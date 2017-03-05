Bay Port secures D1 regional title | Boys Rdp

SUAMICO – Brett Frieder scored 20 points and Jordan Nolle had 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals as the Bay Port boys basketball team cruised to a regional title on Saturday, besting Kettle Moraine 64-52 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.

Frieder shot 5-of-6 from the field and 9-of-12 on free throws as the Pirates (22-2) advanced to face Hartland Arrowhead in a D1 sectional semifinal on Thursday at Fond du Lac.

Cordell Tinch added nine points for the Pirates, while Nick Dahman scored 14 points to lead Kettle Moraine (10-14).

Kettle Moraine…26 26 – 52

Bay Port…31 33 – 64

KETTLE MORAINE – Psicihulis 3, Wellenstein 9, Jenkins 5, Dahman 14, Payant 2, Abatto 10, Kolb 3, Sloan 6. 3-pt: Psicihulis 1, Wellenstein 1, Jenkins 1, Abatto 2. FT: 9-15. F: 23.

BAY PORT – Tinch 9, Stelzer 3, Frieder 20, Nolle 16, Plumb 6, Stratman 2, Johnson 4, Nagel 2, Maternoski 2. 3-pt: Tinch 3, Stelzer 1, Frieder 1, Johnson 1. FT: 18-25. F: 16.

DIVISION 2

Pulaski 64,

West De Pere 55

PULASKI – Wade Geenen dropped 27 points as Pulaski won the regional championship.

Geenen scored 15 of his 27 points from beyond the arc for the Red Raiders (20-4).

Trevor Stiede and Jacob DeStarkey each tallied nine points, while Luke VandenHeuvel totaled eight.

For West De Pere (16-8), Tyler Schwartz recorded 16 points, while Jake Karchinski had 11 and Taylor Rahn added nine.

West De Pere…25 30 – 55

Pulaski…33 31 – 64

WEST DE PERE – Schwartz 16, Eisch 7, Rahn 9, Jindra 8, Karchinski 11, Norton 4. 3-pt: Eisch 1, Rahn 2, Karchinski 2. FT: 12-14. F: 18.

PULASKI – Stiede 9, Narges 4, Malewiski 4, Geenen 27, Hendricks 1, DeStarkey 9, Franks 2, VandenHeuvel 8. 3-pt: Stiede 3, Geenen 5. FT: 16-22. F: 13.

Kaukauna 84, Luxemburg-Casco 72

LUXEMBURG- The Spartans’ season came to an end with a home regional final loss.

Luxemburg-Casco (20-4) fell behind early in the first half and could not recover.

Mitchell Ronsman poured in 22 points, while Mitchell Jandrin had 20 and Nathan Coisman scored 16 in the loss. Jacob Wotruba added eight points.

Jordan McCabe dropped 34 points to lead Kaukauna (15-9), while Eric Carl totaled 15. McCabe and Carl each connected on five 3-pointers.

Kaukauna…44 40 – 84

Luxemburg-Casco…27 45 – 72

KAUKAUNA – Carl 15, McCabe 34, McDaniel 10, Vosters 8, Kurey 5, Eiting 10. 3-pt: Carl 5, McCabe 5. FT: 8-12. F: 13.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 20, Deprey 3, Wotruba 8, Ronsman 22, Coisman 16, TeKulve 5. 3-pt: Jandrin 4, Deprey 1, Wotruba 1, Ronsman 2, TeKulve 1. FT: 21-23. F: 11.

DIVISION 3

New Holstein 66, Wrightstown 59

NEW HOLSTEIN – Wrightstown could not maintain a halftime lead, falling on the road in the regional final game.

The Tigers (16-9) held a 29-24 lead at half before the host Huskies (20-4) outscored Wrightstown 42-30 in the second half.

James Hansen led Wrightstown in scoring with 19 points, while Luke Haese had 17. Both Hansen and Haese each recorded three 3-pointers for the Tigers, while Mayson Hazaert totaled 12 points.

Wrightstown…29 30 – 59

New Holstein…24 42 – 66

WRIGHTSTOWN – Theunis 6, Froehlke 2, Hazaert 12, Hansen 19, Haese 17, Beining 3. 3-pt: Theunis 2, Hazaert 2, Hansen 3, Haese 3, Beining 1. FT: 4-6. F: 20.

NEW HOLSTEIN – Schrage 6, Schroeder 4, Heus 6, Beinne 9, Steffes 23, Schisel 13, James 5. 3-pt: Steffes 5, James 1. FT: 20-25. F: 15.

DIVISION 5

Lena 65,

Suring 61 (OT)

SURING – The Wildcats outlasted for the overtime win in the regional final contest.

Hunter Borchert recorded 19 points for Lena (20-5), while Connor Heise totaled 17. Riley Marquardt added 10 points and Dalton Anderson chipped in nine.

Chris Geniesse dropped 22 points for Suring (20-5) and Ryan Mahoney tallied 17. John Christensen scored nine points and Mitchell Stegeman had seven.

Lena…25 29 11 – 65

Suring…24 30 7 – 61

LENA – Marquardt 10, Potter 2, Anderson 9, Staidl 3, H. Borchert 19, Heise 17, Lange 5. 3-pt: T. Marquardt 2, Anderson 1, Staidl 1, H. Borchert 3, T. Marquardt 1. FT: 5-13. F: 19.

SURING – Christensen 9, Geniesse 22, Mahoney 17, Gerndt 4, Stegeman 7, Lally 2. 3-pt: Geniesse 2, Mahoney 1, Stegeman 1. FT: 13-23. F: 15.

REGIONALS INVOLVING

AREA TEAMS

SCORES

Division 1

Arrowhead 61, De Pere 59

Bay Port 64, Kettle Moraine 52

Kimberly 77, Homestead 46

Menomonee Falls 69, Fond du Lac 68

Division 2

Beaver Dam 66, Nicolet 56

Cedarburg 71, Brown Deer 70

Kaukauna 84, Luxemburg-Casco 72

Pulaski 64, West De Pere 55

Division 3

Little Chute 67, Peshtigo 58

New Holstein 66, Wrightstown 59

Valders 59, Southern Door 49

Xavier 104, Freedom 79

Division 4

Neillsville 58, Marathon 57

Roncalli 69, Algoma 55

Shiocton 61, St. Mary Catholic 47

Division 5 Sectional 2

Almond-Bancroft 77, Assumption 65

Columbus Catholic 69, Loyal 47

Gresham Community 57, Phelps 45

Lena 65, Suring 61

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Sectional Semifinals

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Division 1

Bay Port (22-2) vs. Hartland Arrowhead (19-5) at Fond du Lac

Division 2

Pulaski (20-4) vs. Kaukauna (15-9) at Ashwaubenon

Division 5

Lena (20-5) vs. Gresham (22-3) at G.B. Preble