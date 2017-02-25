Bay Port’s Kitslaar falls in the state semifinals | Notes

MADISON – Ben Kitslaar was one of 16 undefeated wrestlers entering the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament.

Unfortunately, the Bay Port senior won’t be one of the wrestlers to leave the Kohl Center with an unblemished record.

Kitslaar lost a 7-4 decision to Hudson junior Cole Godbout in a 220-pound Division 1 semifinal match on Friday. It was Kitslaar’s first loss of the season.

“Now we’re going to find out what kind of man we are,” Bay Port wrestling coach Brad Shefchik said. “He’s going to have to find a way to refocus and come back”

There were 19 local wrestlers competing in state semifinal matches on Friday. Eleven of those wrestlers won.

Coleman had three individuals advance in D3 with sophomores Koltin Grzybowski (106 pounds) and Caleb Gross (113) and senior Donovan Salewski (285). Coleman senior Jordan Blanchard (170) just missed out on advancing, losing to a former state champion and top-ranked wrestler.

Southern Door senior Tory Jandrin (195) also advanced in D3.

Other local D2 wrestlers advancing to state finals matches were Luxemburg-Casco sophomore Bryce Bosman (113), Denmark senior Brock Bergelin (120), Oconto Falls senior Bryce Ash (145), Oconto Falls senior Nate Trepanier (160), Luxemburg-Casco senior Dalton Smerchek (170), Wrightstown senior Bryce Herlache (182 and Luxemburg-Casco senior Phil Rasmussen (285).

Back in the finals: The three local wrestlers that won state titles last year will be looking to add some more hardware to their collection on Saturday night.

Luxemburg-Casco sophomore Bryce Bosman (113), Denmark senior Brock Bergelin (120) and Oconto Falls senior Nate Trepanier (160) all advanced to D2 state championship matches again.

Bosman (45-3) had a bumpy path to make it back to one.

The L-C sophomore was trailing 5-3 against Belmont/Platteville junior Isaac Wiegel before rallying with 13 seconds remaining to score a takedown and near fall to win a 7-5 decision.

“I know I needed a big move,” Bosman said. “I couldn’t shoot on him. He’s good at his base and stuff. I had to have a big move at the end there.”

Bosman will face Two Rivers sophomore Joey Bianchi in a rematch of last year’s 106-pound D2 state championship match.

Bosman, Bergelin and Trepanier represent three of the six former state champions in the D2 field at state this year. All three are the top-ranked D2 wrestlers in their weight class by WIWrestling.com.

Bergelin and Trepanier both won meetings against the No. 2 wrestlers in their weight class. Bergelin won a 10-0 major decision over Ellsworth senior Sawyer Strom, while Trepanier beat Ellsworth senior Anders Lantz.

Trepanier will be joined in the state finals this year by senior teammate Bryce Ash, who won an 8-6 sudden victory decision over River Valley’s Gavin Wipperfurth to advance at 145.

Medal count: There will be 29 local wrestlers on the state podium this year.

In addition to the 19 wrestlers who competed in semifinal matches, the Green bay area had 10 wrestlers guarantee a place on the podium by advancing in the consolation bracket on Friday.

The top six wrestlers in each weight class place at state. The consolation bracket will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Bay Port senior Brady Shulfer (145), Pulaski senior Jake Gille (152) and Ashwaubenon Daniel Cole (285) will medal in D1 after winning two wrestleback matches on Friday. All three seniors are first-time state place-winners.

Luxemburg-Casco sophomore Nathan Ronsman (126), Oconto Falls senior Brice Delzer (170), Oconto Falls senior Mac Winkler (182) and Denmark junior Josh Frerk (285) will compete for places in the D2 consolation bracket Saturday and are all first-time state medalists.

There are three local D3 wrestlers competing for place in the consolation bracket, including Coleman sophomore Jake Baldwin (132), Kewaunee junior Jesse Steinhorst (138) and Bonduel junior Jacob Banker (170). Steinhorst and Banker both are two-time state medalists.

WIAA state wrestling Day 2 results

Division 1

Semifinals

113: Dalton Shea (43-7), Milton, dec. Cole Gille (37-4), Pulaski, 5-3; 220: Cole Godbout (37-4), Hudson, dec. Ben Kitslaar (43-1), Bay Port, 7-4.

