 25, Hornick 7, Faucett 6. 3-pt: Stuart 4, Powers 2, Farley 4, Faucett 1. FT: 8-12. F: 16.

WAUSAUKEE – C. Shigouri 13, Delfosse 20, C. Renikow 8, B. Shigouri 3. 3-pt: C. Renikow 1. FT: 5-15. F: 13.