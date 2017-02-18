Bay Port secures FRCC championship | Boys Rdp

PULASKI – After years of finishing close to the top, the Bay Port boys basketball team can call itself champions of the Fox River Classic Conference once again.

The Pirates held off Pulaski for a dramatic 55-54 victory on Friday to claim the outright FRCC title.

Bay Port last won the outright title in 2007-08 and 2008-09, the first two years of the FRCC. The Pirates also shared the title with De Pere in 2010-11.

De Pere won or shared the crown for six-consecutive seasons until Sheboygan North won it last year. Bay Port finished as runner-up the last two seasons, and was third three years ago.

On Friday, Jordan Nolle scored 15 points and had four steals for Bay Port (19-2, 17-0), while Brett Frieder had 11 points, Jake Stelzer scored 10 and Jack Plumb had eight points and eight rebounds.

Wade Geenen had 15 points and Luke VandenHeuvel added 10 points for Pulaski (16-4, 13-3).

Bay Port…27 28 – 55

Pulaski…27 27 – 54

BAY PORT – Tinch 1, Stelzer 10, Frieder 11, Nolle 15, Plumb 8, Nagel 7, Maternoski 1, Greene 2. 3-pt: Stelzer 2, Nagel 1. FT: 12-21. F: 12.

PULASKI – Stiede 6, Narges 8, Geenen 15, DeStarkey 4, VandenHeuvel 10, Malewiski 3, Hendricks 8. 3-pt: Stiede 2, Narges 1, Geenen 4. FT: 3-6. F: 16. Fouled out: Geenen, DeStarkey.

De Pere 72,

Notre Dame 67

DE PERE – Two Redbirds combined for 47 points in the FRCC home win.

Isaac Hoffman tallied 25 points for De Pere (12-8, 10-6) while Max Huddleston added 22.

De Pere made 31 free throws in the game, compared to 11 for Notre Dame.

The Tritons (13-7, 9-7) got a game-high 30 points out of Matthew Rader.

Notre Dame…24 43 – 67

De Pere…25 47 – 72

NOTRE DAME – Lyons 4, Santaga 13, Leegel 9, Hennigan 4, Rader 30, O’Connell 7. 3-pt: Santaga 3, Rader 2, O’Connell 1. FT: 11-17. F: 28. Fouled out: Lyons.

DE PERE – Roffers 2, Winter 2, Collette 6, Hoffmann 25, Joseph 9, Danen 6, Huddleston 22. 3-pt: Hoffmann 3. FT: 31-40. F: 22. Fouled out: Roffers, Allen.

Ashwaubenon 76,

G.B. Preble 50

ASHWAUBENON – Ben Wittig recorded 24 points, as the Jaguars won the FRCC contest.

Anthony Guarascio added 19 points for Ashwaubenon (11-10, 8-9), while David Clark chipped in 11.

Camden Wall totaled 18 points, leading Preble (4-17, 2-15) in scoring and Ryan Buss tallied 12.

G.B. Preble…17 33 – 50

Ashwaubenon…27 49 – 76

G.B. PREBLE – May 2, Wall 18, Perret 1, Newman 2, Watermolen 5, Boockmeier 3, K’Len 4, Buss 12, Carwardine 3. 3-pt: Wall 3, Carwardine 1. FT: 12-19. F: 12-19.

ASHWAUBENON – Cox 5, Ratschan 6, Baierl 2, Clark 11, Yrayzoz 1, Wittig 24, VanderHeyden 3, Guarascio 19, Brooks 5. 3-pt: Cox 1, Ratschan 2, Wittig 2, Guarascio 2, Vanderheyden 1. FT: 10-15. F: 18.

Sheb. North 81,

G.B. Southwest 79

GREEN BAY – The Trojans fell just short in the FRCC matchup, despite having four players score in double figures.

Will Pytleski poured in a game-high 26 points for Southwest (9-12, 5-12), while Cole Bouche totaled 24. Jason Simmons added 15 points and Carson Landry chipped in 10.

For Sheboygan North (13-7, 10-6), Quentin Beaudoin scored 23 and Zach Hasenstein tallied 22.

Sheboygan North…34 47 – 81

G.B. Southwest…34 45 – 79

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Winter 4, Seymour 7, Cinealis 14, Damkot 11, Hasenstein 22, Beaudoin 23. 3-pt: Damkot 1, Hasenstein 3, Beaudoin 1. FT: 22-34. F: 18.

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Keener 2, Simmons 15, Bouche 24, Landry 10, Pytleski 26, Howard 2. 3-pt: Simmons 1, Landry 1, Pytleski 3. FT: 12-17. F: 23.

West De Pere 54, Shawano 37

DE PERE – The Phantoms used a strong second half to put the Bay Conference game away.

Quinn Norton scored a game-high 14 points for West De Pere (15-6, 10-3).

Taylor Rahn and Jake Karchinski each chipped in with eight points for the Phantoms.

The Hawks (10-9, 8-4) got eight points out of Jacob Lacy and another six from both Josh and Alex Mueller.

Shawano…22 15 – 37

West De Pere…27 27 – 54

SHAWANO – Richards 4, Grignon 3, J Mueller 6, Nelson 4, A Mueller 6, Hesse 3, Lacy 8, Bartz 1, Maltbey 2. 3-pt: J Mueller 2, Nelson 1, A Mueller 2, Lacy 2. FT: 6-12. F: 12.