Consolation round

106: Cameron Schmeiser (32-9), Wausau West, medical forfeit Owen Heinz (34-13), Pulaski; 120: Mason McMillen (43-7), Reedsburg Area, dec. Fernando Coronado (41-7), Ashwaubenon, 4-3; 126: Zak Nelson (41-8), G.B. United, dec. Austin Lasanske (44-8), Menomonee Falls, 6-4; 132: Eric Halverson (42-10), Pewaukee, dec. Jarod Maes (34-11), Bay Port, 5-0; 145: Brady Shulfer (30-10), Bay Port, dec. Jake Budnik (29-19), Slinger, 2-0; 145: Jaden Winchel (40-4), Sparta, dec. Keenan Graef (33-9), West De Pere, 7-2; 152: Jake Gille (37-4), Pulaski, maj. dec. Jesse Kovnesky (36-9), Oak Creek, 13-0; 170: Nathan White (40-4), D.C. Everest, dec. Michael Milquet (26-9), West De Pere, 7-0; 195: Jake Flisakowski (28-7), Bay Port, pin Donald Eruchalu (32-12), Menomonee Falls, 2:50; 285: Daniel Cole (41-6), Ashwaubenon, dec. Konnor McNeal (36-12), Sauk Prairie, 5-2.

Consolation semis

126: Mason Phillips (37-2), Eau Claire North, dec. Zak Nelson (41-9), G.B. United, 5-0; 145: Brady Shulfer (31-10), Bay Port, dec. Subhan Umar (50-5), Racine Horlick, 9-5; 152: Jake Gille (38-4), Pulaski, dec. Colton Ryan (23-4), Cedarburg, 3-2; 195: Sam Stroik (36-7), D.C. Everest, dec. Jake Flisakowski (28-8), Bay Port, 5-2; 285: Daniel Cole (42-6), Ashwaubenon, dec. Jorin McGuire (38-7), Muskego, 7-3.

Division 2

Semifinals

106: Charlie Stuhl (35-4), Ellsworth, pin Lucas Joniaux (35-13), Luxemburg-Casco, 1:20; 113: Bryce Bosman (45-3), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Isaac Wiegel (43-4), Belmont/Platteville, 7-5; 120: Brock Bergelin (36-1), Denmark, maj. dec. Sawyer Strom (37-9), Ellsworth, 10-0; 145: Bryce Ash (39-3), Oconto Falls, dec. Gavin Wipperfurth (33-5), River Valley, 8-6 (SV); 152: Devin Bahr (37-0), West Salem/Bangor, pin Devan Vandenbush (33-11), Luxemburg-Casco, 2:20; 160: Nate Trepanier (45-1), Oconto Falls, dec. Anders Lantz (40-6), Ellsworth, 4-3; 170: Dalton Smerchek (41-6), Luxemburg-Casco, pin Carter Veleke (44-3), Waupun, 3:34; 182: Bryce Herlache (33-3), Wrightstown, dec. Lucas Fugate (42-6), Belmont/Platteville, 9-2; 195: Hunter Luepke (38-2), Spencer/Columbus, pin Matthew Van Eperen (31-15), Wrightstown, 2:51; 220: Dakotah Daffinson (41-6), Melrose-Mindoro, dec. Nate Lloyd (39-14), Luxemburg-Casco, 2-0; 285: Phil Rasmussen (41-8), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Adam Kinyon (43-7), Lomira, 3-2.

Quarterfinals

106: Lucas Joniaux (35-12), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Jansen Mc Clelland (40-12), Viroqua, 4-2; 113: Bryce Bosman (44-3), Luxemburg-Casco pin Jack Marley (40-9), Melrose-Mind./G-E-T, 3:20; 120: Brock Bergelin (35-1), Denmark, dec. Abel Brockman (38-7), Cedar Grove-Belgium, 8-3; 126: Aidan Medora (37-3), St. John’s NW Mil. Ac., dec. Nathan Ronsman (37-10), Luxemburg-Casco, 7-2; 132: Eric Bauer (37-0), Kewaskum, pin Ben Durocher (37-9), Wrightstown, 1:08; 145: Bryce Ash (38-3), Oconto Falls, dec. Nolan Kicmol (33-3), Evansville/Albany, 6-5; 152: Devan Vandenbush (33-10), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Sam Burzynski (40-5), Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, 10-8 (SV-1); 160: Nate Trepanier (44-1), Oconto Falls, dec. Mikey Rohleder (38-8), Martin Luther, 7-4; 170: Elijah Alt (42-1), River Valley, pin Brice Delzer (36-13), Oconto Falls, 3:36; 170: Dalton Smerchek (40-6), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Tyler Hannah (43-8), Viroqua, 3-0; 182: Bryce Herlache (32-3), Wrightstown, dec. Jimmy DuVal (42-9), Whitewater, 8-2; 182: Jacob Sigler (42-5), Ellsworth, tech. fall Mac Winkler (38-9), Oconto Falls, 17-1; 195: Matthew Van Eperen (31-14), Wrightstown, pin Stephen Ronnfeldt (40-9), Prairie du Chien/Wauzeka, 5:53; 220: Nate Lloyd (39-13), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Tyler Burt (43-3), Turner, 3-1; 285: Cody Jacobson (43-2), Ripon, pin Dan Ausloos (36-11), Oconto Falls, 2:55; 285: Logan Zschernitz (38-3), Spencer/Columbus, pin Josh Frerk (35-5), Denmark, 1:50; 285: Phil Rasmussen (40-8), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Nick Rueth (39-7), Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal, 3-2 (Ultimate tiebreaker).

