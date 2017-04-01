Bay Port soccer beats West De Pere in opener

DE PERE – The Bay Port girls soccer team defeated West De Pere 5-2 on Friday in a nonconference match up.

Emma Nagel led the Pirates (1-0), tallying three points with a goal and two assists. Alexis Brunette, Savannah Klein, Katy Kane and McKenzie Johnson each recorded a goal for Bay Port. Peyton Piontek, Sofia Draghicchio each added an assist for the Pirates.

West De Pere (0-1) opened the game with a goal in the first five seconds by Morgan Baeten with an assist from Emily Serwin. Angie Cortes added another goal for the Phantoms with an assist from Jadyn Forgette.

In net, Carli Bain made 15 saves for the Phantoms, while Bay Port goaltenders Megan Nyguard and Gabby Noack combined for four saves.