WEST DE PERE – Owens 2, Schhwartz 7, Kempen 5, Eisch 1, Rahn 8, Jindra 7, Kocken 2, Karchinski 8, Norton 14. 3-pt: Schwartz 2, Kempen 1, Rahn 1. FT: 10-14. F: 12.

G.B. East 50,

New London 44

NEW LONDON – The Red Devils forced 19 turnovers in taking the Bay Conference matchup.

Zak Crockett scored 18 points for East (6-16, 6-8) while Marcell Kemp added 11, all coming in the second half.

The Bulldogs (11-10, 5-8) were led by Brayden Kurth who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Green Bay East…21 29 – 50

New London…22 22 – 44

GREEN BAY EAST – Price 4, Crockett 18, Farrell 6, Soward, Kemp 11, Whalen 2, Ziegert 3, Koltz 4. 3-pt: Crockett 1, Farrell 2, Kemp 2. FT: 11-18. F: 19.

NEW LONDON – Winkler 4, Locy 5, Wolf 11, Kurth 15, Johnson 2, Salazar 3, Stroethenruther 2, Oberstadt 2. 3-pt: Locy 1, Wolf 3. FT: 12-16. F: 16.

Algoma 75,

NEW Lutheran 53

GREEN BAY – Booker Prokash drilled five 3-pointers on his way to scoring 38 points for the Wolves in the Packerland game.

Algoma (12-8, 7-5) got three more 3’s and another 11 points out of Casey Stangel.

Brock Risler scored 16 points to lead the Blazers (7-13, 4-8) while Samuel Meerstein chipped in 14.

Algoma…34 41 – 75

NEW Lutheran…17 36 – 53

ALGOMA – Wery 6, Wahlers 6, Prokash 38, Haasch 2, Stangel 11, Wallace 9, Grovogel 3. 3-pt: Prokash 5, Stangel 3, Wallace 2. FT: 14-17. F: 19.

NEW LUTHERAN – Voskamp 2, Be Risler 3, Meerstein 14, Siudzinski 2, Laatsch 4, Br Risler 16, Lynch 4, Sabel 8. 3-pt: Meerstein 1, Laatsch 1, Br Risler 1, Sabel 2. FT: 12-21. F: 18.

Oconto 78,

Kewaunee 30

KEWAUNEE – Connor Ebben and Carson Moe combined for 51 points in the Blue Devils’ Packerland win.

Ebben poured in a game-high 29 points for Oconto (13-7, 8-4), while Moe dropped 22.

Mitchell Kudick led Kewaunee (2-18, 2-10), scoring seven points and Cody Bultman had six.

Oconto…42 36 – 78

Kewaunee…20 10 – 30

OCONTO – James 6, Allen 7, Moe 22, Sherman 7, Sterstrup 4, Woller 3, Ebben 29. 3-pt: James 2, Allen 2, Moe 2. FT: 18-28. F: 7.

KEWAUNEE – Kudick 7, Gallenberger 5, Bultman 6, Richard 4, Bolf 1, LeCaptain 5, Walechka 2. 3-pt: Kudick 2, Gallenberger 1, LeCaptain 5. FT: 2-6. F: 19.

Bonduel 78,

Manawa 50

MANAWA – Parker Bohm had 22 points, leading the Bears to victory.

Cole Letter tallied 16 points for Bonduel (4-16, 2-10), while Bryce Weier registered 11. Both Isaac Garside and Brandon Olsen each had eight points for the Bears.

Jeven Sachtjen scored 20 points to lead Manawa (5-15, 1-11).

Bonduel…35 43 – 78

Manawa…18 32 – 50

BONDUEL – Erb 5, Weier 11, Wondra 6, Garside 8, Dehn 2, Olsen 8, Letter 16, Bohm 22. 3-pt: Weier 1, Letter 3. FT: 14-18. F: 22.

MANAWA – Millard 3, Haas 15, Murphy 7, Wiesner 2, Koehn 3, Sachtjen 20. 3-pt: Haas 1, Murphy 2, Koehn 1. FT: 12-28. F: 15.

Late Thursday

Wrightstown 75, Marinette 74

MARINETTE – The Tigers overcame two Marinette comebacks for the NEC win.

Wrightstown (13-7, 10-6) held a 14-point lead in both halves only for the Marines (11-9, 8-8) to tie the game twice.

Luke Haese dropped 25 points for the Tigers, inlcuding six 3-pointers. James Hansen scored 17 and Jacob Beining added 14 for Wrightstown.

Matt Wagner totaled 30 points for Marinette.

Wrightstown…27 48 – 75

Marinette…29 45 – 74

WRIGHTSTOWN – Smith 8, Theunis 3, Froehlke 6, Hazaert 2, Hansen 17, Haese 25, Beining 14. 3-pt: Smith 2, Theunis 1, Froehlke 1, Hanson 1, Haese 6, Beining 4. FT: 12-18. F: 16.

MARINETTE – Miller 4, Fayta 6, Wagner 30, Nelson 12, Poetzl 16. 3-pt: Fayta 2, Wagner 5, Nelson 2, Poetzl 1.