Consolation semis

126: Nathan Ronsman (38-10), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Braden Maertz (33-5), Kewaskum, 3-1; 132: Tanner Deist (40-10), Wautoma/Wild Rose, dec. Ben Durocher (37-10), Wrightstown, 5-0; 170: Brice Delzer (37-13), Oconto Falls, dec. Matt Verhasselt (33-12), Freedom, 13-6; 182: Mac Winkler (39-9), Oconto Falls, pin Aaron Broer (38-9), West Salem/Bangor, 1:41; 285: Josh Frerk (36-5), Denmark, pin Dan Ausloos (36-12), Oconto Falls, 4:50.

Division 3

Semifinals

106: Koltin Grzybowski (40-3), Coleman, tech. fall Cian Fischer (43-5), Weyauwega-Fremont, 19-4; 113: Caleb Gross (38-3), Coleman pin Alex Birchman (31-9), Fennimore, 2:41;

160: Bradon Roen (21-2), Riverdale, dec. Michael Bertrand (43-4), Southern Door, 5-3 (SV); 170: Helton Vandenbush (45-1), Random Lake, dec. Jordan Blanchard (37-4), Coleman, 4-3; 195: Tory Jandrin (41-4), Southern Door, dec. Aiden Hoffman (36-10), Stratford, 3-1 (SV); 285: Donovan Salewski (38-6), Coleman, dec. Ben Wheeler (36-11), River Ridge, 4-2.

Quarterfinals

106: Koltin Grzybowski (39-3), Coleman, dec. Ryan Anderson (42-1), Clear Lake, 9-8; 113: Caleb Gross (37-3), Coleman, maj. dec. Cori Engebretson (42-3), 8-0; 126: Andrew Gunderson (31-6), Cadott, dec. Cam Hanrahan (42-5), Kewaunee, 7-4; 126: Trevor Wanek (37-10), Fennimore, dec. Aiden Wusterbarth (36-6), Oconto, 6-4; 132: Tate Murty (34-1), Cochrane-Fountain City), pin Jake Baldwin (38-8), Coleman, 2:22; 132: Cal Hansen (45-1), Deerfield, dec. River Pawelski (41-5), Southern Door, 11-5; 138: Sammy VanStraten (39-3), Shiocton, dec. Jesse Steinhorst (38-9), Kewaunee, 6-4 (SV-1); 160: Michael Bertrand (43-3), Southern Door, pin Dalton Hartung (18-111), Durand, 3:16; 170: Jordan Blanchard (37-3), Coleman, pin Justin Malean (32-14), Boyceville, 1:16; 170: Brady Peat (41-6), Iowa-Grant/Highland, dec. Jacob Banker (33-6), Bonduel, 6-1; 195: Tory Jandrin (40-4), Southern Door, dec. Alex Lemanski (41-5), Edgar, 6-4 (SV-1); 285: Donovan Salewski (37-6), Coleman, pin Noah Novotney (37-10), Boyceville, :36.

Consolation semis

126: Derek Marten (37-5), dec. Cam Hanrahan (42-6), Kewaunee, 6-0; 126: Zachary Foth (43-12), Laconia, dec. Aiden Wusterbarth (36-7), Oconto, 1-0; 132: Jake Baldwin (39-8), Coleman, maj. dec. Bill Condon (36-12), Horicon, 10-2; :31; 132: Jake Drexler (41-3), Stratford, pin River Pawelski (41-6), Southern Door, 2:31; 138: Jesse Steinhorst (39-9), Kewaunee, dec. Nathan Roach (35-4), Ladysmith, 6-2; 170: Jacob Banker (34-6), Bonduel, dec. Daniel Kocourek (41-7), Reedsville, 4-2 (SV-1).