Bay Port wins FRCC swim title; G.B. sets records

ASHWAUBENON – John Gahnz and his Green Bay United teammates had quite the record-setting day at the Fox River Classic Conference boys swimming championship meet Saturday.

But Bay Port repeated as the team champion, cruising to the overall championship behind three race victories and a lot of quality depth.

Ryan Hakes won the 200 freestyle and Aaron Donovan won the 500 free, while the two teamed with Race Archibald and Jack Weronka to take the 200 free relay to lead the Pirates.

Meanwhile, Gahnz set four new FRCC records, two as part of relays.

Gahnz crushed a conference record in the 200 IM, winning that event in 2:00.26, nearly two seconds faster than the old mark set in 2010. He also set a new FRCC record in the 100 back by more than one second, taking the race in 53.92.

The Green Bay United 200 medley of the junior Gahnz, senior Ben Georgia, freshman Kaiser Neverman and junior Kaen Baxter set a conference record with a winning time of 1:39.54. And the 400 free relay of Baxter, freshman Riley Komp, Gahnz and Neverman broke a seven-year record with a time of 3:18.48.

Kaiser broke a seven-year record in the 100 fly in a time of 52.13. He also won the 100 breaststroke.

Team Scores: Bay Port 574, Ashwaubenon 392, Green Bay United 352, Sheboygan North 271, Manitowoc 256, Sheboygan South 165, Pulaski 162

Top 2 in each event

Diving: 1. Brock Kovacic, SS, 336.5; 200 medley relay: 1. GBU (John Gahnz, Ben Georgia, Kaiser Neverman, Kaen Baxter), 1:39.54; 2. Ashwaubenon (Joe Stone, Daniel Jablonski, Maxwell White, Eric Van Dyck), 1:39.78; 200 free: 1. Ryan Hakes, BP, 1:48.03; 2. Mark Teske, A, 1:51.14; 200 IM: 1. Gahnz, GBU, 2:00.26; 50 free: 1. Ben Gerbitz, SN, 22.22; 2. Baxter, GBU, 22.45; 100 fly: 1, Neverman, GBU, 52.13; 2. Maxwell White, A, 54.22; 100 free: 1. Gerbitz, SN, 47.89; 2. Hakes, BP, 58.61; 500 free: 1. Aaron Donovan, BP, 5:02.36; 2. Peter Martin, BP, 5:03.29; 200 free relay: 1. Bay Port (Hakes, Donovan, Race Archibald, Jack Weronka), 1:31.67; 2. Ashwaubenon (Van Dyck, Spencer Klika, Jablonski, Jack Weronka), 1:31.67; 100 back: 1. Gahnz, GBU, 53.92; 2. White, A, 55.55; 100 breast: 1. Neverman, GBU, 1:02.21; 400 free relay: GB United (Baxter, Riley Komp, Gahnz, Neverman), 3:18.48.