Bay Port wins D1 sectional title | WIAA swim rdp

NEENAH – Bay Port secured a team championship and area swimmers took five titles at the WIAA Division 1 boys swimming sectional meet, held Saturday.

Only sectional champions automatically qualify to the state meet next week in Madison, with additional qualifiers added based on time at all the state’s sectionals.

Bay Port senior Ryan Hakes won a title in the 200 freestyle, in 1:45.83. And junior Pirates teammate Aaron Donovan won the 500 free, in 4:56.05.

Each also had second-place individual finishes, while Pirates junior Calvin Schilz had two.

Green Bay United’s 200 medley relay of junior John Gahnz, senior Ben Georgia, freshman Kaiser Neverman and junior Kaen Baxter won the sectional crown in 1:38.18.

Neverman also won the 100 butterfly (50.85) and Gahnz also took the 100 backstroke (52.26).

The Division 1 state meet is in Madison next Saturday.

Team Scores: Bay Port 369, Neenah 358, Green Bay United 268, Oshkosh West 178.5, Appleton West/Kimberly 175, Oshkosh North/Lourdes 162.5, Appleton North/East 158, Sheboygan North 155, Fond du Lac 155, Manitowoc 134, Sheboygan South 100

Winner, top local finisher

Diving: 1. Matt Wilke, ANE, 516.25; 200 medley relay: 1. GB United (John Gahnz, Ben Georgia, Kaiser Neverman, Kaen Baxter), 1:38.18; 200 free: 1. Ryan Hakes, BP, 1:45.83; 200 IM: 1. Maxwell Boehnlein, N, 1:54.74; 2. Calvin Schilz, BP, 1:55.82; 50 free: 1. Eli Rocke, N, 21.48; 2. Neverman, GBU, 21.86; 100 fly: 1. Neverman, GBU, 50.85; 100 free: 1. Rocke, N, 47.45; 2. Hakes, BP, 48.00; 500 free: 1. Aaron Donovan, BP, 4:56.05; 200 free relay: 1. Neenah (Boehnlein, Clark, Werninger, Rocke), 1:28.39; 2. Bay Port (Hakes, Donovan, Jack Weronka, Race Archibald), 1:28.97; 100 back: 1. Gahnz, GBU, 52.26; 100 breast: 1. Boehnlein, N, 57.3; 2. Schilz, BP, 1:00.07; 400 free relay: 1. Neenah (Rocke, Clark, Werninger, Boehnlein), 3:12.54; 2. GB United (Baxter, Riley Komp, Gahnz, Neverman), 3:16.34.

Division 2

Ashwaubenon Sectional

ASHWAUBENON – Ashwaubenon finished just one point behind Grafton for the sectional title in the Division 2 sectional meet it hosted.

Ashwaubenon swimmers won four sectional titles, including the 200 medley relay of junior Joe Stone, senior Daniel Jablonski, senior Max White and sophomore Eric Van Dyck won the crown in a time of 1:37.27.

Three of those swimmers also won individual crowns. Van Dyck took the 200 individual medley (2:00.57), White won the 100 backstroke (52.99) and Jablonski won the 100 breaststroke (1:00.78).

The D2 state meet is Friday at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.

Team Scores: Grafton 379, Ashwaubenon 378, Cedarburg 326, Plymouth 273, Port Washington 207.5, Chilton 175, Kiel/Elkhart Lake 121, Sturgeon Bay 87, Berlin/Green Lake 83, Wayland Academy 81.5, St John/ULS 69, Two Rivers/Roncalli 47

Winner, top local finisher

Diving: 1. Riley Josephs, P, 377.1; 200 medley relay: 1. Ashwaubenon (Joe Stone, Daniel Jablonski, Max White, Eric Van Dyck), 1:37.27; 200 free: 1. Sean O’Connor, G, 1:45.83; 3. Mark Teske, A, 1:47.73; 200 IM: Van Dyck, A, 2:00.57; 50 free: 1. Will Hobbs, C, 21.40; 3. Spencer Klika, A, 23.19; 100 fly: 1. O’Connor, G, 51.41; 2. White, A, 51.48; 100 free: 1. Hobbs, C, 46.86; 3. Stone, A, 49.63; 500 free: 1. Nick Starr, G, 4:55.66; 3. Teske, A, 4:56.36; 200 free relay: 1. Cedarburg (Hobbs, Glomski, Carr, Geiser), 1:28.91; 3. Ashwaubenon (Van Dyck, Klika, Jablonski, Teske), 1:30.74; 100 back: 1. White, A, 52.99; 100 breast: Jablonski, A, 1:00.78; 400 free relay: 1. Grafton (Herlache, Hanney, Starr, O’Connor), 3:13.22; 2. Ashwaubenon (White, Stone, Klika, Teske), 3:15.20.

Stevens Point Sectional

STEVENS POINT – Shawano finished third as a team and Pulaski was fourth at the sectional hosted by Stevens Point.

Each area school had one sectional champion and automatic state qualifier. Pulaski sophomore Ben Bouchard won the 100 backstroke (55.39) and Shawano senior Griffin Rades took the 100 breaststroke (1:02.63).

Pulaski’s 400 free relay of Bouchard, junior Noah Larscheid, junior Garrett Johnson and senior Alex Wojta finished second, and Shawano junior Jeffrey Green was second in the 50 free.

Team Scores: Lakeland 305, River Falls 303, Shawano 236, Pulaski 235, Rhinelander 216, Antigo 183, Wausau East 178, Tomahawk 169, Rice Lake 164, Menomonie 123, Medford 36

Top local finisher

200 medley relay: 3. Shawano (Griffin Rades, Nathan Kane, James Krueger, Jeffrey Green), 1:46.48; 200 free: 5. Garrett Johnson, P, 1:58.66; 200 IM: 2. Rades, S, 2:03.21; 50 free: 2. Green, S, 23.1; 100 fly: 6. Krueger, S, 58.91; 100 free: 8. Alex Wojta, P, 53.69; 500 free: 5. Zack Sievert, P, 5:33.18; 200 free relay: 3. Shawano (Tyler Buerman, Kane, Green, Rades), 1:34.69; 100 back: 1. Ben Bouchard, P, 55.39; 100 breast: 1. Rades, S, 1:02.63; 400 free relay: 2. Pulaski (Bouchard, Noah Larscheid, Johnson, Wojta), 3:28.70.