Bay Port's Jordan Nolle has unexpected season to remember

It might have been difficult to see this one coming.

The Bay Port boys basketball team entered the season with lofty goals, fueled by having arguably two of the best players in the Fox River Classic Conference in guard Brett Frieder and forward Jack Plumb.

Those two lived up to expectations, but it was a first-year starter who stole the show for a Bay Port team that went 18-0 in conference play and reached the WIAA Division 1 sectionals.

Senior guard Jordan Nolle put together a dominating season in every way possible, proving to be better than anybody in the 10-team FRCC.

Nolle, the Green Bay Press-Gazette’s boys basketball player of the year, averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. The 6-foot-1 guard shot 62.1 percent overall, 58 percent from 3-point range and 73.3 percent from the line. It felt at times like he never took a bad shot during a game.

Already a good defensive player coming off the bench as a junior, he was one of the best in the conference again while setting a Bay Port single-season record with 70 steals.

Nolle was named the FRCC player of the year and was a Division 1 honorable mention all-state pick by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

How, exactly, did this happen?

“He’s always been a great athlete,” Bay Port coach Nate Rykal said. “The shooting part of it, I don’t know. It’s unbelievable. He really got hot and performed all year. He was clutch.

“Jordan’s shot is certainly not textbook perfect. But lots of great shooters rely more on reps and confidence than technique. Besides being a great player, he was, more importantly, a great teammate.”

What makes Nolle’s season even more remarkable is that he doesn’t get much time to work on his game. He is a three-sport athlete, playing football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring.

He played summer basketball after his freshman year but broke his thumb. The next summer he was playing in a game at Wisconsin Dells and broke his wrist.

“I kind of stopped trying to play basketball after those two,” Nolle said.

He focused mostly on American Legion baseball after that — occasionally playing a little basketball — before it was time for the football season.

Finding a way to get up some extra shots never was easy. There were times after football practice that he’d be in his driveway taking as many as possible.

But if those rare opportunities somehow limited his growth as a basketball player, it was difficult to tell this season.

The most rewarding part for Nolle wasn’t the numbers he put up, but who he was putting them up with. He is tight with this group of Bay Port seniors, having played with most of them since they were children. He also took pride in that undefeated conference record, knowing it’s a mark that can’t be topped.

Still, to do what he did individually against tough competition is impressive.

“Of course, you always want to be confident,” Nolle said. “I knew I was going to be a good defender, and Coach told me last year that I would always be defending the best player due to my size, but offensively I just really wanted to make an impact. It turned out my impact was much larger than I originally thought.”

Nolle isn’t sure what his future holds. There is a chance it could be in basketball, since he took an unofficial visit to Michigan Tech recently and may eventually take an official one.

But he also has pondered not playing any sports in college to concentrate fully on his academics.

Either way, he has left his mark at Bay Port.

“He is a kid that his teammates and classmates love to see do well, because he doesn’t have an ego and is truly unselfish,” Rykal said. “Terrific kid in the classroom and in his three sports.”

Press-Gazette all-area boys basketball team

First team

Jacob DeStarkey, sr., Pulaski: Averaged a team-high 15.8 points and 9 rebounds and shot 52 percent overall. A first-team pick in the Fox River Classic Conference.

Wade Geenen, sr., Pulaski: A first-team pick in the FRCC, helped the Red Raiders finish second in the conference and reach sectional play. Averaged 15.4 points and shot 49.6 percent overall and 80.7 percent from the line.

Nick LeCaptain, Southern Door: Averaged 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists as the top player on an Eagles team that won the Packerland Conference title. Was named the league’s player of the year and was a D3 honorable mention all-state pick by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Jordan Nolle, sr., Bay Port: The player of the year in the FRCC and a big reason the Pirates went undefeated in league play. Was a D1 honorable mention all-state pick by the WBCA.

Bryce TeKulve, Luxemburg-Casco: Named the most valuable player in the Northeastern Conference and a D2 honorable mention all-state selection by the WBCA. Averaged 19.6 points and shot 61 percent overall, 53.8 percent from 3 and 89.7 percent from the line while leading the Spartans to the league championship.

Second team

Zack Crockett, sr., G.B. East: Ranked second in the Bay Conference in scoring at 18.1 points and eighth with 34 assists. Also averaged 4.8 rebounds and shot 50.7 percent. A first-team all-conference pick.

Blake Derricks, Denmark: Led the NEC in scoring at 23.5 points per game. He scored 30 or more points seven times, including back-to-back 40-point games against Marinette and Fox Valley Lutheran in January. A first-team all-conference selection.

Connor Heise, Lena: Led the Marinette-Oconto in scoring (23 ppg) and rebounding (8.3 rpg) and was second in assists (3.5 apg). Was the league’s player of the year and a D5 all-state honorable mention choice by the WBCA.

Max Huddleston, sr., De Pere: Was fourth in the FRCC in scoring at 17.8 points. Also averaged 6.7 rebounds in league play and was a first-team all-conference selection.

Ben Wittig, sr., Ashwaubenon: Led the FRCC in scoring with 20.5 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent (118-for-240). A first-team pick.

Coach of the year

Nate Rykal, Bay Port: The Pirates went 22-3 overall, including 18-0 in the FRCC. It was the first time since 2011-12 a team was perfect in league play.

Honorable mention

Brett Frieder, Bay Port; Jack Plumb, Bay Port; Will Pytleski, G.B. Southwest; Matthew Rader, G.B. Notre Dame; Isaac Hoffmann, De Pere; Ryan Buss, G.B. Preble; Cordell Tinch, Bay Port; David Clark, Ashwaubenon, Camden Wall, G.B. Preble, Jason Simmons, G.B. Southwest, Luke VandenHeuvel, Pulaski; Connor Ebben, Oconto; Connor Gajda, Sturgeon Bay; Samuel Meerstein, NEW Lutheran; Carson Moe, Oconto; Kyle Daoust, Southern Door; Mitchell Jackson, Sturgeon Bay; Tyler Kropuenske, Gibraltar; Derik LeCaptain, Southern Door; Nathan Surges, Gibraltar; Mitchell Jandrin, Luxemburg-Casco; Luke Haese, Wrightstown; James Hansen, Wrightstown; Matt Wagner, Marinette; Hunter Borchert, Lena; Ryley Demmith, Peshtigo; Travis Giese, Crivitz; Ryan Mahoney, Suring; Ethan Blagec, Niagara; Joey Bradley, Peshtigo; Jack Farley, Marinette St. Thomas; Chris Geniesse, Suring; Jonathan Massey, Oneida Nation; Cole Woulf, Coleman; Kaden Richards, Shawano; Tyler Schwartz, West De Pere; Austin Kohl, Shawano; Taylor Rahn, West De Pere; Nik Yaeger, Seymour.