Bay Port ready for road to state

GREEN BAY – Bay Port boys basketball coach Nate Rykal has said it several times when talking about his team this season.

His Pirates are a talented bunch to be sure, one that went 20-2 overall and had a perfect 18-0 mark in the Fox River Classic Conference. But it’s the unselfishness they have displayed that might be the biggest key to their success.

Members of this group are as happy for a teammate’s accomplishment as they are for their own, and everyone seems to understand what that mentality does for the squad.

“I think it’s factored into our winning, because we don’t care who’s scoring all of the points as long as we are winning,” junior forward Jack Plumb said. “I think it goes to show going 18-0 in conference. Everyone has their night, and if someone is feeling it we look to just keep feeding them. It all comes down to winning. That’s what we want to do.”

The Pirates have done a lot of that entering the WIAA Division 1 tournament, where they earned a No. 2 seed and will host either No. 15 Green Bay East or No. 18 Hartford in a regional semifinal on Friday.

Bay Port has won 16 straight games, with its last loss coming against Kimberly on Dec. 22. It’s the best streak by the Pirates since winning their first 24 in 2008-09, with their only defeat that season coming against Madison Memorial at the state tournament.

They have done it by overcoming injuries and with players missing games with illness. Somebody always seems to step up.

When Plumb couldn’t play in the Germantown game because of a sprained ankle, Jacob Stratman replaced him and scored 16.

“It shows how much of a team we really are, truly working together and really care for each other and all that stuff,” Rykal said. “It’s just a really refreshing group. They just care about winning. They don’t care about who gets the credit. From the seniors to the juniors, no one really cares.

“It’s not a natural thing to be that unselfish. It’s something you have to work at, it’s something that you have to be taught. I think it’s a testament to the parents, a testament to our coaching staff and it’s a huge testament to those kids.”

Rykal also believes individual awards come from team success, and if so, the Pirates should be in line for some.

Three players are averaging in double figures, led by Jordan Nolle’s 15.4 points.

The 6-foot-1 senior guard put together a season that has him in the conversation for the FRCC’s player of the year. He is shooting 61.8 percent overall (126-for-204), 60.3 percent from 3-point range (44-for-73) and has scored 20 or more points seven times.

Senior guard-forward Brett Frieder is averaging 12.4 points and shooting 48.5 percent, while Plumb is scoring 12 a contest and shooting 52.4 percent.

The Pirates are facing a challenging road to get back to state for the first time since making back-to-back trips in 2008 and 2009, which also remains the only appearances in program history on the big stage.

It has traditionally strong programs and conference foes Sheboygan North and De Pere possibly looming, or a potential matchup against No. 3 seed Hartland Arrowhead in a sectional semifinal if it gets that far. Reaching state also could mean having to win a rematch against Kimberly in a sectional championship.

As good as this season has been, anything but a trip to Madison would be difficult to deal with.

“Honestly, I think it would be very disappointing for all the guys,” Rykal said. “The season has really prepared us for the tournament. The type of games we had were very tournament-like. Both Pulaski games. The Notre Dame game the first time, and we made it that way by not being very good and then having to pull through in the end.

“But good teams find a way to do that.”